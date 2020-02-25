United Bankshares : Declares First Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

The dividend payout of approximately $35.5 million on 101.6 million shares is payable April 1, 2020. The year of 2019 represented the 46th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United has consolidated assets of approximately $19.7 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 138 full-service banking offices and 15 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

