UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
United Arrows : Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)

02/28/2020

February 6, 2020

Consolidated Financial Summary

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Japanese GAAP

Note: Figures smaller than one million yen are rounded down.

Listed Company Name:

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Securities Traded:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7606

URL:

http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Mitsuhiro Takeda, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Takeo Nakazawa, Department Manager, Finance and Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5785-6325

Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:

February 14, 2020

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:

-

Supplementary materials for the financial results:

Yes

Holding of presentation of financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the Nine-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable

to owners of parent

Nine months ended

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

December 31, 2019

119,093

1.1

8,886

(7.3)

8,906

(8.2)

4,687

(18.9)

December 31, 2018

117,829

2.3

9,586

(2.1)

9,706

(2.4)

5,781

0.6

Note: Comprehensive

income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥5,126 million (-15.8%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥6,086 million (3.9%)

Net Income per

Net Income per Share

after Adjusting for

Share

Dilutive Effects

Nine months ended

yen

yen

December 31, 2019

165.20

December 31, 2018

203.79

Note: There are no dilutive shares as of December 31, 2018 and 2019.

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per-share net worth

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of December 31, 2019

86,521

44,097

46.0

1,403.45

As of March 31, 2019

70,738

39,578

53.5

1,333.16

Reference: Shareholders' equity: December 31, 2019: ¥39,823 million March 31, 2019: ¥37,828 million

2. Conditions of Dividend Payment

Annual Dividend

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Fiscal Year End

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

-

20.00

-

60.00

80.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

-

22.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Est.)

-

61.00

83.00

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None

3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income

Net Income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

yen

Full Fiscal Year

161,240

1.5

10,870

(1.8)

10,900

(3.6)

5,300

(17.4)

186.78

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: Yes

4. Others

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
  2. Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  3. Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  1. Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)

1.

Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2019:

30,213,676 stocks

As of March 31, 2019:

30,213,676 stocks

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of December 31, 2019:

1,838,346 stocks

As of March 31, 2019:

1,838,256 stocks

3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

28,375,357 stocks

Nine months ended December 31, 2018:

28,371,934 stocks

*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance

The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.

Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

At the end of

At the end of

the previous fiscal year

the third quarter

(March 31, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,103

10,758

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

186

132

Merchandise

24,407

31,257

Supplies

581

644

Accounts receivable-other

12,587

17,659

Other

670

832

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

44,533

61,282

Noncurrent assets

Tangible noncurrent assets

Buildings and structures (net)

8,195

8,132

Machinery and equipment (net)

930

813

Other (net)

1,747

1,629

Total tangible noncurrent assets

10,873

10,574

Intangible noncurrent assets

Other

2,783

2,879

Total intangible noncurrent assets

2,783

2,879

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

8,180

8,292

Other

4,389

3,514

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(22)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

12,548

11,784

Total noncurrent assets

26,205

25,238

Total assets

70,738

86,521

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

10,648

14,365

Short-term loans payable

2,100

12,760

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1,500

-

Income taxes payable

1,673

1,029

Provision for bonuses

2,340

780

Provision for directors' bonuses

111

81

Other

8,707

9,107

Total current liabilities

27,082

38,123

Noncurrent liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

4,054

4,278

Other

23

21

Total noncurrent liabilities

4,078

4,300

Total liabilities

31,160

42,424

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

3,030

3,030

Capital surplus

4,278

4,435

Retained earnings

36,335

38,167

Treasury stock

(5,833)

(5,833)

Total shareholders' equity

37,810

39,799

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(8)

5

Foreign currency translation adjustment

27

18

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

18

23

Non-controlling interests

1,749

4,273

Total net assets

39,578

44,097

Total liabilities and net assets

70,738

86,521

  1. Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income

Third Quarter (Nine Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

117,829

119,093

Cost of sales

55,679

56,432

Gross profit

62,149

62,660

Selling, general and administrative expenses

52,562

53,774

Operating income

9,586

8,886

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Foreign exchange gains

-

53

Purchase discounts

48

47

Rent income

17

18

Other

121

117

Total non-operating income

187

237

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

16

13

Rent expenses

17

19

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

126

Other

33

57

Total non-operating expenses

67

217

Ordinary income

9,706

8,906

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

66

43

Impairment loss

326

988

Other

46

13

Total extraordinary loss

440

1,045

Income before income taxes

9,266

7,860

Income taxes-current

2,516

2,273

Income taxes-deferred

733

472

Total income taxes

3,250

2,746

Net income

6,016

5,113

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

234

426

Net income attributable to owners of parent

5,781

4,687

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income

Third Quarter (Nine Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net income

6,016

5,113

Other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

58

21

Foreign currency translation adjustment

11

(9)

Total other comprehensive income

70

12

Comprehensive income

6,086

5,126

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

5,844

4,693

Non-controlling interests

241

433

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(April 1, 2018 to

(April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

Depreciation

Depreciation of intangible assets

Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses

Impairment loss

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Interest and dividends income

Interest expenses

Decrease (increase) in notes receivable

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other

Subtotal

Interest and dividends income received

Interest expenses paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by operating activities

Cash flows from investment activities

9,266

7,860

1,375

1,457

340

311

126

332

326

988

(1,479)

(1,559)

(9)

(30)

(2)

(0)

(0)

(0)

16

13

(3,771)

(3,285)

(4,800)

(6,913)

(43)

(100)

4,572

4,451

(1,201)

699

-

126

75

139

4,791

4,491

0

0

(16)

(13)

(2,232)

(2,784)

2,543

1,693

Payments into time deposits

(9)

(9)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,344)

(1,796)

Payments for asset retirement obligations

(129)

(122)

Purchase of intangible assets

(680)

(1,029)

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

(1,032)

(232)

Payment for guarantee deposits

(318)

(268)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

259

156

Other

0

(101)

Net cash provided by investment activities

(5,255)

(3,403)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

7,650

10,660

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(1,500)

(1,500)

Cash dividends paid

(2,482)

(2,794)

Other

-

(0)

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,667

6,365

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

12

(9)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

967

4,645

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of term

6,300

5,839

Cash and cash equivalents at end of term

7,268

10,484

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 05:37:01 UTC
