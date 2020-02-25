Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 03:28:01 pm
31.575 USD   -2.88%
03:10pUNITED BANKSHARES : Declares First Quarter Dividend
BU
02/14UNITED BANKSHARES : Form Prospectus
PU
01/29UNITED BANKSHARES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
United Bankshares : Declares First Quarter Dividend

02/25/2020

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

The dividend payout of approximately $35.5 million on 101.6 million shares is payable April 1, 2020. The year of 2019 represented the 46th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United has consolidated assets of approximately $19.7 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 138 full-service banking offices and 15 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 852 M
EBIT 2020 422 M
Net income 2020 304 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,87x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,49x
Capitalization 3 302 M
Chart UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,38  $
Last Close Price 32,51  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.-15.91%3 302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.07%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%191 796
