United Arrows : Presentation Material of Earnings Announcement for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
0
02/28/2020 | 12:38am EST
Fiscal 2020
Nine-Month Period Ended
December 31, 2019
Earnings Announcement
February 6, 2020
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
1
Contents
I. Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month
Period Ended December 31, 2019
pp. 3-16
II.
Progress in Implementing Priority Measures
pp. 17-20
III.
Reference Materials
pp. 21-24
Note: In this earnings announcement, fractional sums of less than one million yen are rounded downand percentages are calculated from raw data.
Cautionary Statement
Descriptions for earnings forecasts and descriptions other than objective facts in this document are based on decisions made by UNITED ARROWS LTD. in light of information obtainable as of the date of this report and, therefore, include risks and uncertainties. Actual earnings may differ materially from forecasts due to global economic trends, market conditions and other factors. Investors are asked to refrain from making investment decisions based solely on the information contained in this document.
Abbreviations used throughout this report: The following abbreviations may be used for each Group business, store brand, and consolidated subsidiary.
UA = UNITED ARROWS; BY = BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; monkey time = monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS; District = District UNITED ARROWS; GLR = UNITED ARROWS green label relaxing; WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR = WORK TRIP OUTFITS GREEN LABEL RELAXING; Lurow GLR = Lurow GREEN LABEL RELAXING; THE AIRPORT STORE = THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; THE STATION STORE = THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.; CHJP = CHROME HEARTS JP, GK; CH = CHROME HEARTS
(2) The store brands contained within Business Unit I and Business Unit II are as follows.
Business Unit I: UA, District, THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE, ASTRAET, THE AIRPORT STORE, BY, monkey time, STEVEN ALAN, ROKU, H BEAUTY&YOUTH, Odette e Odile, and DRAWER
Business Unit II: GLR, WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR, Lurow GLR, EMMEL REFINES, THE STATION STORE
2
Overview of Business Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019
3
Performance Summary
Consolidated P/L (For details, see slides 5, 8, and 9)
Consolidated sales: YoY increase of 1.1%; ordinary income: YoY decline of 8.2%. Resulted in increase in revenue and decrease in income, due to the effects of warm winter weather, typhoons, and backlash from the consumption tax hike, etc.
Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, due to the expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of warm winter weather
SGA expenses to sales ratio: YoY increase of 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, attributable to increases in E-commerce advertising expenses and the ratio of personnel expenses to sales, etc.
Impairment loss on software that has no expected use in the future was recognized as extraordinary loss. Net income was down 18.9% YoY
Non-ConsolidatedSales (For details, see slides 6 and 7)
Existing store sales: YoY increase of 1.0% (retail sales: down 4.3%; online sales: up 19.4%)
Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9%
Inventory (For details, see slide 10)
YoY increase of 7.8%. The rate of inventory growth exceeded the YoY sales growth for the current fiscal year, due mainly to the increase in inventory of fall and winter items for the current fiscal year. Continue to promote inventory clearance in 4Q
Opening and Closing of Stores (For details, see slides 12-13)
FY20 9M Group Total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed: 13: number of stores at FY20 9M-end: 364
FY20 forecast Group total: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed: 25; forecast number of stores at
FY20-end: 360
Group Companies (For details, see slide 14; status of major consolidated subsidiaries is as follows)
FIGO CO., LTD.: Decrease in revenue and increase in income; COEN CO., LTD.: Increase in revenue and decrease in income;
CHROME HEARTS JP, GK: Increases in revenue and income
Revision of FY20 earnings forecasts (For details, see slides 15 and 16)
Consolidated sales: down 1.8% compared with the initial targets; ordinary income: down 9.2% compared with the initial targets; net
income: down 20.9% compared with the initial targets
Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination, but subsequently picked up gradually
4
Consolidated P/L Overview
The slow sales due to the warm winter weather and other factors, as well as the recognition of extraordinary loss, resulted in an increase in nine-month revenue and decrease in profit.
Consolidated sales: Revenue increased YoY, despite a YoY decline in existing retail stores at UNITED ARROWS LTD. and others, due mainly to growth in online sales
Gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%, attributable to such factors as expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items due to the warm winter weather
SGA Expenses: Up 0.5 percentage points to 45.2%, SGA Expenses to sales ratio increased, despite reduction in fixed costs, due to relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due to decrease in sales of retail stores and increase in E-commerce advertising expenses
Extraordinary loss: Recognized impairment loss on software with no expected use in the future and some retail stores, etc.
Consolidated
FY20 9-Month Period
Results
YoY increase (decrease)
vs. Sales
%
Sales
119,093
100.0%
1,264
101.1%
Gross Profit
62,660
52.6%
510
100.8%
SGA Expenses
53,774
45.2%
1,211
102.3%
Operating Income
8,886
7.5%
(700)
92.7%
Non Op. P&L
20
0.0%
(99)
16.9%
Ordinary income
8,906
7.5%
(800)
91.8%
Extraordinary P&L
(1045)
-0.9%
(605)
－
Net Income Attributable to
4,687
3.9%
(1094)
81.1%
Owners of Parent
(Millions of yen)
FY19 9-Month
Period
vs. Sales
Results
117,829
100.0%
62,149
52.7%
52,562
44.6%
9,586
8.1%
119
0.1%
9,706
8.2%
(440)
-0.4%
5,781
4.9%
5
Non-ConsolidatedSales Results by Sales Channel
Non-consolidated sales up 0.6% YoY; Existing store sales up 1.0% YoY
Business unit sales: Total business unit sales increased YoY, despite YoY decrease in retail sales, due to double-digit growth in online sales
Sales composition by channel: The sales composition of online stores increased 1.9 percentage points YoY to 20.9%
Number of customers of existing stores: The number of customers of existing retail stores decreased YoY but that of online stores increased YoY. The total number of customers of existing store declined slightly by 1.0% YoY
(Millions of yen)
Non-Consolidated
FY20 9-Month Period
Results
YoY increase (decrease)
FY19 9-Month
Composition
%
Period
Composition
ratio
Results
ratio
Non-Consolidated Sales
98,514
100.0%
577
100.6%
97,936
100.0%
Total Business Unit Sales
84,595
85.9%
692
100.8%
83,903
85.7%
Retail
63,349
64.3%
(1378)
97.9%
64,727
66.1%
Online
20,609
20.9%
2,020
110.9%
18,589
19.0%
Other (Wholesale, etc.)
636
0.6%
49
108.5%
587
0.6%
Outlet, etc.
13,918
14.1%
(114)
99.2%
14,032
14.3%
Existing Store Sales YoY (asterisk indicates
reference data)
Sales
Number of
Ave. spend
customers
per customer
Retail + Online
101.0%
99.0%
*
101.0%
*
Retail
95.7%
93.0%
102.8%
Online
119.4%
116.8%
*
102.4%
*
Number of customers and average spend per customer data for existing retail and online stores as w ell as for other online stores are calculated using data available to the Company through its online stores and ZOZOTOWN stores.
6
Non-ConsolidatedSales Results by Business
Higher revenue in both business units, YoY increase in the total of retail and online stores at existing stores
Business Unit I: YoY increase in all women's categories
Business Unit II: YoY increase in men's and women's casual items
(Millions of yen)
Non-Consolidated
FY20 9-Month Period
YoY increase (decrease)
FY19 9-Month
Results
%
Period
Results
Total Business Unit Sales
84,595
Business Unit I
55,052
Business Unit II
29,543
692 100.8% 83,903
468 100.9% 54,583
223 100.8% 29,320
Existing Store Sales YoY
Retail +
Retail
Online
Online
Business Unit I
101.6%
96.5%
118.8%
Business Unit II
100.0%
94.2%
120.7%
Note: Please refer to slide 2 for the list of the store brands included in each business unit.
7
Consolidated Gross Margin Results
Nine-month period consolidated gross margin: Down 0.1 percentage point to 52.6%
Major factors that caused gross margin difference from 9-month period of FY19 (impact on the overall gross margin) are described below
Gross margin for 9-month period of FY20
52.6%
Gross margin for 9-month period of FY19
52.7%
Difference
-0.1pt
Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact
Impact of movements in the gross margin of
-0.4pt
UNITED ARROWS LTD. total business unit
Impact of movements in the gross margin of
0.2pt
UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores
Impact of movements in other costs at UNITED
0.0pt
ARROWS LTD.
Other factors (subsidiary trends, consolidated
0.1pt
adjustments, sales composition, etc.)
Remarks
Gross margin of the total business unit: Dow n 0.5 percentage points Increase in markdow ns on fall and w inter items due to the w arm w inter w eather and other factors
YoY increase of 1.4 percentage points in the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. Outlet and other stores
Improvement in the gross margin of regular business products and other factors
No significant change from 9-month period of FY19
Improvement in the gross margin at some subsidiaries
(due to favorable foreign exchange rates and other factors)
Note: Details of factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document.
8
Consolidated SGA Expenses
SGA expenses up 2.3% YoY; SGA expenses to sales ratio up 0.5 percentage points YoY to 45.2%
(Comments mainly refer to individual expense items that increased or decreased significantly as a percentage of sales)
Advertising expenses: Increases in coupon expenses of E-commerce mall and expenses associated with the relaunch campaign for in-house online store (UA ONLINE STORE) and other factors
Personnel expenses: Relative increase in the ratio of personnel expenses to sales due mainly to decrease in revenue from retail sales
Other: Decreases in fixtures and supplies expenses, research study expenses, and other fixed costs
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
FY20 9-Month Period
Results
YoY increase (decrease) Movement
FY19 9-Month
vs. Sales
%
vs. Sales
Period Results
vs. Sales
Sales
119,093
100.0%
1,264
101.1%
0.0%
117,829
100.0%
SGA Expenses
53,774
45.2%
1,211
102.3%
0.5%
52,562
44.6%
Advertising expenses
3,221
2.7%
472
117.2%
0.4%
2,749
2.3%
Personnel expenses
19,108
16.0%
708
103.8%
0.4%
18,400
15.6%
Rent
16,789
14.1%
107
100.6%
-0.1%
16,681
14.2%
Depreciation
1,456
1.2%
79
105.8%
0.1%
1,376
1.2%
Other
13,198
11.1%
(155)
98.8%
-0.3%
13,354
11.3%
Note: Details pertaining to consolidated SGA expenses to sales ratios by major expenditure item on a 1H, 2H, and full-year basis in the past three fiscal years are included in the attachment at the end of this document.
9
Consolidated B/S Overview
Consolidated total assets of ¥86,521 million on December 31, 2019, up 8.7% from December 31, 2018, and up 22.3% from March 31, 2019
(Comments refer to changes from December 31, 2018)
Current assets: Increases in cash and deposits, inventories, and accounts receivable-other
Noncurrent assets: Increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and decrease in depreciation
Current liabilities: Increase in short-term loans payable and decrease in current portion of long-term loans payable
Net assets: Increases in retained earnings and non-controlling interests
Balance of short- and long-term loans payable: ¥12,760 million, up 14.4% from December 31, 2018
Inventories: Up 7.8% from December 31, 2018 (sales were up 1.1% from December 31, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
FY20 3Q-End
Results
Composition
vs. FY19 3Q-
vs. FY19-End
FY19 3Q-End
Composition
FY19-End
Composition
ratio
End Results
Results
ratio
Results
ratio
Total Assets
86,521
100.0%
108.7%
122.3%
79,599
100.0%
70,738
100.0%
Current Assets
61,282
70.8%
113.1%
137.6%
54,186
68.1%
44,533
63.0%
(Inventory)
31,902
36.9%
107.8%
127.7%
29,600
37.2%
24,988
35.3%
Noncurrent Assets
25,238
29.2%
99.3%
96.3%
25,413
31.9%
26,205
37.0%
Current Liabilities
38,123
44.1%
105.2%
140.8%
36,231
45.5%
27,082
38.3%
Noncurrent Liabilities
4,300
5.0%
106.1%
105.4%
4,051
5.1%
4,078
5.8%
Total Net Assets
44,097
51.0%
112.2%
111.4%
39,316
49.4%
39,578
55.9%
Reference: Balance of short-
11,150
3,600
12,760
14.7%
114.4%
354.4%
14.0%
5.1%
and long-term loans payable
10
Consolidated C/F Overview
Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019: ¥10,484 million
• Cash flow from operating activities
(major cash inflows):
Income before income taxes of ¥7,860 million and increase
in trade payables of ¥4,451 million
(Major cash outflows):
Increases in inventories of ¥6,913 million and notes
receivable of ¥3,285 million
• Cash flow from investing activities
(major cash outflows):
Purchases of property, plant and equipment of ¥1,796
million and purchases of intangible assets of ¥1,029 million
• Cash flow from financing activities
(major cash inflows):
Increase in short-term loans payable of ¥10,660 million
(Major cash outflows):
Repayment of long-term loans payable of ¥1,500 million
and payment of cash dividends of ¥2,794 million
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
FY20 9-Month
Period
FY19 9-Month
Period
Results
Results
Cash flows from operating activities (sub-total)
4,491
4,791
Cash flows from operating activities
1,693
2,543
Cash flows from investing activities
(3403)
(5255)
Cash flows from financing activities
6,365
3,667
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
10,484
7,268
11
Group Total Opening and Closing of Stores in Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019, and FY20 Forecasts
FY20 9M Group total: Number of new stores opened: 19; number of stores closed 13; number of
stores as of FY20 3Q-end: 364
FY20 Group total forecasts: Number of new stores to be opened: 27; number of stores to be closed:
25; number of stores as of FY20-end: 360
FY20 9-Month Period Results
No. of
stores as
Opened
Closed
No. of
of FY19-
stores as of
end
3Q-end
Group Total
358
19
13
364
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
237
12
6
243
FIGO CO., LTD.
20
3
17
COEN CO., LTD.
86
3
4
85
UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN
4
2
6
LTD.
Designs & Co.
1
2
3
CHROME HEARTS JP, GK
10
10
Reference: Breakdown for UNITED ARROWS LTD.
Business Unit I
113
5
4
114
Business Unit II
98
6
2
102
Outlet
26
1
27
FY20 Forecasts
Reference
Opened
Changes due
Increase
No. of stores
(decrease)
Full
to absorption-
Closed
as of the end
from the
type merger of
1H
2H
Fiscal
of the period
previous
Year
company
forecasts
12
15
27
25
360
▲ 5
8
7
15
13
3
242
▲ 1
3
3
7
16
1
3
4
5
85
▲ 1
1
2
3
7
▲ 3
2
2
▲ 3
0
10
4
3
7
9
3
114
1
4
3
7
4
101
▲ 1
1
1
27
12
Reference: Opening and Closing of Stores by Store Brand at UNITED ARROWS LTD.
FY20 9-Month Period Results
No. of stores as of
Opened
Closed
No. of stores as
FY19-end
of 3Q-end
UNITED ARROWS LTD. Total
237
12
6
243
Business Unit I Total
113
5
4
114
UNITED ARROWS (General Merchandise Store)
10
2
12
UNITED ARROWS
26
2
3
25
THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE
1
1
District
1
1
THE AIRPORT STORE
2
2
ASTRAET
1
1
BEAUTY&YOUTH
42
1
41
monkey time
3
3
STEVEN ALAN*
2
2
ROKU
3
3
H BEAUTY&YOUTH
1
1
Odette e Odile
14
14
DRAWER
7
1
8
Business Unit II Total
98
6
2
102
green label relaxing
74
1
75
WORK TRIP OUTFITS GLR
4
3
2
5
Lurow GLR
6
2
8
EMMEL REFINES
9
9
THE STATION STORE
5
5
Outlet
26
1
27
* STEVEN ALAN TOKYO, STEVEN ALAN OSAKA are recorded as annexes to BY stores and are not included in the number of stores listed above.
13
Progress at Group Companies
FIGO CO., LTD.
The nine-month period ended December 31, 2019: Decrease in revenue and increase in income
Sales of ¥1.8 billion, down 8% YoY
Revenue declined, reflecting closing of stores and lower sales in wholesaling, but income increased, reflecting reduction of SGA expenses and improvement in gross margin
COEN CO., LTD.
Nine-month period ended October 31, 2019: Increase in revenue and decrease in income
Sales of ¥9.5 billion, up 0% YoY
Advertising expenses declined YoY, but income decreased due to factors including expansion of markdown sales of fall and winter items as a result of the warm winter weather
CHROME HEARTS JP, GK
April-December: Increases in both revenue and income
Sales of ¥9.2 billion, up 6% YoY
Both revenue and income increased due to strong sales of newly launched products, etc.
CHROME HEARTS JP, GK, settles its accounts on December 31. However, given the impact on business performance, results from the period of April 1 to March 31 of the following year are used for consolidated accounting.
UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD.
Designs & Co.
Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 were roughly in line with the targets. Performance of online stores was strong
Results in the nine-month period ended October 31, 2019 exceeded the initial targets. Scheduled to be merged by absorption into UNITED ARROWS LTD. in February 2020 with the aim of strengthening sales capabilities and improving management efficiency (The relevant press release was published in November 2019 in Japanese only)
14
Revision of FY20 Earnings Forecasts
Revised the FY20 earnings forecasts due to factors such as slow sales in 3Q (October- December)
Compared with the initial targets, sales are forecast to be ¥161,240 million, down 1.8%, and ordinary income is forecast to be ¥10,900 million, down 9.2%
Gross margin is forecast to be around 51.4% and the ratio of SGA Expenses to sales is forecast to be around 44.6%.
Recognized impairment loss on software related to UA ONLINE STORE of ¥500 million in 3Q and factored in increase of impairment loss on retail stores in 4Q
As a result, net income is forecast to be ¥5,300 million, down 20.9% compared with the initial targets.
Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. Sales subsequently picked up gradually (see the next slide)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
FY20
Revision
Increase (decrease)
Increase (decrease)
FY19-End
from the FY19 results
from the initial targets
Initial targets
forecasts
Results
vs. Sales
%
%
vs. Sales
vs. Sales
Sales
Gross Profit
SGA Expenses
Operating Income
Non Op. P&L
Ordinary income
Extraordinary P&L
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
161,240
100.0%
2,321
101.5%
(3000)
98.2%
158,918
100.0%
164,240
100.0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
81,760
51.4%
85,330
52.0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
70,696
44.5%
73,360
44.7%
10,870
6.7%
(193)
98.2%
(1100)
90.8%
11,063
7.0%
11,970
7.3%
-
-
-
-
-
-
248
0.2%
30
0.0%
10,900
6.8%
(412)
96.4%
(1100)
90.8%
11,312
7.1%
12,000
7.3%
-
-
-
-
-
-
(588)
-0.4%
(720)
-0.4%
5,300
3.3%
(1117)
82.6%
(1400)
79.1%
6,417
4.0%
6,700
4.1%
Since the revision was made in 3Q, a detailed revision plan was not developed. For items not listed in the table, see the comments provided above. Please also note that revised forecasts were not created for the detailed sales targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. (assumptions of existing store sales, etc.).
15
(100 million yen)
-1
For reference: Difference from the sales and gross profit targets for October to January (for UNITED ARROWS LTD. on a non-consolidated basis)
Sales were the slowest in October, when unfavorable factors affecting sales occurred in combination. The difference has been decreasing after October
October : (Difference from sales targets: ¥-1.6 billion) Sales performance was very weak due to the combination of unfavorable factors, such as warm winter weather, major typhoons, backlash from the consumption tax hike, and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE
November: (Difference from sales targets:¥ -600 million) Although the warm winter weather and suspension of UA ONLINE STORE continued, backlash from the consumption tax hike calmed down
December: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-500 million) Sales gradually improved both at online and retail stores following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE. Started to promote inventory clearance to eliminate excess inventories
January: (Difference from sales targets: ¥-100 million) Continued to promote inventory clearance. Some of the spring items started to sell from the latter half of the month
Difference from targets indicates the difference from the initial targets. Trends in January have been factored in the revised earnings forecasts described on the previous slide
Difference from the initial monthly sales and gross profit targets of UNITED ARROWS LTD. on non-consolidated basis
for October to January
0
Difference from the
-4
gross profit target
(100 million yen)
-5
-5
-5
-10
-6
-10
-15
Difference from the sales
-16
target (100 million yen)
-20
November
December
October
10月
11月
12月
-2
January
1月
16
II.Progress in Implementing Priority Measures
17
Factors for Slow Sales in 3Q and Measures to Boost Sales
Sales have been slowing since the start of 3Q
YoY comparison of existing store sales
at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated; %)
1Q
2Q
3Q
Retail + Online
102.2
104.9
97.6
Retail
98.3
97.5
92.6
Online
114.5
127.8
117.3
Factors contributing to weak sales and measures to boost sales
Consumers' cautious buying behavior after the consumption tax hike
Set prices at levels based on cautious assessment of the balance between price and value
Weak demand for winter clothes due to the warm winter weather
Revise the merchandising plan to one that is premised on warm winter weather
An adverse impact of the suspension of the UA ONLINE STORE on retail stores
Sales at retail stores are on a recovery trend following the relaunch of UA ONLINE STORE on November 27, 2019
YoY comparison of existing retail store sales at UNITED ARROWS LTD. (non-consolidated)
During the suspension of online store operation (from September 12 to November 26, 2019): Down approx. 10%
YoY; After the relaunch of online store operation (from November 27, 2019 to January 31, 2020): Down approx. 2% YoY
18
Development of In-House Online Store and Recognition of Extraordinary Loss
The content of software under development was closely examined.
Approx. ¥1.2 billion of software under development was found to be of no expected use in the future. Partial impairment loss on software was recognized as extraordinary loss of approx. ¥500 million for 3Q
Close examination will continue, and there is a possibility of recording an additional extraordinary loss
Based on internal investigation on factors affecting the results and the final amount of loss, internal penalties for the President and relevant Officers will be determined
Directions for the future
The timing of switching to in-house operation of UA ONLINE STORE and whether there will be additional costs incurred are undetermined, but we will continue efforts to implement the provision of omni-channel services
19
Progress of Company-Wide Initiatives for FY20
Company-wide initiatives "Work to address social issues by promoting the creation of five values"
Launching the sustainability promotion project and promoting the project cross-organizationally
Identifying social issues and extracting material issues for the Company
Setting priorities on material issues *Ensuring objectivity by incorporating internal and external perspectives
Setting five priority themes
1 Supply chains
2 Resources
Communities
Human resources
Governance
Responsible product procurement and supply chain development
Realizing waste reduction and recycling-based model
Continuing with activities aimed at the development of local communities
Creating an environment that fosters respect for individuals and work motivation
Establishing a management foundation toward becoming a company that will last 100 years
Concrete action items and goals will be announced in the next medium-term management plan
20
III. Reference Materials
21
Movements in the Consolidated Gross Margin (Degree of Impact)
Gross margin for the fiscal year
Gross margin for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year
Difference
FY18
1H
2H
Full Fiscal
Year
51.2%
51.7%
51.5%
50.8%
51.1%
51.0%
0.4ｐｔ
0.6ｐｔ
0.5pt
FY19
1H
2H
Full Fiscal
Year
51.5%
51.4%
51.4%
51.2%
51.7%
51.5%
0.3ｐｔ
-0.3ｐｔ
-0.0ｐｔ
FY20
Full Fiscal
1H 2H Year
51.7%
51.5%
0.2ｐｔ
■ Factors that impacted the consolidated gross margin and levels of the overall impact
Impact on the gross margin of UNITED
0.1ｐｔ
0.3pt
0.2pt
0.3pt
-0.3pt
0.0pt
ARROWS LTD. total business units
-0.1pt
Impact on the gross margin of UNITED ARROWS LTD. outlet and other stores
Impact on UNITED ARROWS LTD. other costs
Other factors (subsidiary company trends, consolidated adjustments, sales composition, other)
0.1ｐｔ 0.1pt 0.1pt
0.2ｐｔ 0.2pt 0.2pt
0.0ｐｔ 0.0pt 0.0pt
0.1pt 0.1pt 0.1pt
-0.1pt 0.1pt 0.0pt
0.1pt -0.2pt-0.1pt
0.1pt
0.0pt
0.2pt
22
Trends in the Consolidated SGA Expenses to Sales Ratio
FY18
1H
2H
Full Fiscal
Year
Total of SGA Expenses
46.9%
42.9%
44.7%
to Sales
Advertising Expenses
2.1%
2.4%
2.2%
Personnel Expenses
17.0%
14.8%
15.8%
Rent
14.6%
13.7%
14.1%
Depreciation
1.3%
1.1%
1.2%
Other
11.9%
10.9%
11.4%
FY19
Full Fiscal
1H 2H Year
47.3% 42.2% 44.5%
2.4% 2.1% 2.2%
17.0% 14.4% 15.6%
14.7% 13.9% 14.2%
1.3% 1.1% 1.2%
12.0% 10.7% 11.3%
FY20
Full Fiscal
1H 2H Year
46.4%
2.3%
16.9%
14.4%
1.3%
11.5%
23
Overview of the UNITED ARROWS Group's Medium-Term Vision (FY18-FY20)
Promote the following four strategies while harnessing the strength of the Group's relationships of trust with customers
1. Establish a robust management platform
Reform the culture of the organization and human resources
Identify underperforming businesses
Ensure a sound earnings structure
2. Expand online sales activities by harnessing the strengths of physical stores
Pursue customer satisfaction from both channels
Medium-term:Upgrade and expand inventory; strengthen advertising and promotions; review evaluation systems
Long-term:Create new customer experiences
3. Respond to changes in the market
Trend-consciousmarket
Pursue quality over quantity
Basic trend-conscious and new basic trend- conscious markets
United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 05:37:00 UTC