UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for August 2019

0
09/03/2019 | 02:40am EDT

Sales Summary for August 2019

Total company sales increased 11.3% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 12.2% to a year earlier.

In August, needs for discount summer products grew and results of expensive down jackets were favorable. Following the temperature declines late of the month, moves of autumn clothes increased gradually. For reference, the effect of two more holidays compared to a year ago would have been around +2.6% to the same store sales of retail and online.

Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK increased 13.2% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. also increased 11.7% to a year ago.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Short sleeve cut-and-sewn, Jackets, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.

Short sleeve knitwear, Dresses, Down jackets, and Sandals, etc.

Sales Data for FY 2020 (YoY)

Sales

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Company Total

100.2

104.8

104.9

99.2

111.3

Business Units

100.1

105.6

105.0

99.3

113.0

Retail + Online

100.2

105.5

105.1

99.2

114.1

Retail

95.8

102.2

103.6

95.9

107.8

Online

117.4

116.7

110.0

109.4

134.8

Existing Store Retail + Online

98.9

104.3

103.7

97.1

112.2

Existing Store Retail

94.0

100.4

101.2

92.9

104.0

Existing Store Online

117.4

116.8

110.1

109.5

134.9

Outlet, Other

110.4

100.4

104.1

98.5

103.0

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Company Total
Business Units
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Outlet, Other

Purchasing Customers

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online

96.2

103.2

103.9

94.7

114.8

Retail

92.9

100.6

102.6

90.8

107.6

Online

106.4

110.7

107.5

106.9

134.0

Existing Store Retail + Online

95.2

102.3

102.5

93.0

113.2

Existing Store Retail

91.5

99.3

100.4

88.0

104.0

Existing Store Online

106.4

110.7

107.5

106.9

134.0

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Ave. Spending per Customer

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online

102.9

101.4

100.8

103.6

99.0

Retail

103.1

101.6

100.9

105.6

100.2

Online

107.5

104.0

101.6

99.7

101.6

Existing Store Retail + Online

102.5

100.9

100.5

103.2

98.5

Existing Store Retail

102.7

101.1

100.8

105.5

100.0

Existing Store Online

107.5

104.0

101.6

99.7

101.6

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Business Units

106.7

129.4

Retail + Online

108.2

129.4

Retail

101.7

123.4

Online

129.0

151.1

Existing Store Retail + Online

107.5

124.2

Existing Store Retail

99.6

115.2

Existing Store Online

129.0

151.4

Purchasing Customers

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

96.9

124.9

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail

95.3

118.2

Existing Store Online

-

-

Ave. spend per customer

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

104.9

98.8

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail

104.5

97.4

Existing Store Online

-

-

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.

* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.

* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.

* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile

* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.

Backnumber

Monthly Sales Summary

Store Openings and Closings

[Retail] Newly opened 2:green label relaxing 2, Closed 2:green label relaxing 2
[Online] None
[Outlet] None

* For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF file.

The Year Ending March 31, 2020[ EXCEL/34KB ][ PDF/71KB ]

Backnumber

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:39:01 UTC
