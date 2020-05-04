Log in
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
United Airlines plans 30% cut to management ranks from October: company memo

05/04/2020 | 07:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

United Airlines Holdings Inc has told employees that it expects its management and administrative ranks to be around 30% smaller starting in October, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

United is among U.S. airlines that have accepted U.S. government payroll aid that bans job cuts until Sept. 30. United has warned that air travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have recovered by that date, forcing it to downsize.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 099 M
EBIT 2020 -3 626 M
Net income 2020 -3 891 M
Debt 2020 14 898 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,81x
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 7 627 M
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,63  $
Last Close Price 26,62  $
Spread / Highest target 317%
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Munoz Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Scott Kirby President
Jane C. Garvey Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-69.78%7 627
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
