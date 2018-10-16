United Community Financial : UCFC Announces Strong Earnings for the Third Quarter and a Dividend of $0.07 Per Common Share
0
10/16/2018 | 10:11pm CEST
United Community Financial Corp. (Company) (NASDAQ: UCFC), parent
company of Home Savings Bank (Home Savings), announced today net income
of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.190, a
25.8% improvement over the $0.151 per common share reported for the
quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Third quarter 2018 highlights:
Total loans, net growth of 10.3% over the last twelve months, and 2.3%
on a linked quarter basis
Monthly average customer deposit growth of 9.6% over the last twelve
months
Total revenue up by 2.3% on a linked quarter basis
Efficiency Ratio of 57.3%
ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 12.25% and ROTE of 13.28%
Dividend of $0.07 per common share declared
Gary M. Small, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
commented, “Home Savings’ strong quarterly performance reflected the
continued favorable economic and business environment experienced in
each of the markets we serve. We delivered excellent loan and solid
revenue growth creating positive operating leverage for the
organization…a winning formula. While the interest rate environment and
trade/tariff issues create uncertainty, I believe our balanced business
approach and the strength of our client base will serve us very well in
the future.”
Strong Loan and Deposit Growth
Total loans, net grew $201.2 million, or 10.3%, during the previous
twelve months ended September 30, 2018, and $49.2 million, or 2.3%
compared to the previous quarter. At September 30, 2018, total net loans
aggregated $2.15 billion.
Home Savings has produced excellent results within all lending
categories. The increase in total loans for the period was driven by an
increase in commercial loans, which grew $140.7 million, or 17.8%, over
the last twelve months and $31.0 million, or 3.4%, versus June 30, 2018.
Mortgage loans increased $40.1 million, or 4.4%, over the previous
twelve months and increased $19.8 million, or 2.1%, during the past
three months. Consumer loans increased $19.4 million, or 7.4%, since
September 30, 2017 and remained consistent with the prior quarter.
Monthly average customer deposits (which exclude brokered certificates
of deposit) increased 9.6% from September 30, 2017 and remained
consistent on a linked quarter basis. Average customer deposit growth in
the third quarter was muted by seasonality associated with one large,
public fund deposit. This relationship historically experiences a high
point in the deposit level during the second quarter with decreasing
balances through the end of the calendar year. The growth in average
customer deposits was driven by increases in non-interest bearing
accounts of 13.6% over the past twelve months and an increase of 2.4%
over the past three months. Average business deposits continue to rise,
increasing 21.9% over the past twelve months and 6.2% over the past
three months.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended September
30, 2018 compared to 3.36% for the previous quarter. This change is the
result of several factors. First, the slowing of the recognition of loan
and deposit marks from the 2017 acquisition accounted for one basis
point of the decline. Also, the continued flattening of the yield curve
during the third quarter put pressure on spreads. Finally, short-term
LIBOR rates did not move in advance of the Federal Reserve Bank
increasing rates at the end of September, as has occurred previously,
resulting in lower loan yields than expected. The Company expects the
delayed increase seen in LIBOR to favorably impact net interest margin
during the fourth quarter. Adjustments made during the quarter resulted
in a positive margin trend within the period.
Excluding the impact of purchase accounting yield adjustments, the net
interest margin would have been 3.27%, or six basis points lower than
the 3.33% reported, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans Ratio Continued to Decrease during
the Third Quarter
Asset quality remained very strong during the third quarter. The
Company’s level of nonperforming loans and classified assets all
improved during the quarter. Net chargeoffs for the quarter were 6.1
basis points of average loans. Additionally, over the past three months,
the ratio of the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming
loans has increased from 198.4% to 235.43% at September 30, 2018.
Nonperforming loans to total loans, net at September 30, 2018 declined
to 0.42%. Nonperforming assets declined $5.7 million to 0.36% of total
assets.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $251,000 for the
third quarter of 2018, which was up $389,000 in comparison to the
previous quarter. Loan growth offset by continued asset quality
improvements and an improved credit environment has impacted the
provision level. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s allowance for
loan losses to total loans was 0.98%, versus 1.01% at June 30, 2018.
Loans acquired through the acquisition during the first quarter of 2017
were recorded at fair value. When combining the remaining fair value
adjustment of $2.6 million and the Company’s allowance, the combined
coverage as a percentage of total loans is 1.10%.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased 5.0% or $294,000 to $6.1 million on a
linked quarter basis. During this same time period, the Company did see
an increase of 16.9% in mortgage banking income. Additionally a 6.2%
increase in agency income, a 13.0% increase in brokerage income, a 7.3%
increase in deposit related fees and finally, a 2.1% increase in trust
fees offset a 15% seasonal decrease in card fees. As experienced
industry-wide, market conditions continue to impact the margin on
salable loans. Also impacting the comparison negatively was the fact no
security gains were recognized in the third quarter 2018.
At the end of the third quarter, trust assets under management and
advisory totaled $775 million.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2018
compared to $15.5 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of
$308,000, or 2.0%. This increase is reflective of digital banking
expansion and additional incentive compensation resulting from increased
loan production. The Company’s efficiency ratio remains consistent at
57.3%, compared to the prior quarter.
Effective Tax Rate
The Company’s effective tax rate on an FTE basis for the three months
ended September 30, 2018 was 19.5% compared to 30.3% for the three
months ended September 30, 2017. The decline was due to the enactment of
tax legislation at the end of the year.
Dividend to be Paid
On October 16, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.07 per common share payable November 9, 2018 to
shareholders of record October 26, 2018.
Conference Call
United Community Financial Corp. will host an earnings conference call
on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to provide an overview
of the Company's third quarter 2018 results and highlights. The
conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-272-7661 ten minutes
prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the United
Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) call. Additionally, a live webcast may
be accessed from the Company’s website ir.ucfconline.com.
Click on 3rd Quarter 2018 Conference Call on our corporate
profile page to join the webcast.
United Community Financial Corp.
Home Savings is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and operates
retail banking offices and loan production centers in Ohio, western
Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Additional information on the Company,
Home Savings and James & Sons Insurance may be found on the Company’s
web site: ir.ucfconline.com.
When used in this press release, the words or phrases “believes,”
“will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is
anticipated,” “estimate,” “project”, “will have”, “can expect” or
similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.Such statements are subject to certain risks
and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the
Company’s market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies,
fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market
area and competition that could cause actual results to differ
materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or
projected.The Company cautions readers not to place undue
reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
the date made.The Company advises readers that the factors
listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could
cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ
materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to
future periods in any current statements.
The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any
obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be
made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and deposits with banks
$
31,042
$
34,365
-9.7
%
Federal funds sold
23,223
12,515
85.6
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
54,265
46,880
15.8
%
Securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
242,106
270,561
-10.5
%
Held to maturity (fair value of $74,812 and $82,126, respectively)
78,700
82,911
-5.1
%
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
—
211
-100.0
%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
95,235
83,541
14.0
%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,332 and $21,202
2,148,942
1,999,877
7.5
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
19,144
19,324
-0.9
%
Premises and equipment, net
21,449
22,094
-2.9
%
Accrued interest receivable
8,551
8,190
4.4
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets
907
1,253
-27.6
%
Goodwill
20,221
20,221
0.0
%
Core deposit intangible
1,686
1,934
-12.8
%
Customer list intangible
2,259
2,060
9.7
%
Cash surrender value of life insurance
63,789
62,488
2.1
%
Other assets
31,929
28,360
12.6
%
Total assets
$
2,789,183
$
2,649,905
5.3
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing
$
1,553,204
$
1,445,293
7.5
%
Noninterest bearing
383,535
354,970
8.0
%
Customer deposits
1,936,739
1,800,263
7.6
%
Brokered deposits
415,737
156,476
165.7
%
Total deposits
2,352,476
1,956,739
20.2
%
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long-term advances
49,025
48,536
1.0
%
Short-term advances
46,000
308,000
-85.1
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
95,025
356,536
-73.3
%
Repurchase agreements and other
238
197
20.8
%
Total borrowed funds
95,263
356,733
-73.3
%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
16,494
25,038
-34.1
%
Accrued interest payable
1,177
1,097
7.3
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
17,730
16,033
10.6
%
Total liabilities
2,483,140
2,355,640
5.4
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock-no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and no
shares outstanding
—
—
0.0
%
Common stock-no par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 54,138,910
shares
issued and 49,922,514 and 49,800,126 shares, respectively,
outstanding
177,412
177,458
0.0
%
Retained earnings
186,000
167,852
10.8
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,783
)
(18,685
)
38.0
%
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,216,396 and 4,338,784 shares, respectively
(31,586
)
(32,360
)
-2.4
%
Total shareholders’ equity
306,043
294,265
4.0
%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,789,183
$
2,649,905
5.3
%
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
Variance
F/(U)
2018
2017
Variance
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans
$
24,031
$
20,697
$
3,334
16.1
%
$
70,065
$
58,266
$
11,799
20.3
%
Loans held for sale
1,264
882
382
43.3
%
3,134
2,415
719
29.8
%
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable
333
416
(83
)
-20.0
%
1,077
1,252
(175
)
-14.0
%
Available for sale, taxable
1,176
1,276
(100
)
-7.8
%
3,584
4,357
(773
)
-17.7
%
Held to maturity, nontaxable
69
49
20
40.8
%
181
163
18
11.0
%
Held to maturity, taxable
374
424
(50
)
-11.8
%
1,194
1,343
(149
)
-11.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
289
253
36
14.2
%
843
694
149
21.5
%
Other interest earning assets
154
51
103
202.0
%
323
171
152
88.9
%
Total interest income
27,690
24,048
3,642
15.1
%
80,401
68,661
11,740
17.1
%
Interest expense
Deposits
5,044
2,226
(2,818
)
-126.6
%
11,931
5,834
(6,097
)
-104.5
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,023
1,315
292
22.2
%
4,019
3,334
(685
)
-20.5
%
Repurchase agreements and other
—
4
4
100.0
%
—
20
20
100.0
%
Total interest expense
6,067
3,545
(2,522
)
-71.1
%
15,950
9,188
(6,762
)
-73.6
%
Net interest income
21,623
20,503
1,120
5.5
%
64,451
59,473
4,978
8.4
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
84
224
(140
)
-62.5
%
271
690
(419
)
-60.7
%
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
21,707
20,727
980
4.7
%
64,722
60,163
4,559
7.6
%
Provision for loan losses
251
721
470
65.2
%
520
3,038
2,518
82.9
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)
21,456
20,006
1,450
7.2
%
64,202
57,125
7,077
12.4
%
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income
545
509
36
7.1
%
1,635
1,454
181
12.4
%
Brokerage income
339
271
68
25.1
%
911
894
17
1.9
%
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees
1,494
1,499
(5
)
-0.3
%
4,186
4,200
(14
)
-0.3
%
Mortgage servicing fees
821
760
61
8.0
%
2,446
2,225
221
9.9
%
Mortgage servicing rights valuation
(6
)
(10
)
4
-40.0
%
(17
)
(15
)
2
-13.3
%
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
(477
)
(491
)
14
-2.9
%
(1,519
)
(1,426
)
93
-6.5
%
Other service fees
26
21
5
23.8
%
125
83
42
50.6
%
Net gains (losses):
Securities available for sale
—
236
(236
)
-100.0
%
233
566
(333
)
-58.8
%
Mortgage banking income
1,409
1,688
(279
)
-16.5
%
3,972
5,128
(1,156
)
-22.5
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net
(45
)
(73
)
28
-38.4
%
(236
)
(143
)
93
-65.0
%
Debit/credit card fees
1,000
971
29
3.0
%
3,126
3,220
(94
)
-2.9
%
Trust fee income
483
449
34
7.6
%
1,425
1,151
274
23.8
%
Other income
557
475
82
17.3
%
1,530
1,442
88
6.1
%
Total non-interest income
6,146
6,305
(159
)
-2.5
%
17,817
18,779
(962
)
-5.1
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,107
8,736
(371
)
-4.2
%
28,042
26,460
(1,582
)
-6.0
%
Occupancy
1,094
1,013
(81
)
-8.0
%
3,144
2,920
(224
)
-7.7
%
Equipment and data processing
2,032
2,303
271
11.8
%
6,558
6,688
130
1.9
%
Financial institutions tax
495
348
(147
)
-42.2
%
1,486
1,348
(138
)
-10.2
%
Advertising
340
285
(55
)
-19.3
%
865
674
(191
)
-28.3
%
Amortization of intangible assets
128
113
(15
)
-13.3
%
373
308
(65
)
-21.1
%
FDIC insurance premiums
294
301
7
2.3
%
872
829
(43
)
-5.2
%
Other insurance premiums
85
115
30
26.1
%
303
336
33
9.8
%
Professional fees:
Legal fees
356
156
(200
)
-128.2
%
802
569
(233
)
-40.9
%
Other professional fees
651
666
15
2.3
%
1,541
1,606
65
4.0
%
Supervisory fees
34
—
(34
)
0.0
%
118
—
(118
)
-100.0
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses
25
33
8
24.2
%
95
118
23
19.5
%
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
0.0
%
—
4,962
4,962
100.0
%
Other expenses
1,131
1,395
264
18.9
%
3,703
4,112
409
9.9
%
Total non-interest expenses
15,772
15,464
(308
)
-2.0
%
47,902
50,930
3,028
5.9
%
Income before income taxes
11,830
10,847
983
9.1
%
34,117
24,974
9,143
36.6
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
84
224
140
62.5
%
271
690
419
60.7
%
Income tax expense
2,217
3,067
850
27.7
%
6,220
7,001
781
11.2
%
Net income
$
9,529
$
7,556
$
1,973
26.1
%
$
27,626
$
17,283
$
10,343
59.8
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.191
$
0.152
$
0.039
25.7
%
$
0.554
$
0.350
$
0.204
58.3
%
Diluted
0.190
0.151
0.039
25.8
%
0.551
0.347
0.204
58.8
%
(1)
Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable
equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure
is the preferred industry measurement for this item.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
Variance
F/(U)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans
$
24,031
$
23,275
$
756
3.2
%
Loans held for sale
1,264
1,012
252
24.9
%
Securities:
Available for sale, nontaxable
333
356
(23
)
-6.5
%
Available for sale, taxable
1,176
1,193
(17
)
-1.4
%
Held to maturity, nontaxable
69
61
8
13.1
%
Held to maturity, taxable
374
398
(24
)
-6.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
289
274
15
5.5
%
Other interest earning assets
154
92
62
67.4
%
Total interest income
27,690
26,661
1,029
3.9
%
Interest expense
Deposits
5,044
3,790
(1,254
)
-33.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,023
1,576
553
35.1
%
Repurchase agreements and other
—
—
—
0.0
%
Total interest expense
6,067
5,366
(701
)
-13.1
%
Net interest income
21,623
21,295
328
1.5
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
84
90
(6
)
-6.7
%
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
21,707
21,385
322
1.5
%
Provision for loan losses
251
(138
)
(389
)
281.9
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE)
21,456
21,523
(67
)
-0.3
%
Non-interest income
Insurance agency income
545
513
32
6.2
%
Brokerage income
339
300
39
13.0
%
Service fees and other charges:
Deposit related fees
1,494
1,392
102
7.3
%
Mortgage servicing fees
821
813
8
1.0
%
Mortgage servicing rights valuation
(6
)
(20
)
14
-70.0
%
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
(477
)
(542
)
65
-12.0
%
Other service fees
26
61
(35
)
-57.4
%
Net gains (losses):
Securities available for sale
—
94
(94
)
-100.0
%
Mortgage banking income
1,409
1,205
204
16.9
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net
(45
)
(113
)
68
-60.2
%
Debit/credit card fees
1,000
1,177
(177
)
-15.0
%
Trust fee income
483
473
10
2.1
%
Other income
557
499
58
11.6
%
Total non-interest income
6,146
5,852
294
5.0
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,107
8,937
(170
)
-1.9
%
Occupancy
1,094
950
(144
)
-15.2
%
Equipment and data processing
2,032
2,372
340
14.3
%
Financial institutions tax
495
495
—
0.0
%
Advertising
340
290
(50
)
-17.2
%
Amortization of intangible assets
128
132
4
3.0
%
FDIC insurance premiums
294
288
(6
)
-2.1
%
Other insurance premiums
85
109
24
22.0
%
Professional fees:
Legal fees
356
147
(209
)
-142.2
%
Other professional fees
651
499
(152
)
-30.5
%
Supervisory fees
34
42
8
0.0
%
Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses
25
34
9
26.5
%
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
0.0
%
Other expenses
1,131
1,235
104
8.4
%
Total non-interest expenses
15,772
15,530
(242
)
-1.6
%
Income before income taxes
11,830
11,845
(15
)
-0.1
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
84
90
6
6.7
%
Income tax expense
2,217
2,214
(3
)
-0.1
%
Net income
$
9,529
$
9,541
$
(12
)
-0.1
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.191
$
0.191
$
-
0.0
%
Diluted
0.190
0.190
-
0.0
%
(1)
Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable
equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure
is the preferred industry measurement for this item.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
outstanding
earned/
Yield/
balance
paid
rate
balance
paid
rate
balance
paid
rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Net loans (1)
$
2,115,227
$
24,031
4.54
%
$
2,075,307
$
23,275
4.49
%
$
1,906,786
$
20,699
4.34
%
Loans held for sale
111,295
1,264
4.51
%
91,836
1,012
4.42
%
88,854
882
3.97
%
Total loans, net
2,226,522
25,295
4.54
%
2,167,143
24,287
4.48
%
1,995,640
21,581
4.33
%
Securities:
Available for sale-taxable
204,924
1,176
2.30
%
207,908
1,193
2.30
%
224,927
1,276
2.27
%
Available for sale-nontaxable (2)
48,370
400
3.31
%
50,710
429
3.38
%
59,057
611
4.14
%
Held to maturity-taxable
67,979
374
2.20
%
70,406
398
2.26
%
77,947
424
2.18
%
Held to maturity-nontaxable (2)
12,215
86
2.82
%
11,265
78
2.77
%
9,239
76
3.29
%
Total securities
333,488
2,036
2.44
%
340,289
2,098
2.47
%
371,170
2,387
2.57
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
19,160
289
6.03
%
19,324
274
5.67
%
19,324
253
5.24
%
Other interest earning assets
30,140
154
2.03
%
23,831
92
1.55
%
18,881
51
1.08
%
Total interest earning assets
2,609,310
27,774
4.26
%
2,550,587
26,751
4.20
%
2,405,015
24,272
4.04
%
Non-interest earning assets
177,553
174,270
185,773
Total assets
$
2,786,863
$
2,724,857
$
2,590,788
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Checking accounts
$
635,705
1,026
0.64
%
$
638,910
948
0.60
%
$
591,982
468
0.32
%
Savings accounts
303,247
27
0.04
%
307,250
26
0.03
%
308,829
28
0.04
%
Certificates of deposit
Customer certificates of deposit
618,545
2,457
1.58
%
608,079
2,143
1.41
%
526,697
1,333
1.01
%
Brokered certificates of deposit
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,400
673
1.64
%
135,956
397
1.17
%
Total certificates of deposit
945,665
3,991
1.67
%
772,479
2,816
1.46
%
662,653
1,730
1.04
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,884,617
5,044
1.06
%
1,718,639
3,790
0.88
%
1,563,464
2,226
0.57
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long-term advances
48,976
413
3.35
%
48,799
493
4.05
%
48,212
388
3.22
%
Short-term advances
120,880
610
2.00
%
236,747
1,083
1.83
%
310,152
927
1.20
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
169,856
1,023
2.39
%
285,546
1,576
2.21
%
358,364
1,315
1.47
%
Repurchase agreements and other
213
—
0.00
%
195
—
0.00
%
6,483
4
0.25
%
Total borrowed funds
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
285,741
1,576
2.21
%
364,847
1,319
1.45
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
2,054,686
6,067
1.17
%
$
2,004,380
5,366
1.07
%
$
1,928,311
3,545
0.74
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Total noninterest bearing deposits
382,044
376,905
337,067
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
39,075
39,839
35,576
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
421,119
416,744
372,643
Total liabilities
$
2,475,805
$
2,421,124
$
2,300,954
Shareholders’ equity
311,058
303,733
289,834
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,786,863
$
2,724,857
$
2,590,788
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
21,707
3.09
%
$
21,385
3.12
%
$
20,727
3.30
%
Net interest margin
3.33
%
3.36
%
3.45
%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing
liabilities
126.99
%
127.25
%
124.72
%
Interest bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$
635,705
$
1,026
0.64
%
$
638,910
$
948
0.60
%
$
591,982
$
468
0.32
%
Savings accounts
303,247
27
0.04
%
307,250
26
0.03
%
308,829
28
0.04
%
Customer certificates of deposit
618,545
2,457
1.58
%
608,079
2,143
1.41
%
526,697
1,333
1.01
%
Total interest bearing customer deposits
1,557,497
3,510
0.90
%
1,554,239
3,117
0.80
%
1,427,508
1,829
0.51
%
Brokered certificates of deposit
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,400
673
1.64
%
135,956
397
1.17
%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,884,617
5,044
1.06
%
1,718,639
3,790
0.88
%
1,563,464
2,226
0.57
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
382,044
—
0.00
%
376,905
—
0.00
%
337,067
—
0.00
%
Total average deposits and cost of deposits
$
2,266,661
$
5,044
0.89
%
$
2,095,544
$
3,790
0.72
%
$
1,900,531
$
2,226
0.47
%
Other interest bearing liabilities
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Long term advances
$
48,976
$
413
3.35
%
$
48,799
$
493
4.05
%
$
48,212
$
388
3.22
%
Short term advances
120,880
610
2.00
%
236,747
1,083
1.83
%
310,152
927
1.20
%
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances
169,856
1,023
2.39
%
285,546
1,576
2.21
%
358,364
1,315
1.47
%
Repurchase agreements and other
213
—
0.00
%
195
—
0.00
%
6,483
4
0.25
%
Total borrowed funds
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
285,741
1,576
2.21
%
364,847
1,319
1.45
%
Total average deposits and other interest bearing liabilities and
total cost of funds
$
2,436,730
$
6,067
1.00
%
$
2,381,285
$
5,366
0.90
%
$
2,265,378
$
3,545
0.63
%
Customer deposits interest bearing and noninterest bearing
$
1,939,541
$
3,510
0.72
%
$
1,931,144
$
3,117
0.65
%
$
1,764,575
$
1,829
0.41
%
Brokered deposits
327,120
1,534
1.86
%
164,400
673
1.64
%
135,956
397
1.17
%
Total borrowings
170,069
1,023
2.39
%
285,741
1,576
2.21
%
364,847
1,319
1.45
%
Cost of funds
2,436,730
6,067
1.00
%
2,381,285
5,366
0.90
%
2,265,378
3,545
0.63
%
(1)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance at a yield of
0%.
(2)
Yields are on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Financial Data
Total assets
$
2,789,183
$
2,770,558
$
2,690,707
$
2,649,905
$
2,602,365
Total loans, net
2,148,942
2,099,781
2,061,443
1,999,877
1,947,695
Total securities
320,806
328,924
338,593
353,472
360,371
Total deposits
2,352,476
2,135,345
2,066,978
1,956,739
1,938,699
Average interest-bearing deposits
1,884,617
1,718,639
1,644,165
1,598,922
1,563,464
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
382,044
376,905
375,142
355,225
337,067
Total shareholders' equity
306,043
301,484
296,195
294,265
291,851
Net interest income
21,623
21,295
21,533
20,880
20,503
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
21,707
21,385
21,630
21,101
20,727
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
251
(138
)
407
1,215
721
Noninterest income
6,146
5,852
5,819
6,460
6,305
Noninterest expense
15,772
15,530
16,600
17,329
15,464
Income tax expense
2,217
2,214
1,789
4,294
3,067
Net income
9,529
9,541
8,556
4,502
7,556
Share Data
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.191
$
0.191
$
0.172
$
0.090
$
0.152
Diluted earnings per common share
0.190
0.190
0.171
0.090
0.151
Book value per common share
6.13
6.04
5.94
5.90
5.87
Tangible book value per common share
5.65
5.56
5.45
5.41
5.38
Market value per common share
9.67
10.99
9.86
9.13
9.60
Common shares outstanding at end of period
49,923
49,904
49,882
49,800
49,758
Weighted average shares outstanding--basic
49,683
49,694
49,611
49,497
49,460
Weighted average shares outstanding--diluted
49,947
49,944
49,885
49,827
49,851
Key Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) (2)
1.37
%
1.40
%
1.28
%
0.68
%
1.17
%
Return on average equity (ROE)(3)
12.25
%
12.56
%
11.44
%
6.09
%
10.43
%
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)(4)
13.28
%
13.65
%
12.44
%
6.62
%
11.35
%
Net interest margin
3.33
%
3.36
%
3.47
%
3.43
%
3.45
%
Efficiency ratio
57.30
%
57.75
%
60.20
%
63.73
%
57.13
%
Nonperforming loans to net loans, end of period
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.59
%
0.59
%
0.62
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets, end of period
0.36
%
0.57
%
0.65
%
0.64
%
0.75
%
Allowance for loan loss as a percent of loans, end of period
0.98
%
1.01
%
1.04
%
1.05
%
1.04
%
Delinquent loans to total net loans, end of period
0.69
%
0.67
%
0.81
%
0.86
%
0.89
%
(1)
Net interest income is presented on a fully taxable equivalent
(FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the
preferred industry measurement for this item
(2)
Net income divided by average total assets
(3)
Net income divided by average total equity
(4)
Net income divided by average total equity, minus average
intangible assets
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio Composition
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
139,938
$
141,004
$
137,836
$
120,480
$
126,977
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
408,938
396,624
384,533
381,611
366,747
Land
16,129
16,887
15,452
15,162
13,666
Construction
132,961
127,691
134,181
116,863
108,105
Commercial and industrial
233,801
218,611
201,132
188,500
175,581
Total
931,767
900,817
873,134
822,616
791,076
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
909,626
888,583
882,873
870,939
851,863
Construction
39,396
40,623
42,453
49,092
57,081
Total
949,022
929,206
925,326
920,031
908,944
Consumer loans
Consumer
283,108
284,909
279,110
273,494
263,692
Total
283,108
284,909
279,110
273,494
263,692
Total loans
2,163,897
2,114,932
2,077,570
2,016,141
1,963,712
Less:
Allowance for loan losses
21,332
21,405
21,610
21,202
20,555
Deferred loan costs, net
(6,377
)
(6,254
)
(5,483
)
(4,938
)
(4,538
)
Total
14,955
15,151
16,127
16,264
16,017
Total loans, net
2,148,942
2,099,781
2,061,443
1,999,877
1,947,695
Loans held for sale, net
95,235
107,701
79,292
83,752
84,545
Total loans
$
2,244,177
$
2,207,482
$
2,140,735
$
2,083,629
$
2,032,240
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposit Portfolio Composition
Checking accounts
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
140,722
$
138,812
$
140,740
$
170,478
$
173,171
Non-interest bearing checking accounts
383,535
383,082
376,904
354,970
343,146
Total checking accounts
524,257
521,894
517,644
525,448
516,317
Savings accounts
300,007
306,283
308,025
301,716
307,169
Money market accounts
489,668
502,560
483,840
424,234
418,294
Total non-time deposits
1,313,932
1,330,737
1,309,509
1,251,398
1,241,780
Certificates of deposit less than or equal to $250,000
977,588
744,770
704,147
651,255
617,839
Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000
60,956
59,838
53,322
54,086
79,080
Total certificates of deposit
1,038,544
804,608
757,469
705,341
696,919
Total deposits
$
2,352,476
$
2,135,345
$
2,066,978
$
1,956,739
$
1,938,699
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance For Loan Losses
Beginning balance
$
21,405
$
21,610
$
21,202
$
20,555
$
19,660
Provision
251
(138
)
407
1,215
721
Net (chargeoffs) recoveries
(324
)
(67
)
1
(568
)
174
Ending balance
$
21,332
$
21,405
$
21,610
$
21,202
$
20,555
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Recoveries (Charge-offs)
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
4
$
9
$
6
$
(126
)
$
(4
)
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
12
29
40
23
39
Land
150
—
—
—
—
Construction
11
10
7
—
—
Commercial and industrial
(275
)
(72
)
104
(90
)
314
Total
(98
)
(24
)
157
(193
)
349
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
(141
)
(14
)
(66
)
(257
)
(291
)
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total
(141
)
(14
)
(66
)
(257
)
(291
)
Consumer loans
Consumer
(85
)
(29
)
(90
)
(118
)
116
Total
(85
)
(29
)
(90
)
(118
)
116
Total net chargeoffs
$
(324
)
$
(67
)
$
1
$
(568
)
$
174
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Loans
Commercial loans
Multi-family
$
275
$
275
$
275
$
275
$
402
Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate
1,101
1,111
1,206
1,218
1,234
Land
—
—
9
9
9
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
1,489
1,475
1,459
1,505
234
Total
2,865
2,861
2,949
3,007
1,879
Residential mortgage loans
Real estate
4,426
6,146
7,045
6,076
6,627
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total
4,426
6,146
7,045
6,076
6,627
Consumer loans
Consumer
1,770
1,783
2,180
2,620
2,332
Total
1,770
1,783
2,180
2,620
2,332
Total nonperforming loans
$
9,061
$
10,790
$
12,174
$
11,703
$
10,838
Total Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets
Past due 90 days and on nonaccrual status
$
8,200
$
8,395
$
8,326
$
8,620
$
7,634
Past due 90 days and still accruing
—
—
—
—
8
Past due 90 days
8,200
8,395
8,326
8,620
7,642
Past due less than 90 days and on nonaccrual
861
2,395
3,848
3,083
3,196
Total nonperforming loans
9,061
10,790
12,174
11,703
10,838
Other real estate owned
907
802
1,030
1,047
1,133
Other classified assets
—
4,050
4,050
4,050
6,384
Repossessed assets
—
75
263
206
10
Total nonperforming assets
$
9,968
$
15,717
$
17,517
$
17,006
$
18,365
UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP.
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Average Shareholders' Equity to Average
Tangible Equity:
At or for the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average shareholders equity
$
311,058
$
303,733
$
299,284
$
295,506
$
295,506
Average intangible assets
24,144
24,063
24,175
23,563
23,642
Average tangible equity
$
286,914
$
279,670
$
275,109
$
271,943
$
271,864
Net income
$
9,529
$
9,541
$
8,556
$
4,502
$
7,556
Return on tangible equity
13.28
%
13.65
%
12.44
%
6.62
%
11.12
%
Reconciliation of Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income to
Net Interest Income:
For the quarters ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
27,690
$
26,661
$
26,050
$
24,849
$
24,048
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
84
90
97
221
224
Fully taxable equivalent interest income
27,774
26,751
26,147
25,070
24,272
Interest expense
6,067
5,366
4,517
3,969
3,545
Fully taxable net interest income
$
21,707
$
21,385
$
21,630
$
21,101
$
20,727
Reconciliation of Coverage Ratio to Coverage Ratio with Fair
Value Adjustments Included with Allowance for Loan Losses:
September 30,
2018
(Dollars in
thousands)
Allowance for loan losses
$
21,332
Fair value adjustments
2,644
23,976
Loans, net
$
2,148,942
Add: Allowance for loan losses and fair value adjustment
23,976
Gross loans
$
2,172,918
Coverage ratio with the Fair Value adjustments included in
Allowance for loan losses
1.10
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Tangible book value, per share is defined at shareholders equity
minus intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.