United Community Bancorp Inc : United Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAWRENCEBURG, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / United Community Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCBA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 10, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2018.

United Community Bancorp is the holding company of United Community Bank, headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Bank currently operates eight offices in Dearborn County and Ripley County, Indiana.

