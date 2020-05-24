United Arrows : Notice of the 31st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Venue: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel, B2F, Ballroom, 26-1 Sakura-gaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Early Disclosure of the Company's Convocation Notice Regarding Its 31st General Meeting of Shareholders

UNITED ARROWS LTD. has disclosed details of Convocation Notice regarding the Company's 31st General Meeting of Shareholders prior to the date of postal delivery in an effort to provide shareholders with information in a timely manner. The date of postal delivery is June 1, 2020.

NOTICE OF THE 31ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS [PDF/312KB]