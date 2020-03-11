Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. companies add cash, credit lines as coronavirus leaves markets rattled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett

U.S. companies rushed to bulk up their cash reserves amid market turmoil fueled by the global coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in oil prices.

The following is a list of companies that have announced plans to take on additional loans and extend credit lines:

** Boeing Co is planning to draw down the rest of a $13.8 billion loan it agreed last month, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak adds to pressure on the U.S. planemaker due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

** U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it was planning to draw down the remaining available amount under a $1.75 billion revolving credit line as it grapples with weak global travel.

** Online marketplace eBay Inc announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday an unsecured $2 billion five-year revolving credit facility.

** Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it entered into a $5.25 billion 364-day credit agreement. In addition, it also announced a new $3 billion five-year credit agreement in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1744489/000174448920000066/dis-20200306.htm.

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Tuesday it increased its credit capacity by $550 million to boost liquidity.

** Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $2 billion in new capital to bring liquidity to $8 billion.

** Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc on Monday announced a $2.5 billion credit facility, in addition to a similar agreement worth $1.5 billion agreed less than two weeks ago.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is asking companies it controls to draw down their credit lines to avoid liquidity crunch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Casino resorts operator Wynn Resorts Ltd is planning to draw down a portion of its $850 million revolving credit line as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic's impact on its revenues, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-11/wynn-to-draw-down-part-of-850-million-line-amid-virus-pain on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. -3.36% 34.83 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC -4.68% 52.34 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -6.13% 49.34 Delayed Quote.-40.33%
WYNN RESORTS -10.31% 80.87 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
06:31pU.S. companies add cash, credit lines as coronavirus leaves markets rattled
RE
04:14pBoeing to freeze hiring as cash woes mount over coronavirus, 737 MAX
RE
02:03pAirlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
11:10aBoeing scores widebody orders in February, MAX cancellations mount
RE
03/10From Exxon to Royal Caribbean Cruises, U.S. companies rush to hoard cash
RE
03/10Delta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--5th Update
DJ
03/10Delta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--4th Update
DJ
03/10U.S. airlines see distant recovery as coronoavirus hits travel
RE
03/10U.S. airlines see distant recovery as coronoavirus hits travel
RE
03/10Coronavirus wipes $70 billion off global listed airlines
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 204 M
EBIT 2020 4 437 M
Net income 2020 2 932 M
Debt 2020 13 595 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,95x
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 12 230 M
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 94,40  $
Last Close Price 49,33  $
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Munoz Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Scott Kirby President
Jane C. Garvey Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.33%13 032
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-22.25%28 987
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.02%15 313
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.92%14 335
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.39%11 631
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-32.83%10 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group