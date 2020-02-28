United Arrows : Presentation Material of Earnings Announcement for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/28/2020 | 12:38am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fiscal 2020 Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Announcement February 6, 2020 UNITED ARROWS LTD. 1 Contents I. Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019 pp. 3-16 II. Progress in Implementing Priority Measures pp. 17-20 III. Reference Materials pp. 21-24 Note: In this earnings announcement, fractional sums of less than one million yen are rounded downand percentages are calculated from raw data. Cautionary Statement Descriptions for earnings forecasts and descriptions other than objective facts in this document are based on decisions made by UNITED ARROWS LTD. in light of information obtainable as of the date of this report and, therefore, include risks and uncertainties. Actual earnings may differ materially from forecasts due to global economic trends, market conditions and other factors. Investors are asked to refrain from making investment decisions based solely on the information contained in this document. Abbreviations used throughout this report: The following abbreviations may be used for each Group business, store brand, and consolidated subsidiary. UA = UNITED ARROWS; BY = BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; monkey time = monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; District = District UNITED ARROWS; GLR = UNITED ARROWS green label relaxing; WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR = WORK TRIP OUTFITS GREEN LABEL RELAXING; Lurow GLR = Lurow GREEN LABEL RELAXING; THE AIRPORT STORE = THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; THE STATION STORE = THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; CHJP = CHROME HEARTS JP, GK; CH = CHROME HEARTS (2) The store brands contained within Business Unit I and Business Unit II are as follows. Business Unit I: UA, District, THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE, ASTRAET, THE AIRPORT STORE, BY, monkey time, STEVEN ALAN, ROKU, H BEAUTY&YOUTH, Odette e Odile, and DRAWER Business Unit II: GLR, WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR, Lurow GLR, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE 2 Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019 3 Performance Summary Consolidated P/L (For details, see slides 5, 8, and 9) Consolidated sales: YoY increase of 1.1%; ordinary income: YoY decline of 8.2%. Resulted in increase in revenue and decrease in income, due to the effects of warm winter weather, typhoons, and backlash from the consumption tax hike, etc.

Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, due to the expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of warm winter weather

SGA expenses to sales ratio: YoY increase of 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, attributable to increases in E-commerce advertising expenses and the ratio of personnel expenses to sales, etc.

E-commerce advertising expenses and the ratio of personnel expenses to sales, etc. Impairment loss on software that has no expected use in the future was recognized as extraordinary loss. Net income was down 18.9% YoY Non-ConsolidatedSales (For details, see slides 6 and 7) Existing store sales: YoY increase of 1.0% (retail sales: down 4.3%; online sales: up 19.4%)

Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9% Inventory (For details, see slide 10) YoY increase of 7.8%. The rate of inventory growth exceeded the YoY sales growth for the current fiscal year, due mainly to the increase in inventory of fall and winter items for the current fiscal year. Continue to promote inventory clearance in 4Q Opening and Closing of Stores (For details, see slides 12-13) FY20 9M Group Total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed: 13: number of stores at FY20 9M-end: 364

9M-end: 364 FY20 forecast Group total: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed: 25; forecast number of stores at

FY20-end: 360 Group Companies (For details, see slide 14; status of major consolidated subsidiaries is as follows) FIGO CO., LTD.: Decrease in revenue and increase in income; COEN CO., LTD.: Increase in revenue and decrease in income;

CHROME HEARTS JP, GK: Increases in revenue and income Revision of FY20 earnings forecasts (For details, see slides 15 and 16) Consolidated sales: down 1.8% compared with the initial targets; ordinary income: down 9.2% compared with the initial targets; net

income: down 20.9% compared with the initial targets

income: down 20.9% compared with the initial targets Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination, but subsequently picked up gradually 4 Consolidated P/L Overview The slow sales due to the warm winter weather and other factors, as well as the recognition of extraordinary loss, resulted in an increase in nine-month revenue and decrease in profit. Consolidated sales: Revenue increased YoY, despite a YoY decline in existing retail stores at UNITED ARROWS LTD. and others, due mainly to growth in online sales

Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, attributable to such factors as expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items due to the warm winter weather

SGA Expenses: Up 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, SGA Expenses to sales ratio increased, despite reduction in fixed costs, due to relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due to decrease in sales of retail stores and increase in E-commerce advertising expenses

E-commerce advertising expenses Extraordinary loss: Recognized impairment loss on software with no expected use in the future and some retail stores, etc. Consolidated FY20 9-Month Period Results YoY increase (decrease) vs. Sales % Sales 119,093 100.0% 1,264 101.1% Gross Profit 62,660 52.6% 510 100.8% SGA Expenses 53,774 45.2% 1,211 102.3% Operating Income 8,886 7.5% (700) 92.7% Non Op. P&L 20 0.0% (99) 16.9% Ordinary income 8,906 7.5% (800) 91.8% Extraordinary P&L (1045) -0.9% (605) － Net Income Attributable to 4,687 3.9% (1094) 81.1% Owners of Parent (Millions of yen) FY19 9-Month Period vs. Sales Results 117,829 100.0% 62,149 52.7% 52,562 44.6% 9,586 8.1% 119 0.1% 9,706 8.2% (440) -0.4% 5,781 4.9% 5 Non-Consolidated Sales Results by Sales Channel Non-consolidated sales up 0.6% YoY; Existing store sales up 1.0% YoY Business unit sales: Total business unit sales increased YoY, despite YoY decrease in retail sales, due to double-digit growth in online sales

double-digit growth in online sales Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9%

Number of customers of existing stores: The number of customers of existing retail stores decreased YoY but that of online stores increased YoY. The total number of customers of existing store declined slightly by 1.0% YoY (Millions of yen) Non-Consolidated FY20 9-Month Period Results YoY increase (decrease) FY19 9-Month Composition % Period Composition ratio Results ratio Non-Consolidated Sales 98,514 100.0% 577 100.6% 97,936 100.0% Total Business Unit Sales 84,595 85.9% 692 100.8% 83,903 85.7% Retail 63,349 64.3% (1378) 97.9% 64,727 66.1% Online 20,609 20.9% 2,020 110.9% 18,589 19.0% Other (Wholesale, etc.) 636 0.6% 49 108.5% 587 0.6% Outlet, etc. 13,918 14.1% (114) 99.2% 14,032 14.3% Existing Store Sales YoY (asterisk indicates reference data) Sales Number of Ave. spend customers per customer Retail + Online 101.0% 99.0% * 101.0% * Retail 95.7% 93.0% 102.8% Online 119.4% 116.8% * 102.4% * Number of customers and average spend per customer data for existing retail and online stores as w ell as for other online stores are calculated using data available to the Company through its online stores and ZOZOTOWN stores. 6 Non-Consolidated Sales Results by Business Higher revenue in both business units, YoY increase in the total of retail and online stores at existing stores Business Unit I: YoY increase in all women's categories

Business Unit II: YoY increase in men's and women's casual items (Millions of yen) Non-Consolidated FY20 9-Month Period YoY increase (decrease) FY19 9-Month Results % Period Results Total Business Unit Sales 84,595 Business Unit I 55,052 Business Unit II 29,543 692 100.8% 83,903 468 100.9% 54,583 223 100.8% 29,320 Existing Store Sales YoY Retail + Retail Online Online Business Unit I 101.6% 96.5% 118.8% Business Unit II 100.0% 94.2% 120.7% Note: Please refer to slide 2 for the list of the store brands included in each business unit. 7 Consolidated Gross Margin Results Nine-month period consolidated gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6% Major factors that caused gross margin difference from 9-month period of FY19 (impact on the overall gross margin) are described below Gross margin for 9-month period of FY20 52.6% Gross margin for 9-month period of FY19 52.7% Difference -0.1pt Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact Impact of movements in the gross margin of -0.4pt UNITED ARROWS LTD. total business unit Impact of movements in the gross margin of 0.2pt UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores Impact of movements in other costs at UNITED 0.0pt ARROWS LTD. Other factors (subsidiary trends, consolidated 0.1pt adjustments, sales composition, etc.) Remarks Gross margin of the total business unit: Dow n 0.5 percentage points Increase in markdow ns on fall and w inter items due to the w arm w inter w eather and other factors YoY increase of 1.4 percentage points in the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores Improvement in the gross margin of regular business products and other factors No significant change from 9-month period of FY19 Improvement in the gross margin at some subsidiaries (due to favorable foreign exchange rates and other factors) Note: Details of factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document. 8 Consolidated SGA Expenses SGA expenses up 2.3% YoY; SGA expenses to sales ratio up 0.5 percentage points YoY to 45.2% (Comments mainly refer to individual expense items that increased or decreased significantly as a percentage of sales) Advertising expenses: Increases in coupon expenses of E-commerce mall and expenses associated with the relaunch campaign for in-house online store (UA ONLINE STORE) and other factors

E-commerce mall and expenses associated with the relaunch campaign for in-house online store (UA ONLINE STORE) and other factors Personnel expenses: Relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due mainly to decrease in revenue from retail sales

Other: Decreases in fixtures and supplies expenses, research study expenses, and other fixed costs (Millions of yen) Consolidated FY20 9-Month Period Results YoY increase (decrease) Movement FY19 9-Month vs. Sales % vs. Sales Period Results vs. Sales Sales 119,093 100.0% 1,264 101.1% 0.0% 117,829 100.0% SGA Expenses 53,774 45.2% 1,211 102.3% 0.5% 52,562 44.6% Advertising expenses 3,221 2.7% 472 117.2% 0.4% 2,749 2.3% Personnel expenses 19,108 16.0% 708 103.8% 0.4% 18,400 15.6% Rent 16,789 14.1% 107 100.6% -0.1% 16,681 14.2% Depreciation 1,456 1.2% 79 105.8% 0.1% 1,376 1.2% Other 13,198 11.1% (155) 98.8% -0.3% 13,354 11.3% Note: Details pertaining to consolidated SGA expenses to sales ratios by major expenditure item on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document. 9 Consolidated B/S Overview Consolidated total assets of ¥86,521 million on December 31, 2019, up 8.7% from December 31, 2018, and up 22.3% from March 31, 2019 (Comments refer to changes from December 31, 2018) Current assets: Increases in cash and deposits, inventories, and accounts receivable-other

receivable-other Noncurrent assets: Increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and decrease in depreciation

Current liabilities: Increase in short-term loans payable and decrease in current portion of long-term loans payable

short-term loans payable and decrease in current portion of long-term loans payable Net assets: Increases in retained earnings and non-controlling interests

non-controlling interests Balance of short- and long-term loans payable: ¥12,760 million, up 14.4% from December 31, 2018 Inventories: Up 7.8% from December 31, 2018 (sales were up 1.1% from December 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen) Consolidated FY20 3Q-End Results Composition vs. FY19 3Q- vs. FY19-End FY19 3Q-End Composition FY19-End Composition ratio End Results Results ratio Results ratio Total Assets 86,521 100.0% 108.7% 122.3% 79,599 100.0% 70,738 100.0% Current Assets 61,282 70.8% 113.1% 137.6% 54,186 68.1% 44,533 63.0% (Inventory) 31,902 36.9% 107.8% 127.7% 29,600 37.2% 24,988 35.3% Noncurrent Assets 25,238 29.2% 99.3% 96.3% 25,413 31.9% 26,205 37.0% Current Liabilities 38,123 44.1% 105.2% 140.8% 36,231 45.5% 27,082 38.3% Noncurrent Liabilities 4,300 5.0% 106.1% 105.4% 4,051 5.1% 4,078 5.8% Total Net Assets 44,097 51.0% 112.2% 111.4% 39,316 49.4% 39,578 55.9% Reference: Balance of short- 11,150 3,600 12,760 14.7% 114.4% 354.4% 14.0% 5.1% and long-term loans payable 10 Consolidated C/F Overview Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019: ¥10,484 million • Cash flow from operating activities (major cash inflows): Income before income taxes of ¥7,860 million and increase in trade payables of ¥4,451 million (Major cash outflows): Increases in inventories of ¥6,913 million and notes receivable of ¥3,285 million • Cash flow from investing activities (major cash outflows): Purchases of property, plant and equipment of ¥1,796 million and purchases of intangible assets of ¥1,029 million • Cash flow from financing activities (major cash inflows): Increase in short-term loans payable of ¥10,660 million (Major cash outflows): Repayment of long-term loans payable of ¥1,500 million and payment of cash dividends of ¥2,794 million (Millions of yen) Consolidated FY20 9-Month Period FY19 9-Month Period Results Results Cash flows from operating activities (sub-total) 4,491 4,791 Cash flows from operating activities 1,693 2,543 Cash flows from investing activities (3403) (5255) Cash flows from financing activities 6,365 3,667 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 10,484 7,268 11 Group Total Opening and Closing of Stores in Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019, and FY20 Forecasts

Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019, and FY20 Forecasts FY20 9M Group total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed 13; number of

stores as of FY20 3Q-end: 364

stores as of FY20 3Q-end: 364 FY20 Group total forecasts: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed:

25; number of stores as of FY20-end: 360 FY20 9-Month Period Results No. of stores as Opened Closed No. of of FY19- stores as of end 3Q-end Group Total 358 19 13 364 UNITED ARROWS LTD. 237 12 6 243 FIGO CO., LTD. 20 3 17 COEN CO., LTD. 86 3 4 85 UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN 4 2 6 LTD. Designs & Co. 1 2 3 CHROME HEARTS JP, GK 10 10 Reference: Breakdown for UNITED ARROWS LTD. Business Unit I 113 5 4 114 Business Unit II 98 6 2 102 Outlet 26 1 27 FY20 Forecasts Reference Opened Changes due Increase No. of stores (decrease) Full to absorption- Closed as of the end from the type merger of 1H 2H Fiscal of the period previous Year company forecasts 12 15 27 25 360 ▲ 5 8 7 15 13 3 242 ▲ 1 3 3 7 16 1 3 4 5 85 ▲ 1 1 2 3 7 ▲ 3 2 2 ▲ 3 0 10 4 3 7 9 3 114 1 4 3 7 4 101 ▲ 1 1 1 27 12 Reference: Opening and Closing of Stores by Store Brand at UNITED ARROWS LTD. FY20 9-Month Period Results No. of stores as of Opened Closed No. of stores as FY19-end of 3Q-end UNITED ARROWS LTD. Total 237 12 6 243 Business Unit I Total 113 5 4 114 UNITED ARROWS (General Merchandise Store) 10 2 12 UNITED ARROWS 26 2 3 25 THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE 1 1 District 1 1 THE AIRPORT STORE 2 2 ASTRAET 1 1 BEAUTY&YOUTH 42 1 41 monkey time 3 3 STEVEN ALAN* 2 2 ROKU 3 3 H BEAUTY&YOUTH 1 1 Odette e Odile 14 14 DRAWER 7 1 8 Business Unit II Total 98 6 2 102 green label relaxing 74 1 75 WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR 4 3 2 5 Lurow GLR 6 2 8 EMMEL REFINES 9 9 THE STATION STORE 5 5 Outlet 26 1 27 * STEVEN ALAN TOKYO, STEVEN ALAN OSAKA are recorded as annexes to BY stores and are not included in the number of stores listed above. 13 Progress at Group Companies FIGO CO., LTD. The nine-month period ended December 31, 2019: Decrease in revenue and increase in income Sales of ¥1.8 billion, down 8% YoY

Revenue declined, reflecting closing of stores and lower sales in wholesaling, but income increased, reflecting reduction of SGA expenses and improvement in gross margin COEN CO., LTD. Nine-month period ended October 31, 2019: Increase in revenue and decrease in income Sales of ¥9.5 billion, up 0% YoY

Advertising expenses declined YoY, but income decreased due to factors including expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of the warm winter weather CHROME HEARTS JP, GK April-December: Increases in both revenue and income Sales of ¥9.2 billion, up 6% YoY

Both revenue and income increased due to strong sales of newly launched products, etc.

CHROME HEARTS JP, GK, settles its accounts on December 31. However, given the impact on business performance, results from the period of April 1 to March 31 of the following year are used for consolidated accounting.

UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. Designs & Co. Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 were roughly in line with the targets. Performance of online stores was strong Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 exceeded the initial targets. Scheduled to be merged by absorption into UNITED ARROWS LTD. in February 2020 with the aim of strengthening sales capabilities and improving management efficiency (The relevant press release was published in November 2019 in Japanese only) 14 Revision of FY20 Earnings Forecasts Revised the FY20 earnings forecasts due to factors such as slow sales in 3Q (October- December) Compared with the initial targets, sales are forecast to be ¥161,240 million, down 1.8%, and ordinary income is forecast to be ¥10,900 million, down 9.2%

Gross margin is forecast to be around 51.4% and the ratio of SGA Expenses to sales is forecast to be around 44.6%.

Recognized impairment loss on software related to UA ONLINE STORE of ¥500 million in 3Q and factored in increase of impairment loss on retail stores in 4Q

As a result, net income is forecast to be ¥5,300 million, down 20.9% compared with the initial targets.

Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. Sales subsequently picked up gradually (see the next slide) (Millions of yen) Consolidated FY20 Revision Increase (decrease) Increase (decrease) FY19-End from the FY19 results from the initial targets Initial targets forecasts Results vs. Sales % % vs. Sales vs. Sales Sales Gross Profit SGA Expenses Operating Income Non Op. P&L Ordinary income Extraordinary P&L Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent 161,240 100.0% 2,321 101.5% (3000) 98.2% 158,918 100.0% 164,240 100.0% - - - - - - 81,760 51.4% 85,330 52.0% - - - - - - 70,696 44.5% 73,360 44.7% 10,870 6.7% (193) 98.2% (1100) 90.8% 11,063 7.0% 11,970 7.3% - - - - - - 248 0.2% 30 0.0% 10,900 6.8% (412) 96.4% (1100) 90.8% 11,312 7.1% 12,000 7.3% - - - - - - (588) -0.4% (720) -0.4% 5,300 3.3% (1117) 82.6% (1400) 79.1% 6,417 4.0% 6,700 4.1% Since the revision was made in 3Q, a detailed revision plan was not developed. For items not listed in the table, see the comments provided above. Please also note that revised forecasts were not created for the detailed sales targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. (assumptions of existing store sales, etc.). 15 (100 million yen) -1 For reference: Difference from the sales and gross profit targets for October to January (for UNITED ARROWS LTD. on a non-consolidated basis) Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. The difference has been decreasing after October October : (Difference from sales targets: ¥-1.6 billion) Sales performance was very weak due to the combination of unfavorable factors, such as warm winter weather, major typhoons, backlash from the consumption tax hike, and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE

¥-1.6 billion) Sales performance was very weak due to the combination of unfavorable factors, such as warm winter weather, major typhoons, backlash from the consumption tax hike, and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE November: (Difference from sales targets:¥ -600 million) Although the warm winter weather and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE continued, backlash from the consumption tax hike calmed down

-600 million) Although the warm winter weather and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE continued, backlash from the consumption tax hike calmed down December: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-500 million) Sales gradually improved both at online and retail stores following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE. Started to promote inventory clearance to eliminate excess inventories

¥-500 million) Sales gradually improved both at online and retail stores following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE. Started to promote inventory clearance to eliminate excess inventories January: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-100 million) Continued to promote inventory clearance. Some of the spring items started to sell from the latter half of the month

¥-100 million) Continued to promote inventory clearance. Some of the spring items started to sell from the latter half of the month Difference from targets indicates the difference from the initial targets. Trends in January have been factored in the revised earnings forecasts described on the previous slide

Difference from the initial monthly sales and gross profit targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. on non-consolidated basis for October to January 0 Difference from the -4 gross profit target (100 million yen) -5 -5 -5 -10 -6 -10 -15 Difference from the sales -16 target (100 million yen) -20 November December October 10月 11月 12月 -2 January 1月 16 II.Progress in Implementing Priority Measures 17 Factors for Slow Sales in 3Q and Measures to Boost Sales Sales have been slowing since the start of 3Q YoY comparison of existing store sales at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated; %) 1Q 2Q 3Q Retail + Online 102.2 104.9 97.6 Retail 98.3 97.5 92.6 Online 114.5 127.8 117.3 Factors contributing to weak sales and measures to boost sales

Consumers' cautious buying behavior after the consumption tax hike Set prices at levels based on cautious assessment of the balance between price and value Weak demand for winter clothes due to the warm winter weather Revise the merchandising plan to one that is premised on warm winter weather An adverse impact of the suspension of the UA ONLINE STORE on retail stores Sales at retail stores are on a recovery trend following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE on November 27, 2019

YoY comparison of existing retail store sales at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated) During the suspension of online store operation (from September 12 to November 26, 2019): Down approx. 10% YoY; After the relaunch of online store operation (from November 27, 2019 to January 31, 2020): Down approx. 2% YoY 18 Development of In-House Online Store and Recognition of Extraordinary Loss

In-House Online Store and Recognition of Extraordinary Loss The content of software under development was closely examined.

Approx. ¥1.2 billion of software under development was found to be of no expected use in the future. Partial impairment loss on software was recognized as extraordinary loss of approx. ¥500 million for 3Q Close examination will continue, and there is a possibility of recording an additional extraordinary loss Based on internal investigation on factors affecting the results and the final amount of loss, internal penalties for the President and relevant Officers will be determined

Directions for the future

The timing of switching to in-house operation of UA ONLINE STORE and whether there will be additional costs incurred are undetermined, but we will continue efforts to implement the provision of omni-channel services

19 Progress of Company-Wide Initiatives for FY20 Company-wide initiatives "Work to address social issues by promoting the creation of five values" Launching the sustainability promotion project and promoting the project cross-organizationally

cross-organizationally Identifying social issues and extracting material issues for the Company

Setting priorities on material issues *Ensuring objectivity by incorporating internal and external perspectives

Setting five priority themes 1 Supply chains 2 Resources Communities Human resources Governance Responsible product procurement and supply chain development Realizing waste reduction and recycling-based model Continuing with activities aimed at the development of local communities Creating an environment that fosters respect for individuals and work motivation Establishing a management foundation toward becoming a company that will last 100 years Concrete action items and goals will be announced in the next medium-term management plan 20 III. Reference Materials 21 Movements in the Consolidated Gross Margin (Degree of Impact) Gross margin for the fiscal year Gross margin for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year Difference FY18 1H 2H Full Fiscal Year 51.2% 51.7% 51.5% 50.8% 51.1% 51.0% 0.4ｐｔ 0.6ｐｔ 0.5pt FY19 1H 2H Full Fiscal Year 51.5% 51.4% 51.4% 51.2% 51.7% 51.5% 0.3ｐｔ -0.3ｐｔ -0.0ｐｔ FY20 Full Fiscal 1H 2H Year 51.7% 51.5% 0.2ｐｔ ■ Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact Impact on the gross margin of UNITED 0.1ｐｔ 0.3pt 0.2pt 0.3pt -0.3pt 0.0pt ARROWS LTD. total business units -0.1pt Impact on the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. outlet and other stores Impact on UNITED ARROWS LTD. other costs Other factors (subsidiary company trends, consolidated adjustments, sales composition, other) 0.1ｐｔ 0.1pt 0.1pt 0.2ｐｔ 0.2pt 0.2pt 0.0ｐｔ 0.0pt 0.0pt 0.1pt 0.1pt 0.1pt -0.1pt 0.1pt 0.0pt 0.1pt -0.2pt-0.1pt 0.1pt 0.0pt 0.2pt 22 Trends in the Consolidated SGA Expenses to Sales Ratio FY18 1H 2H Full Fiscal Year Total of SGA Expenses 46.9% 42.9% 44.7% to Sales Advertising Expenses 2.1% 2.4% 2.2% Personnel Expenses 17.0% 14.8% 15.8% Rent 14.6% 13.7% 14.1% Depreciation 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% Other 11.9% 10.9% 11.4% FY19 Full Fiscal 1H 2H Year 47.3% 42.2% 44.5% 2.4% 2.1% 2.2% 17.0% 14.4% 15.6% 14.7% 13.9% 14.2% 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% 12.0% 10.7% 11.3% FY20 Full Fiscal 1H 2H Year 46.4% 2.3% 16.9% 14.4% 1.3% 11.5% 23 Overview of the UNITED ARROWS Group's Medium-Term Vision (FY18-FY20)

Medium-Term Vision (FY18-FY20) Promote the following four strategies while harnessing the strength of the Group's relationships of trust with customers 1. Establish a robust management platform Reform the culture of the organization and human resources

Identify underperforming businesses

Ensure a sound earnings structure 2. Expand online sales activities by harnessing the strengths of physical stores Pursue customer satisfaction from both channels

Medium-term: Upgrade and expand inventory; strengthen advertising and promotions; review evaluation systems

Upgrade and expand inventory; strengthen advertising and promotions; review evaluation systems Long-term: Create new customer experiences 3. Respond to changes in the market Trend-conscious market

market Pursue quality over quantity

Basic trend-conscious and new basic trend- conscious markets

trend-conscious and new basic trend- conscious markets Expand domains with high competitive advantage

4. Expand points of contact with customers Expand domains (Miscellaneous Lifestyle Goods, Beauty & Health, etc.) Increase the amount of time spent with customers (Reuse, Repair businesses) Expand overseas activities (Taiwan: ongoing, cross-border online sales, etc.) Medium-term quantitative targets

quantitative targets Ordinary income: Target average annual growth of 8% over the medium-term period Ordinary income margin: At least 7% in the final fiscal year of the medium-term period; work to secure a double-digit ordinary income margin over the long term Target ROE of at least 16%, a dividend payout ratio of at least 35%, and DOE of at least 5.5% on a continuous basis over the medium-term period

Long-term objectives

objectives Online sales composition: Target 25-30% Inventory turnover: Target a record high Ratio of regular price sales: Target an improvement of at least 5 percentage points

24 Attachments Original document

