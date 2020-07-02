United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for June 2020

Sales Summary for June 2020

Total company sales decreased 2.8% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also decreased 3.9% to a year earlier.

In June, almost all retail stores resumed business, but existing retail store sales fell below the previous year due to several factors including the shortening of business hours. Because many customers avoided nonessential outings and stayed inside as much as possible, online store sales were much improved. However, they could not offset the loss of retail stores to result in the sales decline to a year ago. For reference, the effect of the absence of two holidays would have been around -4.0% to the existing store sales of retail and online.

Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK decreased 8.0% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 9.9% to a year ago.

*Although we have a rule to exclude stores which were closed more than one day within a specific month from existing store count, we counted those closed stores for an exceptional case.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Shirts, Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Short-sleeved knitwear, and Pants, etc.



Shirts, Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Pants, and Bags, etc.





Sales Data for FY 2021 (YoY)

Sales

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Company Total 33.2 47.5 97.2 Business Units 36.7 51.2 95.4 Retail + Online 36.4 51.0 95.6 Retail 8.9 18.3 79.7 Online 125.4 149.1 143.7 Existing Store Retail + Online 37.7 53.8 96.1 Existing Store Retail 8.6 19.1 79.1 Existing Store Online 125.1 148.5 144.4 Outlet, Other 14.2 27.3 108.7

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Company Total Business Units Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online Outlet, Other

Purchasing Customers

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 46.8 63.8 113.8 Retail 8.6 19.7 92.0 Online 153.5 181.3 171.9 Existing Store Retail + Online 48.3 65.9 114.7 Existing Store Retail 8.6 20.8 91.9 Existing Store Online 153.5 181.3 171.9

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online

Ave. Spending per Customer

% Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Retail + Online 69.3 71.7 83.3 Retail 103.1 92.6 86.7 Online 83.9 83.4 83.3 Existing Store Retail + Online 68.9 71.1 81.2 Existing Store Retail 99.5 91.7 86.0 Existing Store Online 83.9 83.4 83.3

% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full Retail + Online Retail Online Existing Store Retail + Online Existing Store Retail Existing Store Online

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Business Units 99.0 88.9 Retail + Online 99.2 89.0 Retail 81.6 76.4 Online 152.1 128.1 Existing Store Retail + Online 99.8 89.7 Existing Store Retail 80.3 76.9 Existing Store Online 153.7 127.4

Purchasing Customers

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 94.9 88.7 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online - - Existing Store Retail 94.2 89.4 Existing Store Online - -

Ave. spend per customer

% Business Unit I Business Unit II Retail + Online - - Retail 86.0 86.0 Online - - Existing Store Retail + Online - - Existing Store Retail 85.3 86.0 Existing Store Online - -

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events. * Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales. * An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.

In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons. * Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK * Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.