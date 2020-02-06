Log in
United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/06/2020

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share.  The dividend is payable April 6, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2020.  This represents a 12.5% increase over the quarterly dividend a year ago.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.9 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 588 M
EBIT 2020 256 M
Net income 2020 183 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,54%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,80x
Capitalization 2 317 M
