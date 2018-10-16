United Community Financial : UCFC Announces Strong Earnings for the Third Quarter and a Dividend of $0.07 Per Common Share

United Community Financial Corp. (Company) (NASDAQ: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank (Home Savings), announced today net income of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.190, a 25.8% improvement over the $0.151 per common share reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third quarter 2018 highlights:

Total loans, net growth of 10.3% over the last twelve months, and 2.3% on a linked quarter basis

Monthly average customer deposit growth of 9.6% over the last twelve months

Total revenue up by 2.3% on a linked quarter basis

Efficiency Ratio of 57.3%

ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 12.25% and ROTE of 13.28%

Dividend of $0.07 per common share declared

Gary M. Small, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “Home Savings’ strong quarterly performance reflected the continued favorable economic and business environment experienced in each of the markets we serve. We delivered excellent loan and solid revenue growth creating positive operating leverage for the organization…a winning formula. While the interest rate environment and trade/tariff issues create uncertainty, I believe our balanced business approach and the strength of our client base will serve us very well in the future.”

Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

Total loans, net grew $201.2 million, or 10.3%, during the previous twelve months ended September 30, 2018, and $49.2 million, or 2.3% compared to the previous quarter. At September 30, 2018, total net loans aggregated $2.15 billion.

Home Savings has produced excellent results within all lending categories. The increase in total loans for the period was driven by an increase in commercial loans, which grew $140.7 million, or 17.8%, over the last twelve months and $31.0 million, or 3.4%, versus June 30, 2018. Mortgage loans increased $40.1 million, or 4.4%, over the previous twelve months and increased $19.8 million, or 2.1%, during the past three months. Consumer loans increased $19.4 million, or 7.4%, since September 30, 2017 and remained consistent with the prior quarter.

Monthly average customer deposits (which exclude brokered certificates of deposit) increased 9.6% from September 30, 2017 and remained consistent on a linked quarter basis. Average customer deposit growth in the third quarter was muted by seasonality associated with one large, public fund deposit. This relationship historically experiences a high point in the deposit level during the second quarter with decreasing balances through the end of the calendar year. The growth in average customer deposits was driven by increases in non-interest bearing accounts of 13.6% over the past twelve months and an increase of 2.4% over the past three months. Average business deposits continue to rise, increasing 21.9% over the past twelve months and 6.2% over the past three months.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.36% for the previous quarter. This change is the result of several factors. First, the slowing of the recognition of loan and deposit marks from the 2017 acquisition accounted for one basis point of the decline. Also, the continued flattening of the yield curve during the third quarter put pressure on spreads. Finally, short-term LIBOR rates did not move in advance of the Federal Reserve Bank increasing rates at the end of September, as has occurred previously, resulting in lower loan yields than expected. The Company expects the delayed increase seen in LIBOR to favorably impact net interest margin during the fourth quarter. Adjustments made during the quarter resulted in a positive margin trend within the period.

Excluding the impact of purchase accounting yield adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 3.27%, or six basis points lower than the 3.33% reported, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans Ratio Continued to Decrease during the Third Quarter

Asset quality remained very strong during the third quarter. The Company’s level of nonperforming loans and classified assets all improved during the quarter. Net chargeoffs for the quarter were 6.1 basis points of average loans. Additionally, over the past three months, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans has increased from 198.4% to 235.43% at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans to total loans, net at September 30, 2018 declined to 0.42%. Nonperforming assets declined $5.7 million to 0.36% of total assets.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $251,000 for the third quarter of 2018, which was up $389,000 in comparison to the previous quarter. Loan growth offset by continued asset quality improvements and an improved credit environment has impacted the provision level. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.98%, versus 1.01% at June 30, 2018.

Loans acquired through the acquisition during the first quarter of 2017 were recorded at fair value. When combining the remaining fair value adjustment of $2.6 million and the Company’s allowance, the combined coverage as a percentage of total loans is 1.10%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased 5.0% or $294,000 to $6.1 million on a linked quarter basis. During this same time period, the Company did see an increase of 16.9% in mortgage banking income. Additionally a 6.2% increase in agency income, a 13.0% increase in brokerage income, a 7.3% increase in deposit related fees and finally, a 2.1% increase in trust fees offset a 15% seasonal decrease in card fees. As experienced industry-wide, market conditions continue to impact the margin on salable loans. Also impacting the comparison negatively was the fact no security gains were recognized in the third quarter 2018.

At the end of the third quarter, trust assets under management and advisory totaled $775 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $15.5 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of $308,000, or 2.0%. This increase is reflective of digital banking expansion and additional incentive compensation resulting from increased loan production. The Company’s efficiency ratio remains consistent at 57.3%, compared to the prior quarter.

Effective Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate on an FTE basis for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 19.5% compared to 30.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decline was due to the enactment of tax legislation at the end of the year.

Dividend to be Paid

On October 16, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable November 9, 2018 to shareholders of record October 26, 2018.

United Community Financial Corp.

Home Savings is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and operates retail banking offices and loan production centers in Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Additional information on the Company, Home Savings and James & Sons Insurance may be found on the Company’s web site: ir.ucfconline.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 F/(U) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and deposits with banks $ 31,042 $ 34,365 -9.7 % Federal funds sold 23,223 12,515 85.6 % Total cash and cash equivalents 54,265 46,880 15.8 % Securities: Available for sale, at fair value 242,106 270,561 -10.5 % Held to maturity (fair value of $74,812 and $82,126, respectively) 78,700 82,911 -5.1 % Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market — 211 -100.0 % Loans held for sale, at fair value 95,235 83,541 14.0 % Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,332 and $21,202 2,148,942 1,999,877 7.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 19,144 19,324 -0.9 % Premises and equipment, net 21,449 22,094 -2.9 % Accrued interest receivable 8,551 8,190 4.4 % Real estate owned and other repossessed assets 907 1,253 -27.6 % Goodwill 20,221 20,221 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 1,686 1,934 -12.8 % Customer list intangible 2,259 2,060 9.7 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 63,789 62,488 2.1 % Other assets 31,929 28,360 12.6 % Total assets $ 2,789,183 $ 2,649,905 5.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing $ 1,553,204 $ 1,445,293 7.5 % Noninterest bearing 383,535 354,970 8.0 % Customer deposits 1,936,739 1,800,263 7.6 % Brokered deposits 415,737 156,476 165.7 % Total deposits 2,352,476 1,956,739 20.2 % Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances Long-term advances 49,025 48,536 1.0 % Short-term advances 46,000 308,000 -85.1 % Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,025 356,536 -73.3 % Repurchase agreements and other 238 197 20.8 % Total borrowed funds 95,263 356,733 -73.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 16,494 25,038 -34.1 % Accrued interest payable 1,177 1,097 7.3 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,730 16,033 10.6 % Total liabilities 2,483,140 2,355,640 5.4 % Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock-no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding — — 0.0 % Common stock-no par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 54,138,910 shares issued and 49,922,514 and 49,800,126 shares, respectively, outstanding 177,412 177,458 0.0 % Retained earnings 186,000 167,852 10.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,783 ) (18,685 ) 38.0 % Treasury stock, at cost, 4,216,396 and 4,338,784 shares, respectively (31,586 ) (32,360 ) -2.4 % Total shareholders’ equity 306,043 294,265 4.0 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,789,183 $ 2,649,905 5.3 %

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Variance F/(U) 2018 2017 Variance F/(U) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans $ 24,031 $ 20,697 $ 3,334 16.1 % $ 70,065 $ 58,266 $ 11,799 20.3 % Loans held for sale 1,264 882 382 43.3 % 3,134 2,415 719 29.8 % Securities: Available for sale, nontaxable 333 416 (83 ) -20.0 % 1,077 1,252 (175 ) -14.0 % Available for sale, taxable 1,176 1,276 (100 ) -7.8 % 3,584 4,357 (773 ) -17.7 % Held to maturity, nontaxable 69 49 20 40.8 % 181 163 18 11.0 % Held to maturity, taxable 374 424 (50 ) -11.8 % 1,194 1,343 (149 ) -11.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 289 253 36 14.2 % 843 694 149 21.5 % Other interest earning assets 154 51 103 202.0 % 323 171 152 88.9 % Total interest income 27,690 24,048 3,642 15.1 % 80,401 68,661 11,740 17.1 % Interest expense Deposits 5,044 2,226 (2,818 ) -126.6 % 11,931 5,834 (6,097 ) -104.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,023 1,315 292 22.2 % 4,019 3,334 (685 ) -20.5 % Repurchase agreements and other — 4 4 100.0 % — 20 20 100.0 % Total interest expense 6,067 3,545 (2,522 ) -71.1 % 15,950 9,188 (6,762 ) -73.6 % Net interest income 21,623 20,503 1,120 5.5 % 64,451 59,473 4,978 8.4 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 84 224 (140 ) -62.5 % 271 690 (419 ) -60.7 % Net interest income (FTE) (1) 21,707 20,727 980 4.7 % 64,722 60,163 4,559 7.6 % Provision for loan losses 251 721 470 65.2 % 520 3,038 2,518 82.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE) 21,456 20,006 1,450 7.2 % 64,202 57,125 7,077 12.4 % Non-interest income Insurance agency income 545 509 36 7.1 % 1,635 1,454 181 12.4 % Brokerage income 339 271 68 25.1 % 911 894 17 1.9 % Service fees and other charges: Deposit related fees 1,494 1,499 (5 ) -0.3 % 4,186 4,200 (14 ) -0.3 % Mortgage servicing fees 821 760 61 8.0 % 2,446 2,225 221 9.9 % Mortgage servicing rights valuation (6 ) (10 ) 4 -40.0 % (17 ) (15 ) 2 -13.3 % Mortgage servicing rights amortization (477 ) (491 ) 14 -2.9 % (1,519 ) (1,426 ) 93 -6.5 % Other service fees 26 21 5 23.8 % 125 83 42 50.6 % Net gains (losses): Securities available for sale — 236 (236 ) -100.0 % 233 566 (333 ) -58.8 % Mortgage banking income 1,409 1,688 (279 ) -16.5 % 3,972 5,128 (1,156 ) -22.5 % Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net (45 ) (73 ) 28 -38.4 % (236 ) (143 ) 93 -65.0 % Debit/credit card fees 1,000 971 29 3.0 % 3,126 3,220 (94 ) -2.9 % Trust fee income 483 449 34 7.6 % 1,425 1,151 274 23.8 % Other income 557 475 82 17.3 % 1,530 1,442 88 6.1 % Total non-interest income 6,146 6,305 (159 ) -2.5 % 17,817 18,779 (962 ) -5.1 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,107 8,736 (371 ) -4.2 % 28,042 26,460 (1,582 ) -6.0 % Occupancy 1,094 1,013 (81 ) -8.0 % 3,144 2,920 (224 ) -7.7 % Equipment and data processing 2,032 2,303 271 11.8 % 6,558 6,688 130 1.9 % Financial institutions tax 495 348 (147 ) -42.2 % 1,486 1,348 (138 ) -10.2 % Advertising 340 285 (55 ) -19.3 % 865 674 (191 ) -28.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 128 113 (15 ) -13.3 % 373 308 (65 ) -21.1 % FDIC insurance premiums 294 301 7 2.3 % 872 829 (43 ) -5.2 % Other insurance premiums 85 115 30 26.1 % 303 336 33 9.8 % Professional fees: Legal fees 356 156 (200 ) -128.2 % 802 569 (233 ) -40.9 % Other professional fees 651 666 15 2.3 % 1,541 1,606 65 4.0 % Supervisory fees 34 — (34 ) 0.0 % 118 — (118 ) -100.0 % Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses 25 33 8 24.2 % 95 118 23 19.5 % Acquisition related expenses — — — 0.0 % — 4,962 4,962 100.0 % Other expenses 1,131 1,395 264 18.9 % 3,703 4,112 409 9.9 % Total non-interest expenses 15,772 15,464 (308 ) -2.0 % 47,902 50,930 3,028 5.9 % Income before income taxes 11,830 10,847 983 9.1 % 34,117 24,974 9,143 36.6 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 84 224 140 62.5 % 271 690 419 60.7 % Income tax expense 2,217 3,067 850 27.7 % 6,220 7,001 781 11.2 % Net income $ 9,529 $ 7,556 $ 1,973 26.1 % $ 27,626 $ 17,283 $ 10,343 59.8 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.191 $ 0.152 $ 0.039 25.7 % $ 0.554 $ 0.350 $ 0.204 58.3 % Diluted 0.190 0.151 0.039 25.8 % 0.551 0.347 0.204 58.8 %

(1) Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item.

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 Variance F/(U) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans $ 24,031 $ 23,275 $ 756 3.2 % Loans held for sale 1,264 1,012 252 24.9 % Securities: Available for sale, nontaxable 333 356 (23 ) -6.5 % Available for sale, taxable 1,176 1,193 (17 ) -1.4 % Held to maturity, nontaxable 69 61 8 13.1 % Held to maturity, taxable 374 398 (24 ) -6.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 289 274 15 5.5 % Other interest earning assets 154 92 62 67.4 % Total interest income 27,690 26,661 1,029 3.9 % Interest expense Deposits 5,044 3,790 (1,254 ) -33.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,023 1,576 553 35.1 % Repurchase agreements and other — — — 0.0 % Total interest expense 6,067 5,366 (701 ) -13.1 % Net interest income 21,623 21,295 328 1.5 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 84 90 (6 ) -6.7 % Net interest income (FTE) (1) 21,707 21,385 322 1.5 % Provision for loan losses 251 (138 ) (389 ) 281.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses (FTE) 21,456 21,523 (67 ) -0.3 % Non-interest income Insurance agency income 545 513 32 6.2 % Brokerage income 339 300 39 13.0 % Service fees and other charges: Deposit related fees 1,494 1,392 102 7.3 % Mortgage servicing fees 821 813 8 1.0 % Mortgage servicing rights valuation (6 ) (20 ) 14 -70.0 % Mortgage servicing rights amortization (477 ) (542 ) 65 -12.0 % Other service fees 26 61 (35 ) -57.4 % Net gains (losses): Securities available for sale — 94 (94 ) -100.0 % Mortgage banking income 1,409 1,205 204 16.9 % Real estate owned and other repossessed assets charges, net (45 ) (113 ) 68 -60.2 % Debit/credit card fees 1,000 1,177 (177 ) -15.0 % Trust fee income 483 473 10 2.1 % Other income 557 499 58 11.6 % Total non-interest income 6,146 5,852 294 5.0 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,107 8,937 (170 ) -1.9 % Occupancy 1,094 950 (144 ) -15.2 % Equipment and data processing 2,032 2,372 340 14.3 % Financial institutions tax 495 495 — 0.0 % Advertising 340 290 (50 ) -17.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 128 132 4 3.0 % FDIC insurance premiums 294 288 (6 ) -2.1 % Other insurance premiums 85 109 24 22.0 % Professional fees: Legal fees 356 147 (209 ) -142.2 % Other professional fees 651 499 (152 ) -30.5 % Supervisory fees 34 42 8 0.0 % Real estate owned and other repossessed asset expenses 25 34 9 26.5 % Acquisition related expenses — — — 0.0 % Other expenses 1,131 1,235 104 8.4 % Total non-interest expenses 15,772 15,530 (242 ) -1.6 % Income before income taxes 11,830 11,845 (15 ) -0.1 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 84 90 6 6.7 % Income tax expense 2,217 2,214 (3 ) -0.1 % Net income $ 9,529 $ 9,541 $ (12 ) -0.1 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.191 $ 0.191 $ - 0.0 % Diluted 0.190 0.190 - 0.0 %

(1) Net interest income is also presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item.

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Interest Average Interest Average Interest outstanding earned/ Yield/ outstanding earned/ Yield/ outstanding earned/ Yield/ balance paid rate balance paid rate balance paid rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Net loans (1) $ 2,115,227 $ 24,031 4.54 % $ 2,075,307 $ 23,275 4.49 % $ 1,906,786 $ 20,699 4.34 % Loans held for sale 111,295 1,264 4.51 % 91,836 1,012 4.42 % 88,854 882 3.97 % Total loans, net 2,226,522 25,295 4.54 % 2,167,143 24,287 4.48 % 1,995,640 21,581 4.33 % Securities: Available for sale-taxable 204,924 1,176 2.30 % 207,908 1,193 2.30 % 224,927 1,276 2.27 % Available for sale-nontaxable (2) 48,370 400 3.31 % 50,710 429 3.38 % 59,057 611 4.14 % Held to maturity-taxable 67,979 374 2.20 % 70,406 398 2.26 % 77,947 424 2.18 % Held to maturity-nontaxable (2) 12,215 86 2.82 % 11,265 78 2.77 % 9,239 76 3.29 % Total securities 333,488 2,036 2.44 % 340,289 2,098 2.47 % 371,170 2,387 2.57 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,160 289 6.03 % 19,324 274 5.67 % 19,324 253 5.24 % Other interest earning assets 30,140 154 2.03 % 23,831 92 1.55 % 18,881 51 1.08 % Total interest earning assets 2,609,310 27,774 4.26 % 2,550,587 26,751 4.20 % 2,405,015 24,272 4.04 % Non-interest earning assets 177,553 174,270 185,773 Total assets $ 2,786,863 $ 2,724,857 $ 2,590,788 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Checking accounts $ 635,705 1,026 0.64 % $ 638,910 948 0.60 % $ 591,982 468 0.32 % Savings accounts 303,247 27 0.04 % 307,250 26 0.03 % 308,829 28 0.04 % Certificates of deposit Customer certificates of deposit 618,545 2,457 1.58 % 608,079 2,143 1.41 % 526,697 1,333 1.01 % Brokered certificates of deposit 327,120 1,534 1.86 % 164,400 673 1.64 % 135,956 397 1.17 % Total certificates of deposit 945,665 3,991 1.67 % 772,479 2,816 1.46 % 662,653 1,730 1.04 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,884,617 5,044 1.06 % 1,718,639 3,790 0.88 % 1,563,464 2,226 0.57 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances Long-term advances 48,976 413 3.35 % 48,799 493 4.05 % 48,212 388 3.22 % Short-term advances 120,880 610 2.00 % 236,747 1,083 1.83 % 310,152 927 1.20 % Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 169,856 1,023 2.39 % 285,546 1,576 2.21 % 358,364 1,315 1.47 % Repurchase agreements and other 213 — 0.00 % 195 — 0.00 % 6,483 4 0.25 % Total borrowed funds 170,069 1,023 2.39 % 285,741 1,576 2.21 % 364,847 1,319 1.45 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 2,054,686 6,067 1.17 % $ 2,004,380 5,366 1.07 % $ 1,928,311 3,545 0.74 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Total noninterest bearing deposits 382,044 376,905 337,067 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 39,075 39,839 35,576 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 421,119 416,744 372,643 Total liabilities $ 2,475,805 $ 2,421,124 $ 2,300,954 Shareholders’ equity 311,058 303,733 289,834 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,786,863 $ 2,724,857 $ 2,590,788 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 21,707 3.09 % $ 21,385 3.12 % $ 20,727 3.30 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.45 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 126.99 % 127.25 % 124.72 % Interest bearing deposits Checking accounts $ 635,705 $ 1,026 0.64 % $ 638,910 $ 948 0.60 % $ 591,982 $ 468 0.32 % Savings accounts 303,247 27 0.04 % 307,250 26 0.03 % 308,829 28 0.04 % Customer certificates of deposit 618,545 2,457 1.58 % 608,079 2,143 1.41 % 526,697 1,333 1.01 % Total interest bearing customer deposits 1,557,497 3,510 0.90 % 1,554,239 3,117 0.80 % 1,427,508 1,829 0.51 % Brokered certificates of deposit 327,120 1,534 1.86 % 164,400 673 1.64 % 135,956 397 1.17 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,884,617 5,044 1.06 % 1,718,639 3,790 0.88 % 1,563,464 2,226 0.57 % Noninterest bearing deposits 382,044 — 0.00 % 376,905 — 0.00 % 337,067 — 0.00 % Total average deposits and cost of deposits $ 2,266,661 $ 5,044 0.89 % $ 2,095,544 $ 3,790 0.72 % $ 1,900,531 $ 2,226 0.47 % Other interest bearing liabilities Federal Home Loan Bank advances Long term advances $ 48,976 $ 413 3.35 % $ 48,799 $ 493 4.05 % $ 48,212 $ 388 3.22 % Short term advances 120,880 610 2.00 % 236,747 1,083 1.83 % 310,152 927 1.20 % Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances 169,856 1,023 2.39 % 285,546 1,576 2.21 % 358,364 1,315 1.47 % Repurchase agreements and other 213 — 0.00 % 195 — 0.00 % 6,483 4 0.25 % Total borrowed funds 170,069 1,023 2.39 % 285,741 1,576 2.21 % 364,847 1,319 1.45 % Total average deposits and other interest bearing liabilities and total cost of funds $ 2,436,730 $ 6,067 1.00 % $ 2,381,285 $ 5,366 0.90 % $ 2,265,378 $ 3,545 0.63 % Customer deposits interest bearing and noninterest bearing $ 1,939,541 $ 3,510 0.72 % $ 1,931,144 $ 3,117 0.65 % $ 1,764,575 $ 1,829 0.41 % Brokered deposits 327,120 1,534 1.86 % 164,400 673 1.64 % 135,956 397 1.17 % Total borrowings 170,069 1,023 2.39 % 285,741 1,576 2.21 % 364,847 1,319 1.45 % Cost of funds 2,436,730 6,067 1.00 % 2,381,285 5,366 0.90 % 2,265,378 3,545 0.63 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance at a yield of 0%. (2) Yields are on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Financial Data Total assets $ 2,789,183 $ 2,770,558 $ 2,690,707 $ 2,649,905 $ 2,602,365 Total loans, net 2,148,942 2,099,781 2,061,443 1,999,877 1,947,695 Total securities 320,806 328,924 338,593 353,472 360,371 Total deposits 2,352,476 2,135,345 2,066,978 1,956,739 1,938,699 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,884,617 1,718,639 1,644,165 1,598,922 1,563,464 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 382,044 376,905 375,142 355,225 337,067 Total shareholders' equity 306,043 301,484 296,195 294,265 291,851 Net interest income 21,623 21,295 21,533 20,880 20,503 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 21,707 21,385 21,630 21,101 20,727 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 251 (138 ) 407 1,215 721 Noninterest income 6,146 5,852 5,819 6,460 6,305 Noninterest expense 15,772 15,530 16,600 17,329 15,464 Income tax expense 2,217 2,214 1,789 4,294 3,067 Net income 9,529 9,541 8,556 4,502 7,556 Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.191 $ 0.191 $ 0.172 $ 0.090 $ 0.152 Diluted earnings per common share 0.190 0.190 0.171 0.090 0.151 Book value per common share 6.13 6.04 5.94 5.90 5.87 Tangible book value per common share 5.65 5.56 5.45 5.41 5.38 Market value per common share 9.67 10.99 9.86 9.13 9.60 Common shares outstanding at end of period 49,923 49,904 49,882 49,800 49,758 Weighted average shares outstanding--basic 49,683 49,694 49,611 49,497 49,460 Weighted average shares outstanding--diluted 49,947 49,944 49,885 49,827 49,851 Key Ratios Return on average assets (ROA) (2) 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 0.68 % 1.17 % Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 12.25 % 12.56 % 11.44 % 6.09 % 10.43 % Return on tangible equity (ROTE)(4) 13.28 % 13.65 % 12.44 % 6.62 % 11.35 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.47 % 3.43 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio 57.30 % 57.75 % 60.20 % 63.73 % 57.13 % Nonperforming loans to net loans, end of period 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, end of period 0.36 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan loss as a percent of loans, end of period 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Delinquent loans to total net loans, end of period 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.89 %

(1) Net interest income is presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item (2) Net income divided by average total assets (3) Net income divided by average total equity (4) Net income divided by average total equity, minus average intangible assets

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio Composition Commercial loans Multi-family $ 139,938 $ 141,004 $ 137,836 $ 120,480 $ 126,977 Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 408,938 396,624 384,533 381,611 366,747 Land 16,129 16,887 15,452 15,162 13,666 Construction 132,961 127,691 134,181 116,863 108,105 Commercial and industrial 233,801 218,611 201,132 188,500 175,581 Total 931,767 900,817 873,134 822,616 791,076 Residential mortgage loans Real estate 909,626 888,583 882,873 870,939 851,863 Construction 39,396 40,623 42,453 49,092 57,081 Total 949,022 929,206 925,326 920,031 908,944 Consumer loans Consumer 283,108 284,909 279,110 273,494 263,692 Total 283,108 284,909 279,110 273,494 263,692 Total loans 2,163,897 2,114,932 2,077,570 2,016,141 1,963,712 Less: Allowance for loan losses 21,332 21,405 21,610 21,202 20,555 Deferred loan costs, net (6,377 ) (6,254 ) (5,483 ) (4,938 ) (4,538 ) Total 14,955 15,151 16,127 16,264 16,017 Total loans, net 2,148,942 2,099,781 2,061,443 1,999,877 1,947,695 Loans held for sale, net 95,235 107,701 79,292 83,752 84,545 Total loans $ 2,244,177 $ 2,207,482 $ 2,140,735 $ 2,083,629 $ 2,032,240 At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Deposit Portfolio Composition Checking accounts Interest bearing checking accounts $ 140,722 $ 138,812 $ 140,740 $ 170,478 $ 173,171 Non-interest bearing checking accounts 383,535 383,082 376,904 354,970 343,146 Total checking accounts 524,257 521,894 517,644 525,448 516,317 Savings accounts 300,007 306,283 308,025 301,716 307,169 Money market accounts 489,668 502,560 483,840 424,234 418,294 Total non-time deposits 1,313,932 1,330,737 1,309,509 1,251,398 1,241,780 Certificates of deposit less than or equal to $250,000 977,588 744,770 704,147 651,255 617,839 Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000 60,956 59,838 53,322 54,086 79,080 Total certificates of deposit 1,038,544 804,608 757,469 705,341 696,919 Total deposits $ 2,352,476 $ 2,135,345 $ 2,066,978 $ 1,956,739 $ 1,938,699

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance For Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 21,405 $ 21,610 $ 21,202 $ 20,555 $ 19,660 Provision 251 (138 ) 407 1,215 721 Net (chargeoffs) recoveries (324 ) (67 ) 1 (568 ) 174 Ending balance $ 21,332 $ 21,405 $ 21,610 $ 21,202 $ 20,555 At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) Commercial loans Multi-family $ 4 $ 9 $ 6 $ (126 ) $ (4 ) Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 12 29 40 23 39 Land 150 — — — — Construction 11 10 7 — — Commercial and industrial (275 ) (72 ) 104 (90 ) 314 Total (98 ) (24 ) 157 (193 ) 349 Residential mortgage loans Real estate (141 ) (14 ) (66 ) (257 ) (291 ) Construction — — — — — Total (141 ) (14 ) (66 ) (257 ) (291 ) Consumer loans Consumer (85 ) (29 ) (90 ) (118 ) 116 Total (85 ) (29 ) (90 ) (118 ) 116 Total net chargeoffs $ (324 ) $ (67 ) $ 1 $ (568 ) $ 174 At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Loans Commercial loans Multi-family $ 275 $ 275 $ 275 $ 275 $ 402 Owner/nonowner occupied commercial real estate 1,101 1,111 1,206 1,218 1,234 Land — — 9 9 9 Construction — — — — — Commercial and industrial 1,489 1,475 1,459 1,505 234 Total 2,865 2,861 2,949 3,007 1,879 Residential mortgage loans Real estate 4,426 6,146 7,045 6,076 6,627 Construction — — — — — Total 4,426 6,146 7,045 6,076 6,627 Consumer loans Consumer 1,770 1,783 2,180 2,620 2,332 Total 1,770 1,783 2,180 2,620 2,332 Total nonperforming loans $ 9,061 $ 10,790 $ 12,174 $ 11,703 $ 10,838 Total Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Past due 90 days and on nonaccrual status $ 8,200 $ 8,395 $ 8,326 $ 8,620 $ 7,634 Past due 90 days and still accruing — — — — 8 Past due 90 days 8,200 8,395 8,326 8,620 7,642 Past due less than 90 days and on nonaccrual 861 2,395 3,848 3,083 3,196 Total nonperforming loans 9,061 10,790 12,174 11,703 10,838 Other real estate owned 907 802 1,030 1,047 1,133 Other classified assets — 4,050 4,050 4,050 6,384 Repossessed assets — 75 263 206 10 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,968 $ 15,717 $ 17,517 $ 17,006 $ 18,365

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Tangible Equity: At or for the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Average shareholders equity $ 311,058 $ 303,733 $ 299,284 $ 295,506 $ 295,506 Average intangible assets 24,144 24,063 24,175 23,563 23,642 Average tangible equity $ 286,914 $ 279,670 $ 275,109 $ 271,943 $ 271,864 Net income $ 9,529 $ 9,541 $ 8,556 $ 4,502 $ 7,556 Return on tangible equity 13.28 % 13.65 % 12.44 % 6.62 % 11.12 % Reconciliation of Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income: For the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 27,690 $ 26,661 $ 26,050 $ 24,849 $ 24,048 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 84 90 97 221 224 Fully taxable equivalent interest income 27,774 26,751 26,147 25,070 24,272 Interest expense 6,067 5,366 4,517 3,969 3,545 Fully taxable net interest income $ 21,707 $ 21,385 $ 21,630 $ 21,101 $ 20,727 Reconciliation of Coverage Ratio to Coverage Ratio with Fair Value Adjustments Included with Allowance for Loan Losses: September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses $ 21,332 Fair value adjustments 2,644 23,976 Loans, net $ 2,148,942 Add: Allowance for loan losses and fair value adjustment 23,976 Gross loans $ 2,172,918 Coverage ratio with the Fair Value adjustments included in Allowance for loan losses 1.10 % Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value, per share is defined at shareholders equity minus intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding. At the quarters ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 306,043 $ 301,484 $ 296,195 $ 294,265 $ 291,851 Goodwill 20,221 20,221 20,221 20,221 19,488 Customer list intangible 2,259 1,980 2,030 2,060 2,090 Core deposit intangible 1,686 1,769 1,851 1,934 2,017 Total common shares outstanding 49,922,514 49,904,074 49,882,491 49,800,126 49,758,487 Tangible book value, as reported $ 5.65 $ 5.56 $ 5.45 $ 5.41 $ 5.38

