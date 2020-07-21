United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported second quarter financial results, with record year-over-year loan and deposit growth. United delivered net income of $25.1 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $65.6 million and built its allowance for credit losses with a $33.5 million provision for credit losses. Due largely to the continued reserve build anticipating potential future loan losses driven by COVID-19 effects on the economy, diluted earnings per share of $0.32 represented a decrease of $0.23 or 42%, from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were also $0.32, also down 46% from last year. United’s return on assets (ROA) was 0.71% and its return on common equity was 6.2% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 0.72% and its return on tangible common equity was 8.1%.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “As the nation continues to grapple with the uncertainties of the future economic environment, I am pleased with the financial strength of the company and the performance of our employees, who continue to deliver for our customers. In this new world of physical distancing, the investments we have made in our digital delivery channels are being put to the test and exceeding our expectations. Customer traffic patterns suggest that our customers have significantly increased their use of our digital platform to access our products and services, as well as to open and manage their accounts. Along with our enhanced mobile app, this platform has enabled us to maintain business volume, while keeping our employees and customers physically-distanced and safe while banking. We supported our small business clients by offering loan deferrals, as needed. Additionally, our SBA team, along with other United bankers across our markets, processed nearly 11,000 applications for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.1 billion—providing funding for small businesses throughout our footprint. In addition to addressing the needs of our existing customers, we added approximately 4,000 new loan and deposit customers since the Program began, which has given us an even greater opportunity to serve our markets.”
This quarter saw record growth with total loans increasing by $1.2 billion—mainly from PPP loans—however, non-PPP loans also grew at a 5% annualized rate. Likewise, core transaction deposits were up a record $1.7 billion over first quarter with growth in noninterest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion being the primary driver. United’s cost of deposits decreased 18 bps to 0.38% as a result. Net interest margin decreased 65 bps from the first quarter. Of this decrease, 18 bps was due to lower purchased loan accretion, approximately 6 bps was due to lower-yielding PPP loans, and approximately 9 bps resulted from carrying an increased amount in low-yielding overnight investments due to the record amount of liquidity generated by bank deposit growth in the quarter.
Harton continued, “During the second quarter, we also completed a number of important strategic initiatives that position us well for the future. In June, we raised $200 million—$100 million in preferred stock with a 6.875% annual dividend rate and $100 million in senior notes with a 5.00% annual coupon. Our long-term goal is to continue to remain a top performer in our peer group, with top quartile results in key performance metrics including capital levels. These capital raises were done to provide us with substantial flexibility to be able to both focus on our customers’ current needs, and at the same time, be prepared to emerge from the health crisis in a very strong position. We believe that there will be meaningful strategic growth opportunities at that point.”
Immediately following quarter end, the bank announced the July 1st closing of the previously announced merger with Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc. and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust, which will now be branded Seaside Bank and Trust. Harton noted, “We are pleased to welcome Seaside’s talented team of bankers and believe that our combined banks are better together. Gideon Haymaker is now United’s president for the State of Florida and additionally will lead our expansion of Seaside’s wealth management offering across United’s footprint.”
Mr. Harton concluded, “Giving back to our communities is at the core of who we are as a community bank. In keeping with that long-standing tradition, I am also pleased to announce that we recently formed the United Community Bank Foundation, a tax-exempt private foundation which will expand our charitable endeavors throughout our footprint. In the second quarter, we made a $1 million initial contribution to the foundation, which will allow us to further support our communities that have been critical to our success over the years.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
EPS decreased by 42% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 46% on an operating basis
Return on assets of 0.71%, or 0.72% excluding merger-related and other charges
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.86%, or 1.87% excluding merger-related and other charges
Return on common equity of 6.2%
Return on tangible common equity of 8.1%, excluding merger-related and other charges
United adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model for determining the allowance for credit losses last quarter; the continued uncertain economic outlook necessitated a provision for credit losses of $33.5 million
Record loan production of $2.0 billion, with $1.1 billion in PPP loans and $866 million in traditional (non-PPP) loans
Loan growth of $1.2 billion, including traditional loan growth at an annualized rate of 5% for the quarter
Core transaction deposits were up $1.7 billion or 22%, mainly driven by noninterest bearing demand deposit growth of $1.1 billion; a significant portion of United’s core transaction deposit growth was attributable to PPP-related deposits
Net interest margin of 3.42%, which was down 65 bps from first quarter, reflecting the effect of lower interest rates, lower purchased loan accretion, the impact of the lower yielding PPP loans and a much higher level of low-yielding, highly-liquid assets
Mortgage rate locks of $802 million, which is slightly higher than last quarter and again exceeds our previous quarterly record by 58%; this compares to $390 million a year ago
Noninterest income was up $14.4 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $15.3 million increase in mortgage income as a result of record mortgage rate locks and production, as well as an improved market environment
Efficiency ratio of 55.86%, or 55.59% excluding merger-related and other charges
Net charge-offs of $6.1 million, or 25 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 12 basis points from last quarter and mainly attributable to two credits that have been substandard for more than a year
Nonperforming assets of 0.32% of total assets, which is up 4 basis points compared to March 31, 2020
Total deferrals of $1.8 billion or 17% of the total loan portfolio at June 30
Funded the United Community Bank Foundation with an initial $1 million contribution for charities and causes throughout the footprint
Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030
Effective July 1, 2020, United completed its merger with Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc. and its bank subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust
Conference Call
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
2020
2019
Second Quarter
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
2020 - 2019 Change
2020
2019
YTD 2020 - 2019 Change
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
123,605
$
136,547
$
136,419
$
140,615
$
139,156
$
260,152
$
275,672
Interest expense
14,301
17,941
19,781
21,277
21,372
32,242
42,254
Net interest revenue
109,304
118,606
116,638
119,338
117,784
(7
)
%
227,910
233,418
(2
)
%
Provision for credit losses
33,543
22,191
3,500
3,100
3,250
55,734
6,550
751
Noninterest income
40,238
25,814
30,183
29,031
24,531
64
66,052
45,499
45
Total revenue
115,999
122,229
143,321
145,269
139,065
(17
)
238,228
272,367
(13
)
Expenses
83,980
81,538
81,424
82,924
81,813
3
165,518
157,897
5
Income before income tax expense
32,019
40,691
61,897
62,345
57,252
(44
)
72,710
114,470
(36
)
Income tax expense
6,923
8,807
12,885
13,983
13,167
(47
)
15,730
26,123
(40
)
Net income
25,096
31,884
49,012
48,362
44,085
(43
)
56,980
88,347
(36
)
Merger-related and other charges
397
808
(74
)
2,605
4,087
1,205
4,826
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(87
)
(182
)
17
(600
)
(940
)
(269
)
(1,112
)
Net income - operating (1)
$
25,406
$
32,510
$
48,955
$
50,367
$
47,232
(46
)
$
57,916
$
92,061
(37
)
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
$
65,562
$
62,882
$
65,397
$
65,445
$
60,502
8
$
128,444
$
121,020
6
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.61
$
0.60
$
0.55
(42
)
$
0.71
$
1.10
(35
)
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.32
0.41
0.61
0.63
0.59
(46
)
0.73
1.15
(37
)
Cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.17
6
0.36
0.33
9
Book value
21.22
20.80
20.53
20.16
19.65
8
21.22
19.65
8
Tangible book value (3)
16.95
16.52
16.28
15.90
15.38
10
16.95
15.38
10
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
6.17
%
7.85
%
12.07
%
12.16
%
11.45
%
7.01
%
11.65
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
6.25
8.01
12.06
12.67
12.27
7.13
12.14
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
8.09
10.57
15.49
16.38
15.88
9.20
15.67
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
0.71
0.99
1.50
1.51
1.40
0.85
1.42
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
0.72
1.01
1.50
1.58
1.50
0.86
1.48
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
1.86
1.95
2.00
2.05
1.92
1.91
1.94
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
1.87
1.98
2.00
2.13
2.05
1.92
2.02
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.42
4.07
3.93
4.12
4.12
3.73
4.11
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
55.86
56.15
54.87
55.64
57.28
56.00
56.32
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
55.59
55.59
54.92
53.90
54.42
55.59
54.60
Equity to total assets
11.81
12.54
12.66
12.53
12.25
11.81
12.25
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
9.12
10.22
10.32
10.16
9.86
9.12
9.86
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
48,021
$
36,208
$
35,341
$
30,832
$
26,597
81
$
48,021
$
26,597
81
Foreclosed properties
477
475
476
102
75
536
477
75
536
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
48,498
36,683
35,817
30,934
26,672
82
48,498
26,672
82
Allowance for credit losses - loans
103,669
81,905
62,089
62,514
62,204
67
103,669
62,204
67
Net charge-offs
6,149
8,114
3,925
2,723
2,438
152
14,263
5,568
156
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
1.02
%
0.92
%
0.70
%
0.70
%
0.70
%
1.02
0.70
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.25
0.37
0.18
0.12
0.11
0.31
0.13
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.48
0.41
0.41
0.35
0.30
0.48
0.30
NPAs to total assets
0.32
0.28
0.28
0.24
0.21
0.32
0.21
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
9,773
$
8,829
$
8,890
$
8,836
$
8,670
13
$
9,301
$
8,551
9
Investment securities
2,408
2,520
2,486
2,550
2,674
(10
)
2,464
2,778
(11
)
Earning assets
12,958
11,798
11,832
11,568
11,534
12
12,378
11,516
7
Total assets
14,173
12,944
12,946
12,681
12,608
12
13,558
12,559
8
Deposits
12,071
10,915
10,924
10,531
10,493
15
11,493
10,427
10
Shareholders’ equity
1,686
1,653
1,623
1,588
1,531
10
1,670
1,505
11
Common shares - basic (thousands)
78,920
79,340
79,659
79,663
79,673
(1
)
79,130
79,739
(1
)
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
78,924
79,446
79,669
79,667
79,678
(1
)
79,186
79,745
(1
)
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
$
8,903
$
8,838
15
$
10,133
$
8,838
15
Investment securities
2,432
2,540
2,559
2,515
2,620
(7
)
2,432
2,620
(7
)
Total assets
15,005
13,086
12,916
12,809
12,779
17
15,005
12,779
17
Deposits
12,702
11,035
10,897
10,757
10,591
20
12,702
10,591
20
Shareholders’ equity
1,772
1,641
1,636
1,605
1,566
13
1,772
1,566
13
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
78,335
78,284
79,014
78,974
79,075
(1
)
78,335
79,075
(1
)
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
2020
2019
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2020
2019
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
83,980
$
81,538
$
81,424
$
82,924
$
81,813
$
165,518
$
157,897
Merger-related and other charges
(397
)
(808
)
74
(2,605
)
(4,087
)
(1,205
)
(4,826
)
Expenses - operating
$
83,583
$
80,730
$
81,498
$
80,319
$
77,726
$
164,313
$
153,071
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
25,096
$
31,884
$
49,012
$
48,362
$
44,085
$
56,980
$
88,347
Merger-related and other charges
397
808
(74
)
2,605
4,087
1,205
4,826
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(87
)
(182
)
17
(600
)
(940
)
(269
)
(1,112
)
Net income - operating
$
25,406
$
32,510
$
48,955
$
50,367
$
47,232
$
57,916
$
92,061
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
25,096
$
31,884
$
49,012
$
48,362
$
44,085
$
56,980
$
88,347
Income tax expense
6,923
8,807
12,885
13,983
13,167
15,730
26,123
Provision for credit losses
33,543
22,191
3,500
3,100
3,250
55,734
6,550
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
65,562
$
62,882
$
65,397
$
65,445
$
60,502
$
128,444
$
121,020
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.61
$
0.60
$
0.55
$
0.71
$
1.10
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
—
0.01
—
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.05
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.32
$
0.41
$
0.61
$
0.63
$
0.59
$
0.73
$
1.15
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
21.22
$
20.80
$
20.53
$
20.16
$
19.65
$
21.22
$
19.65
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.27
)
(4.28
)
(4.25
)
(4.26
)
(4.27
)
(4.27
)
(4.27
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.95
$
16.52
$
16.28
$
15.90
$
15.38
$
16.95
$
15.38
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
6.17
%
7.85
%
12.07
%
12.16
%
11.45
%
7.01
%
11.65
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.08
0.16
(0.01
)
0.51
0.82
0.12
0.49
Return on common equity - operating
6.25
8.01
12.06
12.67
12.27
7.13
12.14
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
1.84
2.56
3.43
3.71
3.61
2.07
3.53
Return on tangible common equity - operating
8.09
%
10.57
%
15.49
%
16.38
%
15.88
%
9.20
%
15.67
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
0.71
%
0.99
%
1.50
%
1.51
%
1.40
%
0.85
%
1.42
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.01
0.02
—
0.07
0.10
0.01
0.06
Return on assets - operating
0.72
%
1.01
%
1.50
%
1.58
%
1.50
%
0.86
%
1.48
%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
0.71
%
0.99
%
1.50
%
1.51
%
1.40
%
0.85
%
1.42
%
Income tax expense
0.20
0.27
0.39
0.44
0.42
0.23
0.41
Provision for credit losses
0.95
0.69
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.83
0.11
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
1.86
1.95
2.00
2.05
1.92
1.91
1.94
Merger-related and other charges
0.01
0.03
—
0.08
0.13
0.01
0.08
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
1.87
%
1.98
%
2.00
%
2.13
%
2.05
%
1.92
%
2.02
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
55.86
%
56.15
%
54.87
%
55.64
%
57.28
%
56.00
%
56.32
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.27
)
(0.56
)
0.05
(1.74
)
(2.86
)
(0.41
)
(1.72
)
Efficiency ratio - operating
55.59
%
55.59
%
54.92
%
53.90
%
54.42
%
55.59
%
54.60
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.81
%
12.54
%
12.66
%
12.53
%
12.25
%
11.81
%
12.25
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.05
)
(2.32
)
(2.34
)
(2.37
)
(2.39
)
(2.05
)
(2.39
)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.64
)
—
—
—
—
(0.64
)
—
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.12
%
10.22
%
10.32
%
10.16
%
9.86
%
9.12
%
9.86
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2020
2019
Linked
Year over
(in millions)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
Quarter Change
Year Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
1,760
$
1,703
$
1,720
$
1,692
$
1,658
$
57
$
102
Income producing commercial RE
2,178
2,065
2,008
1,934
1,939
113
239
Commercial & industrial
1,219
1,310
1,221
1,271
1,299
(91
)
(80
)
Paycheck protection program
1,095
—
—
—
—
1,095
1,095
Commercial construction
946
959
976
1,001
983
(13
)
(37
)
Equipment financing
779
761
745
729
674
18
105
Total commercial
7,976
6,798
6,670
6,627
6,553
1,178
1,423
Residential mortgage
1,152
1,128
1,118
1,121
1,108
24
44
Home equity lines of credit
654
668
661
669
675
(14
)
(21
)
Residential construction
230
216
236
229
219
14
11
Consumer
121
125
128
257
283
(4
)
(162
)
Total loans
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
$
8,903
$
8,838
$
1,198
$
1,295
LOANS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
951
$
958
$
967
$
1,002
$
1,002
(7
)
(51
)
Atlanta
1,852
1,820
1,762
1,740
1,745
32
107
North Carolina
1,171
1,124
1,156
1,117
1,084
47
87
Coastal Georgia
618
604
631
611
604
14
14
Gainesville
233
235
246
246
244
(2
)
(11
)
East Tennessee
433
425
421
435
446
8
(13
)
South Carolina
1,778
1,774
1,708
1,705
1,674
4
104
Commercial Banking Solutions
3,097
1,995
1,922
1,916
1,884
1,102
1,213
Indirect auto
—
—
—
131
155
—
(155
)
Total loans
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
$
8,903
$
8,838
$
1,198
$
1,295
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE
$
10,710
$
10,405
$
10,544
Income producing RE
11,274
2,235
1,996
Commercial & industrial
3,432
3,169
2,545
Commercial construction
2,290
1,724
2,277
Equipment financing
3,119
2,439
3,141
Total commercial
30,825
19,972
20,503
Residential mortgage
13,185
12,458
10,567
Home equity lines of credit
3,138
3,010
3,173
Residential construction
500
540
939
Consumer
373
228
159
Total
$
48,021
$
36,208
$
35,341
2020
2019
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
(in thousands)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE
$
(466
)
(0.11
)
%
$
(1,028
)
(0.24
)
%
$
(208
)
(0.05
)
%
Income producing RE
4,548
0.86
270
0.05
95
0.02
Commercial & industrial
(37
)
(0.01
)
7,185
2.30
1,809
0.58
Commercial construction
122
0.05
(141
)
(0.06
)
(140
)
(0.06
)
Equipment financing
1,665
0.87
1,507
0.81
1,550
0.84
Total commercial
5,832
0.31
7,793
0.47
3,106
0.19
Residential mortgage
(6
)
—
9
—
89
0.03
Home equity lines of credit
(98
)
(0.06
)
(83
)
(0.05
)
198
0.12
Residential construction
(5
)
(0.01
)
(12
)
(0.02
)
(24
)
(0.04
)
Consumer
426
1.39
407
1.30
556
0.90
Total
$
6,149
0.25
$
8,114
0.37
$
3,925
0.18
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
125,255
$
125,844
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,203,706
389,362
Cash and cash equivalents
1,328,961
515,206
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,125,209
2,274,581
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $320,253 and $287,904)
306,638
283,533
Loans held for sale at fair value
99,477
58,484
Loans and leases held for investment
10,132,510
8,812,553
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
(103,669
)
(62,089
)
Loans and leases, net
10,028,841
8,750,464
Premises and equipment, net
211,972
215,976
Bank owned life insurance
200,699
202,664
Accrued interest receivable
37,774
32,660
Net deferred tax asset
27,362
34,059
Derivative financial instruments
94,434
35,007
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
340,220
342,247
Other assets
203,300
171,135
Total assets
$
15,004,887
$
12,916,016
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,689,545
$
3,477,979
NOW and interest-bearing demand
2,582,831
2,461,895
Money market
2,621,158
2,230,628
Savings
832,529
706,467
Time
1,751,091
1,859,574
Brokered
224,931
160,701
Total deposits
12,702,085
10,897,244
Long-term debt
311,631
212,664
Derivative financial instruments
24,685
15,516
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
194,841
154,900
Total liabilities
13,233,242
11,280,324
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding
96,660
—
Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 78,335,127 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding
78,335
79,014
Common stock issuable; 596,785 and 664,640 shares
10,646
11,491
Capital surplus
1,480,464
1,496,641
Retained earnings
64,990
40,152
Accumulated other comprehensive income
40,550
8,394
Total shareholders' equity
1,771,645
1,635,692
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,004,887
$
12,916,016
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
107,862
$
119,671
$
225,925
$
234,930
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,570, $1,122, $3,093 and $2,291
15,615
19,076
33,009
39,894
Deposits in banks and short-term investments
128
409
1,218
848
Total interest revenue
123,605
139,156
260,152
275,672
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
1,628
3,460
4,606
7,069
Money market
3,421
4,842
7,952
8,974
Savings
39
42
74
74
Time
6,183
8,771
13,714
16,955
Deposits
11,271
17,115
26,346
33,072
Short-term borrowings
—
248
1
409
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
752
1
2,174
Long-term debt
3,030
3,257
5,894
6,599
Total interest expense
14,301
21,372
32,242
42,254
Net interest revenue
109,304
117,784
227,910
233,418
Provision for credit losses
33,543
3,250
55,734
6,550
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
75,761
114,534
172,176
226,868
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
6,995
9,060
15,633
17,513
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
23,659
5,344
31,969
9,092
Brokerage fees
1,324
1,588
2,964
2,925
Gains from sales of other loans, net
1,040
1,470
2,714
2,773
Securities gains (losses), net
—
149
—
(118
)
Other
7,220
6,920
12,772
13,314
Total noninterest income
40,238
24,531
66,052
45,499
Total revenue
115,999
139,065
238,228
272,367
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
51,811
48,157
103,169
95,660
Communications and equipment
6,556
6,222
12,502
12,010
Occupancy
5,945
5,919
11,659
11,503
Advertising and public relations
2,260
1,596
3,534
2,882
Postage, printing and supplies
1,613
1,529
3,283
3,115
Professional fees
4,823
4,054
8,920
7,215
Lending and loan servicing expense
3,189
2,619
5,482
4,953
Outside services - electronic banking
1,796
1,558
3,628
3,167
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
1,558
1,547
3,042
3,257
Amortization of intangibles
987
1,342
2,027
2,635
Merger-related and other charges
397
3,894
1,205
4,440
Other
3,045
3,376
7,067
7,060
Total noninterest expenses
83,980
81,813
165,518
157,897
Net income before income taxes
32,019
57,252
72,710
114,470
Income tax expense
6,923
13,167
15,730
26,123
Net income
$
25,096
$
44,085
$
56,980
$
88,347
Net income available to common shareholders
$
24,913
$
43,769
$
56,554
$
87,716
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.55
$
0.71
$
1.10
Diluted
0.32
0.55
0.71
1.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
78,920
79,673
79,130
79,739
Diluted
78,924
79,678
79,186
79,745
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
9,772,703
$
107,398
4.42
%
$
8,669,847
$
119,668
5.54
%
Taxable securities (3)
2,229,371
14,045
2.52
2,506,942
17,954
2.86
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
178,903
2,110
4.72
166,628
1,507
3.62
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
776,776
857
0.44
190,678
679
1.42
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
12,957,753
124,410
3.86
11,534,095
139,808
4.86
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(89,992
)
(62,716
)
Cash and due from banks
138,842
125,021
Premises and equipment
217,096
224,018
Other assets (3)
949,201
787,859
Total assets
$
14,172,900
$
12,608,277
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
2,444,895
1,628
0.27
$
2,190,080
3,460
0.63
Money market
2,541,805
3,421
0.54
2,186,282
4,842
0.89
Savings
788,247
39
0.02
687,753
42
0.02
Time
1,805,671
6,058
1.35
1,773,968
6,949
1.57
Brokered time deposits
130,556
125
0.39
298,553
1,822
2.45
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,711,174
11,271
0.59
7,136,636
17,115
0.96
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
1
—
—
38,838
248
2.56
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
—
117,912
752
2.56
Long-term debt
228,096
3,030
5.34
252,351
3,257
5.18
Total borrowed funds
228,097
3,030
5.34
409,101
4,257
4.17
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,939,271
14,301
0.72
7,545,737
21,372
1.14
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,360,095
3,355,930
Other liabilities
187,375
175,806
Total liabilities
12,486,741
11,077,473
Shareholders' equity
1,686,159
1,530,804
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,172,900
$
12,608,277
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
110,109
$
118,436
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.14
%
3.72
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.42
%
4.12
%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $66.3 million in 2020 and unrealized gains of $5.00 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
9,300,792
$
225,194
4.87
%
$
8,550,574
$
235,015
5.54
%
Taxable securities (3)
2,293,502
29,916
2.61
2,609,400
37,603
2.88
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
170,578
4,155
4.87
168,156
3,077
3.66
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
612,776
2,489
0.81
188,165
1,297
1.38
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
12,377,648
261,754
4.25
11,516,295
276,992
4.84
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(79,885
)
(62,253
)
Cash and due from banks
133,548
124,414
Premises and equipment
218,170
220,335
Other assets (3)
908,828
759,899
Total assets
$
13,558,309
$
12,558,690
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
2,428,815
4,606
0.38
$
2,238,083
7,069
0.64
Money market
2,441,264
7,952
0.66
2,142,411
8,974
0.84
Savings
750,179
74
0.02
680,018
74
0.02
Time
1,823,612
13,308
1.47
1,701,181
12,285
1.46
Brokered time deposits
105,689
406
0.77
389,794
4,670
2.42
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,549,559
26,346
0.70
7,151,487
33,072
0.93
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
199
1
1.01
30,241
409
2.73
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
83
1
2.42
170,636
2,174
2.57
Long-term debt
220,429
5,894
5.38
257,134
6,599
5.18
Total borrowed funds
220,711
5,896
5.37
458,011
9,182
4.04
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,770,270
32,242
0.83
7,609,498
42,254
1.12
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,943,740
3,275,612
Other liabilities
174,781
169,048
Total liabilities
11,888,791
11,054,158
Shareholders' equity
1,669,518
1,504,532
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,558,309
$
12,558,690
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
229,512
$
234,738
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.42
%
3.72
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.73
%
4.11
%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $59.6 million in 2020 and unrealized losses of $10.4 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $15.0 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee at June 30, 2020. Through its July 1st acquisition of Three Shores Bancorporation and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust, United added approximately $2.1 billion in assets and 14 banking offices in key metropolitan markets throughout Florida. United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, now including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and now wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
