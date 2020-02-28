United Arrows : Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)

Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO
1. Consolidated Business Results for the Nine-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable
to owners of parent
Nine months ended
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
December 31, 2019
119,093
1.1
8,886
(7.3)
8,906
(8.2)
4,687
(18.9)
December 31, 2018
117,829
2.3
9,586
(2.1)
9,706
(2.4)
5,781
0.6
Note: Comprehensive
income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥5,126 million (-15.8%)
Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥6,086 million (3.9%)
Net Income per
Net Income per Share
after Adjusting for
Share
Dilutive Effects
Nine months ended
yen
yen
December 31, 2019
165.20
－
December 31, 2018
203.79
－
Note: There are no dilutive shares as of December 31, 2018 and 2019.
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Per-share net worth
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of December 31, 2019
86,521
44,097
46.0
1,403.45
As of March 31, 2019
70,738
39,578
53.5
1,333.16
Reference: Shareholders' equity: December 31, 2019: ¥39,823 million March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million
2. Conditions of Dividend Payment
Annual Dividend
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Fiscal Year End
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
-
20.00
-
60.00
80.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
-
22.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Est.)
-
61.00
83.00
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None
3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
Net Income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
yen
Full Fiscal Year
161,240
1.5
10,870
(1.8)
10,900
(3.6)
5,300
(17.4)
186.78
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: Yes
4. Others
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None(Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
Changes other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)
1.
Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2019:
30,213,676 stocks
As of March 31, 2019:
30,213,676 stocks
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of December 31, 2019:
1,838,346 stocks
As of March 31, 2019:
1,838,256 stocks
3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period
Nine months ended December 31, 2019:
28,375,357 stocks
Nine months ended December 31, 2018:
28,371,934 stocks
*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance
The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.
Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
At the end of
At the end of
the previous fiscal year
the third quarter
(March 31, 2019)
(December 31, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,103
10,758
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
186
132
Merchandise
24,407
31,257
Supplies
581
644
Accounts receivable-other
12,587
17,659
Other
670
832
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
44,533
61,282
Noncurrent assets
Tangible noncurrent assets
Buildings and structures (net)
8,195
8,132
Machinery and equipment (net)
930
813
Other (net)
1,747
1,629
Total tangible noncurrent assets
10,873
10,574
Intangible noncurrent assets
Other
2,783
2,879
Total intangible noncurrent assets
2,783
2,879
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
8,180
8,292
Other
4,389
3,514
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22)
(22)
Total investments and other assets
12,548
11,784
Total noncurrent assets
26,205
25,238
Total assets
70,738
86,521
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
10,648
14,365
Short-term loans payable
2,100
12,760
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1,500
-
Income taxes payable
1,673
1,029
Provision for bonuses
2,340
780
Provision for directors' bonuses
111
81
Other
8,707
9,107
Total current liabilities
27,082
38,123
Noncurrent liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
4,054
4,278
Other
23
21
Total noncurrent liabilities
4,078
4,300
Total liabilities
31,160
42,424
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
3,030
3,030
Capital surplus
4,278
4,435
Retained earnings
36,335
38,167
Treasury stock
(5,833)
(5,833)
Total shareholders' equity
37,810
39,799
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(8)
5
Foreign currency translation adjustment
27
18
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
18
23
Non-controlling interests
1,749
4,273
Total net assets
39,578
44,097
Total liabilities and net assets
70,738
86,521
Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income
Third Quarter (Nine Months Aggregate)
(millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 to
(April 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net sales
117,829
119,093
Cost of sales
55,679
56,432
Gross profit
62,149
62,660
Selling, general and administrative expenses
52,562
53,774
Operating income
9,586
8,886
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Foreign exchange gains
-
53
Purchase discounts
48
47
Rent income
17
18
Other
121
117
Total non-operating income
187
237
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
16
13
Rent expenses
17
19
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
126
Other
33
57
Total non-operating expenses
67
217
Ordinary income
9,706
8,906
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
66
43
Impairment loss
326
988
Other
46
13
Total extraordinary loss
440
1,045
Income before income taxes
9,266
7,860
Income taxes-current
2,516
2,273
Income taxes-deferred
733
472
Total income taxes
3,250
2,746
Net income
6,016
5,113
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
234
426
Net income attributable to owners of parent
5,781
4,687
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income
Third Quarter (Nine Months Aggregate)
(millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 to
(April 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net income
6,016
5,113
Other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
58
21
Foreign currency translation adjustment
11
(9)
Total other comprehensive income
70
12
Comprehensive income
6,086
5,126
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
5,844
4,693
Non-controlling interests
241
433
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
(millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
(April 1, 2018 to
(April 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
Depreciation
Depreciation of intangible assets
Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses
Impairment loss
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Interest and dividends income
Interest expenses
Decrease (increase) in notes receivable
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other
Subtotal
Interest and dividends income received
Interest expenses paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by operating activities
Cash flows from investment activities
9,266
7,860
1,375
1,457
340
311
126
332
326
988
(1,479)
(1,559)
(9)
(30)
(2)
(0)
(0)
(0)
16
13
(3,771)
(3,285)
(4,800)
(6,913)
(43)
(100)
4,572
4,451
(1,201)
699
-
126
75
139
4,791
4,491
0
0
(16)
(13)
(2,232)
(2,784)
2,543
1,693
Payments into time deposits
(9)
(9)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,344)
(1,796)
Payments for asset retirement obligations
(129)
(122)
Purchase of intangible assets
(680)
(1,029)
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
(1,032)
(232)
Payment for guarantee deposits
(318)
(268)
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
259
156
Other
0
(101)
Net cash provided by investment activities
(5,255)
(3,403)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
7,650
10,660
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(1,500)
(1,500)
Cash dividends paid
(2,482)
(2,794)
Other
-
(0)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,667
6,365
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
