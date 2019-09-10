WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Financial Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. ("UCFC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp. ("FDEF") (NASDAQ: FDEF). Under the terms of the agreement, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of FDEF common stock for each share of UCFC they own, representing consideration of $9.77 based on FDEF's September 6 closing price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether UCFC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $11.00 per UCFC share, or $1.23 above the per-share consideration. In addition, the Company recently announced positive financial results for the second quarter of 2019. It reported net income of $10.5 million, representing growth of 9.9% year-over-year when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the prior year. Finally, according to the acquisition announcement, at close of the transaction FDEF and its shareholders will become the majority owners of the newly combined company with a 52.5% ownership stake, leaving to UCFC and its shareholders the remaining 47.5%.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

