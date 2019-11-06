United Arrows : Data Book (April 1, 2019 - September 31, 2019)

Note:・ Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY2014), Designs & Co. (from FY2017), and CHROME HEARTS JP, GK (from FY2017).
・UNITED ARROWS LTD. took steps to spin off the CHROME HEARTS business in October 2016. As a result, CHROME HEARTS business sales are not included in the Company's non‐consolidated net sales effective from 2H of FY2017
"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, online sales, wholesale, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.・We have changed our disclosure segment from UNITED ARROWS, green label relaxing, and SBU to Business Unit I and Business Unit II since FY2019
Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile
Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移 Consolidated Financial Performance １．損益計算書 Income Statement
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
売上高
64,102
140,919
65,083
145,535
69,740
154,409
71,752
158,918
74,576
Net sales
前期比 YoY（％）
108.7
107.5
101.5
103.3
107.2
106.1
102.9
102.9
103.9
売上総利益
32,667
71,573
33,031
74,155
35,708
79,507
36,947
81,760
38,521
Gross profit
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
51.0
50.8
50.8
51.0
51.2
51.5
51.5
51.4
51.7
前期比 YoY（％）
105.1
105.2
101.1
103.6
108.1
107.2
103.5
102.8
104.3
販売費及び一般管理費
29,051
60,501
31,316
64,990
32,682
68,989
33,915
70,696
34,617
SGA expenses
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
45.3
42.9
48.1
44.7
46.9
44.7
47.3
44.5
46.4
前期比 YoY（％）
105.3
106.7
107.8
107.4
104.4
106.2
103.8
102.5
102.1
営業利益
3,615
11,071
1,714
9,165
3,026
10,518
3,031
11,063
3,903
Operating income
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
5.6
7.9
2.6
6.3
4.3
6.8
4.2
7.0
5.2
前期比 YoY（％）
103.5
97.5
47.4
82.8
176.5
114.8
100.2
105.2
128.8
経常利益
3,618
11,175
1,803
9,420
3,124
10,775
3,124
11,312
3,893
Ordinary income
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
5.6
7.9
2.8
6.5
4.5
7.0
4.4
7.1
5.2
前期比 YoY（％）
101.8
96.8
49.8
84.3
173.2
114.4
100.0
105.0
124.6
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
2,136
6,494
870
5,191
1,268
5,247
1,503
6,417
1,942
Net income attributable to owners of parent
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
3.3
4.6
1.3
3.6
1.8
3.4
2.1
4.0
2.6
前期比 YoY（％）
109.1
102.6
40.7
79.9
145.8
101.1
118.6
122.3
129.2
２．貸借対照表 Balance Sheet
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
総資産
62,334
63,877
67,726
67,799
70,720
67,107
71,421
70,738
74,079
Total assets
前期比 YoY（％）
101.3
103.0
108.6
106.1
104.4
99.0
101.0
105.4
103.7
流動資産
41,183
42,367
44,610
45,152
48,033
45,878
45,734
44,533
47,860
Current Assets
前期比 YoY（％）
102.3
102.2
108.3
106.6
107.7
101.6
95.2
97.1
104.6
固定資産
21,150
21,510
23,115
22,646
22,686
21,228
25,687
26,205
26,219
Non-current assets
前期比 YoY（％）
99.4
104.5
109.3
105.3
98.1
93.7
113.2
123.4
102.1
流動負債
26,374
24,964
30,376
29,805
33,700
27,213
32,066
27,082
29,672
Current liabilities
前期比 YoY（％）
98.8
103.6
115.2
119.4
110.9
91.3
95.2
99.5
92.5
固定負債
5,891
5,152
4,459
7,012
6,146
5,203
4,472
4,078
4,286
Non-current liabilities
前期比 YoY（％）
212.3
76.5
75.7
136.1
137.8
74.2
72.8
78.4
95.8
株主資本合計
30,085
33,838
32,955
30,673
30,450
33,714
33,608
37,810
38,050
Shareholders' equity
前期比 YoY（％）
94.1
108.8
109.5
90.6
92.4
109.9
110.4
112.1
113.2
純資産合計
30,069
33,760
32,891
30,980
30,873
34,690
34,881
39,578
40,121
Total net assets
前期比 YoY（％）
93.7
108.3
109.4
91.8
93.9
112.0
113.0
114.1
115.0
たな卸資産
25,638
23,966
28,626
26,210
28,147
24,799
27,414
24,988
28,703
Inventory
前期比 YoY（％）
101.6
102.1
111.7
109.4
98.3
94.6
97.4
100.8
104.7
有利子負債
8,678
6,146
10,094
13,792
13,760
5,000
9,600
3,600
6,800
Interest-bearing debt
前期比 YoY（％）
122.2
58.5
116.3
224.4
136.3
36.3
69.8
72.0
70.8
３．1株当たり情報 Per share data
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
１株当たり当期純利益（円）
70.67
214.87
28.80
174.57
44.76
185.08
53.01
226.20
68.47
Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY（％）
114.9
107.7
40.8
81.2
155.4
106.0
118.4
122.2
129.2
１株当たり純資産額（円）
995.22
1,117.23
1,088.68
1,081.49
1,074.11
1,186.01
1,186.28
1,333.16
1,342.33
Book value per share (BPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY（％）
98.8
109.6
109.4
96.8
98.7
109.7
110.4
112.4
113.2
１株当たり配当金(円）
20.00
78.00
20.00
78.00
20.00
78.00
20.00
80.00
22.00
Dividends per share (DPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY（％）
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
102.6
110.0
配当性向(％） Dividend payout ratio (%)
－
36.3
－
44.7
－
42.1
－
35.4
－
４．キャッシュ・フロー Cash flows
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities
4,639
11,689
△ 1,942
4,868
4,477
13,938
1,201
9,140
1,544
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities
△ 1,464
△ 3,351
△ 2,350
△ 4,511
△ 1,855
△ 2,442
△ 4,045
△ 5,926
△ 1,980
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities
△ 5,011
△ 8,139
2,197
△ 508
△ 1,704
△ 10,812
2,636
△ 3,711
974
現金及び現金同等物期末残高
3,747
5,799
3,722
5,630
6,544
6,300
6,112
5,839
6,389
Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end前期比YoY（％）
88.3
103.8
99.3
97.1
175.8
111.9
93.4
92.7
104.5
５． 販売費及び一般管理費
SGA expenses
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
販売費及び一般管理費合計
29,051
60,501
31,316
64,990
32,682
68,989
33,915
70,696
34,617
SGA expenses
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
45.3
42.9
48.1
44.7
46.9
44.7
47.3
44.5
46.4
前期比 YoY（％）
105.3
106.7
107.8
107.4
104.4
106.2
103.8
102.5
102.1
宣伝販促費
1,110
2,621
1,420
3,193
1,453
3,469
1,692
3,543
1,715
Advertisement
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.7
1.8
2.2
2.2
2.1
2.2
2.4
2.2
2.3
前期比 YoY（％）
90.4
106.8
127.9
121.8
102.4
108.6
116.4
102.1
101.4
人件費
10,654
21,390
11,341
22,731
11,859
24,386
12,218
24,770
12,586
Personnel
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
16.6
15.2
17.4
15.6
17.0
15.8
17.0
15.6
16.9
前期比 YoY（％）
105.3
105.3
106.4
106.3
104.6
107.3
103.0
101.6
103.0
賃借料
8,744
18,917
9,368
20,379
10,155
21,765
10,518
22,607
10,756
Rent
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
13.6
13.4
14.4
14.0
14.6
14.1
14.7
14.2
14.4
前期比 YoY（％）
107.8
108.1
107.1
107.7
108.4
106.8
103.6
103.9
102.3
減価償却費
870
1,795
896
1,863
904
1,801
897
1,859
956
Depreciation
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
1.2
1.3
前期比 YoY（％）
99.2
99.7
102.9
103.8
100.9
96.7
99.3
103.2
106.5
その他
7,671
15,776
8,289
16,821
8,309
17,566
8,588
17,915
8,602
Other
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
12.0
11.2
12.7
11.6
11.9
11.4
12.0
11.3
11.5
前期比 YoY（％）
105.8
107.8
108.1
106.6
100.2
104.4
103.4
102.0
100.2
６．設備投資額と減価償却費 Capital expenditures and Depreciation
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
設備投資額
1,675
3,479
3,167
4,445
1,810
3,053
3,054
5,833
952
Capital expenditures
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
－
2.5
－
3.1
－
2.0
4.3
3.7
1.3
前期比 YoY（％）
98.2
141.8
189.1
127.8
57.2
68.7
168.8
191.0
31.2
減価償却費
870
1,795
896
1,863
904
1,801
897
1,859
0
Depreciation
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
1.2
0.0
前期比 YoY（％）
99.2
99.7
102.9
103.8
100.9
96.7
99.3
103.2
103.9
Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況 Non-Consolidated Operation Review １． 事業本部別 売上推移 Sales Trend by Business Unit
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
2016/4～2017/3
2017/4～2017/9
2017/4～2018/3
2018/4～2018/9
2018/4～2019/3
2019/4～2019/9
売上高（単体）
58,182
127,879
58,825
126,072
57,173
128,356
58,466
131,476
60,827
Non-consolidated net sales
前期比 YoY（％）
108.9
107.8
101.1
98.6
97.2
101.8
102.3
102.4
104.0
ビジネスユニット計
50,413
111,152
51,167
108,979
48,685
109,554
49,992
112,779
52,325
Total business units
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
86.6
86.9
87.0
86.4
85.2
85.4
85.5
85.8
86.0
前期比 YoY（％）
107.6
107.0
101.5
98.0
95.1
100.5
102.7
102.9
104.7
第一事業本部
―
―
―
―
―
―
33,003
73,169
34,449
Business Unit I
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
―
―
―
―
―
―
56.4
55.7
56.6
前期比 YoY（％）
―
―
―
―
―
―
108.2
106.4
104.4
第二事業本部
―
―
―
―
―
―
16,988
39,610
17,875
Business Unit II
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
―
―
―
―
―
―
29.1
30.1
29.4
前期比 YoY（％）
―
―
―
―
―
―
106.1
107.2
105.2
その他
7,768
16,727
7,657
17,093
8,488
18,802
8,473
18,697
8,502
Other
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
13.4
13.1
13.0
13.6
14.8
14.6
14.5
14.2
14.0
前期比 YoY（％）
118.4
113.5
98.6
102.2
110.8
110.0
99.8
99.4
100.3
