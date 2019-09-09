Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) on Behalf of United Community Shareholders and Encourages United Community Investors to Contact the Firm

09/09/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) on behalf of United Community shareholders concerning the proposed merger with First Defiance Financial Corp.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 9, 2019 and valued at $473 million, United Community shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether United Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own United Community shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of United Community please go to https://bespc.com/ucfc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-united-community-financial-corp-nasdaq-ucfc-on-behalf-of-united-community-shareholders-and-encourages-united-community-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300914661.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
