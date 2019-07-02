UNITED ARROWS : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019(Consolidated)

Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO
Takeo Nakazawa, Department Manager, Finance and Accounting Department
+81-3-5785-6325
Scheduled Date of Shareholder's Meeting
June 21, 2019
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:
June 24, 2019
Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:
June 24, 2019
Supplementary materials for the financial results:
Yes
Holding of presentation of financial results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 to
March 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Business Performance
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable
to owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal 2019
158,918
2.9
11,063
5.2
11,312
5.0
6,417
22.3
Fiscal 2018
154,409
6.1
10,518
14.8
10,775
14.4
5,247
1.1
Note: Comprehensive income Fiscal 2019: ¥6,874 million (27.8%)
Fiscal 2018: ¥5,379 million (2.5%)
Net Income per
Net Income per Share
Net Income /
Ordinary Profit /
Operating Profit /
after Adjusting for
Share
Net Worth
Total Assets
Total Sales
Dilutive Effects
yen
yen
%
%
%
Fiscal 2019
226.20
－
18.0
16.4
7.0
Fiscal 2018
185.08
－
16.3
16.0
6.8
Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates
Fiscal 2019: ¥-6 million
Fiscal 2018: ― million
Note: There are no dilutive shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Per-share net worth
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of March 31, 2019
70,738
39,578
53.5
1,333.16
As of March 31, 2018
67,107
34,690
50.1
1,186.01
Reference: Net Worth
As of March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million
As of March 31, 2018: ¥33,643 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents at the End
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
of Period
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Fiscal 2019
9,140
(5,926)
(3,711)
5,839
Fiscal 2018
13,938
(2,442)
(10,812)
6,300
2. Conditions of Dividend Payment
Cash dividends per share
Dividend
Dividend
Dividend to
Payment
Payout Ratio
Net Assets
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-
Annual
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
End
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
¥ million
%
%
Fiscal 2018
－
20.00
－
58.00
78.00
2,212
42.1
6.6
Fiscal 2019
－
20.00
－
60.00
80.00
2,270
35.4
6.0
Fiscal 2020
－
22.00
－
61.00
83.00
35.2
(Forecast)
3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
Net Income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
yen
Full Fiscal Year
164,240
3.3
11,970
8.2
12,000
6.1
6,700
4.4
236.12
4. Others
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year: None
(Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
Changes other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)
1.
Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2019:
30,213,676 stocks
As of March 31, 2018:
30,213,676 stocks
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of March 31, 2019:
1,838,256 stocks
As of March 31, 2018:
1,846,972 stocks
3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period
Year ended March 31, 2019:
28,372,794 stocks
Year ended March 31, 2018:
28,352,164 stocks
*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance
The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.
Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
(as of March 31, 2018)
(as of March 31, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,552
6,103
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
201
186
Merchandise
24,343
24,407
Supplies
456
581
Accounts receivable-other
11,578
12,587
Other
734
670
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5)
(3)
Total current assets
43,861
44,533
Noncurrent assets
Tangible noncurrent assets
Buildings and structures
20,765
22,164
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(13,444)
(13,969)
Buildings and structures (net)
7,320
8,195
Machinery and equipment
-
1,081
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
-
(151)
Machinery and equipment (net)
-
930
Land
569
569
Construction in progress
25
88
Other
5,142
5,401
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(4,150)
(4,312)
Other (net)
991
1,088
Total tangible noncurrent assets
8,907
10,873
Intangible noncurrent assets
Other
2,310
2,783
Total intangible noncurrent assets
2,310
2,783
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
0
61
Guarantee deposits
8,038
8,180
Deferred tax assets
2,976
2,515
Other
1,034
1,812
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(21)
(22)
Total investments and other assets
12,028
12,548
Total noncurrent assets
23,246
26,205
Total assets
67,107
70,738
(millions of yen)
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
(as of March 31, 2018)
(as of March 31, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
10,315
10,648
Short-term loans payable
1,500
2,100
Current portion of long-term loans payable
2,000
1,500
Accounts payable-other
6,058
5,941
Income taxes payable
1,182
1,673
Provision for bonuses
2,479
2,340
Provision for directors' bonuses
91
111
Asset retirement obligations
120
107
Other
3,465
2,658
Total current liabilities
27,213
27,082
Noncurrent liabilities
Long term loans payable
1,500
-
Asset retirement obligations
3,686
4,054
Deferred tax liabilities
-
8
Other
17
15
Total noncurrent liabilities
5,203
4,078
Total liabilities
32,417
31,160
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
3,030
3,030
Capital surplus
4,205
4,278
Retained earnings
32,340
36,335
Treasury stock
(5,861)
(5,833)
Total shareholders' equity
33,714
37,810
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(62)
(8)
Forex adjustment account
(8)
27
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(71)
18
Non-controlling interests
1,047
1,749
Total net assets
34,690
39,578
Total liabilities and net assets
67,107
70,738
Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income
(millions of yen)
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
(April 1, 2017 to
(April 1, 2018 to
March 31, 2018)
March 31, 2019)
Net sales
154,409
158,918
Cost of sales
74,901
77,158
Gross profit
79,507
81,760
Selling, general and administrative expenses
68,989
70,696
Operating income
10,518
11,063
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Insurance dividend
40
35
Foreign exchange gains
47
6
Rent income
25
24
Purchase discounts
55
63
Fee and commission received
60
55
Other
131
147
Total non-operating income
360
332
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
35
21
Rent expenses
25
24
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
6
Other
42
32
Total non-operating expenses
103
83
Ordinary income
10,775
11,312
Extraordinary profit
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
1
-
Gain on donation of non-current assets
-
4
Total extraordinary profit
1
4
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
181
74
Impairment loss
1,842
472
Loss on valuation of other investments
-
43
Other
92
3
Total extraordinary loss
2,115
593
Income before income taxes
8,661
10,723
Income taxes-current
3,667
3,510
Income taxes-deferred
(414)
436
Total income taxes
3,252
3,947
Net income
5,408
6,776
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
161
358
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,247
6,417
