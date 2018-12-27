United RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 0 12/27/2018 | 02:00am CET Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability) (Stock Code: 486) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October 2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 15 February 2018, 27 February 2018 and 2 March 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts. The Company announces that the Company and En+ entered into a framework agreement dated 24 December 2018 (the "Framework Agreement") pursuant to which En+ and its associates agreed to provide repair services to members of the Group. FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October 2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 15 February 2018, 27 February 2018 and 2 March 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts. The Company announces that the Company and En+ entered into the Framework Agreement pursuant to which En+ and its associates agreed to provide repair services to members of the Group. The major terms of the Framework Agreement are set out below: • General principles: the price and key terms on which any repair services are provided by any associate of En+ to any member of the Group shall be in compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and the parties agree to negotiate on an arms-length basis so that such prices and terms will be on normal commercial terms and not be less favourable to the Group than those at which the Group obtains repair services of similar nature and in comparable circumstances from independent third parties having regard to the quantity and other conditions of the transactions.

• Basis of consideration: members of the Group and associates of En+ may from time to time enter into the relevant contracts setting out the detailed terms and conditions thereof on a basis consistent with the general principles under the Framework Agreement and the price at which any of the repair services is to be provided by any associate of En+ to any member of the Group shall be determined in accordance with the then prevailing market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In order to ensure this, for each relevant contract, the Company will invite several parties to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The Company's procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company's procurement policies, with approval from the Company's bidding committee shall choose the service provider offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price, availability of qualified specialists and equipment and previous experience) and then will enter into the contracts with the chosen service provider.

• Payment method: the consideration under each of the relevant contracts is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or by the offsetting of reciprocal obligations.

• Term: the Framework Agreement commenced on 1 January 2018 and shall remain in force until 31 December 2018, both days inclusive. As at the date of this announcement, the following connected transactions were under the Framework Agreement: Customer (member of the Group)Contractor (associate of En+) Term of contractRepair servicesEstimatedconsideration payable excluding VAT (USD)Payment terms 1 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" JSC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Repair services 2018: 2,997,753 for work on overhaul of the boiler unit #7 Advance payment of 50% of the cost of work planned for execution before the 5th day of the current month. The final payment within 10 calendar days from the receipt of the original invoice issued within 3 days from the date of signing the contract, taking into account the amount of advance payment.

2 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" JSC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Repair services 2018: 1,130,257 for performance of work upon overhaul of the turbine unit #5 Prepayment of 50% of the consideration shall be paid according to the monthly financial schedule set out in the contract until the 5th day of the current month and the remaining 50 % to be paid within 10 calendar days after receipt of the original invoices.

3 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" JSC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Repair services for the performance of work upon overhaul of the boiler unit #8 2018: 634,983 Prepayment of 50% of the consideration shall be paid according to the monthly financial schedule set out in the contract until the 5th day of the current month and the remaining 50 % to be paid within 10 calendar days after receipt of the original invoices.

4 RUS-Engineering LLCIrkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Fume treatment equipment repair services 2018: 64,000 Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice.

5 RUS-Engineering LLCIrkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Fume treatment equipment repair services 2018: 19,845 Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice.

6 PJSC "RUSAL Bratsk" Irkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Production equipment maintenance and repair works 2018: 77,420 Within 60 calendar days of signing the Performed Works Certificate based on invoice

7 Joint stock company "RUSAL Sayanogorsk Smelter" JSC Baykalenergo Up to 31 December 2018 Providing monthly service to the external heat networks and industrial plant wiring 2018: 105,203 Within 60 calendar days after receipt of the documented original invoices corresponding to the certificates of acceptance signed by both parties 8 RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC «HPS-engineering» Ltd. Up to 31 December 2018 Equipment 2018: 10,187 repair services Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice.

9 RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC «HPS-engineering» Ltd. Up to 31 December 2018 Equipment 2018: 137,734 repair services Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice.

10 RUSAL Medical Center LLC (Bratsk Branch)Irkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Planned maintenance and repairs of electric equipment 2018: 358 The customer shall pay for the works completed by the contractor on a monthly basis by wiring the money to the contractor's account within 15 working days from the date of receipt of invoices.

11 JSC RUSAL AchinskJSC BratskenergoremontUp to 30 June 2018 Performance of work upon overhaul of the boiler unit in 2017-2018 2018: 1,003,723 A prepayment of 50% of the consideration shall be paid according to the monthly financial schedule set out in the contract until the 5th day of the current month, the remaining 50% to be paid within 10 calendar days after receipt of the invoice

12 Limited Liability Company "Casting and Mechanical Plant "SKAD"" Limited Liability Company "Krasnoyarsk Metallurgical Plant" ("KraMZ" Ltd.) Up to 31 December 2019 Repair of metallurgical equipment (inductors of furnaces and cable hoses) 2018: 32,189 70% advance payment after receipt of invoice, and the remaining 30% to be paid within 5 bank days from the date of signing of the acceptance certificate for work performed

13 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" JSC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018, may be extended by an addendum Maintenance of 2018: 6,537,020 equipment A prepayment of 50% of the planned for execution of works is made according to the monthly financial schedule up to the 5th of the month, the final payment of 50% made within 10 calendar days after the end of the reporting month (taking into account actual performance and prepayment)

14 PJSC "RUSAL Bratsk" JSC "Irkutskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Production 2018: 1,546,322 equipment maintenance and repair works Within 60 calendar days of signing the Performed Works Certificate based on invoice

15 Limited Liability Company "Russian Engineering Company" JSC "Irkutskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Production equipment maintenance and repair works 2018: 799,489 Within 60 calendar days of signing the Performed Works Certificate based on invoice

16 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" JSC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Technological cleaning of boiler units for storage of wet coagulant 2018: 388,489 Within 15 calendar days from the date of signing the certificates of work performed 17 PJSC "RUSAL Bratsk" JSC "IENC" Up to 31 December 2019 Maintenance of equipment 2018: 622,500 Within 5 calendar days from the receipt of the invoice for the current month.

18 Joint Stock Company "RUSAL Sayanogorsk Smelter" Khakass Utility Systems LLC Up to 31 December 2018 Providing monthly service and repair to the fuel pump station of the power shop 2018: 9,909 Within 60 calendar days after receipt of the documented original invoices corresponding to the certificates of acceptance signed by both parties

19 JSC "RUSAL Achinsk" SC "Bratskenergoremont" Up to 31 December 2018 Performance of work upon overhaul of the boiler unit in 2017-2018 2018: 1,829,818 A prepayment of 50% of the consideration shall be paid according to the monthly financial schedule set out in the contract until the 5th day of the current month, the remaining 50% to be paid within 10 calendar days after receipt of the invoice

20 RUSAL Bratsk PJSCKraMZ-Auto LLC Up to 31 December 2018 Services for maintenance and repair of cars 2018: 4,529 Payment is made within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original invoice

21 RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSCKraMZ-Auto LLC Up to 31 December 2020 Services for maintenance and repair of cars 2018: 12,550 Payment is made within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original invoice

22 RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC «HPS-engineering» Ltd. Up to 31 December 2018 Repair of equipment 2018: 137,377 Within 60 calendar days of signing of the performed works certificate based on an invoice

23 RUS-Engineering LLCIrkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Fume treatment 2018:192,000 equipment repair services Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice

24 RUS-Engineering LLCIrkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Fume treatment 2018:13,058 equipment repair services Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice

25 RUS-Engineering LLCIrkutskenergoremont JSCUp to 31 December 2018 Fume treatment 2018:44,070 equipment repair services Within 60 calendar days from the date of signature by Customer of the Performed Works Certificate based on an invoice 2018: 18,350,783 Each of the above transactions was earlier approved by the Board, but the US sanctions which were imposed upon the Company earlier this year have affected the timing of the disclosure as extra time was required to assess the impact of the sanctions on the terms of the certain transactions and information regarding the transactions including pricing and estimated consideration. Attachments Original document

