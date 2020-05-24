Log in
United Arrows : Notice of the 31st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/24/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
  • Date and time: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)
  • Venue: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel, B2F, Ballroom, 26-1 Sakura-gaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Early Disclosure of the Company's Convocation Notice Regarding Its 31st General Meeting of Shareholders

UNITED ARROWS LTD. has disclosed details of Convocation Notice regarding the Company's 31st General Meeting of Shareholders prior to the date of postal delivery in an effort to provide shareholders with information in a timely manner. The date of postal delivery is June 1, 2020.

NOTICE OF THE 31ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS [PDF/312KB]

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 02:12:01 UTC
