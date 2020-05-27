Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : reshuffles management as it prepares for uncertain recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

By Tracy Rucinski

United Airlines Holdings Inc is reshuffling its management team to help the airline prepare for the near-term uncertainty of travel demand, new Chief Executive Scott Kirby told employees on Wednesday, as restrictions to keep the coronavirus from spreading are lifted.

With stay-at-home orders easing across the United States, airlines have pointed to slight improvements in air travel demand that had virtually disappeared in April. Still, the outlook remains uncertain.

"Demand could be down 30% or it could be down 70%," Kirby said.

Under the changes, Jon Roitman, currently United's senior vice president of airport and network operations, will replace Greg Hart as chief operations officer effective June 1.

Hart will be taking a step back to focus on medium- and long-term issues including innovation on safety, hygiene, and operating efficiency as airlines prepare for drastic changes in the travel industry following the coronavirus outbreak.

Hart will also be tasked with developing a more nimble cost structure, including labor costs.

Chicago-based United came under fire when it tried to cut working hours for thousands of union aircraft and passenger service workers, a plan the union said violated the terms of government payroll aid under the CARES Act, which bans airlines from cutting jobs or pay rates through Sept. 30.

United rolled back the plan after the union filed a lawsuit, but is still cutting hours for 10,000 management and administrative employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The company has said the move is in compliance with the CARES Act.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
05:25pUNITED AIRLINES : reshuffles management as it prepares for uncertain recovery
RE
02:28pUNITED AIRLINES : Turns Old Uniforms Into Masks for Employees
PR
05/26Stocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
05/26Stocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
05/26Stocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
05/26Travel, Hospitality Stocks Rise on Hopes for Reopening
DJ
05/26Airlines crumble around the globe amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
05/26Airline Stocks Buoyed by Easing Travel Restrictions, State Aid
DJ
05/26S&P 500 futures surge on recovery, vaccine hopes
RE
05/25Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with ?9 billion lifeline
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 711 M
EBIT 2020 -6 753 M
Net income 2020 -6 006 M
Debt 2020 17 141 M
Yield 2020 0,04%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
P/E ratio 2021 -82,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 8 579 M
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,56 $
Last Close Price 30,69 $
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.48%8 576
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.14%16 294
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.93%14 106
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.20%11 734
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-26.66%8 473
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-28.40%8 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group