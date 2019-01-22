United Community Financial : UCFC Announces Strong Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and a Dividend of $0.07 Per Common Share
0
01/22/2019 | 05:42pm EST
United Community Financial Corp. (Company) (NASDAQ: UCFC), parent
company of Home Savings Bank (Home Savings), today announced net income
of $9.6 million, or $0.191 per diluted common share (“EPS”) for the
three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.090 EPS or $4.5
million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, net income was $37.2 million, or $0.742 per diluted
common share compared to $0.437 EPS or $21.8 million in the previous
year.
Fourth quarter 2018 highlights:
Linked quarter net loan growth of 5.2% annualized
Net interest margin of 3.58%, or 3.42% normalized
ROA of 1.36%, ROE of 12.15% and ROTE of 13.16%
Efficiency ratio was 54.79%
Repurchase of 801,000 shares
Full year 2018 highlights:
Year over year net loan growth of 8.9%
Year over year average customer deposit growth of 8.3%
Net interest income up 9.4%
Net interest margin of 3.43%, or 3.39% normalized
ROA of 1.35%, ROE of 12.10% and ROTE of 13.13%
Efficiency ratio was 56.85%
Gary M. Small, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
commented, “Full year 2018 performance reflects strengths on many
fronts. Loan growth up 8.9%, average customer deposit growth up 8.3%,
net interest income up 9.4%, and net interest margin was managed well
throughout a very challenging year. Generally, our fee businesses
performed well. While the residential mortgage business continues to be
very competitive, our origination activity improved 10% year over year.
Loan portfolios are strong with very favorable non-performing loan and
delinquency metrics.”
Small further commented, “Strong fourth quarter core performance,
combined with a significant impaired asset recovery and VISA stock
related income recognition, provided the opportunity to undertake
balance sheet restructuring during the quarter. The charges incurred to
execute the restructuring of $26 million in available for sale
securities and to terminate a FHLB advance were substantially offset by
the income generated from the impaired asset recovery and VISA gain. The
restructuring positions the Company for improved earnings in 2019. The
cumulative net effect of these actions had no material impact on net
income for the quarter. We enter 2019 well capitalized, with a strong
balance sheet and well positioned to address new opportunities.”
Solid Loan Growth
At year-end, total net loans aggregated $2.2 billion, an increase of
8.9% over the prior year. Total net loan growth for the fourth quarter
was $27.9 million, or 5.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis. As
anticipated, growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Company
experienced a lower level of commercial loan originations than it had
experienced earlier in the year.
Commercial loan growth was $11.2 million for the quarter ended December
31, 2018, or 4.8% annualized on a linked quarter basis. Commercial loan
growth was $120.3 million, or 14.6% for the full year of 2018.
Residential mortgage loans, including loans held for sale, increased
$17.9 million on a linked quarter basis, or 6.9% annualized. On a full
year basis residential loans, including loans held for sale, increased
$58.4 million or 5.8%. Consumer loans increased $3.5 million year over
year, but declining $6.1 million on a linked quarter basis.
Strong Business Deposit and Noninterest Bearing Deposit Growth
Average customer deposit growth totaled 8.3%, or $148.4 million for the
full year ended 2018, remaining flat in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to the prior quarter. Total average business deposits increased
31.7% when compared to the linked quarter on an annualized basis.
Average business deposits increased 19.5% when comparing the fourth
quarter of 2018 to the four quarter last year. The Company also saw a
14.2% annualized increase in average noninterest bearing deposits on a
linked quarter basis. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased
11.4% or $40.4 million when comparing the full year of 2018 to the full
year of 2017. The Company continues to make progress in the generation
of these key funding sources.
Net Interest Margin Sees Boost
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent basis increased to
$23.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $21.7
million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $21.1 million for
the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income
included the impact of the favorable resolution of an acquired impaired
loan that added approximately $1.1 million to loan income during the
quarter.
The net interest margin was 3.58% for the three months ended December
31, 2018 due primarily to the favorable resolution of the acquired loan
mentioned above. This resolution added approximately 16 basis points to
the margin for the quarter. The normalized net interest margin was 3.42%
compared to the 3.33% reported in the prior quarter and 3.43 for the
quarter ending December 31, 2017.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income decreased to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the
fourth quarter of 2018, the Company restructured approximately $26
million of available for sale investment securities, incurred a loss on
the sale of $861,000, and subsequently invested the sale proceeds into
securities with increased yields. Offsetting this loss, was the sale of
50% of the Company’s VISA Class B shares and the movement of the
remaining shares to a trading account which resulted in a gain of
$669,000. The net of these two transactions was a loss of $192,000.
Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2017 is reflective of a one-time
gain of $595,000 from the sale of a bank-owned building. Adjusting for
these one-time items occurring in the fourth quarter of both years,
noninterest income would be flat.
Mortgage banking income declined $257,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as competition in the marketplace
pressured margins. The Company continues to actively manage pricing and
the saleable mix of originations to limit the margin compression. In
addition, the Company has seen increases to mortgage servicing fees in
2018 which helps to offset the decline in the gain on mortgage sales.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $17.2 million for the quarter ended December
31, 2018 compared to $17.3 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2017. Adjusting the fourth quarter of 2018 for the termination cost of
$937,000 of a previously restructured FHLB advance, non-interest expense
would be $16.2 million compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, which excludes a $2.3 million one-time asset write
down in the fourth quarter of 2017. The termination of the FHLB advance
will permit the Company to recognize a lower level of interest expense
going forward. At December 31, 2018, total non-interest expense
aggregated $65.1 million compared to $68.2 million the prior year.
Adjusting total non-interest expense for the aforementioned items in
addition to acquisition related expenses in 2017, total 2018
non-interest expense would aggregate $64.1 million in 2018 compared to
$61.0 million the prior year, or an increase of 5.2%
The Company’s efficiency ratio remained on target at a level of 54.79%
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 adjusted for the FHLB
termination cost of $937,000. Inclusive of the termination cost, the
ratio would be 57.98% for the quarter. Year-to-date the efficiency ratio
was 56.85% and 57.69% with and without the consideration of the
termination cost.
Credit Quality
Credit quality metrics have shown improvement throughout the year, and
the fourth quarter of 2018 continued the trend. The ratio of
nonperforming loans to net loans was 0.30% at December 31, 2018, which
is down from 0.59% reported at December 31, 2017. Total nonperforming
commercial loans have now declined to only $715,000 as of December 31,
2018, or 0.08% of total commercial loans. Total nonperforming assets to
assets was 0.27% at December 31, 2018 while total delinquent loans to
net loans was 0.50% for the same period. These ratios were 0.64% and
0.86%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized total
net charge offs of $1.1 million, or 20 basis points as a percentage of
average loans. Included in the $1.1 million was a charge off of $676,000
for an acquired impaired loan relationship. Full-year net charge offs
were $1.5 million, or 7 basis points as a percentage of average loans.
The Company’s provision for loan losses totaled $178,000 for the fourth
quarter of 2018, which was down from the $1.2 million reported in the
fourth quarter of 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance
for loan losses to total loans was 0.93%, versus 1.05% at December 31,
2017. Also at December 31, 2018 the allowance for loan loss as a percent
of nonperforming loans totaled 311.8%.
Capital Management and Tangible Book Value per Share
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 801,000.
Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2018 was $5.81
compared to $5.41 at December 31, 2017.
Dividend Declaration and Increase to Share Repurchase Program
On January 22, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend is payable February 15,
2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 4,
2019. Furthermore, the Board has authorized an increase to the Company’s
existing share repurchase program for an additional one million shares.
The Company had remaining 873,000 shares authorized for repurchase as of
December 31, 2018.
Conference Call
United Community Financial Corp. will host an earnings conference call
on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET., to provide an
overview of the Company's fourth quarter 2019 results and highlights.
The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-272-7661 ten
minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United
Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call. Additionally, a live webcast may
be accessed from the Company’s website ir.ucfconline.com.
Click on 4th Quarter 2018 Conference Call on the corporate
profile page to join the webcast.
United Community Financial Corp.
Home Savings is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, offering a
full line of commercial, wealth management and consumer banking products
and services with 35 retail banking offices (34 in Ohio and one in
Pennsylvania). Home Savings also has residential mortgage loan centers
servicing Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, northern Kentucky,
and eastern Indiana. Additional information on the Company, Home Savings
and James & Sons Insurance is available at ir.ucfconline.com.
When used in this press release, the words or phrases “believes,”
“will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is
anticipated,” “estimate,” “project”, “will have”, “can expect” or
similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.Such statements are subject to certain risks
and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the
Company’s market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies,
fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market
area and competition that could cause actual results to differ
materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or
projected.The Company cautions readers not to place undue
reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
the date made.The Company advises readers that the factors
listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could
cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ
materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to
future periods in any current statements.
The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any
obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be
made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and deposits with banks
$
34,380
$
34,365
0.0
%
Federal funds sold
26,605
12,515
112.6
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
60,985
46,880
30.1
%
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
364
—
0.0
%
Available for sale, at fair value
241,643
270,561
-10.7
%
Held to maturity (fair value of $75,075 and $82,126, respectively)
77,491
82,911
-6.5
%
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
—
211
-100.0
%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
91,472
83,541
9.5
%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,443 and $21,202
2,176,842
1,999,877
8.8
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
19,144
19,324
-0.9
%
Premises and equipment, net
21,930
22,094
-0.7
%
Accrued interest receivable
9,080
8,190
10.9
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets
1,088
1,253
-13.2
%
Goodwill
20,221
20,221
0.0
%
Core deposit intangible
1,603
1,934
-17.1
%
Customer list intangible
2,214
2,060
7.5
%
Cash surrender value of life insurance
64,220
62,488
2.8
%
Other assets
23,060
28,360
-18.7
%
Total assets
$
2,811,357
$
2,649,905
6.1
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing
$
1,528,057
$
1,445,293
5.7
%
Noninterest bearing
394,208
354,970
11.1
%
Customer deposits
1,922,265
1,800,263
6.8
%
Brokered deposits
290,955
156,476
85.9
%
Total deposits
2,213,220
1,956,739
13.1
%
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long-term advances
—
48,536
-100.0
%
Short-term advances
243,000
308,000
-21.1
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
243,000
356,536
-31.8
%
Repurchase agreements and other
224
197
13.7
%
Total borrowed funds
243,224
356,733
-31.8
%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
27,192
25,038
8.6
%
Accrued interest payable
1,279
1,097
16.6
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
17,108
16,033
6.7
%
Total liabilities
2,502,023
2,355,640
6.2
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock-no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and no
shares outstanding
—
—
0.0
%
Common stock-no par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized;
54,138,910 shares issued and 49,128,875 and 49,800,126 shares,
respectively, outstanding
177,492
177,458
0.0
%
Retained earnings
192,062
167,852
14.4
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(21,436
)
(18,685
)
14.7
%
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,010,035 and 4,338,784 shares, respectively
(38,784
)
(32,360
)
19.9
%
Total shareholders’ equity
309,334
294,265
5.1
%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,811,357
$
2,649,905
6.1
%
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Variance
F/(U)
2018
2017
Variance
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans
$
26,587
$
21,529
$
5,058
23.5
%
$
96,653
$
79,795
$
16,858
21.1
%
Loans held for sale
1,184
886
298
33.6
%
4,318
3,301
1,017
30.8
%
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable
334
416
(82
)
-19.7
%
1,412
1,668
(256
)
-15.3
%
Available for sale, taxable
1,148
1,222
(74
)
-6.1
%
4,732
5,579
(847
)
-15.2
%
Held to maturity, nontaxable
69
51
18
35.3
%
250
214
36
16.8
%
Held to maturity, taxable
380
421
(41
)
-9.7
%
1,574
1,764
(190
)
-10.8
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
290
267
23
8.6
%
1,133
961
172
17.9
%
Other interest earning assets
178
57
121
212.3
%
500
228
272
119.3
%
Total interest income
30,170
24,849
5,321
21.4
%
110,572
93,510
17,062
18.2
%
Interest expense
Deposits
5,866
2,603
(3,263
)
-125.4
%
17,796
8,437
(9,359
)
-110.9
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
810
1,365
555
40.7
%
4,830
4,699
(131
)
-2.8
%
Repurchase agreements and other
—
1
1
100.0
%
1
21
20
95.2
%
Total interest expense
6,676
3,969
(2,707
)
-68.2
%
22,627
13,157
(9,470
)
-72.0
%
Net interest income
23,494
20,880
2,614
12.5
%
87,945
80,353
7,592
9.4
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
111
221
(110
)
-49.8
%
382
911
(529
)
-58.1
%
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
23,605
21,101
2,504
11.9
%
88,327
81,264
7,063
8.7
%
Provision for loan losses
178
1,215
1,037
85.3
%
699
4,253
3,554
83.6
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)
23,427
19,886
3,541
17.8
%
87,628
77,011
10,617
13.8
%
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income
562
552
10
1.8
%
2,197
2,006
191
9.5
%
Brokerage income
305
264
41
15.5
%
1,216
1,158
58
5.0
%
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees
1,521
1,436
85
5.9
%
5,706
5,636
70
1.2
%
Mortgage servicing fees
858
780
78
10.0
%
3,304
3,005
299
10.0
%
Mortgage servicing rights valuation
(44
)
6
(50
)
-833.3
%
(61
)
(9
)
52
-577.8
%
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
(430
)
(518
)
88
-17.0
%
(1,949
)
(1,944
)
5
-0.3
%
Other service fees
36
42
(6
)
-14.3
%
161
125
36
28.8
%
Net gains (losses):
Trading Securities
669
—
669
100.0
%
669
—
669
100.0
%
Securities available for sale
(861
)
—
(861
)
100.0
%
(627
)
566
(1,193
)
-210.8
%
Mortgage banking income
1,118
1,375
(257
)
-18.7
%
5,090
6,503
(1,413
)
-21.7
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net
(24
)
(46
)
22
-47.8
%
(260
)
(189
)
71
-37.6
%
Debit/credit card fees
1,033
995
38
3.8
%
4,158
4,215
(57
)
-1.4
%
Trust fee income
480
467
13
2.8
%
1,905
1,618
287
17.7
%
Bank owned life insurance
431
438
(7
)
-1.6
%
1,732
1,627
105
6.5
%
Other income
(69
)
669
(738
)
-110.3
%
161
922
(761
)
-82.5
%
Total non-interest income
5,585
6,460
(875
)
-13.5
%
23,402
25,239
(1,837
)
-7.3
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,029
8,347
(682
)
-8.2
%
37,071
34,807
(2,264
)
-6.5
%
Occupancy
1,023
1,023
—
0.0
%
4,167
3,943
(224
)
-5.7
%
Equipment and data processing
2,122
2,256
134
5.9
%
8,679
8,944
265
3.0
%
Financial institutions tax
464
300
(164
)
-54.7
%
1,950
1,648
(302
)
-18.3
%
Advertising
414
317
(97
)
-30.6
%
1,278
991
(287
)
-29.0
%
Amortization of intangible assets
128
114
(14
)
-12.3
%
501
422
(79
)
-18.7
%
FDIC insurance premiums
398
249
(149
)
-59.8
%
1,270
1,078
(192
)
-17.8
%
Other insurance premiums
70
114
44
38.6
%
373
450
77
17.1
%
Professional fees:
Legal fees
292
155
(137
)
-88.4
%
1,094
724
(370
)
-51.1
%
Other professional fees
721
461
(260
)
-56.4
%
2,262
2,067
(195
)
-9.4
%
Supervisory fees
34
84
50
0.0
%
152
84
(68
)
-100.0
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses
34
17
(17
)
-100.0
%
129
135
6
4.4
%
Acquisition related expenses
—
39
39
0.0
%
—
5,001
5,001
100.0
%
Other expenses
2,449
3,853
1,404
36.4
%
6,153
7,965
1,812
22.7
%
Total non-interest expenses
17,178
17,329
151
0.9
%
65,079
68,259
3,180
4.7
%
Income before income taxes
11,834
9,017
2,817
31.2
%
45,951
33,991
11,960
35.2
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
111
221
110
49.8
%
382
911
529
58.1
%
Income tax expense
2,172
4,294
2,122
49.4
%
8,391
11,295
2,904
25.7
%
Net income
$
9,551
$
4,502
$
5,049
112.2
%
$
37,178
$
21,785
$
15,393
70.7
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.192
$
0.090
$
0.102
113.3
%
$
0.746
$
0.440
$
0.306
69.5
%
Diluted
0.191
0.090
0.101
112.2
%
0.742
0.437
0.305
69.8
%
(1)
Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable
equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure
is the preferred industry measurement for this item.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
Variance
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans
$
26,587
$
24,031
$
2,556
10.6
%
Loans held for sale
1,184
1,264
(80
)
-6.3
%
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable
334
333
1
0.3
%
Available for sale, taxable
1,148
1,176
(28
)
-2.4
%
Held to maturity, nontaxable
69
69
—
0.0
%
Held to maturity, taxable
380
374
6
1.6
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
290
289
1
0.3
%
Other interest earning assets
178
154
24
15.6
%
Total interest income
30,170
27,690
2,480
9.0
%
Interest expense
Deposits
5,866
5,044
(822
)
-16.3
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
810
1,023
213
20.8
%
Total interest expense
6,676
6,067
(609
)
-10.0
%
Net interest income
23,494
21,623
1,871
8.7
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
111
84
27
32.1
%
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
23,605
21,707
1,898
8.7
%
Provision for loan losses
178
251
73
29.1
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)
23,427
21,456
1,971
9.2
%
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income
562
545
17
3.1
%
Brokerage income
305
339
(34
)
-10.0
%
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees
1,521
1,494
27
1.8
%
Mortgage servicing fees
858
821
37
4.5
%
Mortgage servicing rights valuation
(44
)
(6
)
(38
)
633.3
%
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
(430
)
(477
)
47
-9.9
%
Other service fees
36
26
10
38.5
%
Net gains (losses):
Trading
669
—
669
100.0
%
Securities available for sale
(861
)
—
(861
)
100.0
%
Mortgage banking income
1,118
1,409
(291
)
-20.7
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net
(24
)
(45
)
21
-46.7
%
Debit/credit card fees
1,033
1,000
33
3.3
%
Trust fee income
480
483
(3
)
-0.6
%
Bank owned life insurance
431
367
64
17.4
%
Other income
(69
)
190
(259
)
-136.3
%
Total non-interest income
5,585
6,146
(561
)
-9.1
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,029
9,107
78
0.9
%
Occupancy
1,023
1,094
71
6.5
%
Equipment and data processing
2,122
2,032
(90
)
-4.4
%
Financial institutions tax
464
495
31
6.3
%
Advertising
414
340
(74
)
-21.8
%
Amortization of intangible assets
128
128
—
0.0
%
FDIC insurance premiums
398
294
(104
)
-35.4
%
Other insurance premiums
70
85
15
17.6
%
Professional fees:
—
Legal fees
292
356
64
18.0
%
Other professional fees
721
651
(70
)
-10.8
%
Supervisory fees
34
34
—
0.0
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses
34
25
(9
)
-36.0
%
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
0.0
%
Other expenses
2,449
1,131
(1,318
)
-116.5
%
Total non-interest expenses
17,178
15,772
(1,406
)
-8.9
%
Income before income taxes
11,834
11,830
4
0.0
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
111
84
(27
)
-32.1
%
Income tax expense
2,172
2,217
45
2.0
%
Net income
$
9,551
$
9,529
$
22
0.2
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.192
$
0.191
$
0.001
0.5
%
Diluted
0.191
0.190
0.001
0.5
%
(1)
Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable
equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure
is the preferred industry measurement for this item.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
balance
paid
rate
balance
paid
rate
balance
paid
rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Net loans (1)
$
2,161,414
$
26,616
4.93
%
$
2,115,227
$
24,031
4.54
%
$
1,975,847
$
21,531
4.36
%
Loans held for sale
100,348
1,184
4.68
%
111,295
1,264
4.51
%
88,247
886
4.02
%
Total loans, net
2,261,762
27,800
4.91
%
2,226,522
25,295
4.54
%
2,064,094
22,417
4.34
%
Securities:
Trading
4
—
0.00
%
—
—
0.00
%
—
—
0.00
%
Available for sale-taxable
196,910
1,148
2.33
%
204,924
1,176
2.30
%
214,631
1,222
2.28
%
Available for sale-nontaxable (2)
48,370
399
3.30
%
48,370
400
3.31
%
58,903
609
4.14
%
Held to maturity-taxable
65,605
380
2.32
%
67,979
374
2.20
%
75,136
421
2.24
%
Held to maturity-nontaxable (2)
12,215
86
2.82
%
12,215
86
2.82
%
9,233
77
3.34
%
Total securities
323,104
2,013
2.49
%
333,488
2,036
2.44
%
357,903
2,329
2.60
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
19,144
290
6.06
%
19,160
289
6.03
%
19,324
267
5.53
%
Other interest earning assets
34,779
178
2.03
%
30,140
154
2.03
%
22,656
57
1.01
%
Total interest earning assets
2,638,789
30,281
4.59
%
2,609,310
27,774
4.26
%
2,463,977
25,070
4.07
%
Non-interest earning assets
176,579
177,553
179,023
Total assets
$
2,815,368
$
2,786,863
$
2,643,000
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Checking accounts
$
620,306
1,114
0.71
%
$
635,705
1,026
0.64
%
$
600,249
589
0.39
%
Savings accounts
303,247
28
0.04
%
303,247
27
0.04
%
304,229
27
0.04
%
Certificates of deposit
Customer certificates of deposit
619,208
2,652
1.70
%
618,545
2,457
1.58
%
530,297
1,458
1.10
%
Brokered certificates of deposit
393,778
2,072
2.09
%
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,147
529
1.29
%
Total certificates of deposit
1,012,986
4,724
1.85
%
945,665
3,991
1.67
%
694,444
1,987
1.14
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,936,539
5,866
1.20
%
1,884,617
5,044
1.06
%
1,598,922
2,603
0.65
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long-term advances
46,879
357
3.02
%
48,976
413
3.35
%
48,409
404
3.34
%
Short-term advances
75,033
453
2.40
%
120,880
610
2.00
%
301,424
961
1.28
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
121,912
810
2.64
%
169,856
1,023
2.39
%
349,833
1,365
1.56
%
Repurchase agreements and other
245
—
0.00
%
213
—
0.00
%
2,114
1
0.19
%
Total borrowed funds
122,157
810
2.63
%
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
351,947
1,366
1.55
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
2,058,696
6,676
1.29
%
$
2,054,686
6,067
1.17
%
$
1,950,869
3,969
0.81
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Total noninterest bearing deposits
395,649
382,044
355,225
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
46,559
39,075
41,400
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
442,208
421,119
396,625
Total liabilities
$
2,500,904
$
2,475,805
$
2,347,494
Shareholders’ equity
314,464
311,058
295,506
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,815,368
$
2,786,863
$
2,643,000
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
23,605
3.30
%
$
21,707
3.09
%
$
21,101
3.26
%
Net interest margin
3.58
%
3.33
%
3.43
%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing
liabilities
128.18
%
126.99
%
126.30
%
Interest bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$
620,306
$
1,114
0.71
%
$
635,705
$
1,026
0.64
%
$
600,249
$
589
0.39
%
Savings accounts
303,247
28
0.04
%
303,247
27
0.04
%
304,229
27
0.04
%
Customer certificates of deposit
619,208
2,652
1.70
%
618,545
2,457
1.58
%
530,297
1,458
1.10
%
Total interest bearing customer deposits
1,542,761
3,794
0.98
%
1,557,497
3,510
0.90
%
1,434,775
2,074
0.58
%
Brokered certificates of deposit
393,778
2,072
2.09
%
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,147
529
1.29
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,936,539
5,866
1.20
%
1,884,617
5,044
1.06
%
1,598,922
2,603
0.65
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
395,649
—
0.00
%
382,044
—
0.00
%
355,225
—
0.00
%
Total average deposits and cost of deposits
$
2,332,188
$
5,866
1.01
%
$
2,266,661
$
5,044
0.89
%
$
1,954,147
$
2,603
0.53
%
Other interest bearing liabilities
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long term advances
$
46,879
$
357
3.02
%
$
48,976
$
413
3.35
%
$
48,409
$
404
3.34
%
Short term advances
75,033
453
2.40
%
120,880
610
2.00
%
301,424
961
1.28
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
121,912
810
2.64
%
169,856
1,023
2.39
%
349,833
1,365
1.56
%
Repurchase agreements and other
245
—
0.00
%
213
—
0.00
%
2,114
1
0.19
%
Total borrowed funds
122,157
810
2.63
%
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
351,947
1,366
1.55
%
Total average deposits and other interest bearing liabilities and
total cost of funds
$
2,454,345
$
6,676
1.09
%
$
2,436,730
$
6,067
1.00
%
$
2,306,094
$
3,969
0.69
%
Customer deposits interest bearing and noninterest bearing
$
1,938,410
$
3,794
0.78
%
$
1,939,541
$
3,510
0.72
%
$
1,790,000
$
2,074
0.46
%
Brokered deposits
393,778
2,072
2.09
%
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,147
529
1.29
%
Total borrowings
122,157
810
2.63
%
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
351,947
1,366
1.55
%
Cost of funds
2,454,345
6,676
1.09
%
2,436,730
6,067
1.00
%
2,306,094
3,969
0.69
%
(1)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance at a yield of
0%.
(2)
Yields are on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Financial Data
Total assets
$
2,811,357
$
2,789,183
$
2,770,558
$
2,690,707
$
2,649,905
Total loans, net
2,176,842
2,148,942
2,099,781
2,061,443
1,999,877
Total securities
319,498
320,806
328,924
338,593
353,472
Total deposits
2,213,220
2,352,476
2,135,345
2,066,978
1,956,739
Average interest-bearing deposits
1,936,539
1,884,617
1,718,639
1,644,165
1,598,922
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
395,649
382,044
376,905
375,142
355,225
Total shareholders' equity
309,334
306,043
301,484
296,195
294,265
Net interest income
23,494
21,623
21,295
21,533
20,880
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
23,605
21,707
21,385
21,630
21,101
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
178
251
(138
)
407
1,215
Noninterest income
5,585
6,146
5,852
5,819
6,460
Noninterest expense
17,178
15,772
15,530
16,600
17,329
Income tax expense
2,172
2,217
2,214
1,789
4,294
Net income
9,551
9,529
9,541
8,556
4,502
Share Data
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.192
$
0.191
$
0.191
$
0.172
$
0.090
Diluted earnings per common share
0.191
0.190
0.190
0.171
0.090
Book value per common share
6.30
6.13
6.04
5.94
5.90
Tangible book value per common share
5.81
5.65
5.56
5.45
5.41
Market value per common share
8.85
9.67
10.99
9.86
9.13
Common shares outstanding at end of period
49,129
49,923
49,904
49,882
49,800
Weighted average shares outstanding--basic
49,445
49,683
49,694
49,611
49,497
Weighted average shares outstanding--diluted
49,695
49,947
49,944
49,885
49,827
Key Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) (2)
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.40
%
1.28
%
0.68
%
Return on average equity (ROE)(3)
12.15
%
12.25
%
12.56
%
11.44
%
6.09
%
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)(4)
13.16
%
13.28
%
13.65
%
12.44
%
6.62
%
Net interest margin
3.58
%
3.33
%
3.36
%
3.47
%
3.43
%
Efficiency ratio
54.79
%
57.30
%
57.75
%
60.20
%
63.73
%
Nonperforming loans to net loans, end of period
0.30
%
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.59
%
0.59
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets, end of period
0.27
%
0.36
%
0.57
%
0.65
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan loss as a percent of loans, end of period
0.93
%
0.98
%
1.01
%
1.04
%
1.05
%
Delinquent loans to total net loans, end of period
0.50
%
0.69
%
0.67
%
0.81
%
0.86
%
(1)
Net interest income is presented on a fully taxable equivalent
(FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the
preferred industry measurement for this item
(2)
Net income divided by average total assets
(3)
Net income divided by average total equity
(4)
Net income divided by average total equity, minus average
intangible assets
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio Composition
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
134,143
$
139,938
$
141,004
$
137,836
$
120,480
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
409,979
408,938
396,624
384,533
381,611
Land
16,831
16,129
16,887
15,452
15,162
Construction
141,685
132,961
127,691
134,181
116,863
Commercial and industrial
240,293
233,801
218,611
201,132
188,500
Total
942,931
931,767
900,817
873,134
822,616
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
927,255
909,626
888,583
882,873
870,939
Construction
43,435
39,396
40,623
42,453
49,092
Total
970,690
949,022
929,206
925,326
920,031
Consumer loans
Consumer
277,041
283,108
284,909
279,110
273,494
Total
277,041
283,108
284,909
279,110
273,494
Total loans
2,190,662
2,163,897
2,114,932
2,077,570
2,016,141
Less:
Allowance for loan losses
20,443
21,332
21,405
21,610
21,202
Deferred loan costs, net
(6,623
)
(6,377
)
(6,254
)
(5,483
)
(4,938
)
Total
13,820
14,955
15,151
16,127
16,264
Total loans, net
2,176,842
2,148,942
2,099,781
2,061,443
1,999,877
Loans held for sale, net
91,472
95,235
107,701
79,292
83,752
Total loans
$
2,268,314
$
2,244,177
$
2,207,482
$
2,140,735
$
2,083,629
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposit Portfolio Composition
Checking accounts
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
146,977
$
140,722
$
138,812
$
140,740
$
170,478
Non-interest bearing checking accounts
394,208
383,535
383,082
376,904
354,970
Total checking accounts
541,185
524,257
521,894
517,644
525,448
Savings accounts
298,087
300,007
306,283
308,025
301,716
Money market accounts
466,167
489,668
502,560
483,840
424,234
Total non-time deposits
1,305,439
1,313,932
1,330,737
1,309,509
1,251,398
Certificates of deposit
616,826
622,807
615,388
595,657
548,865
Total customer deposits
1,922,265
1,936,739
1,946,125
1,905,166
1,800,263
Brokered deposits
290,955
415,737
189,220
161,812
156,476
Total certificates of deposit
907,781
1,038,544
804,608
757,469
705,341
Total deposits
$
2,213,220
$
2,352,476
$
2,135,345
$
2,066,978
$
1,956,739
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance For Loan Losses
Beginning balance
$
21,332
$
21,405
$
21,610
$
21,202
$
20,555
Provision
178
251
(138
)
407
1,215
Net (chargeoffs) recoveries
(1,067
)
(324
)
(67
)
1
(568
)
Ending balance
$
20,443
$
21,332
$
21,405
$
21,610
$
21,202
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
(99
)
$
4
$
9
$
6
$
(126
)
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
38
12
29
40
23
Land
—
150
—
—
—
Construction
—
11
10
7
—
Commercial and industrial
(765
)
(275
)
(72
)
104
(90
)
Total
(826
)
(98
)
(24
)
157
(193
)
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
(131
)
(141
)
(14
)
(66
)
(257
)
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total
(131
)
(141
)
(14
)
(66
)
(257
)
Consumer loans
Consumer
(110
)
(85
)
(29
)
(90
)
(118
)
Total
(110
)
(85
)
(29
)
(90
)
(118
)
Total net chargeoffs
$
(1,067
)
$
(324
)
$
(67
)
$
1
$
(568
)
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Loans
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
171
$
275
$
275
$
275
$
275
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
13
1,101
1,111
1,206
1,218
Land
—
—
—
9
9
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
531
1,489
1,475
1,459
1,505
Total
715
2,865
2,861
2,949
3,007
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
4,170
4,426
6,146
7,045
6,076
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total
4,170
4,426
6,146
7,045
6,076
Consumer loans
Consumer
1,654
1,770
1,783
2,180
2,620
Total
1,654
1,770
1,783
2,180
2,620
Total nonperforming loans
$
6,539
$
9,061
$
10,790
$
12,174
$
11,703
Total Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets
Past due 90 days and on nonaccrual status
$
5,732
$
8,200
$
8,395
$
8,326
$
8,620
Past due 90 days and still accruing
18
—
—
—
—
Past due 90 days
5,750
8,200
8,395
8,326
8,620
Past due less than 90 days and on nonaccrual
789
861
2,395
3,848
3,083
Total nonperforming loans
6,539
9,061
10,790
12,174
11,703
Other real estate owned
1,049
907
802
1,030
1,047
Other classified assets
—
—
4,050
4,050
4,050
Repossessed assets
39
—
75
263
206
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,627
$
9,968
$
15,717
$
17,517
$
17,006
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Average Shareholders' Equity to Average
Tangible Equity:
At or for the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average shareholders equity
$
314,464
$
311,058
$
303,733
$
299,284
$
295,506
Average intangible assets
24,123
24,144
24,063
24,175
23,563
Average tangible equity
$
290,341
$
286,914
$
279,670
$
275,109
$
271,943
Net income
$
9,551
$
9,529
$
9,541
$
8,556
$
4,502
Return on tangible equity
13.16
%
13.28
%
13.65
%
12.44
%
6.62
%
Reconciliation of Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income to
Net Interest Income:
For the quarters ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
30,170
$
27,690
$
26,661
$
26,050
$
24,849
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
111
84
90
97
221
Fully taxable equivalent interest income
30,281
27,774
26,751
26,147
25,070
Interest expense
6,676
6,067
5,366
4,517
3,969
Fully taxable net interest income
$
23,605
$
21,707
$
21,385
$
21,630
$
21,101
Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin without Resolution of
Acquired Loan:
For the three
For the twelve
months ended
months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Fully taxable net interest income
$
23,605
$
88,327
Resolution of acquired loan
1,050
1,050
Fully taxable net interest income, without purchase accounting
adjustments
$
22,555
$
87,277
Average interest earning assets
$
2,638,789
$
2,574,321
Net interest margin excluding accretion amortization of purchase
accounting adjustments
3.42
%
3.39
%
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio to Efficiency Ratio Inclusive
of Termination Costs:
For the three
For the twelve
months ended
months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest Expense
$
17,178
$
65,079
Intangible asset amortization
(128
)
(501
)
17,050
64,578
Net interest income
$
23,605
$
88,327
Noninterest income
5,585
23,402
G/L Securities
192
(42
)
Loss on REO
24
260
29,406
111,947
Efficiency ratio including termination cost
57.98
%
57.69
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Tangible book value, per share is defined at shareholders equity
minus intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.