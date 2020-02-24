United Airlines : withdraws 2020 forecast on coronavirus uncertainty

Log in
02/24/2020 | 05:52pm EST
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport

United Airlines Inc on Monday withdrew its full-year 2020 forecast citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and said it was seeing an about 100% decline in near-term demand to China.

As a result of the outbreak, the company said it has suspended flights between the United States and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong through April 24.

"Due to the heightened uncertainty surrounding this outbreak, its duration, its impact on overall demand for air travel and the possibility the outbreak spreads to other regions, the Company is withdrawing all full-year 2020 guidance issued on January 21, 2020," United said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/38W60Sx)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

