United Bankshares, Inc. : to Participate in D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Tour

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Tour in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Participating on behalf of United will be W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Wesley A. Tracewell, Vice President-Treasury. There will be no audio or video webcast associated with this event.

United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank which comprises 139 full-service banking offices and 16 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

