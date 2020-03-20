United Airlines : Amendment to a previously filed 4

The original Form 4 filed on March 3, 2020 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correct the Transaction Code in Table I, Column 3, Row 4 from M to F.
This transaction represents the withholding of shares to pay tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of the RSU awards granted on February 27, 2017, February 22, 2018 and February 27, 2019.
/s/ Sarah Hagy for Andrew P.
03/20/2020
Nocella
