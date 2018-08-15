United American Healthcare Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United American Healthcare Corporation (OTC:UAHC) (the “Company” or “UAHC Holding”), today announced the release of its unaudited first quarter report ending March 31, 2018 (“Quarterly Report”). The Quarterly Report can be found here . Additionally, the Company provided a summary of financial results from the report and an overview of recent operational highlights.



UAHC Holding Highlights:

UAHC Holding reported first quarter 2018 consolidated net income and comprehensive income of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The Company’s subsidiary, Pulse Systems, LLC (“Pulse Systems” or “Pulse”), contributed $0.4 million to UAHC Holding’s reported consolidated net income, compared to its net income contribution of $0.3 million in first quarter of 2017. UAHC Holding’s consolidated comprehensive income for the period was negatively impacted by a change in fair value of an outstanding put obligation of $(0.5) million and other declines in the fair value of investment assets held by its subsidiary, UAHC Ventures, LLC (“UAHC Ventures”).

Other financial highlights for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, include:

UAHC Holding reduced its short-term revolving debt owed to related parties by $0.68 million and it separately extinguished an outstanding third-party convertible promissory note with a final cash payment of $45,937;

The Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment assets increased by $0.5 million, as the Company deployed capital to its subsidiary, Pulse Systems, to acquire additional manufacturing equipment;



UAHC Holding reported a deferred tax asset of $1.48 million as it became more likely than not that the Company would utilize tax benefits generated by its net operating loss carryforward; and



The Company’s subsidiary, UAHC Ventures, exercised its right to convert a note receivable into the issuing entity’s common stock. Subsequently, UAHC Ventures began liquidating the common stock resulting in realized income from the sale of trading securities of $1.17 million.



Additionally, as discussed in the Quarterly Report’s financial statement footnote, ‘Subsequent Events,’ the Company made interest and principal payments in April and May of 2018, which extinguished that certain Promissory Note dated August 18, 2017 issued by the Company to St. George Investments, LLC with a principal amount of $2,000,000 (“August 2017 Note”). The Company also made an interest and principal payment in June of 2018, which extinguished that certain Promissory Note dated October 10, 2017 issued by the Company to St. George Investments, LLC with a principal amount of $600,000 (“October 2017 Note”).

Both the August 2017 Note and October 2017 Note were issued in exchange for capital used to fund investments made by the Company’s subsidiary, UAHC Ventures. Further, both notes were paid with cash using the proceeds from the sale of common stock by UAHC Ventures from its conversion of a convertible note receivable into equity. The aforementioned debt reduction payments reduced the outstanding balances of the August 2017 Note and October 2017 Note to zero and there are no remaining obligations due thereunder.

UAHC Parent intends to continue using proceeds from the liquidation of its convertible debt investments to reduce debt on its balance sheet and to fund expansion and upgrades of Pulse’s manufacturing equipment.

Pulse Systems, LLC:

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Pulse Systems, a contract manufacturing company that provides services to the medical device industry, continued to show positive growth in first quarter of 2018. Pulse’s sales revenue for the three months ending March 31, 2018 was $3.1 million compared to sales revenue of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, which represents a 24% increase between comparative periods.

Pulse System’s Chief Executive Officer, Herb Bellucci, commented that “Following our solid performance in 2017, Pulse kicked off 2018 with strong first quarter shipment revenue, which was achieved through both an increase in business from our on-going production accounts, as well as emerging product development opportunities with new customers.”

Other Pulse financial and operating highlights for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, include:

Pulse increased its manufacturing capacity by beginning its expansion into added manufacturing space and through its purchase of additional manufacturing equipment; and



Pulse made payments in aggregate of $200,000 to reduce amounts owed under the June 18, 2010 Redemption Agreement.

UAHC Ventures, LLC

The Company formed UAHC Ventures in fiscal year 2017 to pursue strategic opportunities in emerging and high-growth sectors such as blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency. UAHC Ventures made its first investment in the third quarter of 2017 through a $2.0 million purchase of a secured convertible promissory note (“MGTI Note”) and warrant to purchase common stock (“MGTI Warrant”) from MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC:MGTI) (“MGTI”).

In first quarter of 2018, UAHC Ventures began realizing income from its MGTI investment as it exercised its right to convert the MGTI Note into shares of the issuer’s common stock and it sold a portion of those conversion shares in the open market. During the three months ending March 31, 2018, UAHC Ventures received proceeds of $2.0 million and recognized realized income from the sale of trading securities of $1.2 million, both of which relate to sales of MGTI common stock received from the debt conversion. As of March 31, 2018, the unsold conversion shares are reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as ‘Trading Securities’ at their fair market value.

The Company’s valuation of its UAHC Ventures’ MGTI Warrant for the three months ending March 31, 2018 resulted in the Company reporting an unrealized loss of $3.9 million in consolidated net income from the “Change in value of derivatives – warrants.” The primary driver in the decrease of fair market value reported was the change in the quoted price of the underlying MGTI common stock, which the Company considers when assessing the value of the MGTI Warrant on an “as-exercised” basis.

About United American Healthcare Corporation

United American Healthcare Corporation (“UAHC”), through its subsidiary UAHC Ventures, LLC, pursues opportunities in various growth industries. Additionally, UAHC subsidiary Pulse Systems, LLC, is a contract manufacturing company that provides services to the medical device industry.

Forward-looking Statements

