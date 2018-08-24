Log in
UNITE GROUP PLC (UTG)
UNITE : Notice of Capital Markets Day
PU
07/23UNITE : appoints new non-executive directors - 23 July 2018
PU
07/23UNITE : Appointment of Non-Executive Directors
PU
UNITE : Notice of Capital Markets Day

08/24/2018

24 August 2018

THE UNITE GROUP PLC

('Unite Students', 'Unite', the 'Group', or the 'Company')

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Unite Students will be holding a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on 8 - 9 October 2018 at South Quay House, Bristol.

The event will include dinner on the evening of Monday 8th October when Professor Steve West CBE, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West of England, will share his thoughts on developments within the UK's higher education sector. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with members of Unite's senior team.

The following day, attendees will hear from members of Unite's senior management team. As well as a trading update and strategy overview, sessions will include how Unite is aiming to grow and optimise its portfolio and university partnerships.

To register to attend please contact unite@powerscourt-group.com.

Enquiries:

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Unite Students

Joe Lister, Chief Financial Officer

Powerscourt (PR adviser to Unite)

Victoria Heslop or Chloe Rutland

Tel: +44 117 302 7053

Tel: +44 207 250 1446

Email: unite@powerscourt-group.com

Notes to editors:

About Unite Students

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland. Unite also has a strong development pipeline, which will deliver a further 8,000 beds in the next three years.

Our 1,450 people are driven by a common purpose: to provide the students who live with us a 'Home for Success' and to be the most trusted brand in the sector. We do this through great service, great people and great properties, all designed on the basis of an unrivalled insight into students' needs and preferences.

Unite's accommodation is high quality, safe and secure, and located close to university campuses, transport links and local amenities. Students live predominantly in en-suite study bedrooms with rents covering all bills, insurance, 24-hour security, fortnightly cleaning services and high-speed Wi-Fi.MyUnite, our mobile app, provides practical support such as instant messaging and maintenance requests.

Our commitment to customer service is powered by an innovative, in-house operating platform. It provides a wide range of benefits to our students, such as an optimised online booking process, as well as providing us with a unique ability to drive value from our portfolio through scale efficiencies and revenue management.

Alongside delivering great service, our other strategic priority is delivering growing and sustainable earnings, underpinned by a strong capital structure. A key part of this strategy is growing the number of beds let though partnerships with mid and high tariff universities which are experiencing record levels of student demand. We currently partner with 60 higher education institutions, guaranteeing that approximately 60% of our rooms are let under multi-year, 'nomination agreements' providing high visibility of forward occupancy and rental growth.

Unite is invested in and operates two specialist funds and joint ventures with institutional investment partners: the £2 billion Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF), and the £1 billion London Student Accommodation Vehicle (LSAV).

Unite is the founder of and major donor to the Unite Foundation, a charitable trust established to support talented students facing challenging financial circumstances through the provision of free accommodation annual scholarships. The Foundation has so far provided scholarships for 250 young people working in close collaboration with 28 universities.

Founded in 1991 in Bristol, Unite Group is an award-winning Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

For more information, please visit Unite's corporate website www.unite-group.co.uk, the student site www.unite-students.comor the Unite Foundation www.unitefoundation.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Unite Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:21:06 UTC
