UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for August 2019

Sales Summary for August 2019

Total company sales increased 11.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 12.2% to a year earlier.

In August, needs for discount summer products grew and results of expensive down jackets were favorable. Following the temperature declines late of the month, moves of autumn clothes increased gradually. For reference, the effect of two more holidays compared to a year ago would have been around +2.6% to the same store sales of retail and online.

Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK increased 13.2% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. also increased 11.7% to a year ago.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Short sleeve cut-and-sewn, Jackets, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.



Short sleeve knitwear, Dresses, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.





Sales Data for FY 2020 (YoY)

Sales

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Company Total 100.2 104.8 104.9 99.2 111.3 Business Units 100.1 105.6 105.0 99.3 113.0 Retail + Online 100.2 105.5 105.1 99.2 114.1 Retail 95.8 102.2 103.6 95.9 107.8 Online 117.4 116.7 110.0 109.4 134.8 Existing Store Retail + Online 98.9 104.3 103.7 97.1 112.2 Existing Store Retail 94.0 100.4 101.2 92.9 104.0 Existing Store Online 117.4 116.8 110.1 109.5 134.9 Outlet, Other 110.4 100.4 104.1 98.5 103.0

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Company Total Business Units Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online Outlet, Other

Purchasing Customers

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 96.2 103.2 103.9 94.7 114.8 Retail 92.9 100.6 102.6 90.8 107.6 Online 106.4 110.7 107.5 106.9 134.0 Existing Store Retail + Online 95.2 102.3 102.5 93.0 113.2 Existing Store Retail 91.5 99.3 100.4 88.0 104.0 Existing Store Online 106.4 110.7 107.5 106.9 134.0

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online

Ave. Spending per Customer

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 102.9 101.4 100.8 103.6 99.0 Retail 103.1 101.6 100.9 105.6 100.2 Online 107.5 104.0 101.6 99.7 101.6 Existing Store Retail + Online 102.5 100.9 100.5 103.2 98.5 Existing Store Retail 102.7 101.1 100.8 105.5 100.0 Existing Store Online 107.5 104.0 101.6 99.7 101.6

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Business Units 106.7 129.4 Retail + Online 108.2 129.4 Retail 101.7 123.4 Online 129.0 151.1 Existing Store Retail + Online 107.5 124.2 Existing Store Retail 99.6 115.2 Existing Store Online 129.0 151.4

Purchasing Customers

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 96.9 124.9 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online - - Existing Store Retail 95.3 118.2 Existing Store Online - -

Ave. spend per customer

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 104.9 98.8 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online - - Existing Store Retail 104.5 97.4 Existing Store Online - -

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events. * Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales. * An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.

In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons. * Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile * Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Store Openings and Closings

[Retail] Newly opened 2:green label relaxing 2, Closed 2:green label relaxing 2

[Online] None

[Outlet] None

