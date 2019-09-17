Log in
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP

(UCFC)
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of United Community Financial Corp. - UCFC

09/17/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of United Community Financial Corp. (NasdaqGS: UCFC) to First Defiance Financial Corp (NasdaqGS: FDEF). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of United Community will receive only 0.3715 shares of First Defiance for each share of United Community that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ucfc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 89,9 M
EBIT 2019 52,5 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,48x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
United Community Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,01  $
Last Close Price 10,82  $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary M. Small President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Schiraldi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy W. Esson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Scott D. Hunter Independent Director
Scott N. Crewson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP21.47%517
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%380 956
BANK OF AMERICA22.28%280 459
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.29%215 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%197 863
