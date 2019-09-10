Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Community Financial Corp    UCFC

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP

(UCFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Financial Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. ("UCFC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp. ("FDEF") (NASDAQ: FDEF).  Under the terms of the agreement, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of FDEF common stock for each share of UCFC they own, representing consideration of $9.77 based on FDEF's September 6 closing price.  

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether UCFC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $11.00 per UCFC share, or $1.23 above the per-share consideration.  In addition, the Company recently announced positive financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  It reported net income of $10.5 million, representing growth of 9.9% year-over-year when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the prior year.  Finally, according to the acquisition announcement, at close of the transaction FDEF and its shareholders will become the majority owners of the newly combined company with a 52.5% ownership stake, leaving to UCFC and its shareholders the remaining 47.5%.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value.  Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-united-community-financial-corp-300915353.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL
02:33pWeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Financial Corp.
PR
07:34aUNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
09/09BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : UCFC) on Behalf of United Community Share..
PR
09/09ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of United Communit..
PR
09/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether United Community ..
PR
09/09UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/08UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/02UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group