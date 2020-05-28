Log in
United Airlines : Masks, cleaning, filtration better than blocking middle seats - United CEO

05/28/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

United Airlines Holdings Inc Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Thursday that facial masks, aircraft cleaning and air filtration systems are better measures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus on airplanes than trying to social distance.

"You can't be 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart on an airplane, middle seat or not," Kirby said at a conference.

While some rivals are capping the number of seats sold on an aircraft, United is giving passengers the option to re-book if their flight is full or nearly full.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

