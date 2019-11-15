Log in
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.

(UBSI)
United Bankshares, Inc. : to Participate in D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Tour

0
11/15/2019 | 02:40pm EST

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Tour in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Participating on behalf of United will be W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Wesley A. Tracewell, Vice President-Treasury. There will be no audio or video webcast associated with this event.

United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 139 full-service banking offices and 16 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 729 M
EBIT 2019 355 M
Net income 2019 259 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 4 028 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,67  $
Last Close Price 39,67  $
Spread / Highest target 3,35%
Spread / Average Target -7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.27.64%4 028
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
