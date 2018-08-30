United Bankshares, Inc. : to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Participating on behalf of United will be James J. Consagra, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Wesley Tracewell, Vice President-Treasury. An investor presentation will be available beginning Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at www.ubsi-inc.com. There will be no audio or video webcast available.

As of June 30, 2018, United had consolidated assets of approximately $19.2 billion with full service offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.

