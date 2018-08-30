United Bankshares, Inc. : to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI),
will be participating in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference in
Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Participating on behalf of United will be James J. Consagra, Executive
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, W. Mark Tatterson, Executive
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Wesley Tracewell, Vice
President-Treasury. An investor presentation will be available beginning
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at www.ubsi-inc.com.
There will be no audio or video webcast available.
As of June 30, 2018, United had consolidated assets of approximately
$19.2 billion with full service offices in West Virginia, Virginia,
Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares
stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation
symbol “UBSI”.
The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements,
including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are
subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results
could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such
statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic
conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on
product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies;
the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly
changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.
www.ubsi-inc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005695/en/