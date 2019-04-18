Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unite Group    UTG   GB0006928617

UNITE GROUP

(UTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unite : SCRIP REFERENCE SHARE PRICE- 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:03am EDT

THE UNITE GROUP PLC (the 'Company')

18 April 2019

SCRIP REFERENCE SHARE PRICE - 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

On 27 February 2019 the Company announced its 31 December 2018 year end results and that it would be paying a 2018 final dividend of 19.5 pence, 16.0 pence of which is a Property Income Distribution (PID).

The Unite Scrip Dividend Scheme is being offered to shareholders in respect of this PID, with a Scrip Reference Share Price of 928.30 pence. This Scrip Reference Share Price is calculated by taking the average of the closing middle market quotation for shares in the Company, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive dealing days from 11 April 2019 to 17 April 2019 (inclusive).

The deadline for application for the Scrip Schemein respect of this dividend is 5 pm (London time) on 25 April 2019. The Scrip Circular and terms and conditions are available on the Company's website at http://www.unite-group.co.uk/investors.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Unite Students

Candice Macdonald, Head of Communications

Powerscourt (PR adviser to Unite)

Justin Griffiths or Mazar Masud

Tel: +44 7525 592 521

Tel: +44 207 250 1446

Notes to editors:

About Unite Students

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland. Unite also has a strong development pipeline, which will deliver more than 6,000 beds in the next three years.

Our 1,400 people are driven by a common purpose: to provide the students who live with us a 'Home for Success' and to be the most trusted brand in the sector. We do this through quality service, quality people and quality properties, all designed on the basis of an unrivalled insight into students' needs and preferences.

Unite's accommodation is high quality, safe and secure, and located close to university campuses, transport links and local amenities. Students live predominantly in en-suite study bedrooms with rents covering all bills, insurance, 24-hour security, fortnightly cleaning services and high-speed Wi-Fi.MyUnite, our mobile app, provides practical support such as instant messaging and maintenance requests.

Our commitment to customer service is powered by an innovative, in-house operating platform. It provides a wide range of benefits to our students, such as an optimised online booking process, as well as providing us with a unique ability to drive value from our portfolio through scale efficiencies and revenue management.

Alongside delivering quality service, our other strategic priority is delivering growing and sustainable earnings, underpinned by a strong capital structure. A key part of this strategy is growing the number of beds let though partnerships with mid and high tariff universities which are experiencing record levels of student demand. We currently partner with 60 higher education institutions, guaranteeing that approximately 60% of our rooms are let under multi-year, 'nomination agreements' providing high visibility of forward occupancy and rental growth.

Unite is invested in and operates two specialist funds and joint ventures with institutional investment partners: the £2 billion Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF), and the £1 billion London Student Accommodation Vehicle (LSAV).

Unite is the founder of and major donor to the Unite Foundation, a charitable trust established to support talented students facing challenging financial circumstances through the provision of free accommodation annual scholarships. The Foundation has so far provided scholarships for 209 young people working in close collaboration with 27 universities.

Founded in 1991 in Bristol, Unite Group is an award-winning Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

For more information, please visit Unite's corporate website www.unite-group.co.uk, the student site www.unitestudents.comor the Unite Foundation www.unitefoundation.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Unite Group plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITE GROUP
05:03aUNITE : Scrip reference share price- 2018 final dividend
PU
04/11UNITE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11UNITE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/08UNITE : announces quarterly valuation for USAF and LSAV - 08 April 2019
PU
04/08UNITE : Quarterly Valuation Update
PU
01/30UNITE : Notice of Results
PU
01/09UNITE : Quarterly Valuation Update
PU
2018UNITE : Update on 2018 AGM resolution votes
PU
2018UNITE : Results of Scrip Dividend Election
PU
2018UNITE : Capital Markets Day and Trading Update - 09 October 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 207 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 866 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 9,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,03
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Capitalization 2 435 M
Chart UNITE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unite Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Sauvan Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Michael White Chairman
Joseph Julian Lister CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director-People
Robert James Timothy Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Marc Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITE GROUP14.64%3 178
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL14.73%28 015
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES13.73%27 452
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.13.58%18 294
INVITATION HOMES INC20.32%12 696
UDR INC.12.27%12 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About