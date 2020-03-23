Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : Cash grants in aid for U.S. airlines back on stimulus table - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Planes are seen parked at gates at San Francisco International Airport

U.S. lawmakers are considering shifting some of about $58 billion in proposed emergency loans to the airline industry to cash grants to cover payroll costs, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

U.S. House Democrats were supporting the grants as part of a new proposal to help U.S. airlines grapple with nosediving demand in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider said the draft of a proposed House bill dated Sunday would provide airlines with $21 billion in grants and $37 billion in loans.

Republicans and Democrats were still struggling Monday to reach agreement on a far-reaching coronavirus stimulus package, including the airline aid, after failing to reach a deal over the weekend.

Republicans have opposed providing cash grants to the passenger and cargo carriers, preferring assistance in the form of $58 billion in loans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said Democrats wanted additional provisions as part of a bill including "new emissions standards for the airlines."

Democrats have also pushed for a measure barring airlines from setting aside union contracts if an airline receives government loans and then files for bankruptcy.

Airlines had made a plea over the weekend that $29 billion of $58 billion sought in assistance be in the form of cash grants. In return, they offered to make no job cuts through Aug. 31 and to accept curbs on executive pay and forgo paying dividends or stock buybacks.

United Airlines Holdings Inc sent a fresh memo jointly signed by its union leaders, asking employees to send a letter or email to their representatives in Washington, urging quick, bipartisan action to protect airline jobs.

"Your voice matters - whether you work on the ramp, greet customers in the lobby, take calls in our contact centers, prepare food for passengers, service our planes or fly on our aircraft - and our representatives in government need to understand what's at stake if they do not act," the memo said.

Airlines including United have also said they are encouraging employees to apply for voluntary unpaid leaves of absence to help the company reduce costs.

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.85% 10.31 Delayed Quote.-63.81%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 6.82% 25.88 Delayed Quote.-72.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
01:55pUNITED AIRLINES : Cash grants in aid for U.S. airlines back on stimulus table - ..
RE
01:21pAirlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
08:46aUNITED AIRLINES : A Message From Oscar Munoz, Scott Kirby and Labor Leadership
AQ
08:46aUNITED AIRLINES : Continues Draw Down of International Schedule
AQ
12:10aSenate GOP virus bill aids U.S. transport sector; offers airlines loans, not ..
RE
12:07aSenate GOP virus bill aids U.S. transport sector; offers airlines loans, not ..
RE
03/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks cont..
RE
03/20UNITED AIRLINES : slashes international schedule by 95% for April
RE
03/20AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks cont..
RE
03/20UNITED AIRLINES : warns of massive layoffs without federal aid
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 834 M
EBIT 2020 241 M
Net income 2020 -281 M
Debt 2020 12 819 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,9x
P/E ratio 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 6 075 M
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 63,06  $
Last Close Price 24,50  $
Spread / Highest target 353%
Spread / Average Target 157%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Munoz Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Scott Kirby President
Jane C. Garvey Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-72.19%6 075
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.49%13 611
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.83%12 547
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 549
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.78%10 208
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-28.23%8 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group