United Airlines : Amendment to a previously filed 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Nocella Andrew P United Airlines Holdings, Inc.[ UAL ] (Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) below) below) (Last) (First) (Middle) 02/28/2020 EVP & Chief Commercial Officer P. O. BOX 66100 HDQLD 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) 03/03/2020 Line) CHICAGO IL 60666 X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting (City) (State) (Zip) Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 02/28/2020 F(1)(2) 4,605 D $61.59 39,739 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed 3 and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

The original Form 4 filed on March 3, 2020 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the Transaction Code in Table I, Column 3, Row 4 from M to F. This transaction represents the withholding of shares to pay tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of the RSU awards granted on February 27, 2017, February 22, 2018 and February 27, 2019.

Remarks:

/s/ Sarah Hagy for Andrew P. 03/20/2020 Nocella ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).