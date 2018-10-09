Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  United Cannabis Corp    

UNITED CANNABIS CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Cannabis Corp : United Cannabis Corporation Gives Guidance on Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

Company To Report $2 Million In Revenue For The Third Quarter, Forecasting $10 Million For the Year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2018 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today provided preliminary, unaudited figures on revenues for the third quarter 2018 and offered guidance for the year.

Revenues for the third quarter 2018 are $2 million, and approximately $4.2 for the year to date.

Although consistent with the second quarter, the results were somewhat impacted by a seasonal shortage of raw materials. The current harvest season has alleviated the seasonal shortage and, thus, Management believes the Company is still on track to report a minimum of $10 million in revenue for 2018.

The third quarter 2018 revenues amount has not be subjected to an unaudited review by the Company's auditors, and may be subject to change upon the completions of such unaudited review.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company's products are patent protected, first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us.
Contact:Staff@UnitedCannabis.us
Phone: 303-386-7321

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: United Cannabis Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513670/United-Cannabis-Corporation-Gives-Guidance-on-Third-Quarter-Results



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513670/United-Cannabis-Corporation-Gives-Guidance-on-Third-Quarter-Results



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513670/United-Cannabis-Corporation-Gives-Guidance-on-Third-Quarter-Results



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513670/United-Cannabis-Corporation-Gives-Guidance-on-Third-Quarter-Results



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513670/United-Cannabis-Corporation-Gives-Guidance-on-Third-Quarter-Results


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED CANNABIS CORP
02:36pUNITED CANNABIS CORP : United Cannabis Corporation Gives Guidance on Third Quart..
AC
02:22pUNITED CANNABIS CORPORATION : Gives Guidance on Third Quarter Results
AQ
09/25UNITED CANNABIS CORP : United Cannabis Corporation Receives Conditional Approval..
AC
08/03UNITED CANNABIS : Begins Clinical Trials on Prana P1 THC Activated Capsules
AQ
08/02UNITED CANNABIS CORPORATION : Begins Clinical Trials On Its Prana P1 THC Activat..
AQ
08/01UNITED CANNABIS CORP : United Cannabis Corporation Begins Clinical Trials On Its..
AC
07/12UNITED CANNABIS CORP : United Cannabis Corporation Gives Guidance on 2018 Result..
AC
07/10UNITED CANNABIS CORP : United Cannabis Corporation Prana Bio Nutrient Patent Dec..
AC
06/29INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY UNITED CANN : CNAB) – VP Sold 146,000 shares of S..
AQ
06/25UNITED CANNABIS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Citron's Left mulls cannabis fund 
09/25Tilray leading pot stocks higher premarket 
09/24Pot stocks pointed down to start day 
09/21Pot stocks poised to open lower 
09/13House Judiciary Committee to vote on bill expanding U.S. licenses for cannabi.. 
Chart UNITED CANNABIS CORP
Duration : Period :
United Cannabis Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Earnest Blackmon President, CEO & Principal
Chadwick Ruby Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
John W. Walsh Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Tony Verzura Director, Chief Technologies Officer & VP
Brent A. Reynolds Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CANNABIS CORP-37.90%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP106.76%10 913
AURORA CANNABIS INC33.44%9 474
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-6.17%6 004
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 343
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-17.68%4 014
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.