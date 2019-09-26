United Community Financial Corp. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

United Community Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank, announced today that there will be an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET., to provide an overview of the Company's third quarter 2019 results.

The earnings release will be made available at ir.ucfconline.com at the close of business on October 22, 2019.

Important User Information:

Webcast: To access the live webcast, go to ir.ucfconline.com and click on Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on our corporate profile page. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion.

Conference Call: To participate in the conference call, dial 1.877.272.7661 ten minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call.

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for three months. A replay of the call will also be available for two weeks by dialing 1.877.344.7529; the Conference Access code is 10135258.

To Ask Questions:

Participants who call in via phone will have the opportunity to ask questions. Instructions will be given on the call.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., Home Savings operates 33 banking offices and 3 wealth management offices in the Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Youngstown, Columbus, Cincinnati, Mansfield, and Toledo, Ohio areas, Beaver and Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, West Virginia. Home Savings also has residential mortgage loan centers servicing Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, northern Kentucky, and eastern Indiana. Additional information on UCFC and Home Savings may be found at ir.ucfconline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005113/en/