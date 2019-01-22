United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results
01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST
GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced its fourth quarter financial results, which reflected solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth, improving operating efficiency and continued strong asset quality. For the quarter, diluted earnings per share was $0.56 compared with a net loss of $0.16 per diluted share a year ago due to the impact of tax reform. Operating diluted earnings per share, which exclude merger-related and other charges, was $0.57, an increase of 36% over the previous year. Profitability ratios continued to be strong – United ended the year with a 1.43% return on assets and a 12.08% return on common equity. On an operating basis, return on assets was 1.45% and return on tangible common equity was 15.88%.
Other key banking metrics were strong. The fourth quarter saw continued net interest margin expansion and 8% annualized loan growth, the strongest growth quarter in 2018. Deposit growth reflected the strength of United’s community banking franchise – total customer deposits increased $173 million for the fourth quarter and $414 million for the year. Mortgage production grew by nearly 4% compared to the fourth quarter last year and increased 20% for the full year compared to 2017. United’s SBA business also had a strong year, with production up 12% over 2017.
“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an outstanding year,” said Lynn Harton, Chief Executive Officer. “Our full year return on assets was up 31 basis points on an operating basis and our operating earnings per share was up 31% over 2017. These impressive results do not come easily and are attributed to the hard work of our bankers, who continue to deliver the best service in the business. We are very pleased that their efforts are being recognized. Forbes included United on their list of the top 100 Best Banks in America for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, for the fifth straight year, we earned the top ranking for overall customer satisfaction by JD Power; our service was ranked as highest in the Southeast. We were also honored by our recognition in the 'Best Banks to Work For' program by American Banker for the second year in a row. This is a measure of employee satisfaction for all banks in the country, and we could not be more pleased by our team’s show of support for United. The strength of our culture and the strong momentum we see in the business gives me confidence that we will continue our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value.”
2018 Highlights:
2018 earnings per diluted share was $2.07, a 125% increase over 2017, which included the impact of tax reform
Excluding merger-related and other charges and the 2017 impact of tax reform, earnings per diluted share for 2018 was $2.14 compared to $1.63 in 2017, an increase of 31%
Return on average assets was 1.35% in 2018, an increase of 73 basis points from 2017
Excluding merger-related and other charges and the 2017 impact of tax reform, return on average assets was 1.40%, an increase of 31 basis points from 2017
Efficiency ratio of 57.31% in 2018 improved 264 basis points as compared to 2017
Excluding merger-related and other charges, efficiency ratio of 55.94% improved 73 basis points as compared to 2017
End of period loans grew $647 million in 2018, up 8% over December 31, 2017
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.2% at December 31, 2018, compared to 12.0% at December 31, 2017
Declared $0.58 per share in common dividends in 2018, up 53% over 2017
Completed the acquisition of Navitas Credit Corporation on February 1, 2018
Issued $100 million in subordinated debt in the first quarter and redeemed $7.4 million in high rate Trust Preferred securities in the fourth quarter
Completed our CEO transition plan, elevating H. Lynn Harton into the role as Jimmy Tallent retired into the Executive Chairman position
Added two new Board members, Jennifer Mann and Lance F. Drummond, adding significant experience and expertise to our oversight function
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:
Return on assets of 1.43%, or 1.45% excluding merger-related and other charges
Return on common equity of 12.1% or return on tangible common equity of 15.9%, which excludes merger-related and other charges
Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio, of 10% on an annualized basis
Loan production of $868 million, as compared to $644 million in the fourth quarter of 2017
Expansion of the net interest margin to 3.97%, up two basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and up 34 basis points from a year ago
Efficiency ratio of 56.73%, or 55.83% excluding merger-related and other charges
Net charge offs of nine basis points, consistent with last quarter’s result of seven basis points
Nonperforming assets of 0.20% of total assets, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2018 and 0.23% at December 31, 2017
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Information
Fourth
For the Twelve
2018
2017
Quarter
Months Ended
YTD
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
2018-2017
December 31,
2018-2017
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Change
2018
2017
Change
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
133,854
$
128,721
$
122,215
$
115,290
$
106,757
$
500,080
$
389,720
Interest expense
18,975
16,611
13,739
12,005
9,249
61,330
33,735
Net interest revenue
114,879
112,110
108,476
103,285
97,508
18
%
438,750
355,985
23
%
Provision for credit losses
2,100
1,800
1,800
3,800
1,200
9,500
3,800
Noninterest income
23,045
24,180
23,340
22,396
21,928
5
92,961
88,260
5
Total revenue
135,824
134,490
130,016
121,881
118,236
15
522,211
440,445
19
Expenses
78,242
77,718
76,850
73,475
75,882
3
306,285
267,611
14
Income before income tax expense
57,582
56,772
53,166
48,406
42,354
36
215,926
172,834
25
Income tax expense
12,445
13,090
13,532
10,748
54,270
49,815
105,013
Net income (loss)
45,137
43,682
39,634
37,658
(11,916
)
166,111
67,821
Merger-related and other charges
1,234
592
2,873
2,646
7,358
7,345
14,662
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(604
)
(141
)
(121
)
(628
)
(1,165
)
(1,494
)
(3,745
)
Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
-
-
-
38,199
-
38,199
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,400
Net income - operating (1)
$
45,767
$
44,133
$
42,386
$
39,676
$
32,476
41
$
171,962
$
120,337
43
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income (loss) - GAAP
$
0.56
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
(0.16
)
$
2.07
$
0.92
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.57
0.55
0.53
0.50
0.42
36
2.14
1.63
31
Cash dividends declared
0.16
0.15
0.15
0.12
0.10
60
0.58
0.38
53
Book value
18.24
17.56
17.29
17.02
16.67
9
18.24
16.67
9
Tangible book value (3)
14.24
13.54
13.25
12.96
13.65
4
14.24
13.65
4
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
12.08
%
11.96
%
11.20
%
11.11
%
(3.57
)
%
11.60
%
5.67
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
12.25
12.09
11.97
11.71
9.73
12.01
10.07
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
15.88
15.81
15.79
15.26
11.93
15.69
12.02
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
1.43
1.41
1.30
1.26
(0.40
)
1.35
0.62
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
1.45
1.42
1.39
1.33
1.10
1.40
1.09
Dividend payout ratio - GAAP
28.57
27.78
30.61
25.53
(62.50
)
28.02
41.30
Dividend payout ratio - operating (1)
28.07
27.27
28.30
24.00
23.81
27.10
23.31
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.97
3.95
3.90
3.80
3.63
3.91
3.52
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
56.73
56.82
57.94
57.83
63.03
57.31
59.95
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
55.83
56.39
55.77
55.75
56.92
55.94
56.67
Average equity to average assets
11.35
11.33
11.21
11.03
11.21
11.24
10.71
Average tangible equity to average assets (3)
9.04
8.97
8.83
8.82
9.52
8.92
9.29
Average tangible common equity to average assets (3)
9.04
8.97
8.83
8.82
9.52
8.92
9.29
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)(5)
11.99
11.61
11.36
11.19
12.05
11.99
12.05
-
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
23,778
$
22,530
$
21,817
$
26,240
$
23,658
1
$
23,778
$
23,658
1
Foreclosed properties
1,305
1,336
2,597
2,714
3,234
(60
)
1,305
3,234
(60
)
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
25,083
23,866
24,414
28,954
26,892
(7
)
25,083
26,892
(7
)
Allowance for loan losses
61,203
60,940
61,071
61,085
58,914
4
61,203
58,914
4
Net charge-offs
1,787
1,466
1,359
1,501
1,061
68
6,113
5,998
2
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
0.75
%
0.76
%
0.73
%
0.76
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.06
0.07
0.08
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.30
0.29
0.30
0.35
0.35
0.30
0.35
NPAs to total assets
0.20
0.19
0.20
0.24
0.23
0.20
0.23
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
8,306
$
8,200
$
8,177
$
7,993
$
7,560
10
$
8,170
$
7,150
14
Investment securities
3,004
2,916
2,802
2,870
2,991
-
2,899
2,847
2
Earning assets
11,534
11,320
11,193
11,076
10,735
7
11,282
10,162
11
Total assets
12,505
12,302
12,213
12,111
11,687
7
12,284
11,015
12
Deposits
10,306
9,950
9,978
9,759
9,624
7
10,000
8,950
12
Shareholders’ equity
1,420
1,394
1,370
1,336
1,310
8
1,380
1,180
17
Common shares - basic (thousands)
79,884
79,806
79,753
79,205
76,768
4
79,662
73,247
9
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
79,890
79,818
79,755
79,215
76,768
4
79,671
73,259
9
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
8,383
$
8,226
$
8,220
$
8,184
$
7,736
8
$
8,383
$
7,736
8
Investment securities
2,903
2,873
2,834
2,731
2,937
(1
)
2,903
2,937
(1
)
Total assets
12,573
12,405
12,386
12,264
11,915
6
12,573
11,915
6
Deposits
10,535
10,229
9,966
9,993
9,808
7
10,535
9,808
7
Shareholders’ equity
1,458
1,402
1,379
1,357
1,303
12
1,458
1,303
12
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
79,234
79,202
79,138
79,123
77,580
2
79,234
77,580
2
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, the fourth quarter 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation and a first quarter 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Fourth quarter 2018 ratio is preliminary.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
For the Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
500,080
$
389,720
$
335,020
$
278,532
$
248,432
Interest expense
61,330
33,735
25,236
21,109
25,551
Net interest revenue
438,750
355,985
309,784
257,423
222,881
Provision for credit losses
9,500
3,800
(800
)
3,700
8,500
Noninterest income
92,961
88,260
93,697
72,529
55,554
Total revenue
522,211
440,445
404,281
326,252
269,935
Expenses
306,285
267,611
241,289
211,238
162,865
Income before income tax expense
215,926
172,834
162,992
115,014
107,070
Income tax expense (benefit)
49,815
105,013
62,336
43,436
39,450
Net income
166,111
67,821
100,656
71,578
67,620
Merger-related and other charges
7,345
14,662
8,122
17,995
-
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(1,494
)
(3,745
)
(3,074
)
(6,388
)
-
Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
38,199
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options
-
-
976
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
3,400
-
-
-
Net income - operating (1)
$
171,962
$
120,337
$
106,680
$
83,185
$
67,620
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
2.07
$
0.92
$
1.40
$
1.09
$
1.11
Diluted net income - operating (1)
2.14
1.63
1.48
1.27
1.11
Cash dividends declared
0.58
0.38
0.30
0.22
0.11
Book value
18.24
16.67
15.06
14.02
12.20
Tangible book value (3)
14.24
13.65
12.95
12.06
12.15
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)
11.60
%
5.67
%
9.41
%
8.15
%
9.17
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)
12.01
10.07
9.98
9.48
9.17
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)
15.69
12.02
11.86
10.24
9.32
Return on assets - GAAP
1.35
0.62
1.00
0.85
0.91
Return on assets - operating (1)
1.40
1.09
1.06
0.98
0.91
Dividend payout ratio - GAAP
28.02
41.30
21.43
20.18
9.91
Dividend payout ratio - operating (1)
27.10
23.31
20.27
17.32
9.91
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.91
3.52
3.36
3.30
3.26
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
57.31
59.95
59.80
63.96
58.26
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
55.94
56.67
57.78
58.51
58.26
Average equity to average assets
11.24
10.71
10.54
10.27
9.69
Average tangible equity to average assets (3)
8.92
9.29
9.21
9.74
9.67
Average tangible common equity to average assets (3)
8.92
9.29
9.19
9.66
9.60
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)(4)
11.99
12.05
11.84
12.82
13.82
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
23,778
$
23,658
$
21,539
$
22,653
$
17,881
Foreclosed properties
1,305
3,234
7,949
4,883
1,726
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
25,083
26,892
29,488
27,536
19,607
Allowance for loan losses
61,203
58,914
61,422
68,448
71,619
Net charge-offs
6,113
5,998
6,766
6,259
13,879
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.89
%
1.14
%
1.53
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.07
0.08
0.11
0.12
0.31
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.30
0.35
0.43
0.46
0.42
NPAs to total assets
0.20
0.23
0.28
0.29
0.26
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
8,170
$
7,150
$
6,413
$
5,298
$
4,450
Investment securities
2,899
2,847
2,691
2,368
2,274
Earning assets
11,282
10,162
9,257
7,834
6,880
Total assets
12,284
11,015
10,054
8,462
7,436
Deposits
10,000
8,950
8,177
7,055
6,228
Shareholders’ equity
1,380
1,180
1,059
869
720
Common shares - basic (thousands)
79,662
73,247
71,910
65,488
60,588
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
79,671
73,259
71,915
65,492
60,590
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
$
5,995
$
4,672
Investment securities
2,903
2,937
2,762
2,656
2,198
Total assets
12,573
11,915
10,709
9,616
7,558
Deposits
10,535
9,808
8,638
7,873
6,335
Shareholders’ equity
1,458
1,303
1,076
1,018
740
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
79,234
77,580
70,899
71,484
60,259
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options and 2015 impairment losses on surplus bank property. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) 2018 ratio is preliminary.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
2018
2017
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
78,242
$
77,718
$
76,850
$
73,475
$
75,882
$
306,285
$
267,611
$
241,289
$
211,238
$
162,865
Merger-related and other charges
(1,234
)
(592
)
(2,873
)
(2,646
)
(7,358
)
(7,345
)
(14,662
)
(8,122
)
(17,995
)
-
Expenses - operating
$
77,008
$
77,126
$
73,977
$
70,829
$
68,524
$
298,940
$
252,949
$
233,167
$
193,243
$
162,865
Net income reconciliation
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
45,137
$
43,682
$
39,634
$
37,658
$
(11,916
)
$
166,111
$
67,821
$
100,656
$
71,578
$
67,620
Merger-related and other charges
1,234
592
2,873
2,646
7,358
7,345
14,662
8,122
17,995
-
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(604
)
(141
)
(121
)
(628
)
(1,165
)
(1,494
)
(3,745
)
(3,074
)
(6,388
)
-
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
38,199
-
38,199
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
976
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,400
-
-
-
Net income - operating
$
45,767
$
44,133
$
42,386
$
39,676
$
32,476
$
171,962
$
120,337
$
106,680
$
83,185
$
67,620
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income (loss) per common share (GAAP)
$
0.56
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
(0.16
)
$
2.07
$
0.92
$
1.40
$
1.09
$
1.11
Merger-related and other charges
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
0.08
0.07
0.14
0.07
0.18
-
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
0.50
-
0.52
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.05
-
-
-
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.57
$
0.55
$
0.53
$
0.50
$
0.42
$
2.14
$
1.63
$
1.48
$
1.27
$
1.11
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
18.24
$
17.56
$
17.29
$
17.02
$
16.67
$
18.24
$
16.67
$
15.06
$
14.02
$
12.20
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.00
)
(4.02
)
(4.04
)
(4.06
)
(3.02
)
(4.00
)
(3.02
)
(2.11
)
(1.96
)
(0.05
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
14.24
$
13.54
$
13.25
$
12.96
$
13.65
$
14.24
$
13.65
$
12.95
$
12.06
$
12.15
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
12.08
%
11.96
%
11.20
%
11.11
%
(3.57
)
%
11.60
%
5.67
%
9.41
%
8.15
%
9.17
%
Merger-related and other charges
0.17
0.13
0.77
0.60
1.86
0.41
0.92
0.48
1.33
-
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
11.44
-
3.20
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.09
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.28
-
-
-
Return on common equity - operating
12.25
12.09
11.97
11.71
9.73
12.01
10.07
9.98
9.48
9.17
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.63
3.72
3.82
3.55
2.20
3.68
1.95
1.88
0.76
0.15
Return on tangible common equity - operating
15.88
%
15.81
%
15.79
%
15.26
%
11.93
%
15.69
%
12.02
%
11.86
%
10.24
%
9.32
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.43
%
1.41
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
(0.40
)
%
1.35
%
0.62
%
1.00
%
0.85
%
0.91
%
Merger-related and other charges
0.02
0.01
0.09
0.07
0.20
0.05
0.09
0.05
0.13
-
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
1.30
-
0.35
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
Return on assets - operating
1.45
%
1.42
%
1.39
%
1.33
%
1.10
%
1.40
%
1.09
%
1.06
%
0.98
%
0.91
%
Dividend payout ratio reconciliation
Dividend payout ratio (GAAP)
28.57
%
27.78
%
30.61
%
25.53
%
(62.50
)
%
28.02
%
41.30
%
21.43
%
20.18
%
9.91
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.50
)
(0.51
)
(2.31
)
(1.53
)
12.04
(0.92
)
(5.65
)
(1.02
)
(2.86
)
-
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
74.27
-
(11.61
)
-
-
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.14
)
-
-
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.73
)
-
-
-
Dividend payout ratio - operating
28.07
%
27.27
%
28.30
%
24.00
%
23.81
%
27.10
%
23.31
%
20.27
%
17.32
%
9.91
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.73
%
56.82
%
57.94
%
57.83
%
63.03
%
57.31
%
59.95
%
59.80
%
63.96
%
58.26
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.90
)
(0.43
)
(2.17
)
(2.08
)
(6.11
)
(1.37
)
(3.28
)
(2.02
)
(5.45
)
-
Efficiency ratio - operating
55.83
%
56.39
%
55.77
%
55.75
%
56.92
%
55.94
%
56.67
%
57.78
%
58.51
%
58.26
%
Average equity to average assets reconciliation
Average equity to assets (GAAP)
11.35
%
11.33
%
11.21
%
11.03
%
11.21
%
11.24
%
10.71
%
10.54
%
10.27
%
9.69
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.31
)
(2.36
)
(2.38
)
(2.21
)
(1.69
)
(2.32
)
(1.42
)
(1.33
)
(0.53
)
(0.02
)
Average tangible equity to average assets
9.04
8.97
8.83
8.82
9.52
8.92
9.29
9.21
9.74
9.67
Effect of preferred equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.02
)
(0.08
)
(0.07
)
Average tangible common equity to average assets
9.04
%
8.97
%
8.83
%
8.82
%
9.52
%
8.92
%
9.29
%
9.19
%
9.66
%
9.60
%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets reconciliation (1)
Tier 1 capital ratio (Regulatory)
12.41
%
12.25
%
11.94
%
11.61
%
12.24
%
12.41
%
12.24
%
11.23
%
11.45
%
12.06
%
Effect of other comprehensive income
(0.44
)
(0.68
)
(0.57
)
(0.50
)
(0.29
)
(0.44
)
(0.29
)
(0.34
)
(0.38
)
(0.35
)
Effect of deferred tax limitation
0.28
0.30
0.33
0.42
0.51
0.28
0.51
1.26
2.05
3.11
Effect of trust preferred
(0.26
)
(0.26
)
(0.34
)
(0.34
)
(0.36
)
(0.26
)
(0.36
)
(0.25
)
(0.08
)
(1.00
)
Effect of preferred equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.15
)
-
Basel III intangibles transition adjustment
-
-
-
-
(0.05
)
-
(0.05
)
(0.06
)
(0.10
)
-
Basel III disallowed investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.03
-
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
11.99
%
11.61
%
11.36
%
11.19
%
12.05
%
11.99
%
12.05
%
11.84
%
12.82
%
13.82
%
(1) Fourth quarter 2018 ratios are preliminary.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2018
2017
Linked Quarter Change
Year over Year Change
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
(in millions)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
1,648
$
1,673
$
1,682
$
1,898
$
1,924
$
(25
)
$
(276
)
Income producing commercial RE
1,812
1,788
1,821
1,677
1,595
24
217
Commercial & industrial
1,278
1,194
1,193
1,142
1,131
84
147
Commercial construction
796
761
735
691
712
35
84
Equipment financing
565
509
465
423
-
56
565
Total commercial
6,099
5,925
5,896
5,831
5,362
174
737
Residential mortgage
1,049
1,035
1,021
992
974
14
75
Home equity lines of credit
694
702
708
712
731
(8
)
(37
)
Residential construction
211
198
195
190
183
13
28
Consumer
330
366
400
459
486
(36
)
(156
)
Total loans
$
8,383
$
8,226
$
8,220
$
8,184
$
7,736
157
647
LOANS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
981
$
992
$
1,001
$
1,004
$
1,019
(11
)
(38
)
Atlanta MSA
1,507
1,493
1,533
1,513
1,510
14
(3
)
North Carolina
1,072
1,078
1,067
1,037
1,049
(6
)
23
Coastal Georgia
588
610
623
635
630
(22
)
(42
)
Gainesville MSA
247
235
230
231
248
12
(1
)
East Tennessee
477
460
474
473
475
17
2
South Carolina
1,645
1,586
1,571
1,537
1,486
59
159
Commercial Banking Solutions
1,658
1,530
1,444
1,438
961
128
697
Indirect auto
208
242
277
316
358
(34
)
(150
)
Total loans
$
8,383
$
8,226
$
8,220
$
8,184
$
7,736
157
647
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
(in millions)
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
1,648
$
1,924
$
1,650
$
1,571
$
1,257
Income producing commercial RE
1,812
1,595
1,282
1,021
767
Commercial & industrial
1,278
1,131
1,070
785
710
Commercial construction
796
712
634
518
364
Equipment financing
565
-
-
-
-
Total commercial
6,099
5,362
4,636
3,895
3,098
Residential mortgage
1,049
974
857
764
614
Home equity lines of credit
694
731
655
589
456
Residential construction
211
183
190
176
131
Consumer installment
330
486
583
571
373
Total loans
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
$
5,995
$
4,672
LOANS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
981
$
1,019
$
1,097
$
1,125
$
1,163
Atlanta MSA
1,507
1,510
1,399
1,259
1,243
North Carolina
1,072
1,049
545
549
553
Coastal Georgia
588
630
581
537
456
Gainesville MSA
247
248
248
254
257
East Tennessee
477
475
504
504
280
South Carolina
1,645
1,486
1,233
819
30
Commercial Banking Solutions
1,658
961
855
492
421
Indirect auto
208
358
459
456
269
Total loans
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
$
5,995
$
4,672
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
Fourth Quarter 2018
Third Quarter 2018
Second Quarter 2018
Nonperforming
Foreclosed
Total
Nonperforming
Foreclosed
Total
Nonperforming
Foreclosed
Total
(in thousands)
Loans
Properties
NPAs
Loans
Properties
NPAs
Loans
Properties
NPAs
NONPERFORMING ASSETS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied CRE
$
6,421
$
170
$
6,591
$
4,884
$
183
$
5,067
$
5,772
$
812
$
6,584
Income producing CRE
1,160
-
1,160
1,194
156
1,350
991
455
1,446
Commercial & industrial
1,417
-
1,417
1,516
-
1,516
2,180
-
2,180
Commercial construction
605
421
1,026
825
522
1,347
613
576
1,189
Equipment financing
2,677
-
2,677
1,181
-
1,181
1,075
-
1,075
Total commercial
12,280
591
12,871
9,600
861
10,461
10,631
1,843
12,474
Residential mortgage
8,035
654
8,689
8,928
424
9,352
7,918
184
8,102
Home equity lines of credit
2,360
60
2,420
2,814
-
2,814
1,812
550
2,362
Residential construction
288
-
288
455
51
506
637
20
657
Consumer
815
-
815
733
-
733
819
-
819
Total NPAs
$
23,778
$
1,305
$
25,083
$
22,530
$
1,336
$
23,866
$
21,817
$
2,597
$
24,414
NONPERFORMING ASSETS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
6,527
$
286
$
6,813
$
7,170
$
361
$
7,531
$
7,583
$
640
$
8,223
Atlanta MSA
1,578
-
1,578
1,778
132
1,910
1,928
132
2,060
North Carolina
3,259
743
4,002
3,690
480
4,170
3,029
750
3,779
Coastal Georgia
1,491
-
1,491
1,498
-
1,498
943
-
943
Gainesville MSA
479
-
479
212
-
212
186
-
186
East Tennessee
1,147
-
1,147
1,403
128
1,531
1,473
143
1,616
South Carolina
4,123
276
4,399
3,280
235
3,515
3,093
362
3,455
Commercial Banking Solutions
4,448
-
4,448
2,871
-
2,871
2,831
570
3,401
Indirect auto
726
-
726
628
-
628
751
-
751
Total NPAs
$
23,778
$
1,305
$
25,083
$
22,530
$
1,336
$
23,866
$
21,817
$
2,597
$
24,414
NONPERFORMING ASSETS ACTIVITY
Beginning Balance
$
22,530
$
1,336
$
23,866
$
21,817
$
2,597
$
24,414
$
26,240
$
2,714
$
28,954
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans placed on non-accrual
5,829
-
5,829
5,759
-
5,759
3,612
-
3,612
Payments received
(2,780
)
-
(2,780
)
(3,095
)
-
(3,095
)
(5,314
)
-
(5,314
)
Loan charge-offs
(933
)
-
(933
)
(1,588
)
-
(1,588
)
(2,065
)
-
(2,065
)
Foreclosures
(868
)
955
87
(363
)
454
91
(656
)
984
328
Property sales
-
(1,019
)
(1,019
)
-
(1,659
)
(1,659
)
-
(1,029
)
(1,029
)
Write downs
-
(112
)
(112
)
-
(166
)
(166
)
-
(106
)
(106
)
Net gains on sales
-
145
145
-
110
110
-
34
34
Ending Balance
$
23,778
$
1,305
$
25,083
$
22,530
$
1,336
$
23,866
$
21,817
$
2,597
$
24,414
Fourth Quarter 2018
Third Quarter 2018
Second Quarter 2018
Net Charge-
Net Charge-
Net Charge-
Offs to
Offs to
Offs to
Net
Average
Net
Average
Net
Average
(in thousands)
Charge-Offs
Loans (1)
Charge-Offs
Loans (1)
Charge-Offs
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied CRE
$
(52
)
(0.01
)
%
$
(251
)
(0.06
)
%
$
(578
)
(0.13
)
%
Income producing CRE
399
0.09
1
-
1,421
0.33
Commercial & industrial
(149
)
(0.05
)
418
0.14
16
0.01
Commercial construction
(230
)
(0.12
)
(43
)
(0.02
)
(107
)
(0.06
)
Equipment financing
599
0.44
482
0.39
(49
)
(0.04
)
Total commercial
567
0.04
607
0.04
703
0.05
Residential mortgage
290
0.11
171
0.07
11
-
Home equity lines of credit
382
0.22
279
0.16
21
0.01
Residential construction
(36
)
(0.07
)
(164
)
(0.33
)
(58
)
(0.12
)
Consumer
584
0.67
573
0.60
682
0.64
Total
$
1,787
0.09
$
1,466
0.07
$
1,359
0.07
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
543
0.22
%
$
483
0.19
%
$
246
0.10
%
Atlanta MSA
(159
)
(0.04
)
99
0.03
103
0.03
North Carolina
68
0.03
(87
)
(0.03
)
1,268
0.48
Coastal Georgia
(86
)
(0.06
)
24
0.02
19
0.01
Gainesville MSA
333
0.56
(48
)
(0.08
)
(2
)
-
East Tennessee
(111
)
(0.09
)
(1
)
-
76
0.06
South Carolina
57
0.01
418
0.11
(1,057
)
(0.27
)
Commercial Banking Solutions
948
0.23
403
0.11
381
0.11
Indirect auto
194
0.34
175
0.27
325
0.44
Total
$
1,787
0.09
$
1,466
0.07
$
1,359
0.07
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
112,087
$
87,234
$
420,383
$
315,050
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,140, $909, $4,189, and $2,216