Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : sending 'gut punch' furlough warnings to 36,000 workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines passenger jets taxi with New York City as a backdrop

By Tracy Rucinski

United Airlines said on Wednesday it was preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to 36,000 U.S.-based frontline employees, or about 45% of staff, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic struggles to recover.

United shares lost 3.3% in midday trading.

Not everyone who receives a notification will be furloughed, United said, with the final number depending on how demand evolves and how many employees accept early exit packages and temporary leaves.

The furloughs would begin on Oct. 1, when a government-imposed ban on forced job cuts by airlines that accepted billions of dollars in federal payroll aid expires.

"The United Airlines projected furlough numbers are a gut punch, but they are also the most honest assessment we've seen on the state of the industry," Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) President Sara Nelson said in a statement.

The Chicago-based airline continues to burn through about $40 million of cash every day, with a number of efforts to cut costs and raise liquidity failing to compensate for the drastic drop-off in travel demand as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States.

The furlough warnings vary by work group. Flight attendants are among the hardest hit, with about 15,000 of roughly 25,000 set to receive notifications.

United is working with the different unions on options to mitigate the final furlough number.

Flight attendants, for example, have been offered two voluntary furlough options, one lasting eight months through June 1, 2021, and another lasting 13 months through Nov, 1 2021, during which they would maintain benefits, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

"But the fact remains that these projected furlough numbers are larger than the total size of most mainline airlines a decade ago," AFA's Nelson said, referring to the number of employees major airlines had before mergers.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
12:32pUNITED AIRLINES : sending 'gut punch' furlough warnings to 36,000 workers
RE
12:10pUNITED AIRLINES : sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees
AQ
12:06pUNITED AIRLINES : sending layoff warnings to 36,000 employees, nearly half its w..
AQ
07/07U.S. airlines move toward federal loans as COVID-19 surge threatens demand, j..
RE
07/07Covid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--2nd Update
DJ
07/07UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/07Novavax, Sunrun rise; Shake Shack, United Airlines fall
AQ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/07United warns of lower bookings, furloughs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 344 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 337 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 9 454 M 9 454 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 95 200
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,59 $
Last Close Price 32,55 $
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-63.05%9 454
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.81%17 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.72%13 743
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.28%13 333
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.86%10 889
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.42%9 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group