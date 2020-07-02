United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for June 2020
07/02/2020 | 02:14am EDT
Sales Summary for June 2020
Total company sales decreased 2.8% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also decreased 3.9% to a year earlier.
In June, almost all retail stores resumed business, but existing retail store sales fell below the previous year due to several factors including the shortening of business hours. Because many customers avoided nonessential outings and stayed inside as much as possible, online store sales were much improved. However, they could not offset the loss of retail stores to result in the sales decline to a year ago. For reference, the effect of the absence of two holidays would have been around -4.0% to the existing store sales of retail and online.
Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK decreased 8.0% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 9.9% to a year ago.
*Although we have a rule to exclude stores which were closed more than one day within a specific month from existing store count, we counted those closed stores for an exceptional case.
The following items were especially popular in the month under review:
Shirts, Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Short-sleeved knitwear, and Pants, etc.
Shirts, Short-sleeved cut-and-sewn, Pants, and Bags, etc.
Sales Data for FY 2021 (YoY)
Sales
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Company Total
33.2
47.5
97.2
Business Units
36.7
51.2
95.4
Retail + Online
36.4
51.0
95.6
Retail
8.9
18.3
79.7
Online
125.4
149.1
143.7
Existing Store Retail + Online
37.7
53.8
96.1
Existing Store Retail
8.6
19.1
79.1
Existing Store Online
125.1
148.5
144.4
Outlet, Other
14.2
27.3
108.7
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Company Total
Business Units
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Outlet, Other
Purchasing Customers
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
46.8
63.8
113.8
Retail
8.6
19.7
92.0
Online
153.5
181.3
171.9
Existing Store Retail + Online
48.3
65.9
114.7
Existing Store Retail
8.6
20.8
91.9
Existing Store Online
153.5
181.3
171.9
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Ave. Spending per Customer
%
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1H
Retail + Online
69.3
71.7
83.3
Retail
103.1
92.6
86.7
Online
83.9
83.4
83.3
Existing Store Retail + Online
68.9
71.1
81.2
Existing Store Retail
99.5
91.7
86.0
Existing Store Online
83.9
83.4
83.3
%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Full
Retail + Online
Retail
Online
Existing Store Retail + Online
Existing Store Retail
Existing Store Online
Sales Data by Business Unit
Sales
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Business Units
99.0
88.9
Retail + Online
99.2
89.0
Retail
81.6
76.4
Online
152.1
128.1
Existing Store Retail + Online
99.8
89.7
Existing Store Retail
80.3
76.9
Existing Store Online
153.7
127.4
Purchasing Customers
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
94.9
88.7
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
94.2
89.4
Existing Store Online
-
-
Ave. spend per customer
%
Business Unit I
Business Unit II
Retail + Online
-
-
Retail
86.0
86.0
Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail + Online
-
-
Existing Store Retail
85.3
86.0
Existing Store Online
-
-
* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.
* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.
* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.
* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK
* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.
