UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for August 2019
09/03/2019 | 02:40am EDT
Sales Summary for August 2019
Total company sales increased 11.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 12.2% to a year earlier.
In August, needs for discount summer products grew and results of expensive down jackets were favorable. Following the temperature declines late of the month, moves of autumn clothes increased gradually. For reference, the effect of two more holidays compared to a year ago would have been around +2.6% to the same store sales of retail and online.
Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK increased 13.2% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. also increased 11.7% to a year ago.
The following items were especially popular in the month under review:
Short sleeve cut-and-sewn, Jackets, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.
Short sleeve knitwear, Dresses, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.
Sales Data for FY 2020 (YoY)
Sales
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Company Total
100.2
104.8
104.9
99.2
111.3
Business Units
100.1
105.6
105.0
99.3
113.0
Retail + Online
100.2
105.5
105.1
99.2
114.1
Retail
95.8
102.2
103.6
95.9
107.8
Online
117.4
116.7
110.0
109.4
134.8
Existing Store Retail + Online
98.9
104.3
103.7
97.1
112.2
Existing Store Retail
94.0
100.4
101.2
92.9
104.0
Existing Store Online
117.4
116.8
110.1
109.5
134.9
Outlet, Other
110.4
100.4
104.1
98.5
103.0
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Company Total
Business Units
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Outlet, Other
Purchasing Customers
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
96.2
103.2
103.9
94.7
114.8
Retail
92.9
100.6
102.6
90.8
107.6
Online
106.4
110.7
107.5
106.9
134.0
Existing Store Retail + Online
95.2
102.3
102.5
93.0
113.2
Existing Store Retail
91.5
99.3
100.4
88.0
104.0
Existing Store Online
106.4
110.7
107.5
106.9
134.0
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Ave. Spending per Customer
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
102.9
101.4
100.8
103.6
99.0
Retail
103.1
101.6
100.9
105.6
100.2
Online
107.5
104.0
101.6
99.7
101.6
Existing Store Retail + Online
102.5
100.9
100.5
103.2
98.5
Existing Store Retail
102.7
101.1
100.8
105.5
100.0
Existing Store Online
107.5
104.0
101.6
99.7
101.6
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Sales Data by Business Unit
Sales
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Business Units
106.7
129.4
Retail + Online
108.2
129.4
Retail
101.7
123.4
Online
129.0
151.1
Existing Store Retail + Online
107.5
124.2
Existing Store Retail
99.6
115.2
Existing Store Online
129.0
151.4
Purchasing Customers
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
96.9
124.9
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
95.3
118.2
Existing Store Online
-
-
Ave. spend per customer
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
104.9
98.8
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
104.5
97.4
Existing Store Online
-
-
* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.
* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.
* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile
* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.
