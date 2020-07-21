United improves quarterly cash burn but employee demand for early exits weak

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday it burned through about $40 million per
day in the second quarter but sees that amount slowing to
roughly $25 million in the third quarter as it matches its
flight schedule to coronavirus-hit demand.
U.S. airlines are scrambling to adjust operations to
hard-to-predict travel demand as COVID-19 infections surge,
forcing some U.S. states to scale back reopening plans and
reinstate quarantines.
To avoid furloughs when government bailout funds run out in
October, U.S. airlines have rolled out a number of packages to
encourage employees to leave voluntarily.
Chicago-based United said more than 6,000 employees had
opted for such packages. But after sending 36,000 notices of
potential furloughs earlier this month, that relatively low
take-up suggests United might have to furlough a significant
number of workers.
Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines,
which offered cash buyouts, have reported strong employee
take-up for departures, meaning they could have a less costly
workforce on the other side of the crisis given that union
contracts force airlines to lay off junior workers first.
United reported an adjusted net loss of $2.6 billion for the
June quarter, or a $9.31 per-share loss, versus a $4.21
per-share profit a year ago, as revenue dropped 87% to $1.475
billion.
Analysts on average expected a loss of $9.02 per share and
revenue of $1.321 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.
With the timing of a recovery uncertain, investor focus has
turned to airlines' cash on hand and their ability to pick up
demand once it returns.
United said it had $15.2 billion in liquidity as of July 20
and reiterated its forecast for liquidity to reach $18 billion
at the end of September.
In the third quarter, United expects to operate about 35% of
the schedule it flew in 2019. It is forecasting a load factor
of about 45% in July after its planes flew about one-third full
in the second quarter.
United is more exposed than other U.S. carriers to
international travel, which is expected to be slower to recover.
On Tuesday, major U.S. and European Union airlines including
United asked the EU and White House to consider a joint program
to test passengers for COVID-19 as a way to allow people to
travel once again between the United States and Europe.
Last week, Delta said it expects third-quarter revenue and
flight capacity to be around 20% to 25% of last summer, with a
sustainable industry recovery more than two years away.
American Airlines and Southwest report on
Thursday.
United is holding a conference call at 10:30 a.m. EDT on
Wednesday.
