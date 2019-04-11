United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018 and 18 January 2019 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.

THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Date of the contractCustomer (member of the Group)Contractor (associate of En+)Term of contractRepair services

Estimated consideration payable for the year ending 31 December 2019 excluding VAT (USD)

Payment terms

1

11 April 2019

RUSAL AchinskJSC "Bratskenergoremont"

Up to 31

RepairDecember services

1,146,838 (Note 1)

2019

for performance of work upon overhaul of the turbine #1

A prepayment of 50% of the consideration is made according to the monthly financial schedule up to the 5th of the month, and the final payment of 50% is made within 10 calendar days from the date of receipt of the original invoices

Total estimated consideration payable (USD)

1,146,838

Note:

1. The estimated consideration payable is calculated based on the estimated costs.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In accordance with the Company's procurement policies and using tools such as the Company's procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The Company's procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company's procurement policies, with approval from the Company's bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the contractor offered the lowest price, the availability of qualified specialists and equipment, and relevant work experience) and then entered into the contract with the relevant contractor.

Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD13.689 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount by the Group is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan who are directors of En+, and Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin, who is the chief operating officer of En+, which holds more than 30% of the issued share capital of JSC "Bratskenergoremont". Accordingly, Mr. Christopher Burnham, Mr. Nick Jordan and Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

JSC "Bratskenergoremont" is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, JSC "Bratskenergoremont" is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

JSC "Bratskenergoremont" is principally engaged in activities for supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric installation, all-construction works and others.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. "Board" the board of Directors. "Company" United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "connected person(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. "continuing connected has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the transactions" Listing Rules. −4−

"Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company. "En+" En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company. "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries. "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "percentage ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules. "Previously Disclosed the repair services contracts between members of Repair Services the Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which Contracts" the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of the Group during the financial year 2019, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018 and 18 January 2019. "substantial shareholder" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. "USD" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America. "VAT" value added tax. By Order of the Board of Directors of United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary 12 April 2019

