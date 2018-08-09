Log in
UNITED COMMUNITY BANCORP INC (UCBA)
United Community Bancorp Inc : United Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/09/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

LAWRENCEBURG, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / United Community Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCBA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 10, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2018.

United Community Bancorp is the holding company of United Community Bank, headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Bank currently operates eight offices in Dearborn County and Ripley County, Indiana.

Contact:

United Community Bancorp
E.G. McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer
(812) 537-4822

SOURCE: United Community Bancorp


© Accesswire 2018
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
United Community Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY BANCORP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Elmer G. McLaughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Ritzmann Chairman
W. Michael McLaughlin Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
David Z. Rosen Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Ewbank Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY BANCORP INC34.31%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.15%400 232
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-2.44%286 622
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%284 797
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 367
