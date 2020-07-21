S&P 500 closes slightly higher as stimulus hopes lift cyclical stocks

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Energy stocks rise most since June 5
* Tesla loses ground after JPM downgrade
* Coca-Cola rises on demand rebound
* Indexes: Dow up 0.60%, S&P rises 0.17%, Nasdaq down 0.81%
NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher on
Tuesday, as investors rotated into economically sensitive
cyclical stocks, optimistic that Washington will deliver a new
round of stimulus to sustain the U.S. economic recovery from a
pandemic-induced recession.
Financial, industrial and energy stocks gave the biggest
boosts to the bellwether S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow as investors
pivoted back to cyclicals. The march upward lost steam late in
the session, and a drop in tech shares pulled the Nasdaq lower.
The S&P 500 has moved into positive territory year-to-date,
up 0.8%. The Nasdaq has gained 19% since Jan. 1, while the Dow
remains down 6%.
The S&P 500 is now within 4% of its record closing high
reached late in February.
"Economically sensitive areas are doing very well today,"
said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia. "My guess is it's because of the
stimulus here and in Europe and decent earnings reports from a
variety of different companies."
As new infections of COVID-19 surged in the United States,
lawmakers on Capitol Hill wrestled to craft a new stimulus
package with less than two weeks until the expiry of extended
unemployment aid for millions of Americans.
"A pick-up in demand is being seen throughout the economy as
things have opened up," Tuz added. "We're at the cusp of
continuing with the recovery or stagnation."
Elsewhere, the 27-member European Union reached an agreement
on a massive $857 billion pandemic recovery plan at the
conclusion of a rocky, five-day summit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.53 points,
or 0.6%, to 26,840.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.46 points, or
0.17%, to 3,257.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.73
points, or 0.81%, to 10,680.36.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven ended the
session in the black.
Energy companies rose 6.2%, the largest daily jump
since June 5, as crude prices climbed amid signs of
rebounding demand.
Second-quarter reporting season rolled on, with 58
constituents of the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 77.6%
have come in above consensus, according to Refinitiv data.
But expectations have set a low bar. Analysts now see
aggregate S&P 500 earnings for the April to June period having
declined by 41.8% year-on-year, per Refinitiv.
Coca-cola Co shares gained 2.3% after the beverage
maker beat earnings estimates and said demand is improving.
Defense industrial Lockheed Martin Corp topped
quarterly consensus estimates and raised its full-year profit
and revenue estimates, sending its shares up 2.6%.
Tesla Inc fell 4.5%, retreating from Monday's
record closing high after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the electric
car maker's stock to "market perform."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.58-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 14 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.82 billion shares, compared
with the 11.37 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
United Airlines Holdings Inc shares rose more than
1% in after-hours trading. After the bell, the commercial air
carrier posted an adjusted net quarterly loss of $2.6 billion
but reported improved cash burn.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by David Gregorio)