United Arrows : Presentation Material of Earnings Announcement for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

02/28/2020 | 12:38am EST

Fiscal 2020

Nine-Month Period Ended

December 31, 2019

Earnings Announcement

February 6, 2020

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

1

  • Contents

I. Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month

Period Ended December 31, 2019

pp. 3-16

II.

Progress in Implementing Priority Measures

pp. 17-20

III.

Reference Materials

pp. 21-24

Note: In this earnings announcement, fractional sums of less than one million yen are rounded downand percentages are calculated from raw data.

Cautionary Statement

Descriptions for earnings forecasts and descriptions other than objective facts in this document are based on decisions made by UNITED ARROWS LTD. in light of information obtainable as of the date of this report and, therefore, include risks and uncertainties. Actual earnings may differ materially from forecasts due to global economic trends, market conditions and other factors. Investors are asked to refrain from making investment decisions based solely on the information contained in this document.

  1. Abbreviations used throughout this report: The following abbreviations may be used for each Group business, store brand, and consolidated subsidiary.

UA = UNITED ARROWS; BY = BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; monkey time = monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; District = District UNITED ARROWS; GLR = UNITED ARROWS green label relaxing; WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR = WORK TRIP OUTFITS GREEN LABEL RELAXING; Lurow GLR = Lurow GREEN LABEL RELAXING; THE AIRPORT STORE = THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; THE STATION STORE = THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; CHJP = CHROME HEARTS JP, GK; CH = CHROME HEARTS

(2) The store brands contained within Business Unit I and Business Unit II are as follows.

Business Unit I: UA, District, THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE, ASTRAET, THE AIRPORT STORE, BY, monkey time, STEVEN ALAN, ROKU, H BEAUTY&YOUTH, Odette e Odile, and DRAWER

Business Unit II: GLR, WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR, Lurow GLR, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE

2

  1. Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019

3

  • Performance Summary

Consolidated P/L (For details, see slides 5, 8, and 9)

  • Consolidated sales: YoY increase of 1.1%; ordinary income: YoY decline of 8.2%. Resulted in increase in revenue and decrease in income, due to the effects of warm winter weather, typhoons, and backlash from the consumption tax hike, etc.
  • Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, due to the expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of warm winter weather
  • SGA expenses to sales ratio: YoY increase of 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, attributable to increases in E-commerce advertising expenses and the ratio of personnel expenses to sales, etc.
  • Impairment loss on software that has no expected use in the future was recognized as extraordinary loss. Net income was down 18.9% YoY

Non-ConsolidatedSales (For details, see slides 6 and 7)

  • Existing store sales: YoY increase of 1.0% (retail sales: down 4.3%; online sales: up 19.4%)
  • Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9%

Inventory (For details, see slide 10)

  • YoY increase of 7.8%. The rate of inventory growth exceeded the YoY sales growth for the current fiscal year, due mainly to the increase in inventory of fall and winter items for the current fiscal year. Continue to promote inventory clearance in 4Q

Opening and Closing of Stores (For details, see slides 12-13)

  • FY20 9M Group Total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed: 13: number of stores at FY20 9M-end: 364
  • FY20 forecast Group total: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed: 25; forecast number of stores at
    FY20-end: 360

Group Companies (For details, see slide 14; status of major consolidated subsidiaries is as follows)

  • FIGO CO., LTD.: Decrease in revenue and increase in income; COEN CO., LTD.: Increase in revenue and decrease in income;
    CHROME HEARTS JP, GK: Increases in revenue and income

Revision of FY20 earnings forecasts (For details, see slides 15 and 16)

  • Consolidated sales: down 1.8% compared with the initial targets; ordinary income: down 9.2% compared with the initial targets; net
    income: down 20.9% compared with the initial targets
  • Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination, but subsequently picked up gradually

4

  • Consolidated P/L Overview

The slow sales due to the warm winter weather and other factors, as well as the recognition of extraordinary loss, resulted in an increase in nine-month revenue and decrease in profit.

  • Consolidated sales: Revenue increased YoY, despite a YoY decline in existing retail stores at UNITED ARROWS LTD. and others, due mainly to growth in online sales
  • Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, attributable to such factors as expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items due to the warm winter weather
  • SGA Expenses: Up 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, SGA Expenses to sales ratio increased, despite reduction in fixed costs, due to relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due to decrease in sales of retail stores and increase in E-commerce advertising expenses
  • Extraordinary loss: Recognized impairment loss on software with no expected use in the future and some retail stores, etc.

Consolidated

FY20 9-Month Period

Results

YoY increase (decrease)

vs. Sales

%

Sales

119,093

100.0%

1,264

101.1%

Gross Profit

62,660

52.6%

510

100.8%

SGA Expenses

53,774

45.2%

1,211

102.3%

Operating Income

8,886

7.5%

(700)

92.7%

Non Op. P&L

20

0.0%

(99)

16.9%

Ordinary income

8,906

7.5%

(800)

91.8%

Extraordinary P&L

(1045)

-0.9%

(605)

Net Income Attributable to

4,687

3.9%

(1094)

81.1%

Owners of Parent

(Millions of yen)

FY19 9-Month

Period

vs. Sales

Results

117,829

100.0%

62,149

52.7%

52,562

44.6%

9,586

8.1%

119

0.1%

9,706

8.2%

(440)

-0.4%

5,781

4.9%

5

  • Non-ConsolidatedSales Results by Sales Channel

Non-consolidated sales up 0.6% YoY; Existing store sales up 1.0% YoY

  • Business unit sales: Total business unit sales increased YoY, despite YoY decrease in retail sales, due to double-digit growth in online sales
  • Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9%
  • Number of customers of existing stores: The number of customers of existing retail stores decreased YoY but that of online stores increased YoY. The total number of customers of existing store declined slightly by 1.0% YoY

(Millions of yen)

Non-Consolidated

FY20 9-Month Period

Results

YoY increase (decrease)

FY19 9-Month

Composition

%

Period

Composition

ratio

Results

ratio

Non-Consolidated Sales

98,514

100.0%

577

100.6%

97,936

100.0%

Total Business Unit Sales

84,595

85.9%

692

100.8%

83,903

85.7%

Retail

63,349

64.3%

(1378)

97.9%

64,727

66.1%

Online

20,609

20.9%

2,020

110.9%

18,589

19.0%

Other (Wholesale, etc.)

636

0.6%

49

108.5%

587

0.6%

Outlet, etc.

13,918

14.1%

(114)

99.2%

14,032

14.3%

Existing Store Sales YoY (asterisk indicates

reference data)

Sales

Number of

Ave. spend

customers

per customer

Retail + Online

101.0%

99.0%

*

101.0%

*

Retail

95.7%

93.0%

102.8%

Online

119.4%

116.8%

*

102.4%

*

Number of customers and average spend per customer data for existing retail and online stores as w ell as for other online stores are calculated using data available to the Company through its online stores and ZOZOTOWN stores.

6

  • Non-ConsolidatedSales Results by Business

Higher revenue in both business units, YoY increase in the total of retail and online stores at existing stores

  • Business Unit I: YoY increase in all women's categories
  • Business Unit II: YoY increase in men's and women's casual items

(Millions of yen)

Non-Consolidated

FY20 9-Month Period

YoY increase (decrease)

FY19 9-Month

Results

%

Period

Results

Total Business Unit Sales

84,595

Business Unit I

55,052

Business Unit II

29,543

692 100.8% 83,903

468 100.9% 54,583

223 100.8% 29,320

Existing Store Sales YoY

Retail +

Retail

Online

Online

Business Unit I

101.6%

96.5%

118.8%

Business Unit II

100.0%

94.2%

120.7%

Note: Please refer to slide 2 for the list of the store brands included in each business unit.

7

  • Consolidated Gross Margin Results

Nine-month period consolidated gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%

Major factors that caused gross margin difference from 9-month period of FY19 (impact on the overall gross margin) are described below

Gross margin for 9-month period of FY20

52.6%

Gross margin for 9-month period of FY19

52.7%

Difference

-0.1pt

  • Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact

Impact of movements in the gross margin of

-0.4pt

UNITED ARROWS LTD. total business unit

Impact of movements in the gross margin of

0.2pt

UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores

Impact of movements in other costs at UNITED

0.0pt

ARROWS LTD.

Other factors (subsidiary trends, consolidated

0.1pt

adjustments, sales composition, etc.)

Remarks

Gross margin of the total business unit: Dow n 0.5 percentage points Increase in markdow ns on fall and w inter items due to the w arm w inter w eather and other factors

YoY increase of 1.4 percentage points in the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores

Improvement in the gross margin of regular business products and other factors

No significant change from 9-month period of FY19

Improvement in the gross margin at some subsidiaries

(due to favorable foreign exchange rates and other factors)

Note: Details of factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document.

8

  • Consolidated SGA Expenses

SGA expenses up 2.3% YoY; SGA expenses to sales ratio up 0.5 percentage points YoY to 45.2%

(Comments mainly refer to individual expense items that increased or decreased significantly as a percentage of sales)

  • Advertising expenses: Increases in coupon expenses of E-commerce mall and expenses associated with the relaunch campaign for in-house online store (UA ONLINE STORE) and other factors
  • Personnel expenses: Relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due mainly to decrease in revenue from retail sales
  • Other: Decreases in fixtures and supplies expenses, research study expenses, and other fixed costs

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

FY20 9-Month Period

Results

YoY increase (decrease) Movement

FY19 9-Month

vs. Sales

%

vs. Sales

Period Results

vs. Sales

Sales

119,093

100.0%

1,264

101.1%

0.0%

117,829

100.0%

SGA Expenses

53,774

45.2%

1,211

102.3%

0.5%

52,562

44.6%

Advertising expenses

3,221

2.7%

472

117.2%

0.4%

2,749

2.3%

Personnel expenses

19,108

16.0%

708

103.8%

0.4%

18,400

15.6%

Rent

16,789

14.1%

107

100.6%

-0.1%

16,681

14.2%

Depreciation

1,456

1.2%

79

105.8%

0.1%

1,376

1.2%

Other

13,198

11.1%

(155)

98.8%

-0.3%

13,354

11.3%

Note: Details pertaining to consolidated SGA expenses to sales ratios by major expenditure item on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document.

9

  • Consolidated B/S Overview

Consolidated total assets of ¥86,521 million on December 31, 2019, up 8.7% from December 31, 2018, and up 22.3% from March 31, 2019

(Comments refer to changes from December 31, 2018)

  • Current assets: Increases in cash and deposits, inventories, and accounts receivable-other
  • Noncurrent assets: Increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and decrease in depreciation
  • Current liabilities: Increase in short-term loans payable and decrease in current portion of long-term loans payable
  • Net assets: Increases in retained earnings and non-controlling interests
    • Balance of short- and long-term loans payable: ¥12,760 million, up 14.4% from December 31, 2018
    • Inventories: Up 7.8% from December 31, 2018 (sales were up 1.1% from December 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

FY20 3Q-End

Results

Composition

vs. FY19 3Q-

vs. FY19-End

FY19 3Q-End

Composition

FY19-End

Composition

ratio

End Results

Results

ratio

Results

ratio

Total Assets

86,521

100.0%

108.7%

122.3%

79,599

100.0%

70,738

100.0%

Current Assets

61,282

70.8%

113.1%

137.6%

54,186

68.1%

44,533

63.0%

(Inventory)

31,902

36.9%

107.8%

127.7%

29,600

37.2%

24,988

35.3%

Noncurrent Assets

25,238

29.2%

99.3%

96.3%

25,413

31.9%

26,205

37.0%

Current Liabilities

38,123

44.1%

105.2%

140.8%

36,231

45.5%

27,082

38.3%

Noncurrent Liabilities

4,300

5.0%

106.1%

105.4%

4,051

5.1%

4,078

5.8%

Total Net Assets

44,097

51.0%

112.2%

111.4%

39,316

49.4%

39,578

55.9%

Reference: Balance of short-

11,150

3,600

12,760

14.7%

114.4%

354.4%

14.0%

5.1%

and long-term loans payable

10

  • Consolidated C/F Overview

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019: ¥10,484 million

• Cash flow from operating activities

(major cash inflows):

Income before income taxes of ¥7,860 million and increase

in trade payables of ¥4,451 million

(Major cash outflows):

Increases in inventories of ¥6,913 million and notes

receivable of ¥3,285 million

• Cash flow from investing activities

(major cash outflows):

Purchases of property, plant and equipment of ¥1,796

million and purchases of intangible assets of ¥1,029 million

• Cash flow from financing activities

(major cash inflows):

Increase in short-term loans payable of ¥10,660 million

(Major cash outflows):

Repayment of long-term loans payable of ¥1,500 million

and payment of cash dividends of ¥2,794 million

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

FY20 9-Month

Period

FY19 9-Month

Period

Results

Results

Cash flows from operating activities (sub-total)

4,491

4,791

Cash flows from operating activities

1,693

2,543

Cash flows from investing activities

(3403)

(5255)

Cash flows from financing activities

6,365

3,667

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

10,484

7,268

11

  • Group Total Opening and Closing of Stores in Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019, and FY20 Forecasts
  • FY20 9M Group total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed 13; number of
    stores as of FY20 3Q-end: 364
  • FY20 Group total forecasts: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed:
    25; number of stores as of FY20-end: 360

FY20 9-Month Period Results

No. of

stores as

Opened

Closed

No. of

of FY19-

stores as of

end

3Q-end

Group Total

358

19

13

364

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

237

12

6

243

FIGO CO., LTD.

20

3

17

COEN CO., LTD.

86

3

4

85

UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN

4

2

6

LTD.

Designs & Co.

1

2

3

CHROME HEARTS JP, GK

10

10

Reference: Breakdown for UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Business Unit I

113

5

4

114

Business Unit II

98

6

2

102

Outlet

26

1

27

FY20 Forecasts

Reference

Opened

Changes due

Increase

No. of stores

(decrease)

Full

to absorption-

Closed

as of the end

from the

type merger of

1H

2H

Fiscal

of the period

previous

Year

company

forecasts

12

15

27

25

360

▲ 5

8

7

15

13

3

242

▲ 1

3

3

7

16

1

3

4

5

85

▲ 1

1

2

3

7

▲ 3

2

2

▲ 3

0

10

4

3

7

9

3

114

1

4

3

7

4

101

▲ 1

1

1

27

12

  • Reference: Opening and Closing of Stores by Store Brand at UNITED ARROWS LTD.

FY20 9-Month Period Results

No. of stores as of

Opened

Closed

No. of stores as

FY19-end

of 3Q-end

UNITED ARROWS LTD. Total

237

12

6

243

Business Unit I Total

113

5

4

114

UNITED ARROWS (General Merchandise Store)

10

2

12

UNITED ARROWS

26

2

3

25

THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE

1

1

District

1

1

THE AIRPORT STORE

2

2

ASTRAET

1

1

BEAUTY&YOUTH

42

1

41

monkey time

3

3

STEVEN ALAN*

2

2

ROKU

3

3

H BEAUTY&YOUTH

1

1

Odette e Odile

14

14

DRAWER

7

1

8

Business Unit II Total

98

6

2

102

green label relaxing

74

1

75

WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR

4

3

2

5

Lurow GLR

6

2

8

EMMEL REFINES

9

9

THE STATION STORE

5

5

Outlet

26

1

27

* STEVEN ALAN TOKYO, STEVEN ALAN OSAKA are recorded as annexes to BY stores and are not included in the number of stores listed above.

13

  • Progress at Group Companies

FIGO CO., LTD.

The nine-month period ended December 31, 2019: Decrease in revenue and increase in income

  • Sales of ¥1.8 billion, down 8% YoY
  • Revenue declined, reflecting closing of stores and lower sales in wholesaling, but income increased, reflecting reduction of SGA expenses and improvement in gross margin

COEN CO., LTD.

Nine-month period ended October 31, 2019: Increase in revenue and decrease in income

  • Sales of ¥9.5 billion, up 0% YoY
  • Advertising expenses declined YoY, but income decreased due to factors including expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of the warm winter weather

CHROME HEARTS JP, GK

April-December: Increases in both revenue and income

  • Sales of ¥9.2 billion, up 6% YoY
  • Both revenue and income increased due to strong sales of newly launched products, etc.
    • CHROME HEARTS JP, GK, settles its accounts on December 31. However, given the impact on business performance, results from the period of April 1 to March 31 of the following year are used for consolidated accounting.

UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD.

Designs & Co.

Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 were roughly in line with the targets. Performance of online stores was strong

Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 exceeded the initial targets. Scheduled to be merged by absorption into UNITED ARROWS LTD. in February 2020 with the aim of strengthening sales capabilities and improving management efficiency (The relevant press release was published in November 2019 in Japanese only)

14

  • Revision of FY20 Earnings Forecasts

Revised the FY20 earnings forecasts due to factors such as slow sales in 3Q (October- December)

  • Compared with the initial targets, sales are forecast to be ¥161,240 million, down 1.8%, and ordinary income is forecast to be ¥10,900 million, down 9.2%
  • Gross margin is forecast to be around 51.4% and the ratio of SGA Expenses to sales is forecast to be around 44.6%.
  • Recognized impairment loss on software related to UA ONLINE STORE of ¥500 million in 3Q and factored in increase of impairment loss on retail stores in 4Q
  • As a result, net income is forecast to be ¥5,300 million, down 20.9% compared with the initial targets.
  • Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. Sales subsequently picked up gradually (see the next slide)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

FY20

Revision

Increase (decrease)

Increase (decrease)

FY19-End

from the FY19 results

from the initial targets

Initial targets

forecasts

Results

vs. Sales

%

%

vs. Sales

vs. Sales

Sales

Gross Profit

SGA Expenses

Operating Income

Non Op. P&L

Ordinary income

Extraordinary P&L

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

161,240

100.0%

2,321

101.5%

(3000)

98.2%

158,918

100.0%

164,240

100.0%

-

-

-

-

-

-

81,760

51.4%

85,330

52.0%

-

-

-

-

-

-

70,696

44.5%

73,360

44.7%

10,870

6.7%

(193)

98.2%

(1100)

90.8%

11,063

7.0%

11,970

7.3%

-

-

-

-

-

-

248

0.2%

30

0.0%

10,900

6.8%

(412)

96.4%

(1100)

90.8%

11,312

7.1%

12,000

7.3%

-

-

-

-

-

-

(588)

-0.4%

(720)

-0.4%

5,300

3.3%

(1117)

82.6%

(1400)

79.1%

6,417

4.0%

6,700

4.1%

  • Since the revision was made in 3Q, a detailed revision plan was not developed. For items not listed in the table, see the comments provided above. Please also note that revised forecasts were not created for the detailed sales targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. (assumptions of existing store sales, etc.).

15

(100 million yen)
-1
  • For reference: Difference from the sales and gross profit targets for October to January (for UNITED ARROWS LTD. on a non-consolidated basis)

Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. The difference has been decreasing after October

  • October : (Difference from sales targets: ¥-1.6 billion) Sales performance was very weak due to the combination of unfavorable factors, such as warm winter weather, major typhoons, backlash from the consumption tax hike, and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE
  • November: (Difference from sales targets:¥ -600 million) Although the warm winter weather and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE continued, backlash from the consumption tax hike calmed down
  • December: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-500 million) Sales gradually improved both at online and retail stores following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE. Started to promote inventory clearance to eliminate excess inventories
  • January: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-100 million) Continued to promote inventory clearance. Some of the spring items started to sell from the latter half of the month
    • Difference from targets indicates the difference from the initial targets. Trends in January have been factored in the revised earnings forecasts described on the previous slide
  • Difference from the initial monthly sales and gross profit targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. on non-consolidated basis

for October to January

0

Difference from the

-4

gross profit target

(100 million yen)

-5

-5

-5

-10

-6

-10

-15

Difference from the sales

-16

target (100 million yen)

-20

November

December

October

10

11

12

-2

January

1

16

II.Progress in Implementing Priority Measures

17

  • Factors for Slow Sales in 3Q and Measures to Boost Sales
  • Sales have been slowing since the start of 3Q

YoY comparison of existing store sales

at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated; %)

1Q

2Q

3Q

Retail + Online

102.2

104.9

97.6

Retail

98.3

97.5

92.6

Online

114.5

127.8

117.3

  • Factors contributing to weak sales and measures to boost sales
    1. Consumers' cautious buying behavior after the consumption tax hike
      • Set prices at levels based on cautious assessment of the balance between price and value
    3. Weak demand for winter clothes due to the warm winter weather
      • Revise the merchandising plan to one that is premised on warm winter weather
    5. An adverse impact of the suspension of the UA ONLINE STORE on retail stores
      • Sales at retail stores are on a recovery trend following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE on November 27, 2019

YoY comparison of existing retail store sales at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated)

During the suspension of online store operation (from September 12 to November 26, 2019): Down approx. 10%

YoY; After the relaunch of online store operation (from November 27, 2019 to January 31, 2020): Down approx. 2% YoY

18

  • Development of In-House Online Store and Recognition of Extraordinary Loss
  • The content of software under development was closely examined.
    • Approx. ¥1.2 billion of software under development was found to be of no expected use in the future. Partial impairment loss on software was recognized as extraordinary loss of approx. ¥500 million for 3Q
    • Close examination will continue, and there is a possibility of recording an additional extraordinary loss
    • Based on internal investigation on factors affecting the results and the final amount of loss, internal penalties for the President and relevant Officers will be determined
  • Directions for the future
    • The timing of switching to in-house operation of UA ONLINE STORE and whether there will be additional costs incurred are undetermined, but we will continue efforts to implement the provision of omni-channel services

19

  • Progress of Company-Wide Initiatives for FY20

Company-wide initiatives "Work to address social issues by promoting the creation of five values"

  • Launching the sustainability promotion project and promoting the project cross-organizationally
  • Identifying social issues and extracting material issues for the Company
  • Setting priorities on material issues *Ensuring objectivity by incorporating internal and external perspectives
  • Setting five priority themes

1 Supply chains

2 Resources

  1. Communities
  2. Human resources
  3. Governance

Responsible product procurement and supply chain development

Realizing waste reduction and recycling-based model

Continuing with activities aimed at the development of local communities

Creating an environment that fosters respect for individuals and work motivation

Establishing a management foundation toward becoming a company that will last 100 years

  • Concrete action items and goals will be announced in the next medium-term management plan

20

III. Reference Materials

21

  • Movements in the Consolidated Gross Margin (Degree of Impact)

Gross margin for the fiscal year

Gross margin for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year

Difference

FY18

1H

2H

Full Fiscal

Year

51.2%

51.7%

51.5%

50.8%

51.1%

51.0%

0.4ｐｔ

0.6ｐｔ

0.5pt

FY19

1H

2H

Full Fiscal

Year

51.5%

51.4%

51.4%

51.2%

51.7%

51.5%

0.3ｐｔ

-0.3ｐｔ

-0.0ｐｔ

FY20

Full Fiscal

1H 2H Year

51.7%

51.5%

0.2ｐｔ

Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact

Impact on the gross margin of UNITED

0.1ｐｔ

0.3pt

0.2pt

0.3pt

-0.3pt

0.0pt

ARROWS LTD. total business units

-0.1pt

Impact on the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. outlet and other stores

Impact on UNITED ARROWS LTD. other costs

Other factors (subsidiary company trends, consolidated adjustments, sales composition, other)

0.1ｐｔ 0.1pt 0.1pt

0.2ｐｔ 0.2pt 0.2pt

0.0ｐｔ 0.0pt 0.0pt

0.1pt 0.1pt 0.1pt

-0.1pt 0.1pt 0.0pt

0.1pt -0.2pt-0.1pt

0.1pt

0.0pt

0.2pt

22

  • Trends in the Consolidated SGA Expenses to Sales Ratio

FY18

1H

2H

Full Fiscal

Year

Total of SGA Expenses

46.9%

42.9%

44.7%

to Sales

Advertising Expenses

2.1%

2.4%

2.2%

Personnel Expenses

17.0%

14.8%

15.8%

Rent

14.6%

13.7%

14.1%

Depreciation

1.3%

1.1%

1.2%

Other

11.9%

10.9%

11.4%

FY19

Full Fiscal

1H 2H Year

47.3% 42.2% 44.5%

2.4% 2.1% 2.2%

17.0% 14.4% 15.6%

14.7% 13.9% 14.2%

1.3% 1.1% 1.2%

12.0% 10.7% 11.3%

FY20

Full Fiscal

1H 2H Year

46.4%

2.3%

16.9%

14.4%

1.3%

11.5%

23

  • Overview of the UNITED ARROWS Group's Medium-Term Vision (FY18-FY20)
  • Promote the following four strategies while harnessing the strength of the Group's relationships of trust with customers

1. Establish a robust management platform

  • Reform the culture of the organization and human resources
  • Identify underperforming businesses
  • Ensure a sound earnings structure

2. Expand online sales activities by harnessing the strengths of physical stores

  • Pursue customer satisfaction from both channels
  • Medium-term:Upgrade and expand inventory; strengthen advertising and promotions; review evaluation systems
  • Long-term:Create new customer experiences

3. Respond to changes in the market

  • Trend-consciousmarket
    • Pursue quality over quantity
  • Basic trend-conscious and new basic trend- conscious markets
    • Expand domains with high competitive advantage

4. Expand points of contact with customers

  • Expand domains

(Miscellaneous Lifestyle Goods, Beauty & Health, etc.)

  • Increase the amount of time spent with

customers (Reuse, Repair businesses)

  • Expand overseas

activities (Taiwan: ongoing, cross-border online sales, etc.)

  • Medium-termquantitative targets
    • Ordinary income: Target average annual growth of 8% over the medium-term period
    • Ordinary income margin: At least 7% in the final fiscal year of the medium-term period; work to secure a double-digit ordinary income margin over the long term
    • Target ROE of at least 16%, a dividend payout ratio of at least 35%, and DOE of at least 5.5% on a continuous basis over the medium-term period
  • Long-termobjectives
    • Online sales composition: Target 25-30%
    • Inventory turnover: Target a record high
    • Ratio of regular price sales: Target an improvement of at least 5 percentage points

24

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
