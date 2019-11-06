Log in
UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
United Arrows : Data Book (April 1, 2019 - September 31, 2019)

0
11/06/2019

2020年３月期第２四半期決算説明会補足資料

DATA BOOK

（2019年４月１日～2019年９月30日）

April 1, 2019 September 30, 2019

株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

－目次－ CONTENTS

Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移 Consolidated Financial Performance １．損益計算書 Income Statement

２．貸借対照表 Balance Sheet ３．1株当たり情報 Per share data ４．キャッシュ・フロー Cash flows

５． 販売費及び一般管理費 SGA expenses

６．設備投資額と減価償却費 Capital expenditures and Depreciation

Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況 Non-Consolidated Operation Review １．事業本部別 売上推移 Sales Trend by Business Unit

２．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers and Ave. Spending per Customer YOY） ３．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area

４．品目別売上高 Sales by Category

５．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)

６．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term ７．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures

………………………………………… 1

………………………………………… 2

………………………………………… 3

………………………………………… 3

………………………………………… 4

……………………………………… 7

……………………………………… 11

……………………………………… 13

……………………………………… 14

……………………………………… 15

注：

・ 連結売上高には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）、㈱Designes（2017/3期～）、

CHROME HEARTS JP合同会社（2017/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。

・ 2016年10月にクロムハーツ事業の会社分割を行なったため、2017/3期の下期より単体売上高には同事業の売上高が含まれておりません。

・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売等の売上が含まれております。

・2019/3期より、開示セグメントをユナイテッドアローズ、グリーンレーベル リラクシング、スモールビジネスユニットから第一事業本部、第二事業本部に変更しました。

・ 第一事業本部には「ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」、「オデット エ オディール」、「ドゥロワー」が含まれます。

・第二事業本部には「ユナイテッドアローズ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」、「エメル リファインズ」、「ザ ステーション ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」が含まれます。

Note: Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY2014), Designs & Co. (from FY2017), and CHROME HEARTS JP, GK (from FY2017).

UNITED ARROWS LTD. took steps to spin off the CHROME HEARTS business in October 2016. As a result, CHROME HEARTS business sales are not included in the Company's non‐consolidated net sales effective from 2H of FY2017

  • "Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, online sales, wholesale, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events. We have changed our disclosure segment from UNITED ARROWS, green label relaxing, and SBU to Business Unit I and Business Unit II since FY2019
  • Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile
  • Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

-CONTENTS-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移 Consolidated Financial Performance １．損益計算書 Income Statement

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

売上高

64,102

140,919

65,083

145,535

69,740

154,409

71,752

158,918

74,576

Net sales

前期比 YoY （％）

108.7

107.5

101.5

103.3

107.2

106.1

102.9

102.9

103.9

売上総利益

32,667

71,573

33,031

74,155

35,708

79,507

36,947

81,760

38,521

Gross profit

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

51.0

50.8

50.8

51.0

51.2

51.5

51.5

51.4

51.7

前期比 YoY （％）

105.1

105.2

101.1

103.6

108.1

107.2

103.5

102.8

104.3

販売費及び一般管理費

29,051

60,501

31,316

64,990

32,682

68,989

33,915

70,696

34,617

SGA expenses

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

45.3

42.9

48.1

44.7

46.9

44.7

47.3

44.5

46.4

前期比 YoY （％）

105.3

106.7

107.8

107.4

104.4

106.2

103.8

102.5

102.1

営業利益

3,615

11,071

1,714

9,165

3,026

10,518

3,031

11,063

3,903

Operating income

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

5.6

7.9

2.6

6.3

4.3

6.8

4.2

7.0

5.2

前期比 YoY （％）

103.5

97.5

47.4

82.8

176.5

114.8

100.2

105.2

128.8

経常利益

3,618

11,175

1,803

9,420

3,124

10,775

3,124

11,312

3,893

Ordinary income

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

5.6

7.9

2.8

6.5

4.5

7.0

4.4

7.1

5.2

前期比 YoY （％）

101.8

96.8

49.8

84.3

173.2

114.4

100.0

105.0

124.6

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

2,136

6,494

870

5,191

1,268

5,247

1,503

6,417

1,942

Net income attributable to owners of parent

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

3.3

4.6

1.3

3.6

1.8

3.4

2.1

4.0

2.6

前期比 YoY （％）

109.1

102.6

40.7

79.9

145.8

101.1

118.6

122.3

129.2

２．貸借対照表 Balance Sheet

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

総資産

62,334

63,877

67,726

67,799

70,720

67,107

71,421

70,738

74,079

Total assets

前期比 YoY （％）

101.3

103.0

108.6

106.1

104.4

99.0

101.0

105.4

103.7

流動資産

41,183

42,367

44,610

45,152

48,033

45,878

45,734

44,533

47,860

Current Assets

前期比 YoY （％）

102.3

102.2

108.3

106.6

107.7

101.6

95.2

97.1

104.6

固定資産

21,150

21,510

23,115

22,646

22,686

21,228

25,687

26,205

26,219

Non-current assets

前期比 YoY （％）

99.4

104.5

109.3

105.3

98.1

93.7

113.2

123.4

102.1

流動負債

26,374

24,964

30,376

29,805

33,700

27,213

32,066

27,082

29,672

Current liabilities

前期比 YoY （％）

98.8

103.6

115.2

119.4

110.9

91.3

95.2

99.5

92.5

固定負債

5,891

5,152

4,459

7,012

6,146

5,203

4,472

4,078

4,286

Non-current liabilities

前期比 YoY （％）

212.3

76.5

75.7

136.1

137.8

74.2

72.8

78.4

95.8

株主資本合計

30,085

33,838

32,955

30,673

30,450

33,714

33,608

37,810

38,050

Shareholders' equity

前期比 YoY （％）

94.1

108.8

109.5

90.6

92.4

109.9

110.4

112.1

113.2

純資産合計

30,069

33,760

32,891

30,980

30,873

34,690

34,881

39,578

40,121

Total net assets

前期比 YoY （％）

93.7

108.3

109.4

91.8

93.9

112.0

113.0

114.1

115.0

たな卸資産

25,638

23,966

28,626

26,210

28,147

24,799

27,414

24,988

28,703

Inventory

前期比 YoY （％）

101.6

102.1

111.7

109.4

98.3

94.6

97.4

100.8

104.7

有利子負債

8,678

6,146

10,094

13,792

13,760

5,000

9,600

3,600

6,800

Interest-bearing debt

前期比 YoY （％）

122.2

58.5

116.3

224.4

136.3

36.3

69.8

72.0

70.8

-1-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

３．1株当たり情報 Per share data

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

１株当たり当期純利益（円）

70.67

214.87

28.80

174.57

44.76

185.08

53.01

226.20

68.47

Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

114.9

107.7

40.8

81.2

155.4

106.0

118.4

122.2

129.2

１株当たり純資産額（円）

995.22

1,117.23

1,088.68

1,081.49

1,074.11

1,186.01

1,186.28

1,333.16

1,342.33

Book value per share (BPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

98.8

109.6

109.4

96.8

98.7

109.7

110.4

112.4

113.2

１株当たり配当金(円）

20.00

78.00

20.00

78.00

20.00

78.00

20.00

80.00

22.00

Dividends per share (DPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

102.6

110.0

配当性向(％） Dividend payout ratio (%)

36.3

44.7

42.1

35.4

４．キャッシュ・フロー Cash flows

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities

4,639

11,689

1,942

4,868

4,477

13,938

1,201

9,140

1,544

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities

1,464

3,351

2,350

4,511

1,855

2,442

4,045

5,926

1,980

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities

5,011

8,139

2,197

508

1,704

10,812

2,636

3,711

974

現金及び現金同等物期末残高

3,747

5,799

3,722

5,630

6,544

6,300

6,112

5,839

6,389

Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end前期比 YoY （％）

88.3

103.8

99.3

97.1

175.8

111.9

93.4

92.7

104.5

５． 販売費及び一般管理費

SGA expenses

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

販売費及び一般管理費合計

29,051

60,501

31,316

64,990

32,682

68,989

33,915

70,696

34,617

SGA expenses

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

45.3

42.9

48.1

44.7

46.9

44.7

47.3

44.5

46.4

前期比 YoY （％）

105.3

106.7

107.8

107.4

104.4

106.2

103.8

102.5

102.1

宣伝販促費

1,110

2,621

1,420

3,193

1,453

3,469

1,692

3,543

1,715

Advertisement

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.7

1.8

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.2

2.4

2.2

2.3

前期比 YoY （％）

90.4

106.8

127.9

121.8

102.4

108.6

116.4

102.1

101.4

人件費

10,654

21,390

11,341

22,731

11,859

24,386

12,218

24,770

12,586

Personnel

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

16.6

15.2

17.4

15.6

17.0

15.8

17.0

15.6

16.9

前期比 YoY （％）

105.3

105.3

106.4

106.3

104.6

107.3

103.0

101.6

103.0

賃借料

8,744

18,917

9,368

20,379

10,155

21,765

10,518

22,607

10,756

Rent

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

13.6

13.4

14.4

14.0

14.6

14.1

14.7

14.2

14.4

前期比 YoY （％）

107.8

108.1

107.1

107.7

108.4

106.8

103.6

103.9

102.3

減価償却費

870

1,795

896

1,863

904

1,801

897

1,859

956

Depreciation

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.3

前期比 YoY （％）

99.2

99.7

102.9

103.8

100.9

96.7

99.3

103.2

106.5

その他

7,671

15,776

8,289

16,821

8,309

17,566

8,588

17,915

8,602

Other

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

12.0

11.2

12.7

11.6

11.9

11.4

12.0

11.3

11.5

前期比 YoY （％）

105.8

107.8

108.1

106.6

100.2

104.4

103.4

102.0

100.2

-2-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

６．設備投資額と減価償却費 Capital expenditures and Depreciation

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

設備投資額

1,675

3,479

3,167

4,445

1,810

3,053

3,054

5,833

952

Capital expenditures

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

2.5

3.1

2.0

4.3

3.7

1.3

前期比 YoY （％）

98.2

141.8

189.1

127.8

57.2

68.7

168.8

191.0

31.2

減価償却費

870

1,795

896

1,863

904

1,801

897

1,859

0

Depreciation

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.2

0.0

前期比 YoY （％）

99.2

99.7

102.9

103.8

100.9

96.7

99.3

103.2

103.9

Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況 Non-Consolidated Operation Review １． 事業本部別 売上推移 Sales Trend by Business Unit

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

2015/42015/9

2015/42016/3

2016/42016/9

2016/42017/3

2017/42017/9

2017/42018/3

2018/42018/9

2018/42019/3

2019/42019/9

売上高（単体）

58,182

127,879

58,825

126,072

57,173

128,356

58,466

131,476

60,827

Non-consolidated net sales

前期比 YoY （％）

108.9

107.8

101.1

98.6

97.2

101.8

102.3

102.4

104.0

ビジネスユニット計

50,413

111,152

51,167

108,979

48,685

109,554

49,992

112,779

52,325

Total business units

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

86.6

86.9

87.0

86.4

85.2

85.4

85.5

85.8

86.0

前期比 YoY （％）

107.6

107.0

101.5

98.0

95.1

100.5

102.7

102.9

104.7

第一事業本部

33,003

73,169

34,449

Business Unit I

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

56.4

55.7

56.6

前期比 YoY （％）

108.2

106.4

104.4

第二事業本部

16,988

39,610

17,875

Business Unit II

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

29.1

30.1

29.4

前期比 YoY （％）

106.1

107.2

105.2

その他

7,768

16,727

7,657

17,093

8,488

18,802

8,473

18,697

8,502

Other

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

13.4

13.1

13.0

13.6

14.8

14.6

14.5

14.2

14.0

前期比 YoY （％）

118.4

113.5

98.6

102.2

110.8

110.0

99.8

99.4

100.3

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:07 UTC
