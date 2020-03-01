Log in
United Airlines : CEO says it 'likely' it will need to cut additional flights

03/01/2020 | 03:37pm EST
Oscar Munoz CEO of United Airlines discusses his vision for the company in Chicago

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz told employees the U.S. airline would likely need to cut additional flights in the wake of sagging demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline confirmed on Sunday.

In a email late on Saturday to employees, Munoz noted the carrier had cut flights to Asia and suspended service to mainland China and Hong Kong through April 30.

"We are strategically managing our Atlantic and domestic service, mindful of travel directives from the federal government, fluctuating demand and of course, the advice of public health experts. Based on current trends, it is likely that additional schedule reductions will be necessary," Munoz said. The email was reported earlier by CNBC.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 858 M
EBIT 2020 4 454 M
Net income 2020 3 090 M
Debt 2020 12 245 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 15 271 M
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 104,22  $
Last Close Price 61,59  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Munoz Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Scott Kirby President
Jane C. Garvey Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-30.08%15 271
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.12%29 408
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.82%14 633
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.11%14 303
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.48%11 963
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.26%11 466
