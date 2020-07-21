Airlines ask EU, White House to adopt COVID-19 testing program for passengers

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Major U.S. and European
Union airlines asked the EU and White House on Tuesday to
consider a joint U.S.-EU program to test airline passengers for
COVID-19 as a way to allow people to travel once again between
the United States and Europe.
In a letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ylva
Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, the chief
executives of American Airlines, United Airlines
, Lufthansa and International Airlines Group
requested "the safe and swift restoration of air travel
between the United States and Europe."
Nearly all Europeans are currently barred from traveling to
the United States and similar restrictions are in place for
Americans seeking to travel to most of the EU because of the
coronavirus pandemic.
"We recognize that testing presents a number of challenges,
however we believe that a pilot testing program for the
transatlantic market could be an excellent opportunity for
government and industry to work together and find ways to
overcome obstacles and explore all solutions to protect health,
build confidence, and safely restore passenger travel between
the U.S. and Europe," the airlines wrote in the letter.
Lufthansa spokesman Andreas Bartels said the airline "wanted
to raise this topic because we think there is the possibility to
test people at the airport, as we have demonstrated in
Frankfurt."
U.S. and EU officials in June discussed the idea of testing
as a way to allow Americans to travel to the EU but did not
reach agreement.
In June, the European Union excluded the United States from
its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will
allow nonessential travel.
Last week the U.S. State Department said foreign students
coming from Europe are exempt from travel restrictions adopted
in March. The State Department said in a memo seen by Reuters it
would offer exemptions for some au pairs.
