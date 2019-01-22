Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Community Financial : UCFC Announces Strong Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and a Dividend of $0.07 Per Common Share

01/22/2019

01/22/2019 | 05:42pm EST

United Community Financial Corp. (Company) (NASDAQ: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank (Home Savings), today announced net income of $9.6 million, or $0.191 per diluted common share (“EPS”) for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.090 EPS or $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $37.2 million, or $0.742 per diluted common share compared to $0.437 EPS or $21.8 million in the previous year.

Fourth quarter 2018 highlights:

  • Linked quarter net loan growth of 5.2% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.58%, or 3.42% normalized
  • ROA of 1.36%, ROE of 12.15% and ROTE of 13.16%
  • Efficiency ratio was 54.79%
  • Repurchase of 801,000 shares

Full year 2018 highlights:

  • Year over year net loan growth of 8.9%
  • Year over year average customer deposit growth of 8.3%
  • Net interest income up 9.4%
  • Net interest margin of 3.43%, or 3.39% normalized
  • ROA of 1.35%, ROE of 12.10% and ROTE of 13.13%
  • Efficiency ratio was 56.85%

Gary M. Small, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “Full year 2018 performance reflects strengths on many fronts. Loan growth up 8.9%, average customer deposit growth up 8.3%, net interest income up 9.4%, and net interest margin was managed well throughout a very challenging year. Generally, our fee businesses performed well. While the residential mortgage business continues to be very competitive, our origination activity improved 10% year over year. Loan portfolios are strong with very favorable non-performing loan and delinquency metrics.”

Small further commented, “Strong fourth quarter core performance, combined with a significant impaired asset recovery and VISA stock related income recognition, provided the opportunity to undertake balance sheet restructuring during the quarter. The charges incurred to execute the restructuring of $26 million in available for sale securities and to terminate a FHLB advance were substantially offset by the income generated from the impaired asset recovery and VISA gain. The restructuring positions the Company for improved earnings in 2019. The cumulative net effect of these actions had no material impact on net income for the quarter. We enter 2019 well capitalized, with a strong balance sheet and well positioned to address new opportunities.”

Solid Loan Growth

At year-end, total net loans aggregated $2.2 billion, an increase of 8.9% over the prior year. Total net loan growth for the fourth quarter was $27.9 million, or 5.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis. As anticipated, growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Company experienced a lower level of commercial loan originations than it had experienced earlier in the year.

Commercial loan growth was $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, or 4.8% annualized on a linked quarter basis. Commercial loan growth was $120.3 million, or 14.6% for the full year of 2018. Residential mortgage loans, including loans held for sale, increased $17.9 million on a linked quarter basis, or 6.9% annualized. On a full year basis residential loans, including loans held for sale, increased $58.4 million or 5.8%. Consumer loans increased $3.5 million year over year, but declining $6.1 million on a linked quarter basis.

Strong Business Deposit and Noninterest Bearing Deposit Growth

Average customer deposit growth totaled 8.3%, or $148.4 million for the full year ended 2018, remaining flat in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the prior quarter. Total average business deposits increased 31.7% when compared to the linked quarter on an annualized basis. Average business deposits increased 19.5% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the four quarter last year. The Company also saw a 14.2% annualized increase in average noninterest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.4% or $40.4 million when comparing the full year of 2018 to the full year of 2017. The Company continues to make progress in the generation of these key funding sources.

Net Interest Margin Sees Boost

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent basis increased to $23.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $21.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $21.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income included the impact of the favorable resolution of an acquired impaired loan that added approximately $1.1 million to loan income during the quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 due primarily to the favorable resolution of the acquired loan mentioned above. This resolution added approximately 16 basis points to the margin for the quarter. The normalized net interest margin was 3.42% compared to the 3.33% reported in the prior quarter and 3.43 for the quarter ending December 31, 2017.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company restructured approximately $26 million of available for sale investment securities, incurred a loss on the sale of $861,000, and subsequently invested the sale proceeds into securities with increased yields. Offsetting this loss, was the sale of 50% of the Company’s VISA Class B shares and the movement of the remaining shares to a trading account which resulted in a gain of $669,000. The net of these two transactions was a loss of $192,000. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2017 is reflective of a one-time gain of $595,000 from the sale of a bank-owned building. Adjusting for these one-time items occurring in the fourth quarter of both years, noninterest income would be flat.

Mortgage banking income declined $257,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as competition in the marketplace pressured margins. The Company continues to actively manage pricing and the saleable mix of originations to limit the margin compression. In addition, the Company has seen increases to mortgage servicing fees in 2018 which helps to offset the decline in the gain on mortgage sales.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $17.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Adjusting the fourth quarter of 2018 for the termination cost of $937,000 of a previously restructured FHLB advance, non-interest expense would be $16.2 million compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which excludes a $2.3 million one-time asset write down in the fourth quarter of 2017. The termination of the FHLB advance will permit the Company to recognize a lower level of interest expense going forward. At December 31, 2018, total non-interest expense aggregated $65.1 million compared to $68.2 million the prior year. Adjusting total non-interest expense for the aforementioned items in addition to acquisition related expenses in 2017, total 2018 non-interest expense would aggregate $64.1 million in 2018 compared to $61.0 million the prior year, or an increase of 5.2%

The Company’s efficiency ratio remained on target at a level of 54.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 adjusted for the FHLB termination cost of $937,000. Inclusive of the termination cost, the ratio would be 57.98% for the quarter. Year-to-date the efficiency ratio was 56.85% and 57.69% with and without the consideration of the termination cost.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics have shown improvement throughout the year, and the fourth quarter of 2018 continued the trend. The ratio of nonperforming loans to net loans was 0.30% at December 31, 2018, which is down from 0.59% reported at December 31, 2017. Total nonperforming commercial loans have now declined to only $715,000 as of December 31, 2018, or 0.08% of total commercial loans. Total nonperforming assets to assets was 0.27% at December 31, 2018 while total delinquent loans to net loans was 0.50% for the same period. These ratios were 0.64% and 0.86%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized total net charge offs of $1.1 million, or 20 basis points as a percentage of average loans. Included in the $1.1 million was a charge off of $676,000 for an acquired impaired loan relationship. Full-year net charge offs were $1.5 million, or 7 basis points as a percentage of average loans.

The Company’s provision for loan losses totaled $178,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was down from the $1.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93%, versus 1.05% at December 31, 2017. Also at December 31, 2018 the allowance for loan loss as a percent of nonperforming loans totaled 311.8%.

Capital Management and Tangible Book Value per Share

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 801,000. Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2018 was $5.81 compared to $5.41 at December 31, 2017.

Dividend Declaration and Increase to Share Repurchase Program

On January 22, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend is payable February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 4, 2019. Furthermore, the Board has authorized an increase to the Company’s existing share repurchase program for an additional one million shares. The Company had remaining 873,000 shares authorized for repurchase as of December 31, 2018.

Conference Call

United Community Financial Corp. will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET., to provide an overview of the Company's fourth quarter 2019 results and highlights. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-272-7661 ten minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call. Additionally, a live webcast may be accessed from the Company’s website ir.ucfconline.com. Click on 4th Quarter 2018 Conference Call on the corporate profile page to join the webcast.

United Community Financial Corp.

Home Savings is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, offering a full line of commercial, wealth management and consumer banking products and services with 35 retail banking offices (34 in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania). Home Savings also has residential mortgage loan centers servicing Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, northern Kentucky, and eastern Indiana. Additional information on the Company, Home Savings and James & Sons Insurance is available at ir.ucfconline.com.

When used in this press release, the words or phrases “believes,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project”, “will have”, “can expect” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area and competition that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
     
December 31, December 31,
2018 2017 F/(U)

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:
Cash and deposits with banks $ 34,380 $ 34,365 0.0 %
Federal funds sold   26,605     12,515   112.6 %
Total cash and cash equivalents 60,985 46,880 30.1 %
Securities:
Trading, at fair value 364 0.0 %
Available for sale, at fair value 241,643 270,561 -10.7 %
Held to maturity (fair value of $75,075 and $82,126, respectively) 77,491 82,911 -6.5 %
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 211 -100.0 %
Loans held for sale, at fair value 91,472 83,541 9.5 %
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,443 and $21,202 2,176,842 1,999,877 8.8 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 19,144 19,324 -0.9 %
Premises and equipment, net 21,930 22,094 -0.7 %
Accrued interest receivable 9,080 8,190 10.9 %
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets 1,088 1,253 -13.2 %
Goodwill 20,221 20,221 0.0 %
Core deposit intangible 1,603 1,934 -17.1 %
Customer list intangible 2,214 2,060 7.5 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance 64,220 62,488 2.8 %
Other assets   23,060     28,360   -18.7 %
Total assets $ 2,811,357   $ 2,649,905   6.1 %
 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing $ 1,528,057 $ 1,445,293 5.7 %
Noninterest bearing   394,208     354,970   11.1 %
Customer deposits 1,922,265 1,800,263 6.8 %
Brokered deposits   290,955     156,476   85.9 %
Total deposits 2,213,220 1,956,739 13.1 %
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long-term advances 48,536 -100.0 %
Short-term advances   243,000     308,000   -21.1 %
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 243,000 356,536 -31.8 %
Repurchase agreements and other   224     197   13.7 %
Total borrowed funds 243,224 356,733 -31.8 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 27,192 25,038 8.6 %
Accrued interest payable 1,279 1,097 16.6 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   17,108     16,033   6.7 %
Total liabilities   2,502,023     2,355,640   6.2 %
 
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock-no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding 0.0 %

Common stock-no par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 54,138,910 shares issued and 49,128,875 and 49,800,126 shares, respectively, outstanding

177,492 177,458 0.0 %
Retained earnings 192,062 167,852 14.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,436 ) (18,685 ) 14.7 %
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,010,035 and 4,338,784 shares, respectively   (38,784 )   (32,360 ) 19.9 %
Total shareholders’ equity   309,334     294,265   5.1 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,811,357   $ 2,649,905   6.1 %
 
 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
               

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2018 2017 Variance F/(U) 2018 2017 Variance F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans $ 26,587 $ 21,529 $ 5,058 23.5 % $ 96,653 $ 79,795 $ 16,858 21.1 %
Loans held for sale 1,184 886 298 33.6 % 4,318 3,301 1,017 30.8 %
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable 334 416 (82 ) -19.7 % 1,412 1,668 (256 ) -15.3 %
Available for sale, taxable 1,148 1,222 (74 ) -6.1 % 4,732 5,579 (847 ) -15.2 %
Held to maturity, nontaxable 69 51 18 35.3 % 250 214 36 16.8 %
Held to maturity, taxable 380 421 (41 ) -9.7 % 1,574 1,764 (190 ) -10.8 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 290 267 23 8.6 % 1,133 961 172 17.9 %
Other interest earning assets   178     57     121   212.3 %   500     228     272   119.3 %
Total interest income 30,170 24,849 5,321 21.4 % 110,572 93,510 17,062 18.2 %
Interest expense
Deposits 5,866 2,603 (3,263 ) -125.4 % 17,796 8,437 (9,359 ) -110.9 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 810 1,365 555 40.7 % 4,830 4,699 (131 ) -2.8 %
Repurchase agreements and other       1     1   100.0 %   1     21     20   95.2 %
Total interest expense   6,676     3,969     (2,707 ) -68.2 %   22,627     13,157     (9,470 ) -72.0 %
Net interest income 23,494 20,880 2,614 12.5 % 87,945 80,353 7,592 9.4 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment   111     221     (110 ) -49.8 %   382     911     (529 ) -58.1 %
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 23,605 21,101 2,504 11.9 % 88,327 81,264 7,063 8.7 %
Provision for loan losses   178     1,215     1,037   85.3 %   699     4,253     3,554   83.6 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)   23,427     19,886     3,541   17.8 %   87,628     77,011     10,617   13.8 %
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income 562 552 10 1.8 % 2,197 2,006 191 9.5 %
Brokerage income 305 264 41 15.5 % 1,216 1,158 58 5.0 %
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees 1,521 1,436 85 5.9 % 5,706 5,636 70 1.2 %
Mortgage servicing fees 858 780 78 10.0 % 3,304 3,005 299 10.0 %
Mortgage servicing rights valuation (44 ) 6 (50 ) -833.3 % (61 ) (9 ) 52 -577.8 %
Mortgage servicing rights amortization (430 ) (518 ) 88 -17.0 % (1,949 ) (1,944 ) 5 -0.3 %
Other service fees 36 42 (6 ) -14.3 % 161 125 36 28.8 %
Net gains (losses):
Trading Securities 669 669 100.0 % 669 669 100.0 %
Securities available for sale (861 ) (861 ) 100.0 % (627 ) 566 (1,193 ) -210.8 %
Mortgage banking income 1,118 1,375 (257 ) -18.7 % 5,090 6,503 (1,413 ) -21.7 %
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net (24 ) (46 ) 22 -47.8 % (260 ) (189 ) 71 -37.6 %
Debit/credit card fees 1,033 995 38 3.8 % 4,158 4,215 (57 ) -1.4 %
Trust fee income 480 467 13 2.8 % 1,905 1,618 287 17.7 %
Bank owned life insurance 431 438 (7 ) -1.6 % 1,732 1,627 105 6.5 %
Other income   (69 )   669     (738 ) -110.3 %   161     922     (761 ) -82.5 %
Total non-interest income   5,585     6,460     (875 ) -13.5 %   23,402     25,239     (1,837 ) -7.3 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 9,029 8,347 (682 ) -8.2 % 37,071 34,807 (2,264 ) -6.5 %
Occupancy 1,023 1,023 0.0 % 4,167 3,943 (224 ) -5.7 %
Equipment and data processing 2,122 2,256 134 5.9 % 8,679 8,944 265 3.0 %
Financial institutions tax 464 300 (164 ) -54.7 % 1,950 1,648 (302 ) -18.3 %
Advertising 414 317 (97 ) -30.6 % 1,278 991 (287 ) -29.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets 128 114 (14 ) -12.3 % 501 422 (79 ) -18.7 %
FDIC insurance premiums 398 249 (149 ) -59.8 % 1,270 1,078 (192 ) -17.8 %
Other insurance premiums 70 114 44 38.6 % 373 450 77 17.1 %
Professional fees:
Legal fees 292 155 (137 ) -88.4 % 1,094 724 (370 ) -51.1 %
Other professional fees 721 461 (260 ) -56.4 % 2,262 2,067 (195 ) -9.4 %
Supervisory fees 34 84 50 0.0 % 152 84 (68 ) -100.0 %
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses 34 17 (17 ) -100.0 % 129 135 6 4.4 %
Acquisition related expenses 39 39 0.0 % 5,001 5,001 100.0 %
Other expenses   2,449     3,853     1,404   36.4 %   6,153     7,965     1,812   22.7 %
Total non-interest expenses   17,178     17,329     151   0.9 %   65,079     68,259     3,180   4.7 %
Income before income taxes 11,834 9,017 2,817 31.2 % 45,951 33,991 11,960 35.2 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment 111 221 110 49.8 % 382 911 529 58.1 %
Income tax expense   2,172     4,294     2,122   49.4 %   8,391     11,295     2,904   25.7 %
Net income $ 9,551   $ 4,502   $ 5,049   112.2 % $ 37,178   $ 21,785   $ 15,393   70.7 %
 
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 0.192 $ 0.090 $ 0.102 113.3 % $ 0.746 $ 0.440 $ 0.306 69.5 %
Diluted 0.191 0.090 0.101 112.2 % 0.742 0.437 0.305 69.8 %
(1)  

Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item.

 

 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
       
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30,
2018 2018 Variance F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans $ 26,587 $ 24,031 $ 2,556 10.6 %
Loans held for sale 1,184 1,264 (80 ) -6.3 %
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable 334 333 1 0.3 %
Available for sale, taxable 1,148 1,176 (28 ) -2.4 %
Held to maturity, nontaxable 69 69 0.0 %
Held to maturity, taxable 380 374 6 1.6 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 290 289 1 0.3 %
Other interest earning assets   178     154     24   15.6 %
Total interest income 30,170 27,690 2,480 9.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits 5,866 5,044 (822 ) -16.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   810     1,023     213   20.8 %
Total interest expense   6,676     6,067     (609 ) -10.0 %
Net interest income 23,494 21,623 1,871 8.7 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment   111     84     27   32.1 %
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 23,605 21,707 1,898 8.7 %
Provision for loan losses   178     251     73   29.1 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)   23,427     21,456     1,971   9.2 %
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income 562 545 17 3.1 %
Brokerage income 305 339 (34 ) -10.0 %
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees 1,521 1,494 27 1.8 %
Mortgage servicing fees 858 821 37 4.5 %
Mortgage servicing rights valuation (44 ) (6 ) (38 ) 633.3 %
Mortgage servicing rights amortization (430 ) (477 ) 47 -9.9 %
Other service fees 36 26 10 38.5 %
Net gains (losses):
Trading 669 669 100.0 %
Securities available for sale (861 ) (861 ) 100.0 %
Mortgage banking income 1,118 1,409 (291 ) -20.7 %
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net (24 ) (45 ) 21 -46.7 %
Debit/credit card fees 1,033 1,000 33 3.3 %
Trust fee income 480 483 (3 ) -0.6 %
Bank owned life insurance 431 367 64 17.4 %
Other income   (69 )   190     (259 ) -136.3 %
Total non-interest income   5,585     6,146     (561 ) -9.1 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 9,029 9,107 78 0.9 %
Occupancy 1,023 1,094 71 6.5 %
Equipment and data processing 2,122 2,032 (90 ) -4.4 %
Financial institutions tax 464 495 31 6.3 %
Advertising 414 340 (74 ) -21.8 %
Amortization of intangible assets 128 128 0.0 %
FDIC insurance premiums 398 294 (104 ) -35.4 %
Other insurance premiums 70 85 15 17.6 %
Professional fees:
Legal fees 292 356 64 18.0 %
Other professional fees 721 651 (70 ) -10.8 %
Supervisory fees 34 34 0.0 %
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses 34 25 (9 ) -36.0 %
Acquisition related expenses 0.0 %
Other expenses   2,449     1,131     (1,318 ) -116.5 %
Total non-interest expenses   17,178     15,772     (1,406 ) -8.9 %
Income before income taxes 11,834 11,830 4 0.0 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment 111 84 (27 ) -32.1 %
Income tax expense   2,172     2,217     45   2.0 %
Net income $ 9,551   $ 9,529   $ 22   0.2 %
 
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 0.192 $ 0.191 $ 0.001 0.5 %
Diluted 0.191 0.190 0.001 0.5 %
(1)  

Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item.

 

 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES
(Unaudited)
                 
For the three months ended
December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Average Interest Average Interest Average Interest
outstanding earned/ Yield/ outstanding earned/ Yield/ outstanding earned/ Yield/
balance paid rate balance paid rate balance paid rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest earning assets:
Net loans (1) $ 2,161,414 $ 26,616 4.93 % $ 2,115,227 $ 24,031 4.54 % $ 1,975,847 $ 21,531 4.36 %
Loans held for sale   100,348   1,184 4.68 %   111,295   1,264 4.51 %   88,247   886 4.02 %
Total loans, net 2,261,762 27,800 4.91 % 2,226,522 25,295 4.54 % 2,064,094 22,417 4.34 %
Securities:
Trading 4 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
Available for sale-taxable 196,910 1,148 2.33 % 204,924 1,176 2.30 % 214,631 1,222 2.28 %
Available for sale-nontaxable (2) 48,370 399 3.30 % 48,370 400 3.31 % 58,903 609 4.14 %
Held to maturity-taxable 65,605 380 2.32 % 67,979 374 2.20 % 75,136 421 2.24 %
Held to maturity-nontaxable (2)   12,215   86 2.82 %   12,215   86 2.82 %   9,233   77 3.34 %
Total securities 323,104 2,013 2.49 % 333,488 2,036 2.44 % 357,903 2,329 2.60 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,144 290 6.06 % 19,160 289 6.03 % 19,324 267 5.53 %
Other interest earning assets   34,779   178 2.03 %   30,140   154 2.03 %   22,656   57 1.01 %
Total interest earning assets 2,638,789 30,281 4.59 % 2,609,310 27,774 4.26 % 2,463,977 25,070 4.07 %
Non-interest earning assets   176,579   177,553   179,023
Total assets $ 2,815,368 $ 2,786,863 $ 2,643,000
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Checking accounts $ 620,306 1,114 0.71 % $ 635,705 1,026 0.64 % $ 600,249 589 0.39 %
Savings accounts 303,247 28 0.04 % 303,247 27 0.04 % 304,229 27 0.04 %
Certificates of deposit
Customer certificates of deposit 619,208 2,652 1.70 % 618,545 2,457 1.58 % 530,297 1,458 1.10 %
Brokered certificates of deposit   393,778   2,072 2.09 %   327,120   1,534 1.86 %   164,147   529 1.29 %
Total certificates of deposit   1,012,986   4,724 1.85 %   945,665   3,991 1.67 %   694,444   1,987 1.14 %
Total interest bearing deposits 1,936,539 5,866 1.20 % 1,884,617 5,044 1.06 % 1,598,922 2,603 0.65 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

Long-term advances 46,879 357 3.02 % 48,976 413 3.35 % 48,409 404 3.34 %
Short-term advances   75,033   453 2.40 %   120,880   610 2.00 %   301,424   961 1.28 %
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 121,912 810 2.64 % 169,856 1,023 2.39 % 349,833 1,365 1.56 %
Repurchase agreements and other   245   0.00 %   213   0.00 %   2,114   1 0.19 %
Total borrowed funds   122,157   810 2.63 %   170,069   1,023 2.39 %   351,947   1,366 1.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 2,058,696   6,676 1.29 % $ 2,054,686   6,067 1.17 % $ 1,950,869   3,969 0.81 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Total noninterest bearing deposits 395,649 382,044 355,225
Other noninterest bearing liabilities   46,559   39,075   41,400
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   442,208   421,119   396,625
Total liabilities $ 2,500,904 $ 2,475,805 $ 2,347,494
Shareholders’ equity   314,464   311,058   295,506
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,815,368 $ 2,786,863 $ 2,643,000
Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 23,605 3.30 % $ 21,707 3.09 % $ 21,101 3.26 %
Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.33 % 3.43 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.18 % 126.99 % 126.30 %
 
 
Interest bearing deposits
Checking accounts $ 620,306 $ 1,114 0.71 % $ 635,705 $ 1,026 0.64 % $ 600,249 $ 589 0.39 %
Savings accounts 303,247 28 0.04 % 303,247 27 0.04 % 304,229 27 0.04 %
Customer certificates of deposit   619,208   2,652 1.70 %   618,545   2,457 1.58 %   530,297   1,458 1.10 %
Total interest bearing customer deposits 1,542,761 3,794 0.98 % 1,557,497 3,510 0.90 % 1,434,775 2,074 0.58 %
Brokered certificates of deposit   393,778   2,072 2.09 %   327,120   1,534 1.86 %   164,147   529 1.29 %
Total interest bearing deposits 1,936,539 5,866 1.20 % 1,884,617 5,044 1.06 % 1,598,922 2,603 0.65 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   395,649   0.00 %   382,044   0.00 %   355,225   0.00 %
Total average deposits and cost of deposits $ 2,332,188 $ 5,866 1.01 % $ 2,266,661 $ 5,044 0.89 % $ 1,954,147 $ 2,603 0.53 %
Other interest bearing liabilities
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long term advances $ 46,879 $ 357 3.02 % $ 48,976 $ 413 3.35 % $ 48,409 $ 404 3.34 %
Short term advances   75,033   453 2.40 %   120,880   610 2.00 %   301,424   961 1.28 %
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 121,912 810 2.64 % 169,856 1,023 2.39 % 349,833 1,365 1.56 %
Repurchase agreements and other   245   0.00 %   213   0.00 %   2,114   1 0.19 %
Total borrowed funds   122,157   810 2.63 %   170,069   1,023 2.39 %   351,947   1,366 1.55 %
Total average deposits and other interest bearing liabilities and total cost of funds $ 2,454,345 $ 6,676 1.09 % $ 2,436,730 $ 6,067 1.00 % $ 2,306,094 $ 3,969 0.69 %
 
 
Customer deposits interest bearing and noninterest bearing $ 1,938,410 $ 3,794 0.78 % $ 1,939,541 $ 3,510 0.72 % $ 1,790,000 $ 2,074 0.46 %
Brokered deposits 393,778 2,072 2.09 % 327,120 1,534 1.86 % 164,147 529 1.29 %
Total borrowings 122,157 810 2.63 % 170,069 1,023 2.39 % 351,947 1,366 1.55 %
Cost of funds 2,454,345 6,676 1.09 % 2,436,730 6,067 1.00 % 2,306,094 3,969 0.69 %

(1)

  

Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance at a yield of 0%.

(2)

Yields are on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

 
 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
         
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Financial Data
Total assets $ 2,811,357 $ 2,789,183 $ 2,770,558 $ 2,690,707 $ 2,649,905
Total loans, net 2,176,842 2,148,942 2,099,781 2,061,443 1,999,877
Total securities 319,498 320,806 328,924 338,593 353,472
Total deposits 2,213,220 2,352,476 2,135,345 2,066,978 1,956,739
Average interest-bearing deposits 1,936,539 1,884,617 1,718,639 1,644,165 1,598,922
Average noninterest-bearing deposits 395,649 382,044 376,905 375,142 355,225
Total shareholders' equity 309,334 306,043 301,484 296,195 294,265
Net interest income 23,494 21,623 21,295 21,533 20,880
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 23,605 21,707 21,385 21,630 21,101
Provision (recovery) for loan losses 178 251 (138 ) 407 1,215
Noninterest income 5,585 6,146 5,852 5,819 6,460
Noninterest expense 17,178 15,772 15,530 16,600 17,329
Income tax expense 2,172 2,217 2,214 1,789 4,294
Net income 9,551 9,529 9,541 8,556 4,502
 
Share Data
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.192 $ 0.191 $ 0.191 $ 0.172 $ 0.090
Diluted earnings per common share 0.191 0.190 0.190 0.171 0.090
Book value per common share 6.30 6.13 6.04 5.94 5.90
Tangible book value per common share 5.81 5.65 5.56 5.45 5.41
Market value per common share 8.85 9.67 10.99 9.86 9.13
 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 49,129 49,923 49,904 49,882 49,800
Weighted average shares outstanding--basic 49,445 49,683 49,694 49,611 49,497
Weighted average shares outstanding--diluted 49,695 49,947 49,944 49,885 49,827
 
Key Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) (2) 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 0.68 %
Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 12.15 % 12.25 % 12.56 % 11.44 % 6.09 %
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)(4) 13.16 % 13.28 % 13.65 % 12.44 % 6.62 %
Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.47 % 3.43 %
Efficiency ratio 54.79 % 57.30 % 57.75 % 60.20 % 63.73 %
Nonperforming loans to net loans, end of period 0.30 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.59 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, end of period 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.64 %
Allowance for loan loss as a percent of loans, end of period 0.93 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.04 % 1.05 %
Delinquent loans to total net loans, end of period 0.50 % 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.81 % 0.86 %

(1)

  

Net interest income is presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item

(2)

Net income divided by average total assets

(3)

Net income divided by average total equity

(4)

Net income divided by average total equity, minus average intangible assets

 
 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
         
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio Composition
Commercial loans
Multi-family $ 134,143 $ 139,938 $ 141,004 $ 137,836 $ 120,480
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 409,979 408,938 396,624 384,533 381,611
Land 16,831 16,129 16,887 15,452 15,162
Construction 141,685 132,961 127,691 134,181 116,863
Commercial and industrial   240,293     233,801     218,611     201,132     188,500  
Total 942,931 931,767 900,817 873,134 822,616
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate 927,255 909,626 888,583 882,873 870,939
Construction   43,435     39,396     40,623     42,453     49,092  

Total

970,690 949,022 929,206 925,326 920,031
Consumer loans
Consumer   277,041     283,108     284,909     279,110     273,494  
Total   277,041     283,108     284,909     279,110     273,494  
Total loans 2,190,662 2,163,897 2,114,932 2,077,570 2,016,141
Less:
Allowance for loan losses 20,443 21,332 21,405 21,610 21,202
Deferred loan costs, net   (6,623 )   (6,377 )   (6,254 )   (5,483 )   (4,938 )
Total   13,820     14,955     15,151     16,127     16,264  
Total loans, net 2,176,842 2,148,942 2,099,781 2,061,443 1,999,877
Loans held for sale, net   91,472     95,235     107,701     79,292     83,752  
Total loans $ 2,268,314   $ 2,244,177   $ 2,207,482   $ 2,140,735   $ 2,083,629  
 
 
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposit Portfolio Composition
Checking accounts
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 146,977 $ 140,722 $ 138,812 $ 140,740 $ 170,478
Non-interest bearing checking accounts   394,208     383,535     383,082     376,904     354,970  
Total checking accounts 541,185 524,257 521,894 517,644 525,448
Savings accounts 298,087 300,007 306,283 308,025 301,716
Money market accounts   466,167     489,668     502,560     483,840     424,234  
Total non-time deposits 1,305,439 1,313,932 1,330,737 1,309,509 1,251,398
Certificates of deposit   616,826     622,807     615,388     595,657     548,865  
Total customer deposits 1,922,265 1,936,739 1,946,125 1,905,166 1,800,263
Brokered deposits   290,955     415,737     189,220     161,812     156,476  
Total certificates of deposit   907,781     1,038,544     804,608     757,469     705,341  

Total deposits

$ 2,213,220   $ 2,352,476   $ 2,135,345   $ 2,066,978   $ 1,956,739  
       

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30,   June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Allowance For Loan Losses
Beginning balance $ 21,332 $ 21,405 $ 21,610 $ 21,202 $ 20,555
Provision 178 251 (138 ) 407 1,215
Net (chargeoffs) recoveries   (1,067 )   (324 )   (67 )   1     (568 )
Ending balance $ 20,443   $ 21,332   $ 21,405   $ 21,610   $ 21,202  
 
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries
Commercial loans
Multi-family $ (99 ) $ 4 $ 9 $ 6 $ (126 )
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 38 12 29 40 23
Land 150
Construction 11 10 7
Commercial and industrial   (765 )   (275 )   (72 )   104     (90 )
Total (826 ) (98 ) (24 ) 157 (193 )
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate (131 ) (141 ) (14 ) (66 ) (257 )
Construction                    
Total (131 ) (141 ) (14 ) (66 ) (257 )
Consumer loans
Consumer   (110 )   (85 )   (29 )   (90 )   (118 )
Total   (110 )   (85 )   (29 )   (90 )   (118 )
Total net chargeoffs $ (1,067 ) $ (324 ) $ (67 ) $ 1   $ (568 )
 
 
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Loans
Commercial loans
Multi-family $ 171 $ 275 $ 275 $ 275 $ 275
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 13 1,101 1,111 1,206 1,218
Land 9 9
Construction
Commercial and industrial   531     1,489     1,475     1,459     1,505  
Total 715 2,865 2,861 2,949 3,007
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate 4,170 4,426 6,146 7,045 6,076
Construction                    
Total 4,170 4,426 6,146 7,045 6,076
Consumer loans
Consumer   1,654     1,770     1,783     2,180     2,620  
Total   1,654     1,770     1,783     2,180     2,620  
Total nonperforming loans $ 6,539   $ 9,061   $ 10,790   $ 12,174   $ 11,703  
 
 
Total Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets
Past due 90 days and on nonaccrual status $ 5,732 $ 8,200 $ 8,395 $ 8,326 $ 8,620
Past due 90 days and still accruing   18                  
Past due 90 days 5,750 8,200 8,395 8,326 8,620
Past due less than 90 days and on nonaccrual   789     861     2,395     3,848     3,083  
Total nonperforming loans 6,539 9,061 10,790 12,174 11,703
Other real estate owned 1,049 907 802 1,030 1,047
Other classified assets 4,050 4,050 4,050
Repossessed assets   39         75     263     206  
Total nonperforming assets $ 7,627   $ 9,968   $ 15,717   $ 17,517   $ 17,006  
 
 
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
         
Reconciliation of Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Tangible Equity:
 
At or for the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average shareholders equity $ 314,464 $ 311,058 $ 303,733 $ 299,284 $ 295,506
Average intangible assets   24,123     24,144     24,063     24,175     23,563  
Average tangible equity $ 290,341   $ 286,914   $ 279,670   $ 275,109   $ 271,943  
 
Net income $ 9,551 $ 9,529 $ 9,541 $ 8,556 $ 4,502
 
Return on tangible equity 13.16 % 13.28 % 13.65 % 12.44 % 6.62 %
 
Reconciliation of Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income:
 
For the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Interest income $ 30,170 $ 27,690 $ 26,661 $ 26,050 $ 24,849
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   111     84     90     97     221  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income 30,281 27,774 26,751 26,147 25,070
Interest expense   6,676     6,067     5,366     4,517     3,969  
Fully taxable net interest income $ 23,605   $ 21,707   $ 21,385   $ 21,630   $ 21,101  
 
Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin without Resolution of Acquired Loan:
   
For the three For the twelve
months ended months ended
December 31, December 31,
2018 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Fully taxable net interest income $ 23,605 $ 88,327
Resolution of acquired loan   1,050     1,050  
Fully taxable net interest income, without purchase accounting adjustments $ 22,555   $ 87,277  
 
Average interest earning assets $ 2,638,789 $ 2,574,321

Net interest margin excluding accretion amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

3.42 % 3.39 %
 
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio to Efficiency Ratio Inclusive of Termination Costs:
 
For the three For the twelve
months ended months ended
December 31, December 31,
2018 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest Expense $ 17,178 $ 65,079
Intangible asset amortization   (128 )   (501 )
  17,050     64,578  
 
Net interest income $ 23,605 $ 88,327
Noninterest income 5,585 23,402
G/L Securities 192 (42 )
Loss on REO   24     260  
  29,406     111,947  
 
Efficiency ratio including termination cost 57.98 % 57.69 %
 
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
         
Tangible book value, per share is defined at shareholders equity minus intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.
 
At the quarters ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity $ 309,334 $ 306,043 $ 301,484 $ 296,195 $ 294,265
Goodwill 20,221 20,221 20,221 20,221 20,221
Customer list intangible 2,214 2,259 1,980 2,030 2,060
Core deposit intangible 1,603 1,686 1,769 1,851 1,934
Total common shares outstanding 49,128,875 49,922,514 49,904,074 49,882,491 49,800,126
Tangible book value, as reported $ 5.81 $ 5.65 $ 5.56 $ 5.45 $ 5.41


© Business Wire 2019
