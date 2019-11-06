United Arrows : Data Book (April 1, 2019 - September 31, 2019)

６．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term ７．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures

２．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers and Ave. Spending per Customer （YOY） ３．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area

注： ・ 連結売上高には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）、㈱Designes（2017/3期～）、 CHROME HEARTS JP合同会社（2017/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。 ・ 2016年10月にクロムハーツ事業の会社分割を行なったため、2017/3期の下期より単体売上高には同事業の売上高が含まれておりません。 ・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売等の売上が含まれております。 ・2019/3期より、開示セグメントをユナイテッドアローズ、グリーンレーベル リラクシング、スモールビジネスユニットから第一事業本部、第二事業本部に変更しました。 ・ 第一事業本部には「ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」、「オデット エ オディール」、「ドゥロワー」が含まれます。 ・第二事業本部には「ユナイテッドアローズ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」、「エメル リファインズ」、「ザ ステーション ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」が含まれます。

Note: ・ Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY2014), Designs & Co. (from FY2017), and CHROME HEARTS JP, GK (from FY2017).

・UNITED ARROWS LTD. took steps to spin off the CHROME HEARTS business in October 2016. As a result, CHROME HEARTS business sales are not included in the Company's non‐consolidated net sales effective from 2H of FY2017