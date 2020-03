In a memo, United said it would cut corporate officers' salaries by 50% and reduce flight capacity by about 50% in April and May, with deep capacity cuts also expected into the summer travel period.

"Even with those cuts, we?re expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range -- and that?s if things don?t get worse," United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby said in the memo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)