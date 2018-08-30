Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Bankshares, Inc.    UBSI

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. (UBSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Bankshares, Inc. : to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:51pm CEST

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Participating on behalf of United will be James J. Consagra, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Wesley Tracewell, Vice President-Treasury. An investor presentation will be available beginning Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at www.ubsi-inc.com. There will be no audio or video webcast available.

As of June 30, 2018, United had consolidated assets of approximately $19.2 billion with full service offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.

www.ubsi-inc.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
07:51pUNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference
BU
08/27UNITED BANKSHARES : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
08/08UNITED BANKSHARES IN : WV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/29UNITED BANKSHARES INC. : reports record earnings for second quarter
AQ
07/26UNITED BANKSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26UNITED BANKSHARES INC/WV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/26Stock Performance Review on Synovus Financial and Three Other Banking Stocks
AC
07/26UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter and F..
BU
07/23UNITED BANKSHARES : 018-3-297 - Groove Digital Inc. v. United Bankshares Inc.
AQ
06/07UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27United Bankshares declares $0.34 dividend 
08/13BLACKROCK AND TOYOTA : 2 Global Powerhouses 
08/11High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio Update 
07/26United Bankshares beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 732 M
EBIT 2018 364 M
Net income 2018 260 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 15,80
P/E ratio 2019 15,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capitalization 4 039 M
Chart UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard M. Adams President
James Joseph Consagra Chief Operating Officer
William Mark Tatterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craige L. Smith Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC.11.94%4 039
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.93%312 333
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.