Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  United Bankers Oyj    UNIAV   FI4000081427

UNITED BANKERS OYJ (UNIAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.10.2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

10.10.2018 United Bankers

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

10.10.2018 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.10.2018

Date 10.10.2018
Exchange transaction Buy
Share class UNIAV
Amount 528
Average price/share 7.8000 EUR
Highest price/share 7.8000 EUR
Lowest price/share 7.8000 EUR
Total price 4 118.40 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 10.10.2018:

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Corporation
Email: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

Disclaimer

United Bankers Oyj published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED BANKERS OYJ
05:58pUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 10.10.2018
PU
10/08UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 08.10.2018
AQ
10/05UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 05.10.2018
AQ
10/04(FI) UNITED BANKERS OYJ : n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 04.10.2018
PU
10/04UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 04.10.2018
AQ
10/02UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 02.10.2018
AQ
10/01UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 01.10.2018
AQ
09/28UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 28.09.2018
AQ
09/27UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 27.09.2018
AQ
09/21UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 21.09.2018
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35,0 M
EBIT 2018 6,00 M
Net income 2018 5,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,84%
P/E ratio 2018 15,71
P/E ratio 2019 14,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 74,4 M
Chart UNITED BANKERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
United Bankers Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,30 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garth Patrick Anderson Chief Executive Officer
Johan Magnus Linder Chairman
Carl-Gustaf Gunnar von Troil Director
Jacob Rasmus Finnilä Director
Jani Petteri Lehti Director & Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKERS OYJ2.94%86
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD23.02%29 728
NATIXIS-13.83%20 613
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-61.35%7 141
INVESTEC-7.83%6 628
ROTHSCHILD & CO17.08%3 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.