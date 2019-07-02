Log in
United Community Financial Corp. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

07/02/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

United Community Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank, announced today that there will be an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET., to provide an overview of the Company's second quarter 2019 results.

The earnings release will be made available at ir.ucfconline.com at the close of business on July 23, 2019.

Important User Information:

Webcast: To access the live webcast, go to ir.ucfconline.com and click on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on our corporate profile page. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion.

Conference Call: To participate in the conference call, dial 1.877.272.7661 ten minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call.

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available for two weeks by dialing 1.877.344.7529; the Conference Access code is 10132823.

To Ask Questions:

Participants who call in via phone will have the opportunity to ask questions. Instructions will be given on the call.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., Home Savings operates 33 banking offices, 12 loan production offices and 3 wealth management offices in the Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Youngstown, Columbus, Cincinnati, Mansfield, and Toledo Ohio areas, Beaver and Cranberry Pennsylvania and Morgantown West Virginia. Additional information on UCFC and Home Savings may be found at ir.ucfconline.com.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
