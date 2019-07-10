Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR

(RUSAL)
United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTS

07/10/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27 December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 23 May 2019 and 2 July 2019 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that the members of the Group entered into the contracts with the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of the Group.

THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 December 2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27 December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 23 May 2019 and 2 July 2019 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts. The Company announces that the members of the Group entered into the contracts with the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of the Group (the "New Repair Services Contracts"), with details as below.

− 1 −

Estimated

consideration

payable for the

Customer

year ending 31

Date of the

(member of the

Contractor

Term of

December 2019

contract

Group)

(associate of En+)

contract

Repair services

excluding VAT

Payment terms

(USD)

1

10 July 2019

RUSAL

JSC

Up to 31

Services for

2,924,206

Prepayment of 50%

Achinsk

"Bratskenergoremont"

December

works on

(Note 1)

of the works made

2019

overhaul of the

according to the

boiler #3

monthly financial

schedule, and the

final payment of

50% made within 10

calendar days of

receipt of the

original invoice

2

10 July 2019

Joint stock

Limited Liability

Up to 31

Providing

11,991

Payment within 60

company

Company "Khakassia

December

monthly service

(Note 2)

calendar days after

"RUSAL

Utilities"

2019

to the external

receipt of the

Sayanogorsk

heat networks

documented original

Smelter"

and industrial

invoices

plant wiring at

corresponding to the

JSC "RUSAL

certificates of

Sayanogorsk"

acceptance signed

by both parties

Total estimated

2019:

consideration

2,936,197

payable (USD)

Notes:

  1. The estimated consideration payable is calculated based on the estimated costs for the relevant repair works and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
  2. The estimated consideration payable is calculated based on the costs of the contractor's work based on man-hour costs at a rate of USD4.97 per man-hour plus the costs of materials consumed and the scope of works performed, and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or set off of mutual obligations. The estimated planned hours of work for 2019 are approximately 2,411 man-hours.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contracts has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In accordance with the Company's procurement policies and using tools such as the Company's procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The Company's

− 2 −

procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company's procurement policies, with approval from the Company's bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the contractor offered the lowest price, is currently carrying out similar works and has the relevant experience) and then entered into the contract with the chosen contractor.

Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD16.902 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount by the Group is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contracts have been negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts, save for Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan who are directors of En+, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin, who is the chief operating officer of En+, and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov, who is the first deputy chief executive officer for technical policy of En+, which holds more than 30% of the issued share capital of Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont". Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov is also the head of technical supervision of JSC EuroSibEnergo, a company which is owned by En+. Accordingly, Mr. Christopher Burnham, Mr. Nick Jordan, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov did not vote on the Board

− 3 −

resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract number 1 in the table above (which was approved by the Board in June 2019); whereas Mr. Christopher Burnham, Mr. Nick Jordan and Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract number 2 in the table above (which was approved by the Board in March 2019).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Each of JSC "Bratskenergoremont" and Limited Liability Company "Khakassia Utilities" is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, each of JSC "Bratskenergoremont" and Limited Liability Company "Khakassia Utilities" is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

JSC "Bratskenergoremont" is principally engaged in activities for supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric installation, all-construction works and others.

Limited Liability Company "Khakassia Utilities" is principally engaged in generating heat and electricity, the production, transmission and distribution of steam and hot water (thermal energy), and activities for ensuring operability of boiler rooms of thermal power plants.

− 4 −

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules.

"Board"

the board of Directors.

"Company"

United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability

company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of

which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules.

"continuing connected

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

transactions"

Listing Rules.

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company.

"En+"

En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a

company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial

shareholder of the Company.

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries.

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"percentage ratios"

the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the

Listing Rules.

"Previously Disclosed

the repair services contracts between members of

Repair Services

the Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which

Contracts"

the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair

services to the members of the Group during the

financial year 2019, as disclosed in the

announcements of the Company dated 11 December

2017, 15 February 2018, 2 March 2018, 27

December 2018, 18 January 2019, 12 April 2019,

30 April 2019, 23 May 2019 and 2 July 2019.

"substantial shareholder"

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules.

− 5 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:07:07 UTC
