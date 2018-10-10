10.10.2018 United Bankers
|
United Bankers Corporation
|
NOTIFICATION
10.10.2018 at 18:30
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.10.2018
|
Date
|
10.10.2018
|
|
Exchange transaction
|
Buy
|
|
Share class
|
UNIAV
|
|
Amount
|
528
|
|
Average price/share
|
7.8000
|
EUR
|
Highest price/share
|
7.8000
|
EUR
|
Lowest price/share
|
7.8000
|
EUR
|
Total price
|
4 118.40
|
EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 10.10.2018:
On behalf of United Bankers Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Corporation
Email: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi
Disclaimer
United Bankers Oyj published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:57:04 UTC