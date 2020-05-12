Log in
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
United Bankshares : Declares Second Quarter Dividend

05/12/2020

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020.

The year of 2019 represented the 46th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United, the parent company of United Bank, just recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Carolina Financial Corporation, the parent company of CresCom Bank, with $4.8 billion in assets, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. United now has $25 billion in assets, with 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital.

United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 892 M
EBIT 2020 413 M
Net income 2020 207 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,87x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,75x
Capitalization 3 452 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,67  $
Last Close Price 26,60  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,50%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.-31.20%3 452
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.46%274 098
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.58%253 122
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%201 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%195 895
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.34%134 345
