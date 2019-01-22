MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > United Community Banks, Inc. UCBI UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. (UCBI) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 04:00:00 pm 24.53 USD -0.65% 01/17 UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. : annual earnings release 2018 UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. : annual earnings release Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results 0 01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced its fourth quarter financial results, which reflected solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth, improving operating efficiency and continued strong asset quality. For the quarter, diluted earnings per share was $0.56 compared with a net loss of $0.16 per diluted share a year ago due to the impact of tax reform. Operating diluted earnings per share, which exclude merger-related and other charges, was $0.57, an increase of 36% over the previous year. Profitability ratios continued to be strong – United ended the year with a 1.43% return on assets and a 12.08% return on common equity. On an operating basis, return on assets was 1.45% and return on tangible common equity was 15.88%.

Other key banking metrics were strong. The fourth quarter saw continued net interest margin expansion and 8% annualized loan growth, the strongest growth quarter in 2018. Deposit growth reflected the strength of United’s community banking franchise – total customer deposits increased $173 million for the fourth quarter and $414 million for the year. Mortgage production grew by nearly 4% compared to the fourth quarter last year and increased 20% for the full year compared to 2017. United’s SBA business also had a strong year, with production up 12% over 2017. “The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an outstanding year,” said Lynn Harton, Chief Executive Officer. “Our full year return on assets was up 31 basis points on an operating basis and our operating earnings per share was up 31% over 2017. These impressive results do not come easily and are attributed to the hard work of our bankers, who continue to deliver the best service in the business. We are very pleased that their efforts are being recognized. Forbes included United on their list of the top 100 Best Banks in America for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, for the fifth straight year, we earned the top ranking for overall customer satisfaction by JD Power; our service was ranked as highest in the Southeast. We were also honored by our recognition in the 'Best Banks to Work For' program by American Banker for the second year in a row. This is a measure of employee satisfaction for all banks in the country, and we could not be more pleased by our team’s show of support for United. The strength of our culture and the strong momentum we see in the business gives me confidence that we will continue our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value.” 2018 Highlights: 2018 earnings per diluted share was $2.07, a 125% increase over 2017, which included the impact of tax reform Excluding merger-related and other charges and the 2017 impact of tax reform, earnings per diluted share for 2018 was $2.14 compared to $1.63 in 2017, an increase of 31%

Return on average assets was 1.35% in 2018, an increase of 73 basis points from 2017 Excluding merger-related and other charges and the 2017 impact of tax reform, return on average assets was 1.40%, an increase of 31 basis points from 2017

Efficiency ratio of 57.31% in 2018 improved 264 basis points as compared to 2017 Excluding merger-related and other charges, efficiency ratio of 55.94% improved 73 basis points as compared to 2017

End of period loans grew $647 million in 2018, up 8% over December 31, 2017

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.2% at December 31, 2018, compared to 12.0% at December 31, 2017

Declared $0.58 per share in common dividends in 2018, up 53% over 2017

Completed the acquisition of Navitas Credit Corporation on February 1, 2018

Issued $100 million in subordinated debt in the first quarter and redeemed $7.4 million in high rate Trust Preferred securities in the fourth quarter

Completed our CEO transition plan, elevating H. Lynn Harton into the role as Jimmy Tallent retired into the Executive Chairman position

Added two new Board members, Jennifer Mann and Lance F. Drummond, adding significant experience and expertise to our oversight function Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights: Return on assets of 1.43%, or 1.45% excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 12.1% or return on tangible common equity of 15.9%, which excludes merger-related and other charges

Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio, of 10% on an annualized basis

Loan production of $868 million, as compared to $644 million in the fourth quarter of 2017

Expansion of the net interest margin to 3.97%, up two basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and up 34 basis points from a year ago

Efficiency ratio of 56.73%, or 55.83% excluding merger-related and other charges

Net charge offs of nine basis points, consistent with last quarter’s result of seven basis points

Nonperforming assets of 0.20% of total assets, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2018 and 0.23% at December 31, 2017 Conference Call United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 9381368. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com .

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Information Fourth

For the Twelve 2018

2017 Quarter

Months Ended YTD Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2018-2017

December 31, 2018-2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change

2018 2017 Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 133,854 $ 128,721 $ 122,215 $ 115,290 $ 106,757 $ 500,080 $ 389,720 Interest expense 18,975 16,611 13,739 12,005 9,249 61,330 33,735 Net interest revenue 114,879 112,110 108,476 103,285 97,508 18 % 438,750 355,985 23 % Provision for credit losses 2,100 1,800 1,800 3,800 1,200 9,500 3,800 Noninterest income 23,045 24,180 23,340 22,396 21,928 5 92,961 88,260 5 Total revenue 135,824 134,490 130,016 121,881 118,236 15 522,211 440,445 19 Expenses 78,242 77,718 76,850 73,475 75,882 3 306,285 267,611 14 Income before income tax expense 57,582 56,772 53,166 48,406 42,354 36 215,926 172,834 25 Income tax expense 12,445 13,090 13,532 10,748 54,270 49,815 105,013 Net income (loss) 45,137 43,682 39,634 37,658 (11,916 ) 166,111 67,821 Merger-related and other charges 1,234 592 2,873 2,646 7,358 7,345 14,662 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (604 ) (141 ) (121 ) (628 ) (1,165 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - - - - 38,199 - 38,199 Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - 3,400 Net income - operating (1) $ 45,767 $ 44,133 $ 42,386 $ 39,676 $ 32,476 41 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 43 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income (loss) - GAAP $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.07 $ 0.92 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.57 0.55 0.53 0.50 0.42 36 2.14 1.63 31 Cash dividends declared 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.12 0.10 60 0.58 0.38 53 Book value 18.24 17.56 17.29 17.02 16.67 9 18.24 16.67 9 Tangible book value (3) 14.24 13.54 13.25 12.96 13.65 4 14.24 13.65 4 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.20 % 11.11 % (3.57 ) % 11.60 % 5.67 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 12.25 12.09 11.97 11.71 9.73 12.01 10.07 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.88 15.81 15.79 15.26 11.93 15.69 12.02 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.43 1.41 1.30 1.26 (0.40 ) 1.35 0.62 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.45 1.42 1.39 1.33 1.10 1.40 1.09 Dividend payout ratio - GAAP 28.57 27.78 30.61 25.53 (62.50 ) 28.02 41.30 Dividend payout ratio - operating (1) 28.07 27.27 28.30 24.00 23.81 27.10 23.31 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.97 3.95 3.90 3.80 3.63 3.91 3.52 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 56.73 56.82 57.94 57.83 63.03 57.31 59.95 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.83 56.39 55.77 55.75 56.92 55.94 56.67 Average equity to average assets 11.35 11.33 11.21 11.03 11.21 11.24 10.71 Average tangible equity to average assets (3) 9.04 8.97 8.83 8.82 9.52 8.92 9.29 Average tangible common equity to average assets (3) 9.04 8.97 8.83 8.82 9.52 8.92 9.29 Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)(5) 11.99 11.61 11.36 11.19 12.05 11.99 12.05 - ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 23,778 $ 22,530 $ 21,817 $ 26,240 $ 23,658 1 $ 23,778 $ 23,658 1 Foreclosed properties 1,305 1,336 2,597 2,714 3,234 (60 ) 1,305 3,234 (60 ) Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 25,083 23,866 24,414 28,954 26,892 (7 ) 25,083 26,892 (7 ) Allowance for loan losses 61,203 60,940 61,071 61,085 58,914 4 61,203 58,914 4 Net charge-offs 1,787 1,466 1,359 1,501 1,061 68 6,113 5,998 2 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.73 % 0.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.06 0.07 0.08 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.35 0.35 0.30 0.35 NPAs to total assets 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.24 0.23 0.20 0.23 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,306 $ 8,200 $ 8,177 $ 7,993 $ 7,560 10 $ 8,170 $ 7,150 14 Investment securities 3,004 2,916 2,802 2,870 2,991 - 2,899 2,847 2 Earning assets 11,534 11,320 11,193 11,076 10,735 7 11,282 10,162 11 Total assets 12,505 12,302 12,213 12,111 11,687 7 12,284 11,015 12 Deposits 10,306 9,950 9,978 9,759 9,624 7 10,000 8,950 12 Shareholders’ equity 1,420 1,394 1,370 1,336 1,310 8 1,380 1,180 17 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,884 79,806 79,753 79,205 76,768 4 79,662 73,247 9 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,890 79,818 79,755 79,215 76,768 4 79,671 73,259 9 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 8,220 $ 8,184 $ 7,736 8 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 8 Investment securities 2,903 2,873 2,834 2,731 2,937 (1 ) 2,903 2,937 (1 ) Total assets 12,573 12,405 12,386 12,264 11,915 6 12,573 11,915 6 Deposits 10,535 10,229 9,966 9,993 9,808 7 10,535 9,808 7 Shareholders’ equity 1,458 1,402 1,379 1,357 1,303 12 1,458 1,303 12 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 79,234 79,202 79,138 79,123 77,580 2 79,234 77,580 2 (1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, the fourth quarter 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation and a first quarter 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Fourth quarter 2018 ratio is preliminary.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 500,080 $ 389,720 $ 335,020 $ 278,532 $ 248,432 Interest expense 61,330 33,735 25,236 21,109 25,551 Net interest revenue 438,750 355,985 309,784 257,423 222,881 Provision for credit losses 9,500 3,800 (800 ) 3,700 8,500 Noninterest income 92,961 88,260 93,697 72,529 55,554 Total revenue 522,211 440,445 404,281 326,252 269,935 Expenses 306,285 267,611 241,289 211,238 162,865 Income before income tax expense 215,926 172,834 162,992 115,014 107,070 Income tax expense (benefit) 49,815 105,013 62,336 43,436 39,450 Net income 166,111 67,821 100,656 71,578 67,620 Merger-related and other charges 7,345 14,662 8,122 17,995 - Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) (6,388 ) - Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - 38,199 - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options - - 976 - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - 3,400 - - - Net income - operating (1) $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 $ 83,185 $ 67,620 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 $ 1.09 $ 1.11 Diluted net income - operating (1) 2.14 1.63 1.48 1.27 1.11 Cash dividends declared 0.58 0.38 0.30 0.22 0.11 Book value 18.24 16.67 15.06 14.02 12.20 Tangible book value (3) 14.24 13.65 12.95 12.06 12.15 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2) 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % 8.15 % 9.17 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2) 12.01 10.07 9.98 9.48 9.17 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3) 15.69 12.02 11.86 10.24 9.32 Return on assets - GAAP 1.35 0.62 1.00 0.85 0.91 Return on assets - operating (1) 1.40 1.09 1.06 0.98 0.91 Dividend payout ratio - GAAP 28.02 41.30 21.43 20.18 9.91 Dividend payout ratio - operating (1) 27.10 23.31 20.27 17.32 9.91 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.91 3.52 3.36 3.30 3.26 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 57.31 59.95 59.80 63.96 58.26 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.94 56.67 57.78 58.51 58.26 Average equity to average assets 11.24 10.71 10.54 10.27 9.69 Average tangible equity to average assets (3) 8.92 9.29 9.21 9.74 9.67 Average tangible common equity to average assets (3) 8.92 9.29 9.19 9.66 9.60 Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)(4) 11.99 12.05 11.84 12.82 13.82 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 23,778 $ 23,658 $ 21,539 $ 22,653 $ 17,881 Foreclosed properties 1,305 3,234 7,949 4,883 1,726 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 25,083 26,892 29,488 27,536 19,607 Allowance for loan losses 61,203 58,914 61,422 68,448 71,619 Net charge-offs 6,113 5,998 6,766 6,259 13,879 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.89 % 1.14 % 1.53 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.12 0.31 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.30 0.35 0.43 0.46 0.42 NPAs to total assets 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.29 0.26 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,170 $ 7,150 $ 6,413 $ 5,298 $ 4,450 Investment securities 2,899 2,847 2,691 2,368 2,274 Earning assets 11,282 10,162 9,257 7,834 6,880 Total assets 12,284 11,015 10,054 8,462 7,436 Deposits 10,000 8,950 8,177 7,055 6,228 Shareholders’ equity 1,380 1,180 1,059 869 720 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,662 73,247 71,910 65,488 60,588 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,671 73,259 71,915 65,492 60,590 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995 $ 4,672 Investment securities 2,903 2,937 2,762 2,656 2,198 Total assets 12,573 11,915 10,709 9,616 7,558 Deposits 10,535 9,808 8,638 7,873 6,335 Shareholders’ equity 1,458 1,303 1,076 1,018 740 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 79,234 77,580 70,899 71,484 60,259 (1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options and 2015 impairment losses on surplus bank property. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) 2018 ratio is preliminary.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2018

2017 For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 78,242 $ 77,718 $ 76,850 $ 73,475 $ 75,882 $ 306,285 $ 267,611 $ 241,289 $ 211,238 $ 162,865 Merger-related and other charges (1,234 ) (592 ) (2,873 ) (2,646 ) (7,358 ) (7,345 ) (14,662 ) (8,122 ) (17,995 ) - Expenses - operating $ 77,008 $ 77,126 $ 73,977 $ 70,829 $ 68,524 $ 298,940 $ 252,949 $ 233,167 $ 193,243 $ 162,865 Net income reconciliation Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 45,137 $ 43,682 $ 39,634 $ 37,658 $ (11,916 ) $ 166,111 $ 67,821 $ 100,656 $ 71,578 $ 67,620 Merger-related and other charges 1,234 592 2,873 2,646 7,358 7,345 14,662 8,122 17,995 - Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (604 ) (141 ) (121 ) (628 ) (1,165 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) (6,388 ) - Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset - - - - 38,199 - 38,199 - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options - - - - - - - 976 - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - 3,400 - - - Net income - operating $ 45,767 $ 44,133 $ 42,386 $ 39,676 $ 32,476 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 $ 83,185 $ 67,620 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 $ 1.09 $ 1.11 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.08 0.07 0.14 0.07 0.18 - Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset - - - - 0.50 - 0.52 - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options - - - - - - - 0.01 - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - 0.05 - - - Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 2.14 $ 1.63 $ 1.48 $ 1.27 $ 1.11 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 18.24 $ 17.56 $ 17.29 $ 17.02 $ 16.67 $ 18.24 $ 16.67 $ 15.06 $ 14.02 $ 12.20 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.00 ) (4.02 ) (4.04 ) (4.06 ) (3.02 ) (4.00 ) (3.02 ) (2.11 ) (1.96 ) (0.05 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 14.24 $ 13.54 $ 13.25 $ 12.96 $ 13.65 $ 14.24 $ 13.65 $ 12.95 $ 12.06 $ 12.15 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.20 % 11.11 % (3.57 ) % 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % 8.15 % 9.17 % Merger-related and other charges 0.17 0.13 0.77 0.60 1.86 0.41 0.92 0.48 1.33 - Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset - - - - 11.44 - 3.20 - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options - - - - - - - 0.09 - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - 0.28 - - - Return on common equity - operating 12.25 12.09 11.97 11.71 9.73 12.01 10.07 9.98 9.48 9.17 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.63 3.72 3.82 3.55 2.20 3.68 1.95 1.88 0.76 0.15 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.88 % 15.81 % 15.79 % 15.26 % 11.93 % 15.69 % 12.02 % 11.86 % 10.24 % 9.32 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.26 % (0.40 ) % 1.35 % 0.62 % 1.00 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.07 0.20 0.05 0.09 0.05 0.13 - Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset - - - - 1.30 - 0.35 - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options - - - - - - - 0.01 - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - 0.03 - - - Return on assets - operating 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.33 % 1.10 % 1.40 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 0.98 % 0.91 % Dividend payout ratio reconciliation Dividend payout ratio (GAAP) 28.57 % 27.78 % 30.61 % 25.53 % (62.50 ) % 28.02 % 41.30 % 21.43 % 20.18 % 9.91 % Merger-related and other charges (0.50 ) (0.51 ) (2.31 ) (1.53 ) 12.04 (0.92 ) (5.65 ) (1.02 ) (2.86 ) - Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset - - - - 74.27 - (11.61 ) - - - Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options - - - - - - - (0.14 ) - - Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI - - - - - - (0.73 ) - - - Dividend payout ratio - operating 28.07 % 27.27 % 28.30 % 24.00 % 23.81 % 27.10 % 23.31 % 20.27 % 17.32 % 9.91 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.73 % 56.82 % 57.94 % 57.83 % 63.03 % 57.31 % 59.95 % 59.80 % 63.96 % 58.26 % Merger-related and other charges (0.90 ) (0.43 ) (2.17 ) (2.08 ) (6.11 ) (1.37 ) (3.28 ) (2.02 ) (5.45 ) - Efficiency ratio - operating 55.83 % 56.39 % 55.77 % 55.75 % 56.92 % 55.94 % 56.67 % 57.78 % 58.51 % 58.26 % Average equity to average assets reconciliation Average equity to assets (GAAP) 11.35 % 11.33 % 11.21 % 11.03 % 11.21 % 11.24 % 10.71 % 10.54 % 10.27 % 9.69 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.31 ) (2.36 ) (2.38 ) (2.21 ) (1.69 ) (2.32 ) (1.42 ) (1.33 ) (0.53 ) (0.02 ) Average tangible equity to average assets 9.04 8.97 8.83 8.82 9.52 8.92 9.29 9.21 9.74 9.67 Effect of preferred equity - - - - - - - (0.02 ) (0.08 ) (0.07 ) Average tangible common equity to average assets 9.04 % 8.97 % 8.83 % 8.82 % 9.52 % 8.92 % 9.29 % 9.19 % 9.66 % 9.60 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets reconciliation (1) Tier 1 capital ratio (Regulatory) 12.41 % 12.25 % 11.94 % 11.61 % 12.24 % 12.41 % 12.24 % 11.23 % 11.45 % 12.06 % Effect of other comprehensive income (0.44 ) (0.68 ) (0.57 ) (0.50 ) (0.29 ) (0.44 ) (0.29 ) (0.34 ) (0.38 ) (0.35 ) Effect of deferred tax limitation 0.28 0.30 0.33 0.42 0.51 0.28 0.51 1.26 2.05 3.11 Effect of trust preferred (0.26 ) (0.26 ) (0.34 ) (0.34 ) (0.36 ) (0.26 ) (0.36 ) (0.25 ) (0.08 ) (1.00 ) Effect of preferred equity - - - - - - - - (0.15 ) - Basel III intangibles transition adjustment - - - - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.10 ) - Basel III disallowed investments - - - - - - - - 0.03 - Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.99 % 11.61 % 11.36 % 11.19 % 12.05 % 11.99 % 12.05 % 11.84 % 12.82 % 13.82 % (1) Fourth quarter 2018 ratios are preliminary.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2018

2017 Linked

Quarter

Change Year over

Year

Change Fourth Third Second First Fourth (in millions) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,648 $ 1,673 $ 1,682 $ 1,898 $ 1,924 $ (25 ) $ (276 ) Income producing commercial RE 1,812 1,788 1,821 1,677 1,595 24 217 Commercial & industrial 1,278 1,194 1,193 1,142 1,131 84 147 Commercial construction 796 761 735 691 712 35 84 Equipment financing 565 509 465 423 - 56 565 Total commercial 6,099 5,925 5,896 5,831 5,362 174 737 Residential mortgage 1,049 1,035 1,021 992 974 14 75 Home equity lines of credit 694 702 708 712 731 (8 ) (37 ) Residential construction 211 198 195 190 183 13 28 Consumer 330 366 400 459 486 (36 ) (156 ) Total loans $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 8,220 $ 8,184 $ 7,736 157 647 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 981 $ 992 $ 1,001 $ 1,004 $ 1,019 (11 ) (38 ) Atlanta MSA 1,507 1,493 1,533 1,513 1,510 14 (3 ) North Carolina 1,072 1,078 1,067 1,037 1,049 (6 ) 23 Coastal Georgia 588 610 623 635 630 (22 ) (42 ) Gainesville MSA 247 235 230 231 248 12 (1 ) East Tennessee 477 460 474 473 475 17 2 South Carolina 1,645 1,586 1,571 1,537 1,486 59 159 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,658 1,530 1,444 1,438 961 128 697 Indirect auto 208 242 277 316 358 (34 ) (150 ) Total loans $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 8,220 $ 8,184 $ 7,736 157 647



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,648 $ 1,924 $ 1,650 $ 1,571 $ 1,257 Income producing commercial RE 1,812 1,595 1,282 1,021 767 Commercial & industrial 1,278 1,131 1,070 785 710 Commercial construction 796 712 634 518 364 Equipment financing 565 - - - - Total commercial 6,099 5,362 4,636 3,895 3,098 Residential mortgage 1,049 974 857 764 614 Home equity lines of credit 694 731 655 589 456 Residential construction 211 183 190 176 131 Consumer installment 330 486 583 571 373 Total loans $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995 $ 4,672 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 981 $ 1,019 $ 1,097 $ 1,125 $ 1,163 Atlanta MSA 1,507 1,510 1,399 1,259 1,243 North Carolina 1,072 1,049 545 549 553 Coastal Georgia 588 630 581 537 456 Gainesville MSA 247 248 248 254 257 East Tennessee 477 475 504 504 280 South Carolina 1,645 1,486 1,233 819 30 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,658 961 855 492 421 Indirect auto 208 358 459 456 269 Total loans $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995 $ 4,672

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality Fourth Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2018

Second Quarter 2018

Nonperforming

Foreclosed

Total Nonperforming

Foreclosed

Total Nonperforming

Foreclosed

Total (in thousands) Loans Properties NPAs Loans Properties NPAs Loans Properties NPAs NONPERFORMING ASSETS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied CRE $ 6,421 $ 170 $ 6,591 $ 4,884 $ 183 $ 5,067 $ 5,772 $ 812 $ 6,584 Income producing CRE 1,160 - 1,160 1,194 156 1,350 991 455 1,446 Commercial & industrial 1,417 - 1,417 1,516 - 1,516 2,180 - 2,180 Commercial construction 605 421 1,026 825 522 1,347 613 576 1,189 Equipment financing 2,677 - 2,677 1,181 - 1,181 1,075 - 1,075 Total commercial 12,280 591 12,871 9,600 861 10,461 10,631 1,843 12,474 Residential mortgage 8,035 654 8,689 8,928 424 9,352 7,918 184 8,102 Home equity lines of credit 2,360 60 2,420 2,814 - 2,814 1,812 550 2,362 Residential construction 288 - 288 455 51 506 637 20 657 Consumer 815 - 815 733 - 733 819 - 819 Total NPAs $ 23,778 $ 1,305 $ 25,083 $ 22,530 $ 1,336 $ 23,866 $ 21,817 $ 2,597 $ 24,414 NONPERFORMING ASSETS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 6,527 $ 286 $ 6,813 $ 7,170 $ 361 $ 7,531 $ 7,583 $ 640 $ 8,223 Atlanta MSA 1,578 - 1,578 1,778 132 1,910 1,928 132 2,060 North Carolina 3,259 743 4,002 3,690 480 4,170 3,029 750 3,779 Coastal Georgia 1,491 - 1,491 1,498 - 1,498 943 - 943 Gainesville MSA 479 - 479 212 - 212 186 - 186 East Tennessee 1,147 - 1,147 1,403 128 1,531 1,473 143 1,616 South Carolina 4,123 276 4,399 3,280 235 3,515 3,093 362 3,455 Commercial Banking Solutions 4,448 - 4,448 2,871 - 2,871 2,831 570 3,401 Indirect auto 726 - 726 628 - 628 751 - 751 Total NPAs $ 23,778 $ 1,305 $ 25,083 $ 22,530 $ 1,336 $ 23,866 $ 21,817 $ 2,597 $ 24,414 NONPERFORMING ASSETS ACTIVITY Beginning Balance $ 22,530 $ 1,336 $ 23,866 $ 21,817 $ 2,597 $ 24,414 $ 26,240 $ 2,714 $ 28,954 Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - Loans placed on non-accrual 5,829 - 5,829 5,759 - 5,759 3,612 - 3,612 Payments received (2,780 ) - (2,780 ) (3,095 ) - (3,095 ) (5,314 ) - (5,314 ) Loan charge-offs (933 ) - (933 ) (1,588 ) - (1,588 ) (2,065 ) - (2,065 ) Foreclosures (868 ) 955 87 (363 ) 454 91 (656 ) 984 328 Property sales - (1,019 ) (1,019 ) - (1,659 ) (1,659 ) - (1,029 ) (1,029 ) Write downs - (112 ) (112 ) - (166 ) (166 ) - (106 ) (106 ) Net gains on sales - 145 145 - 110 110 - 34 34 Ending Balance $ 23,778 $ 1,305 $ 25,083 $ 22,530 $ 1,336 $ 23,866 $ 21,817 $ 2,597 $ 24,414 Fourth Quarter 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2018 Net Charge-

Net Charge-

Net Charge-

Offs to Offs to Offs to Net

Average Net

Average Net

Average (in thousands) Charge-Offs

Loans (1) Charge-Offs

Loans (1) Charge-Offs

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied CRE $ (52 ) (0.01 ) % $ (251 ) (0.06 ) % $ (578 ) (0.13 ) % Income producing CRE 399 0.09 1 - 1,421 0.33 Commercial & industrial (149 ) (0.05 ) 418 0.14 16 0.01 Commercial construction (230 ) (0.12 ) (43 ) (0.02 ) (107 ) (0.06 ) Equipment financing 599 0.44 482 0.39 (49 ) (0.04 ) Total commercial 567 0.04 607 0.04 703 0.05 Residential mortgage 290 0.11 171 0.07 11 - Home equity lines of credit 382 0.22 279 0.16 21 0.01 Residential construction (36 ) (0.07 ) (164 ) (0.33 ) (58 ) (0.12 ) Consumer 584 0.67 573 0.60 682 0.64 Total $ 1,787 0.09 $ 1,466 0.07 $ 1,359 0.07 NET CHARGE-OFFS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 543 0.22 % $ 483 0.19 % $ 246 0.10 % Atlanta MSA (159 ) (0.04 ) 99 0.03 103 0.03 North Carolina 68 0.03 (87 ) (0.03 ) 1,268 0.48 Coastal Georgia (86 ) (0.06 ) 24 0.02 19 0.01 Gainesville MSA 333 0.56 (48 ) (0.08 ) (2 ) - East Tennessee (111 ) (0.09 ) (1 ) - 76 0.06 South Carolina 57 0.01 418 0.11 (1,057 ) (0.27 ) Commercial Banking Solutions 948 0.23 403 0.11 381 0.11 Indirect auto 194 0.34 175 0.27 325 0.44 Total $ 1,787 0.09 $ 1,466 0.07 $ 1,359 0.07 (1) Annualized.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017

2018

2017 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 112,087 $ 87,234 $ 420,383 $ 315,050 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,140, $909, $4,189, and $2,216 21,237 19,023 77,685 72,388 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 530 500 2,012 2,282 Total interest revenue 133,854 106,757 500,080 389,720 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,073 1,433 7,390 3,365 Money market 4,078 2,095 12,097 7,033 Savings 33 46 150 135 Time 7,006 2,272 19,906 6,529 Total deposit interest expense 14,190 5,846 39,543 17,062 Short-term borrowings 340 175 1,112 352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 794 1,492 6,345 6,095 Long-term debt 3,651