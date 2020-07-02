United Community Banks : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans

UNITED STATES

A. Full title of the Plan and address of the Plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

United Community Banks, Inc. 401(k) Plan

B. Name of the issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of the principal executive office:

United Community Banks, Inc.

125 Highway 515 East

Blairsville, GA 30512

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

401(K) PLAN

Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedule

December 31, 2019 and 2018

(with Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm)

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Trustees, Plan Administrator and Plan Participants

United Community Banks, Inc. 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statement of net assets available for benefits of the United Community Banks, Inc. 401(k) Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2019, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2019, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures to respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Schedule

The accompanying supplemental schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2019, has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule.

In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule in the accompanying schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Wipfli LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2020.

June 26, 2020

Atlanta, Georgia

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Trustees, Plan Administrator, and Plan Participants of United Community Banks, Inc. 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statement of net assets available for benefits of United Community Banks, Inc. 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and the related notes to the financial statements (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Porter Keadle Moore, LLC

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 1994.

Atlanta, Georgia

June 26, 2019

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. 401(K) PLAN

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31, 2019 and 2018

Assets: Cash

Investments at fair value:

Common stock of United Community Banks, Inc. Stable value common trust fund

Shares of registered investment company mutual funds

Total investments

Receivables:

Accrued dividends

Total receivables

Total assets Liabilities:

Other payables

Total liabilities

Net assets available for benefits

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

2019

$

1,458

2018

$

5

6,993,925 5,827,023

7,700,9357,120,418

129,630,277 103,401,252

144,325,137

39,38239,382 144,365,977

178,367178,367

$

144,187,610$

116,348,693

43,44043,440 116,392,138

237,943237,943 116,154,195