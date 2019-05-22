United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

The consideration under the New Heat Supply Contract will be settled in cash via bank transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Heat Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the heat supply by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Heat Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD9.823 million.

As no other party participated in the open bidding procedure, the New Heat Supply Contract was entered into with Limited Liability Company "Irkutskenergosbyt", agent of JSC "Baikalenergo" which is the supplier of last resort in the Irkutsk region.

The contract price of the New Heat Supply Contract has been arrived with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for the heat of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Heat Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts, which was based on the need of heat by the Group for the year.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Heat Supply Contract have been entered into for the purpose of obtaining heat for the Group's production process and for its facilities. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Heat Supply Contract is for the benefit of the Company as there is no alternative supplier available in the region.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Heat Supply Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Heat Supply Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.