UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
United Bankshares : Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/26/2019

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.34 per share for shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019.

The year of 2018 represented the 45th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

United, with consolidated assets of approximately $19.9 billion, is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 139 full-service banking offices and 17 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 725 M
EBIT 2019 357 M
Net income 2019 258 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,00x
Capitalization 3 624 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,00  $
Last Close Price 35,57  $
Spread / Highest target 9,64%
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.14.34%3 624
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.60%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%186 961
