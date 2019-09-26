Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Community Financial Corp    UCFC

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP

(UCFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Community Financial Corp. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

United Community Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank, announced today that there will be an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET., to provide an overview of the Company's third quarter 2019 results.

The earnings release will be made available at ir.ucfconline.com at the close of business on October 22, 2019.

Important User Information:
Webcast: To access the live webcast, go to ir.ucfconline.com and click on Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on our corporate profile page. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion.

Conference Call: To participate in the conference call, dial 1.877.272.7661 ten minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call.

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for three months. A replay of the call will also be available for two weeks by dialing 1.877.344.7529; the Conference Access code is 10135258.

To Ask Questions:
Participants who call in via phone will have the opportunity to ask questions. Instructions will be given on the call.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., Home Savings operates 33 banking offices and 3 wealth management offices in the Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Youngstown, Columbus, Cincinnati, Mansfield, and Toledo, Ohio areas, Beaver and Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, West Virginia. Home Savings also has residential mortgage loan centers servicing Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, northern Kentucky, and eastern Indiana. Additional information on UCFC and Home Savings may be found at ir.ucfconline.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL
08:01aUNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference C..
BU
09/18Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Transaction
PR
09/17UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL INVESTOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
09/10WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Financial Corp.
PR
09/10UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
09/09BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : UCFC) on Behalf of United Community Share..
PR
09/09ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of United Communit..
PR
09/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether United Community ..
PR
09/09UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/08UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 89,8 M
EBIT 2019 52,6 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 525 M
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
United Community Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,20  $
Last Close Price 10,91  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick W. Bevack Independent Director
Gary M. Small President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Schiraldi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Zahid Afzal Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Esson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP21.36%525
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.78%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.58%190 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group