Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) on Behalf of United Community Shareholders and Encourages United Community Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) on behalf of United Community shareholders concerning the proposed merger with First Defiance Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 9, 2019 and valued at $473 million, United Community shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether United Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

