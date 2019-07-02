Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  UNITED ARROWS LTD.    7606   JP3949400000

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UNITED ARROWS : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019(Consolidated)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:33am EDT

May 9, 2019

Consolidated Financial Summary

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Japanese GAAP

Note: Figures smaller than one million yen are rounded down.

Listed Company Name:

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Securities Traded:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7606

URL:

http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Takeo Nakazawa, Department Manager, Finance and Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5785-6325

Scheduled Date of Shareholder's Meeting

June 21, 2019

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:

June 24, 2019

Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:

June 24, 2019

Supplementary materials for the financial results:

Yes

Holding of presentation of financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Business Performance

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable

to owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal 2019

158,918

2.9

11,063

5.2

11,312

5.0

6,417

22.3

Fiscal 2018

154,409

6.1

10,518

14.8

10,775

14.4

5,247

1.1

Note: Comprehensive income Fiscal 2019: ¥6,874 million (27.8%)

Fiscal 2018: ¥5,379 million (2.5%)

Net Income per

Net Income per Share

Net Income /

Ordinary Profit /

Operating Profit /

after Adjusting for

Share

Net Worth

Total Assets

Total Sales

Dilutive Effects

yen

yen

%

%

%

Fiscal 2019

226.20

18.0

16.4

7.0

Fiscal 2018

185.08

16.3

16.0

6.8

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates

Fiscal 2019: ¥-6 million

Fiscal 2018: million

Note: There are no dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per-share net worth

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of March 31, 2019

70,738

39,578

53.5

1,333.16

As of March 31, 2018

67,107

34,690

50.1

1,186.01

Reference: Net Worth

As of March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million

As of March 31, 2018: ¥33,643 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents at the End

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

of Period

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Fiscal 2019

9,140

(5,926)

(3,711)

5,839

Fiscal 2018

13,938

(2,442)

(10,812)

6,300

1

2. Conditions of Dividend Payment

Cash dividends per share

Dividend

Dividend

Dividend to

Payment

Payout Ratio

Net Assets

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-

Annual

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

End

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

¥ million

%

%

Fiscal 2018

20.00

58.00

78.00

2,212

42.1

6.6

Fiscal 2019

20.00

60.00

80.00

2,270

35.4

6.0

Fiscal 2020

22.00

61.00

83.00

35.2

(Forecast)

3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income

Net Income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

yen

Full Fiscal Year

164,240

3.3

11,970

8.2

12,000

6.1

6,700

4.4

236.12

4. Others

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year: None
    (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  1. Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)

1.

Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2019:

30,213,676 stocks

As of March 31, 2018:

30,213,676 stocks

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of March 31, 2019:

1,838,256 stocks

As of March 31, 2018:

1,846,972 stocks

3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period

Year ended March 31, 2019:

28,372,794 stocks

Year ended March 31, 2018:

28,352,164 stocks

*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance

The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.

2

Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

(as of March 31, 2018)

(as of March 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,552

6,103

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

201

186

Merchandise

24,343

24,407

Supplies

456

581

Accounts receivable-other

11,578

12,587

Other

734

670

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

(3)

Total current assets

43,861

44,533

Noncurrent assets

Tangible noncurrent assets

Buildings and structures

20,765

22,164

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(13,444)

(13,969)

Buildings and structures (net)

7,320

8,195

Machinery and equipment

-

1,081

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

-

(151)

Machinery and equipment (net)

-

930

Land

569

569

Construction in progress

25

88

Other

5,142

5,401

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(4,150)

(4,312)

Other (net)

991

1,088

Total tangible noncurrent assets

8,907

10,873

Intangible noncurrent assets

Other

2,310

2,783

Total intangible noncurrent assets

2,310

2,783

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

0

61

Guarantee deposits

8,038

8,180

Deferred tax assets

2,976

2,515

Other

1,034

1,812

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(21)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

12,028

12,548

Total noncurrent assets

23,246

26,205

Total assets

67,107

70,738

3

(millions of yen)

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

(as of March 31, 2018)

(as of March 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

10,315

10,648

Short-term loans payable

1,500

2,100

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,000

1,500

Accounts payable-other

6,058

5,941

Income taxes payable

1,182

1,673

Provision for bonuses

2,479

2,340

Provision for directors' bonuses

91

111

Asset retirement obligations

120

107

Other

3,465

2,658

Total current liabilities

27,213

27,082

Noncurrent liabilities

Long term loans payable

1,500

-

Asset retirement obligations

3,686

4,054

Deferred tax liabilities

-

8

Other

17

15

Total noncurrent liabilities

5,203

4,078

Total liabilities

32,417

31,160

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

3,030

3,030

Capital surplus

4,205

4,278

Retained earnings

32,340

36,335

Treasury stock

(5,861)

(5,833)

Total shareholders' equity

33,714

37,810

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(62)

(8)

Forex adjustment account

(8)

27

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(71)

18

Non-controlling interests

1,047

1,749

Total net assets

34,690

39,578

Total liabilities and net assets

67,107

70,738

4

  1. Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income

(millions of yen)

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

(April 1, 2017 to

(April 1, 2018 to

March 31, 2018)

March 31, 2019)

Net sales

154,409

158,918

Cost of sales

74,901

77,158

Gross profit

79,507

81,760

Selling, general and administrative expenses

68,989

70,696

Operating income

10,518

11,063

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Insurance dividend

40

35

Foreign exchange gains

47

6

Rent income

25

24

Purchase discounts

55

63

Fee and commission received

60

55

Other

131

147

Total non-operating income

360

332

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

35

21

Rent expenses

25

24

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

6

Other

42

32

Total non-operating expenses

103

83

Ordinary income

10,775

11,312

Extraordinary profit

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

1

-

Gain on donation of non-current assets

-

4

Total extraordinary profit

1

4

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

181

74

Impairment loss

1,842

472

Loss on valuation of other investments

-

43

Other

92

3

Total extraordinary loss

2,115

593

Income before income taxes

8,661

10,723

Income taxes-current

3,667

3,510

Income taxes-deferred

(414)

436

Total income taxes

3,252

3,947

Net income

5,408

6,776

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

161

358

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,247

6,417

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 05:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED ARROWS LTD.
01:33aUNITED ARROWS : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019(Conso..
PU
06/04UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for May 2019
PU
05/23UNITED ARROWS : Notice of the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/08UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for April 2019
PU
04/02UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for March 2019
PU
03/27UNITED ARROWS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018UNITED ARROWS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018UNITED ARROWS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017UNITED ARROWS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report Q&A for March 2017
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 165 B
EBIT 2020 12 520 M
Net income 2020 7 217 M
Finance 2020 5 669 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 95 625 M
Chart UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Duration : Period :
UNITED ARROWS LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4 450  JPY
Last Close Price 3 370  JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuhiro Takeda President & Representative Director
Takeo Nakazawa Manager-Finance & Accounting
Go Komoriya Manager-Information Systems
Hiroyuki Higashi Director, Head-Strategy & Personnel
Yoshinori Matsuzaki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED ARROWS LTD.-2.18%942
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.34%93 756
KERING27.58%74 697
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.52%64 036
ROSS STORES19.13%36 149
HENNES & MAURITZ31.22%26 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About