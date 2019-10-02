Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  United Arrows Ltd.    7606   JP3949400000

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Arrows : Monthly Sales Report for September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Sales Summary for September 2019

Total company sales increased 14.2% to a year ago. Existing store sales of retail and online stores also increased 9.1% to a year earlier.

Against the hot weather conditions, sales of business items and down jackets were strong to lead the YoY increase of same store sales in September. For reference, the effect of one less holiday compared to a year ago would have been around -2.1% to the same store sales of retail and online.

Business unit sales of CHROME HEARTS JP, GK increased 25.1% to a year earlier, and total sales of COEN CO., LTD. decreased 8.6% to a year ago.

The following items were especially popular in the month under review:

Down jackets, Jackets, Shirts, and Sneakers, etc.

Down jackets, Jackets, Dresses, and Shirts, etc.

Sales Data for FY 2020 (YoY)

Sales

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Company Total

100.2

104.8

104.9

99.2

112.5

104.2

103.9

Business Units

100.1

105.6

105.0

99.3

114.3

105.7

104.5

Retail + Online

100.2

105.5

105.1

99.2

114.2

106.4

104.6

Retail

95.8

102.2

103.6

95.9

108.0

102.2

100.9

Online

117.4

116.7

110.0

109.4

134.8

122.4

117.4

Existing Store Retail + Online

98.9

104.3

103.7

97.1

112.3

109.1

103.4

Existing Store Retail

94.0

100.4

101.2

92.9

104.2

97.8

97.9

Existing Store Online

117.4

116.8

110.1

109.5

134.9

151.8

120.7

Outlet, Other

110.4

100.4

104.1

98.5

103.2

95.1

100.3

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Company Total
Business Units
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Outlet, Other

Purchasing Customers

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online

96.2

103.2

103.9

94.7

114.8

98.8

101.4

Retail

92.9

100.6

102.6

90.8

107.6

92.4

97.4

Online

106.4

110.7

107.5

106.9

134.0

118.1

113.4

Existing Store Retail + Online

95.2

102.3

102.5

93.0

113.2

103.6

100.7

Existing Store Retail

91.5

99.3

100.4

88.0

104.0

89.6

94.9

Existing Store Online

106.4

110.7

107.5

106.9

134.0

147.5

116.2

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Ave. Spending per Customer

%
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H
Retail + Online

102.9

101.4

100.8

103.6

99.0

106.1

102.2

Retail

103.1

101.6

100.9

105.6

100.3

110.6

103.6

Online

107.5

104.0

101.6

99.7

101.6

99.2

101.8

Existing Store Retail + Online

102.5

100.9

100.5

103.2

98.5

103.3

101.6

Existing Store Retail

102.7

101.1

100.8

105.5

100.2

109.2

103.2

Existing Store Online

107.5

104.0

101.6

99.7

101.6

106.4

102.9

%
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Full
Retail + Online

Retail

Online

Existing Store Retail + Online

Existing Store Retail

Existing Store Online

Sales Data by Business Unit

Sales

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Business Units

108.0

101.1

Retail + Online

109.1

101.3

Retail

106.0

95.4

Online

119.9

128.4

Existing Store Retail + Online

112.1

103.3

Existing Store Retail

101.3

91.5

Existing Store Online

149.2

158.3

Purchasing Customers

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

93.2

91.5

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail

90.7

88.3

Existing Store Online

-

-

Ave. spend per customer

%
Business Unit I Business Unit II
Retail + Online

-

-

Retail

113.7

104.3

Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail + Online

-

-

Existing Store Retail

111.7

103.6

Existing Store Online

-

-

* Total business units sales includes the sales of retail, online and wholesale, etc. Outlet sales includes sales of outlet stores and special events.

* Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for existing retail + online stores as well as for online stores have been calculated using data available to the Company from its online and ZOZOTOWN stores. The two malls account for approximately 80% of online store sales.

* An existing store is defined as a retail/online store that has been opened for more than 13 months and it was opened in the same month of the previous year. The number is subject to change.
In following cases, stores are excluded from the existing store count; retail stores which close one or more days or open in smaller sales spaces due to renovation or other reasons, online stores which close one or more days due to system upgrades or other reasons.

* Business Unit I: UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile

* Business Unit II: green label relaxing, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.

For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF files below. If you are interested in historical monthly sales summaries, please select the EXCEL file. If you are interested in only this monthly sales summary, please select the PDF file.

Backnumber

Monthly Sales Summary

Store Openings and Closings

[Retail] Newly opened:3 UNITED ARROWS 3, Renovated 1: green label relaxing 1: Closed 2:UNITED ARROWS 2
[Online] None
[Outlet] None

* For detailed data, please download either the relevant EXCEL or PDF file.

The Year Ending March 31, 2020[ EXCEL/35KB ][ PDF/72KB ]

Backnumber

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED ARROWS LTD.
02:23aUNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for September 2019
PU
09/27UNITED ARROWS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/12Yahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
09/12Yahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
09/03UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for August 2019
PU
08/06UNITED ARROWS : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 (Con..
PU
08/02UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for July 2019
PU
07/08UNITED ARROWS : Earnings Announcement Q&A for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20..
PU
07/05UNITED ARROWS : Presentation Material of Earnings Announcement for the Fiscal Ye..
PU
07/02UNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 165 B
EBIT 2020 12 225 M
Net income 2020 7 037 M
Finance 2020 5 044 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 93 639 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4 140,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 300,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuhiro Takeda President & Representative Director
Takeo Nakazawa Manager-Finance & Accounting
Go Komoriya Manager-Information Systems
Hiroyuki Higashi Director, Head-Strategy & Personnel
Yoshinori Matsuzaki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED ARROWS LTD.-4.21%830
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.26.04%96 423
KERING10.22%63 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.17.38%60 624
ROSS STORES31.37%39 736
HENNES & MAURITZ52.40%32 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group