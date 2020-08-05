Log in
United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

08/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The dividend is payable October 5, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. 

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $453.559 per share (equivalent to $0.453559 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NASDAQ: UCBIO).  The dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. 

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $15.0 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee at June 30, 2020. Through its July 1st acquisition of Three Shores Bancorporation and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust, United added approximately $2.1 billion in assets and 14 banking offices in key metropolitan markets throughout Florida.  United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, now including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and now wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award.  Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year.  United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
