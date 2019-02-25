United Bankshares : Declares First Quarter Dividend

Log in
0
02/25/2019

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.34 per share for shareholders of record as of March 8, 2019.

The dividend payout of approximately $34.7 million on 102.1 million shares is payable April 1, 2019. The year of 2018 represented the 45th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United has consolidated assets of approximately $19.3 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank, which comprises 139 full-service banking offices and 21 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI.”


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 725 M
EBIT 2019 359 M
Net income 2019 258 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 15,38
P/E ratio 2020 15,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,34x
Capitalization 3 995 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.24.46%3 995
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%349 168
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%289 081
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%281 183
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%238 165
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
