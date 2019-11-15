United Bankshares : 46th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019. Dividends per share of $1.37 for the year 2019 represents an increase over the $1.36 per share paid for the year of 2018. The dividend is payable January 2, 2020.

The year 2019 marks the 46th consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. United is one of only two major banking companies in the USA to have increased its dividend to shareholders for at least 46 consecutive years.

United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 138 full-service banking offices and 16 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

